‘Luther’ – ‘Episode 1’: It takes a killer

On Friday, I offered my review of “Luther” with Idris Elba. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who saw it for the first time tonight – or those of you who saw the whole series when it aired in England and are willing to keep all details of later episodes to yourself – what did you think of the cat-and-mouse game played between Elba and Ruth Wilson?
I really enjoyed the first episode. While I love British television (big Dr. Who fan), I haven’t seen much in the way of British crime shows, so I was transfixed by this one. I agree that 90% of the pilot’s enjoyment comes from the back and forth between Luther and Alice (much in the same way I could watch Michael C. Hall as Dexter all the time and never get sick of him, but find myself tuning out during LaGuerta/Batista etc.). If future episodes focus less on Alice and Luther, I’m not sure how much I’ll like the show, but for now, I’m hooked.
I thought the exchanges between Luther and Alice were riveting and propelled the entire episode forward. I was less pleased with the actress playing Zoe and I can already tell the marriage story arc is going to be insufferable.
A bit ludicrous, but also very engaging. I don’t know how I’ll feel about the rest of the series, but Elba and Wilson were great in this episode. Considering how disappointed I’ve been with all but a handful of shows this season, I have no problem with sticking around with this show for a couple episodes.
stick with it – eps 5 & 6 in particular are fantastic
I’d go as far as saying to skip the next 3 episodes and just come back for the last 2.
Really liked it. Everything felt very familiar, but the performances were good enough that I didn’t care for one moment that John Luther must be the billionth brilliant loose cannon cop with marital issues I’ve seen before.
I very much enjoyed the first episode. As everyone has stated, Elba and Wilson are extremely riveting in the lead roles. But here’s what I found most fascinating: by the end of the episode, I was thinking of Elba’s character as John Luther. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him in a role and didn’t think of him as Stringer Bell. I think that’s a testament to both the writing and acting.
Yeah, I had never noticed how much Stringer Bell swaggers until I saw John Luther not swaggering. That’s a physical (and emotional, and everything that goes with it) changeup worthy of Robert DeNiro.
As stated before stick with it – it is so worth the journey. As for Ruth Wilson she is just stunning
The 4th episode is really quite ludicrously awful. The last ten minutes are so idiotically plotted, it defies belief. I can’t wait till you put up the post for that one to see if I’m the only one who thinks so or not.
This reminds me vaguely of the British show Identity which came out this year. It also starred a Wire alumnus — Aiden Gillen (although I always think of him as Stuart Allen Jones). That show also had a similar conceit in which a cop rejoins the force after years living under an assumed identity working undercover. The beat he is assigned to? Identity theft.
i wonder if any of our english friends can point out luther’s accent in this one? i watch british tv religiously but i couldn’t recognize it. it may be the fact that stringer bell suddenly spoke with english accent that confused the hell out of me.