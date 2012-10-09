Louis C.K. delays ‘Louie’ season 4

For the second day in a row, the return of a critically-adored comedy has been delayed. But where NBC decided to shelve “Community” for now, Louis C.K. was the man who decided that “Louie” won’t be returning until the spring of 2014, rather than the summer 2013 schedule we all assumed.
C.K. has always made “Louie” his own way. He takes a much smaller production budget than an average cable scripted half-hour, and in exchange, FX mostly leaves him alone to make the exact show he wants to make. And he’s decided that, in order to keep making exactly what he wants, he needs some extra time to do it.
In a conference call with reporters, C.K. explained that “The last three seasons have been this surge of fun and work and stories and it’s been great, but I want the show to keep getting better… That’s my goal, and I don’t want it to be making the donuts, I want it to be something that comes from somewhere important and stays funny. It’s a luxury I asked for … season four is my job right now, but I’m going to take a whole lot of time to turn it in.”
I’m not happy about having to wait close to an extra year for one of the best shows on television, but at the same time, I understand where C.K. is coming from regarding not wanting it to become a routine. “Louie” is an unpredictable, deeply personal show, and there’s always the danger that C.K. could start to feel burned out, begin leaning on formula, and let the quality sink.
The length of the hiatus would put “Louie” in good company. Some of the best TV series ever have had similar between-season gaps, though it’s only sometimes been at the behest of the creator. As “The Sopranos” aged, David Chase asked for lengthy breaks between seasons, for instance, and John Cleese waited three and a half years between seasons of “Fawlty Towers” because he didn’t want to continue until the stories were ready. And, of course, HBO basically lets Larry David take as much time off as he feels like in between seasons of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” But “Mad Men” was more recently off the air for 17 months in part because of a prolonged contract renegotiation, and HBO was in no rush to get the fourth season of “The Wire” on the air (it debuted more than 20 months after the third one ended).
It’s also worth noting that Louie’s on tour until the beginning of February which may factor into his decision. I suspect he’ll make another special like Live at the Beacon Theater and release it on his website, which means he’ll probably be heavily involved in the editing/production side of it after his tour ends.
That only leaves a couple months until Louie would debut. Seems like he’s just giving himself ample time to breathe, relax, and let stories and episodes come forth organically rather than feeling pressed for time.
Yeah, it’s one thing if you’re JUST a writer or producer or whatnot. But considering he has a whole other career parallel to Louie, which I’m sure he considers to be his primary job, it only makes sense that he would need some extra time.
It stinks having to wait, but given how involved he is with every aspect of the show’s creation, it’s hard to begrudge him the extra time. I get this sense that CK is on the threshold of doing something really remarkable–his $5 specials, holding down his tour ticket prices, championing Tig Notaro’s recorded set, and with the show Louie. It’s not just that he’s creatively doing good work, but he’s rethinking the distribution models too. If he doesn’t burn out, it would be a miracle.
I can’t imagine the herculean task of writing and directing an entire season of television, let alone doing it year in and year out. I’d want a break too, and I’d be surprised if “Louie” doesn’t start to become a bi-annual series.
The serialised episodes of season three were some of the best television I’ve ever seen. Let him do whatever he wants.
HOLLA!
Good move. Fatigue definitely crept into the third season.
What a luxury Louis CK has that he can take a year off.
Agreed. Season three was still pretty good, but it was easily the weakest season of the show.
What a conundrum: I’m selfishly upset that I have to wait longer for the show to come back, but I’m happy that Louis CK’s granted the time that he needs to make even more quality programming. Quick, someone tell me how to feel!
Any news on its (old?) lead in Wilfred?
good for Louis CK. this is smart. he needs to step back, enjoy the riches of what he has done for a moment, and live his life and stuff.
plus it’s not like he doesn’t have a built-in fan base to come back to — we’ll be waiting and things will be fine.
i’m glad for him. things must have been crazy busy the last few years.
I think Louie needs the break.
This last season was very meh.
Maybe this will allow him to bring back Pamela.