‘Louie’ -‘ Subway/Pamela’: All you need is love

“I think I’m going to live a thousand years, which is how long it’s going to take me to have one thought about you, which is ‘I’m crazy about you.'” -Louie
Pain.
Pain. Pain. Pain.
What made “Subway/Pamela” a special episode of this special show was just how much it hurt at the end when things didn’t go Louie’s way, even though we all knew it wouldn’t. The series is too full of self-loathing for Louie to ever get the thing he wants most, even if only briefly. But his reaction to Pamela’s lack of reciprocation to his love, and especially his primal scream at realizing how badly he blew it in her apartment, stood out not only because they showed just what a good actor Louis C.K. has become, but because Louie never reacts that way to anything.
One of the wonderful, sad, running jokes of the series is that Louie is so accepting of his misery – so convinced that he deserves it – that he lets it all just wash off his back. He has fantasies of being a hero on the subway, but he knows he’ll never actually do it. He just goes through life, impassive, acting like one thing is just as bad as the next – that the juxtaposition of the beautiful violin playing with the horror of the homeless man bathing himself on the platform(*) is no better or worse than that time his airplane almost crashed on the way to Alabama – and is just running out the clock on his life like the guy he describes in the closing stand-up bit.
(*) I also liked how that sequence served as a parody of famous movie stripteases and dance scenes (the water bottle bit reminded me very much of Jennifer Beals in “Flashdance”).
But Pamela? Pamela is the one adult thing in his life that lets him have hope. And though hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, according to my good friend Andy Dufresne, hope can also hurt you far more than when you don’t have expectations. Louie expresses his love for Pamela in a damned eloquent fashion, letting himself believe that if he puts the words in just the right magic order, she’ll finally see him the way he sees her. And she doesn’t – at least not in that moment. And he’s so understandably put in a funk by that initial rejection that he doesn’t even realize what’s going on back at her apartment. And he gets mad – furious – at himself when he realizes.
“Louie” is not a serialized show. Certain relationships continue, but there’s no carryover from one week to the next. And 99 times out of 100, I’m totally on board with that. This show does its own thing and it does it brilliantly.
But I kinda want to see a next episode that’s all about Louie in the days after what happened here with Pamela. Don’t you?
What did everybody else think?
One of the most beautifully written and performed confessions of love scenes I have seen/heard on a television show. He may not think he is a good actor but that should be next year’s Emmy episode for acting.
Yep…Thats exactly what I told him on Twitter lol. And youre right…I dont think he knows how good of an actor he really is.
Yes! Right when he said “I’m not saying this very well” I was thinking “YES you are!” I was glad Pamela was moved too, though she didn’t respond in that typical TV way we’ve come to expect from other shows–by having the eloquent speech change her feelings for him.
One of the best episodes from one of the best comedies to hit TV in years. It was a great night to be a Louis CK fan. His standup bit on Letterman was great last night but it’s a shame Dave didn’t have him on to chat for a bit.
This is the second episode of Louis that made me cry. I cannot name any other television program that can make that claim.
Which was the first?
“Night Out” made me cry, so it could be that. This one also moved me quite a bit.
Really a beautiful episode. He’s brilliant.
That speech he gave to Pamela was one of the most moving, heartfelt, amazing proclamations I have ever heard anywhere. My eyes were wet by the end of that scene, and I can’t help but wonder, how much of that was based at all on fact?
Yet another unusual but great episode – exactly why I tune in. The direction was so specific. The subway scene was right out of Jim Jarmusch. And the whole Pamela story was Woody Allen to a tee.
Hot DAMN this show is amazing. Louie’s confession to Pamela was so real, honest and beautiful, it left me wondering how a show as wonderful as this one is allowed to be successful in a culture where dreck like “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike and Molly” pull in millions of viewers. I don’t lament the fact that crap like that is what’s popular with middle America, because it makes me feel lucky that I am able to appreciate gems like “Louie”. Louie’s scream of frustration at the end had me laughing harder than any joke on a mainstream sitcom ever could.
I’m ready for the show to attempt comedy agaain.
Do you live in a city?
Those first few scenes on the subway were some of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. That being said, I actually turned to my roommates and asked them if they thought anyone who didn’t live in a city would have appreciated it.
The whole bit with everyone just staring at the spill? I don’t know why, but people on subways do that every single time.
Egads, my brother is a busker (classical guitar) on the NYC subway. I’ve got to find that scene to send to him. I’m sure he sees stuff like that every day.
I wonder if I am the only diehard fan of this show who came away from last night’s episode…kind of hating the Pamela character on both an emotional (what the hell is the standard by which she’s anywhere near AS GOOD as Louie, let alone better than him) and logical (who would let someone make that kind of heartfelt statement, blow it off, and then toss in an invitation to sex with as much fanfare as most people use when they announce they’re getting a drink at Starbucks, so they could then be completely pissy that it was-gasp!-not picked up on) level?
I found her character much more unlikable in the apartment hunting episode. The moment when she forced Louie to look at that place he clearly hated then yelled at both he and the current tenant for no good reason. She’s never been a particularly *nice* person (not that most people are but, in that scene I genuinely hated her.
Everything she did last night, while unfortunate, was in keeping with how she’s been established, I felt, and believable in how those kinds of male/female unrequited types of things tend to go.
Well it’s hard for me to disassociate “Pamela” from Marcy Runkle (Pamela Adlon’s character in Californication). Marcy is too good for Louie, Charlie Runkle, and about 97% of adult males.
I loved this episode, it was brilliant… and yet, I didn’t really buy that Louie really felt so strongly about Pamela. Maybe it’s because we see a lot of his personality and not that much of hers… or maybe because similar versions of their characters seemed so unhappy as a married couple in “Life With Louie.” So I had to suspend my disbelief a little bit to get with that declaration of love. But other than that, the whole thing was brilliant — and, as always, unlike anything else on TV.
One other thing…. I thought it was interesting that at the start of the episode, as Louie leaves the comedy club, we hear loud applause and people calling his name. He may portray himself as a loser in life, but he’s still master of his domain where comedy is concerned.
It seemed like the “eating the shit” line wasn’t scripted, but Pamela somehow stayed in character after cracking up there. Either way, it was funny.
I don’t really care about a plot continuation. The yell at the end of the ep was already big enough, especially since Louie is usually so subdued about all kinds of crazy shit going on around him.
Great episode. This and Through the Wormhole are the only shows I have the patience to watch anymore.
louis ck jesus, marry me
What everyone above said +1. Inspired work.
Can I get an “Amen” from everyone for whom this episode hit a little too close to home?
It’s far too late
But amen!
man, can’t you just feel the tide turning on more and more people finding out about this show (and loving it); it’s coming up in more and more conversations everyday i am having with people who have great taste in TV and are discovering this gem and spreading the gospel of Louie. I’m so stoked for him.
That was painfully brilliant. I hated watching that confession of love at the same time as appreciating just how well written and acted it was.
As they were entering Pamela’s apartment, I thought, just because of the situation “even if they have sex now, it won’t change anything”. And even so, I too, as in real life, missed the bath invitation as an invitation for sex (I tend to interpret those gestures as either face value or kidding, so a lot goes over my head). But when she said it was sex, I went back to my original thought, which is that having sex would only be an act of pity/apology. If that speech didn’t change the way she feels about him, a shtoop in the bath won’t for sure, and her retraction just proves that.
And yes, way too close to home. Closer than anything I’ve ever seen. It’s kinda amazing how the most painful experience of your life is actually not that uncommon.
It’s the little things to. When they ate the soup and were like damn this is good there was that bit of hope from our perspective and his that MAYBE it would be his night..
Another great episode. Anyone know what the violinist was playing?
That and the subway “hero” music…I’d really love to know.
The song is called Czardas, by Vittorio Monti.
I thought it was interesting that at the beginning of the subway platform scene, Louie gives the Tux-wearing, talented violinist some money. But it never crosses his mind to do the same for the destitute homeless man who clearly needs it.
Would you seriously approach a shirtless homeless guy who is in the middle of bathing himself in public and offer him some change? You are a better man than most.
