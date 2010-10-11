‘Mad Men’ – ‘Blowing Smoke’: Here’s a letter to the New York Times

A review of last night’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as someone gets my shoes…
“You are a certain kind of girl, and tobacco is your ideal boyfriend.” -Geoff Atherton
“Can you get us a date?” -Don
Last week’s episode ended with Don’s professional and romantic futures both very much in doubt. “Blowing Smoke” is mainly concerned with the work situation, but views it through the prism of romance.
Geoff Atherton frames SCDP’s pursuit of a big new client in dating language, and when the partners and Harry stand in the lobby waiting for the Phillip Morris people, they all look like they’re waiting nervously for a date with someone way out of their league – then betrayed when they’re inevitably stood up. Don realizes after the fact that he tried way too hard with Mr. Beans, Vinegars and Sauces and later tells the partners that they reek of desperation – that you have a much harder time, essentially, of getting someone to date you when everyone knows how hard you’re looking. And after Don has the brainstorm to change the conversation about the agency by publicly declaring his own break-up with tobacco in a full-page New York Times ad, one of the few people to understand what he did was Megan, who says, “I know it was about ‘He didn’t dump me, I dumped him.'”
And all around Don, there are people getting dumped, some taking it better than others. Atherton chooses to break up with SCDP to maintain his own connection to tobacco, but Dr. Faye is quite sanguine about it, as she loses some of her best jobs but gets to date Don out in the open. (Peggy, who sees in Faye the female role model she desires, seems more upset about the situation than Faye herself.) When the partners and Joan have to start laying people off to keep the firm afloat, we see some leaving the office in tears, while Danny (the only firee we really know) is composed enough to simply thank Don for the opportunity. Bert Cooper angrily breaks up with his own agency over Don’s ad, and Pete seems on the verge of doing something similar until Don does some more low-key wooing and pays Pete’s mandatory share for keeping the lights on(*).
(*) Two thoughts on this. First, Don is spending money like it’s going out of style throughout this episode. I spent a lot of time playing with an online inflation calculator, and Don is willing to give Midge the modern equivalent of two grand for her painting, and ultimately gives her what would be $800 today when she needs cash and not a check to feed her habit. A full-page New York Times ad would run many tens of thousands of dollars today (possibly more for a rush like Don apparently got), and his share combined with Pete’s would be close to a million dollars. Obviously, the future is very precarious and he’s spending a lot to ensure that he has one, but at the same time, Don is pretty damn flush in September of ’65.
The second is that I can’t believe how happy I was for Pete in that moment, and for Don for doing that for Pete. As has been discussed often, when the series began, Don was the hero and Pete the craven villain nipping at his heels. Five years later, Pete is every bit the account man he thought he was in 1960 – has, in fact, been carrying the agency this season even though Don is its public face – and he deserves respect and, in this case, a bit of financial aid, and Don recognizes this. A very nice moment, and one that all but ensures Teddy Chow-guh-guh’s own seduction attempt will fail.
Up in Ossining, Sally has done so well with therapy that she’s unfazed, even pleased, by the news that Dr. Edna wants to cut their sessions back to once a week. She’s developed enough confidence and self-possession to realize that this isn’t a break-up, but a graduation. Betty, on the other hand, views it very much as a break-up when Dr. Edna attempts to pass her off to her own therapist, and the wise doctor realizes that, child psychiatrist or not, she’s what Betty needs. (And Betty’s last shrink would absolutely feel that she belongs with someone who specializes in children.)
And when Betty discovers that Sally has been spending time with Glen – in Betty’s twisted worldview, dating a boy whom Betty herself had already rejected – she chooses to punish Sally by finally deciding to move out of Don’s house. (Glen was dumped and is going to stay dumped, darnit.) Back at Christmas, Sally couldn’t wait to get out of there, and Glen promised to help. By the time he’s finally, inadvertently accomplished his goal, Sally’s doesn’t want to go anymore. (Something tells me that Dr. Edna might want to hold off on reducing Sally’s sessions after this.)
And as for Don’s actual romantic life? Well, he’s visited by a ghost of girlfriends past when Midge turns up in the lobby, trying to exploit his old feelings into enough money to help support the heroin habit that’s destroying her and her new husband. (She’s turned to the darkest parts of the bohemian lifestyle that Don could never get comfortable with when they were together.) Don gives her some cash, and she in turn gives him “Number Four,” an abstract painting whose origins help inspire Don to write the New York Times ad(**), making the $120 money very well spent.
(**) Don’s battled several addictions this season, but note that he doesn’t just turn the page of his sobriety journal to start composing the ad, but rather tears out all the previous pages to start over. As he’s done so often before, he’s trying to discard a dark part of his past – in this case, memories of his embarrassing Freddie Rumsen period – and move forward without it.
Things with Faye are going splendidly – once he realizes the professional ramifications for her of what he did, Don can barely believe how well she accepts it, and his good fortune for being with such a person, and yet there’s always the specter of Megan hanging over things. John Slattery (directing his second episode of the season) frames Don and Faye’s conversation in the conference room so that Megan’s desk is between them in the background. Don is appreciative that Megan is the first (and, along with Peggy, only) person in the office to really understand the point of the ad, and there’s an awkward moment for him when Faye responds to his restaurant idea by telling him to “Have your girl make reservations.” Megan’s not his girl, and may never be – certainly, she doesn’t push him on that this week – but perfect as Faye seems, her position in Don’s life still feels precarious.
As for the agency itself, I still believe some kind of gentleman caller is going to save the day. Don explains to Peggy that they can’t just start over, having only started a couple of years before, so that means a big client – someone with deep pockets who’s impressed by the guts and showmanship of Don’s ad. It could be, as Ken suggests, someone on the board for the American Cancer Society, or some outside party whose own company is known for taking moral stands. But I believe, like Don, that the agency is not going anywhere, even if many of its people are, and that by the time season five begins, clients will be clumsily throwing themselves at Don, and not the other way around.
Some other thoughts:
• I’m still not entirely clear what the SAG rules are about guest credit placement, since the only guests this show ever lists in the opening credits are either important recurring players like Christopher Stanley as Henry, or former castmembers like Mark Moses as Duck. But I’m glad that I didn’t notice Rosemarie DeWitt’s name in the credits the first time through, and was therefore pleasantly surprised when Midge showed up in the lobby at Time-Life. Surprise or no, DeWitt was awfully good, particularly in that moment of sad candor when Midge says, “Don… what am I gonna do with a check?”
• As he told me a few months back, Slattery was directing this important episode because one of the show’s regular directors dropped out at the last minute. I thought he did another terrific job, again giving the episode a bit of the Roger Sterling twinkle, even as Roger’s agency is spiraling the drain. The scene with Faye and Don chatting as Don and Megan have returned from getting coffee felt remarkably, but not inapprorpriately, relaxed, given the chaos around them.
• Speaking of Roger, lots of speculation last week that he might kill himself or die of a heart attack by the end of the season. But while he was certainly in a dark place there, rock bottom seems to have reinvigorated him a bit. He’s 100 percent right when he keeps arguing that they need to go after a big fish and not keep trying to bring in small accounts – the small accounts will all, like Heinz, going to fear the agency might not be there in six months, whereas a big account would guarantee that it will – and perhaps he remembers enough of his old account man skills to help land one.
• On the other hand, whatever happens in the finale, is there a place for Bert Cooper in this agency – and on this show? Or might we come back next year to learn that the initials stand for Sterling Campbell Draper Pryce? I love Robert Morse, but Cooper’s been even more of a figurehead than Roger, who at least merited an office.
• I was worried that the show had hired the world’s worst Bobby Kennedy impersonator, and then relieved that it was just Teddy Chow-guh-guh punking Don. Meanwhile, one of Don’s other phone messages was from Emerson Foote, an advertising giant who in 1965 quit his job as chairman of McCann-Erickson because he didn’t want to represent tobacco anymore. It’s unclear if the mention of his name was just writers Maria and Andre Jacquemetton tipping their hats to a kind of real-life Don Draper, or if a fictionalized version of Foote will play a role in saving the agency in the finale.
• Surprising that Lane would A)be able to and B)want to move his family back to America given that he got the terrible Lucky Strike news while he was still out on his London sabbatical. And I guess the beatdown from his father’s walking stick scared him away from his chocolate Bunny?
• Peggy’s smiling comment about how she thought Don “didn’t go in for those kinds of shenanigans” was a callback to the scolding he gave her in the season premiere about the PR stunt she and Pete arranged for Sugarberry Ham. Don, like Peggy, got people talking, even though other people he works with are mad about the potential embarrassment.
• Raymond from Heinz’s line about how “The way beans are funny, we can’t use that” made me laugh, both because I’m really 12 and because it reminded me of one of my favorite obscure “SNL” sketches: Tom Hanks as owner of The Bean Cafe.
• Presumably, the brand of women’s cigarettes Phillip Morris wanted to discuss was Virginia Slims, right? It’s almost too bad that Don has sworn off tobacco advertising, since “You’ve come a long way, baby” is so much the story of Peggy Olson that she deserves to be the one to write it in the “Mad Men” universe.
• Glen is on the football team, and yet gets winded running maybe a few hundred feet from Betty? I’m thinking he’s not a wide receiver.
• We learn in the middle of Pete’s argument with Trudy that they named their daughter Tammy. Could be a family name, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if a teenage Trudy was a huge fan of the Debbie Reynolds “Tammy” films.
What did everybody else think?
Thanks, Alan, for the clarification about “Shenanigans.” I knew Peggy was throwing that comment back at Don, but couldn’t place. it. Also, what about Conrad Hilton coming back into the picture?
The American Cancer Society involvement might be a way to get Hilton back in; according to this, he sat on their public relations committee: [www.scribd.com]
It was shot differently, but the tableau with the senior staff waiting for Philip Morris reminded me of the ill-fated American Airlines meeting from “Three Sundays.”
Don’t move in this episode seems like just the thing that would impress Hilton and possibly bring him back as a suitor again – but, as much as i would love that to happen, it just seems like it would be too easy a solution for this show.
I am hoping for something really unexpected as a client.
Honda!
I can’t help but think back to late in Season 2 when Don was on his “lost weekend” in Southern California. He flashes back to a moment where he’s carrying groceries home and meets up with some typical late 50’s grease monkeys, and expresses an interest in automobiles.
I realize Don later sold cars, but something about that scene has always struck me as, well, unresolved.
That wasn’t a flashback, TavernWench. That was Don in 1962, at a point when he was still thinking about staying in California and starting a new life. And he mentioned there that he had sold cars in the past.
The scene was an allusion to “The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby,” a story about California car culture that Tom Wolfe reported for Esquire in 1963.
Alan, thank you so much for the huge clarification! All this time, I’ve viewed that scene as some kind of flashback, and it’s gnawed at me ever since.
Makes more sense this way, and ceases the gnawing! Thank you (even if I do feel a little deflated, thinking that scene’s gotta pop back up eventually).
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this website. I’m hoping to view the same high-grade content by you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own blog now ;)
I loved Stan’s line, “I didn’t think they’d start with him.” When Bert says goodbye to everyone out of disgust just as the staff is trying to figure out who was going to be let go.
That’s the line that really made me laugh, too.
It was a Roger Sterling-esqe line for sure.
Beans, beans, good for the heart.
Beans, beans…GREAT for the heart!
I loved the look between Don and Peggy after her “shenanigans” comment.
Could Conrad Hilton be the white knight?
Don’t forget that Peggy was the one who reminded Don that when a topic didn’t work, he suggested changing the conversation. While Megan “got it” about “you dumped her; she didn’t dump you,” Peggy was there before her, once again being Don’s saving grace or muse.
The largest laugh out of me this episode was as the layoffs were looming, Harry remarked “I didn’t think they’d start with him…” after Bert announced he was leaving.
My line of the week was Roger’s “I have to go and learn the names of some people before I fire them.”
Eric…that line killed me as well.
I liked the line where Roger says he’s relived Don’s now the one killing the company. Roger Sterling always finds a way to absolve his sins.
Stan said that line, not Harry.
Also, Peggy telling Don as he asked her to look at the list of potential firees, that Danny was “growing on her” – had to be a short joke.
The beautiful simple “You’re an a __ hole you know that?” from Sterling … to Atherton – LoL
I’ve noticed that my captions mangle the swear words – everywhere, I think, but I especially notice on this show. Why? They are allowed to *say* them… (do the hearing impaired have delicate eyes?)
I started watching caption on ER (they talked FAST on in medical jargon) and Grey’s Anatomy (Derek mumbles) – it beats rewinding, but it can mess things up on jokes. messes with the timing (in general. madmen doesn’t have a lot of jokes)
If Ken’s father-in-law is going to come in and save the day they certainly didn’t reveal anything in this episode. Ken didn’t even seem to be thinking about him as a client.
@ted – I speculated last week that it would be Ken’s FIL to save the day, but you are correct – no reference to him at all in this episode. I think now the “saviour” will be someone on the American Cancer Society board, and only if Ken’s bigwig FIL is a board member, then maybe …. ??
Alan, when do you get up to write these?!!
I think he just stays up really late now that Weiner doesn’t trust anyone with screeners.
and there’s an awkward moment for him when Faye responds to his restaurant idea by telling him to “Have your girl make reservations.”
It was an interesting comment to make, especially after the scene starts with Don and Megan walking down the long corridor (isle) together. Obviously Faye saw something there and didn’t like it.
I caught that, too. I think both women know/suspect about the other.
Have to say, it made me think Faye knew what was up and that now that they are able to make their relationship public she’s going to be expecting Don to clarify that with everyone, specifically Megan.
As I pointed out last week, it seemed like a large gaffe, given women used perfume often in lieu of deodorant in the ’50s and ’60s, that Faye wouldn’t have smelled Megan’s perfume on Don when he comes home at the end of last week’s episode. This might give credence to the theory that it wasn’t a gaffe and she knows damn well what Don did.
It was a very deliberate move by Faye, and I think it doesn’t have as much to do w/ her specifically knowing that Don hooked up w/ Megan, so much as that is just the kind of man he is and that’s the kind of thing he would do.
I think Faye knew exactly what she was saying when she remarked that Don should have his “girl” make a reservation. The thing that bothered me about it is that this is the second time in as many episodes that I think the writers are having Faye behave out of character. I think the scene with Peggy shows Faye is insightful about how women are treated in her era, and how she serves as a role model for young women who are trying to establish professional careers (like her). The comment about Don’s “girl” clearly subjugates Megan, and I don’t think Faye would do that. Last week she compromised her principles and her career by giving up Mr. Beans. Given how she has been portrayed before,I don’t think she would have done that either. In light of the inconsistencies in the characterization, it makes it difficult to predict what happens next. Perhaps that’s what they are going for.
DeeKayDee, love can make a woman act way out of character. Trust me.
I agree that Faye knew exactly what she was doing. She is now out in the open with Don and can claim the privileges that accompany that status–and that includes having his “girl” make the reservations.
Exactly what I said to my husband..Faye’s not dumb she knows what’s going on.
DeeKayDee, I beg to differ. There’s a lot about Faye to appreciate, as a professional woman in 1965. But she throws other women under the bus. Recall the Ponds focus group, if you would. In setting up that group, Faye asked Don for the use of some of the SCDP secretaries for her group as though they were objects. Inside the room, Allison broke down crying and fled the room. Megan asked if she should go after her, which Faye ruled out with completely self-serving lie similar to “if she wanted our company she wouldn’t have left.” Small potatoes, there. The clincher occurred post-focus group in the observation room. Peggy returned from speaking with Allison. Someone referred to Allison’s upset, and it was crystal clear that Faye had no recollection whatsoever of what had happened in the focus group. That woman is as cold as ice. She’s hot for Don, and she presents herself well, but that even portrayed her as soulless.
Megan and Faye are both aware of each other vis-a-vis Don. Just because Faye calls Megan a “girl” doesn’t mean Megan is one.
1. Faye would definitely have “smelled” Megan on Don when he came home. 2. Not a doubt in my mind that Faye had very strong intuition about what went on between Don & Megan. 3. If you can believe it there are still people today in 2010 that refer to secretary’s as “the girl”
I have to agree with those who are sure Faye and Megan know about each other. Faye was definitely marking her territory, so to speak.
Teddy Chaough’s Kennedy impression was Howard Stern-esque. The “errah” was the same as Stern. Maybe Weiner is a Stern fan.
It’s how everyone does a Kennedy impression. See also Dan Castellanetta as Diamond Joe Quimby on The Simpsons.
Damn, how could I forget Diamond Joe. I’ve been brainwashed by Howard, that he’s “invented” everything. Not enough coffee this morning…
i was fooled until he said vigor. “vig-ahh”
i didn’t think there was any way i could think less of teddy. congrats…new low.
I really enjoyed how they did this scene. I was actually falling for it at first until I heard Mayor Quimby instead of Senator Kennedy.
They got me hook, line and sinker. Chaough’s a jerk.
It occurs to me the last such phone prank was in season three, when Paul and the other junior execs enlist Lois to call Peggy as a fake potential roommate. Peggy was perhaps a little vulnerable in that moment, making a major life change and hoping expectantly that the next caller might be the one to help her to realize that change. This time, with Chaaough’s call, you wouldn’t expect Don to fall for that sort of thing, but this just highlights how vulnerable Don — and by extension the agency — is in that moment.
At any rate, Chaough is indeed a jerk.
The Bobby Kennedy impression was straight out of “The First Family” comedy album about the Kennedy White House. I remember my parents playing this record and screaming with laughter. It was released in 1962, so the timing fits. [en.wikipedia.org]
I thought Stern as well, I think mostly because Kennedy is always on the phone (via the megaphone) when he is doing that impression.
Vaughn Meader was THE Kennedy impersonator of the time. His career was built on his super funny, spot on Kennedy routines.
In the midst of my devastating heartbreak about the President’s death I remember thinking for a second of the death of his career. A lot of people did. Apparently Lenny Bruce did one of the first JFK jokes a couple of weeks after. He stood there, silent for a minute, and then said, “Vaughn Meader is screwed!”
Alan, didn’t Midge’s husband give it away that Midge “found” Don meaning that she did not have an appointment in the building but had actually set their “surprise” meeting up? Not sure it needs clarification but it was such a heartbreaking moment for me when I felt like Don had been played. Although he did look suspicious of seeing her in the lobby of his building from the beginning.
I think Don was genuinely happy to see her at first. When he told her that he had been expecting/hoping to run into her in the village, it was made clear that he still thought of/cared about her. I think he was hoping that he would get to truly reconnect or catch up “with an old friend” about all the changes in his life this past year, and was thus sad both to see how far she had fallen, and that her reasons for seeking him out were purely financial.
It also brought to mind the time Don once hung around the lobby waiting for a “chance” meeting with Roger.
Sarah, I felt the same way when Midge’s husband let that slip to Don. He realized it right away, too, with that lame attempt at covering it up. “I mean, she was so happy when she brought you home” or something like that.
I wouldn’t say Don was staring at Midge’s painting in search of “inspiration.” He was staring at it and thinking that he was really no different than the sad junkie who had sold it to him – someone willing to abase himself for a few bucks. The great irony here is that Don destroyed his secret journal – which was truly honest – to make way for his very public and fundamentally bogus declaration of independence. For a while there Dick/Don was flirting with authenticity. It looks like the (m)ad man within is going to triumph after all.
“Art is only considered valuable based upon what people are willing to pay for it.”
Yes, that is very much a “(m)ad man” attitude. In that regard, Midge’s work inspired Don’s letter.
I guess it all depends on how you define “inspired.” The need for a paycheck is one kind of inspiration. What inspired Dick/Don to write his journal was something else. Whatever that is, I bet it’s similar to what inspires Midge to paint.
Or maybe he doesn’t need the journal anymore because Midge’s painting is enough of a reminder of the importance of sobriety. If you look at it that way ripping the pages out of the journal could be seen as a positive.
Althea, I totally agree with you. Meeting up with Midge was that last straw in this season long wake-up call for Don. A reminder of sorts of what he would become if he didn’t stop drinking. I took the page ripping as him finally putting that behind him and moving on.
I believe Don was also directly inspired by the content of the painting (and the discussion of addiction and Peggy telling him to change the conversation–Don is an amazing synthesist). It was an abstract expressionist painting of “afterimage”–what is left after the action. It inspired Don to change the impression left after tobacco left SCDP. The letter will be the afterimage, what people remember.
Very astute observation and analysis from Whyt Dickman that added another dimension to Don’s actions for me. He really was walking away from authenticity to create a simulacrum of authenticity, one that will position him very well for the earnestness of the 60’s. On the other hand I also agree with the commenters that this is part of Don’s own escape from alcoholism, and kudos to JerseyRudy for picking up the value of art issue. So much depth here that I would have missed without these wonderful observations.
Don has a great capacity for putting (or trying to put) the past behind him. He is capable of a total lack of sentimentality (like when he threw away all his boxes from his garage). I think when he threw away his journal to make way for the letter that he was closing a door (again with that metaphor) on the past and taking a positive step into the future.
On the letter as afterimage– another great insight– note that the voice of Don reading the letter changed as Henry was reading it. We started with Don’s authentic, rather morose inner dialogue voice, then it shifts to a confident, public voice in Henry’s head. This is the image Don projected, rather than his own actual voice. Was that in the screenplay, or was it Slattery’s touch? Either way, brilliantly handled.
Dan, I noticed the voice over change as well, but wasn’t deft enough to arrive at your insight. Kudos.
I’m going to go with the thought that it was Slattery’s direction.
I guess I was incorrect in assuming that Don was quitting smoking in the nyt letter, “Why I am quitting tobacco” (not BIG tobacco). It was implied but not stated in the letter but, of course, he was smoking during the writing and first thing in the morning. And, of course, it wasn’t worth mentioning by anyone in the office. Thus, I cannot believe this is a “positive step” but another act of self-delusion and manipulation that he cannot ultimately get away with. Also, has there ever been a specific allusion to it being a ‘sobriety’ journal? AAer’s would beg to differ, and either Don is so ‘manly’/of such a strong constitution that he can tear out yesterday’s pages and focus on what is at hand OR it is just another example of above.
WD:The great irony here is that Don destroyed his secret journal – which was truly honest – to make way for his very public and fundamentally bogus declaration of independence.”
I saw it differently. His journal was part of a technique he was using, to get control of his emotions and his drinking. But the man who wrote those journal entries, still wasn’t being honest with himself. He was still working for American Tobacco. By ripping out those pages, Don was reinventing himself, making a clean break with his dependence on Big Tobacco to survive.
Here are some details of Emerson Foote/Foote, Cone & Belding’s history with Lucky Strike/American Tobacco.
Sorry, forgot to add the URL:
[www.fundinguniverse.com]
Jeff Carroll, Loved your idea of the (abstract) afterimage in the painting inspiring Don to change the conversation in a very specific (concrete) way. Don is also benefitting from primacy and recency effects – we tend to remember what we observe at the beginning and at the end – first and last. Thanks for your brilliant observations. This is a very interesting thread.
Sorry Whit Dyckman, I meant to reply to your thread
Rosemarie DeWitt was so subtle and heartbreaking. I’ve often wondered what happens to Don’s former lovers, and this is such a terrible fate. Velvet Underground’s “Heroin” was in my head all night after I watched this scene.
I wasted 8 bucks on Rachels Getting Married so I could see Rosemarie Dewitt (who ironically channeled the Anne Hathaway role for this episode)
As for Rachel Menken- my favorite of all Dons girls. So spectacular he wanted to leave everything for her
I thought that he wanted to leave everything in order to run away, not in order to be with Rachel.
Rachel getting married is one of those movies I enjoyed in retrospective. i thought it was going to be one of those awful romantic comedies, but actually liked the direction it took. I could relate to how the anne hathaway character was cringing at all those ‘cute’ things that happen in romantic comedies, which is usually what I do when I am in those social settings. Anne hathaway had that look of please just get me through this, nobody wants me here, god I want to leave. Not a feel good movie by any stretch, and I still found parts annoying, but once its over, I least thought it was worth my time.
Funny, our Rachel GOT married. Would’ve loved to have seen that wedding! Probably at the Pierre, close to her store.
Loved the film, Anne Hathaway did a great job, everyone did.
‘rachel getting married’ is the worst film of the past few years
worst film of the past few years? really? hyperbole much?
Glen was wearing #92 making him most likely a Defensive End.
Number/Position is only an NFL thing. It is violated by college teams week in and week out. See Reggie Bush wearing #5 at USC.
The numbers/positions are pretty strict on youth teams, and they would have been even then. 92 is most likely a defensive lineman of some kind
Several people have posted comments (since deleted) speculating on the finale based on its title. In this case, I’d say that’s something we should consider a spoiler. Okay?
Crap now I went and looked at the episode titled. It definitely could be considered a spoiler so don’t repeat my mistake.
Alan, I DID see Rosemarie DeWitt listed in the credits, but still could not have predicted how she was going to be used to move this plot forward. I was excited to see her name, she’s such and excellent actor.
Reply to comment…
I don’t look at the coming attractions… I actually stopped looking at “previously on Mad Men…” in the beginning because that’s almost too much.
I like it straight.
I am happily, ignorantly, in bliss, not knowing the title.
I do not know the title of next week’s episode, but I would be very cautious about drawing any conclusions from it. Weiner et al. know perfectly well that the title of each episode is released in advance of cablecast, and they would hardly give anything away for free (especially given Weiner’s spoilophobia).
I, unfortunately, saw the comment and title before Alan deleted it. I wish I hadn’t. I also had someone send me that NYT review before the beginning of the season and enjoyed the first episode much less as a result, already knowing some of the things that would happen. I agree the MW may have designed it to mislead, but I don’t care. We are all better off just waiting for next week and coming in with no preconceived notions at all–so good call Alan.
@madaboutmen – she was listed as “Special Guest Appearance By,” as opposed to the usual “Guest Starring” for recurring characters, I suppose to highlight that this was a one-time thing.
Also agree that Glen wearing #92 means he’s on the defensive line. And given his apparent lack of conditioning he probably doesn’t play much.
To AS and all you great observers, think of this regarding “spoiling” – Due to financial circumstances (I am 70 and on SocSec only), I recently had to downgrade my cable to only Basic, losing Standard, so as to afford the Internet. So I am not able to see and re-see Man Men. But I can read your astute postings. (Sort of like O. Henry’s “Gift of the Magi” isn’t it?). Sister from NJ had to tell me of the recent show that included Peggy’s abortion search etc. and in her enthusiasm, she kept going! Did she spoil? Well, yes, but when I got to see the show because she had saved it for me. it was only reinforced! So get this: here I am reading yesterday’s show comments and I have not seen 10/10’s show. And I have decided that it is like reading the book first and then seeing the film – it is only going to be helping me! And please, from someone who was there, see this show and its attention to detail as a way to mark where we have come to now as a society – some good progress, but some very sad regressions. Use it as a measuring guide to mark U.S.
obxboy,
ummm, pretty sure that qualifies as a spoiler. I didn’t get that in my mailbox, so I didn’t know what you just wrote. next time please keep it to yourself.
sheesh
Yes, have to agree with crazycatlady — Weiner & Co. are masters of the red herring. Remember “Waldorf Stories” a few episodes back, which some of us (I for one) were sure signified the return of Conrad Hilton? Even if you’ve seen next week’s title, bank on nothing.
Casey C., As Alan removed my post, I agree that it broke the rule about spoilers. I apologize. I believe your response to me is skirting the rule about being respectful to other posters.
obxboy, pretty sure you meant to address the above comment to me. assuming this is the case, I don’t think I skirted any rules about being respectful to other posters. I asked you next time to keep info regarding a future episode to yourself, and I said please. my comment of “sheesh” was purely out of frustration and the thinking that in the future I need to just stop reading when I’m done with Alan’s work. trusting commentors to not post spoilers is becoming iffy (despite Alan’s footnote regarding them).
no need to get overly defensive when you’re the one who didn’t follow the rules. just sayin’.
btw, apology accepted.
Interesting that Trudy is calling ths shots about how family money is spent. Pete did not seem to question her ability to forbid him to spend money on the firm. Loved the “Titanic” line too.
Also Peggy on Danny “he’s kind of grown on me”
On a general note, I LOVE that Trudy isn’t a wallflower or passive aggressive wife like Betty was. Initially, it seemed like they wanted to make Trudy Betty-lite (back in season 1) and I’m so glad they went a different route. She stands up for herself and her family (Pete included), she provides sound advice and she and Pete actually argue and have discussions.
Say what? Pete most definitely, emphatically, told Trudy that she doesn’t get to tell him what to do with the money.
But he didn’t actually lie about the money when she found out, and she set limits on his search for more money (although I would never dream in a million years that Pete would have asked her father for it). And I’m not sure that what Pete says at the beginning of an unpleasant argument about an unpleasant situation is the same kind of My Word Is Law dynamic as we’ve seen with Don and Betty.
I do think she still has expectations beyond Pete’s. She definitely wants a house as a five-year anniversary gift, and Pete thinks it’s OK to raise kids in the city like he did. Pete can’t give her what her father did–he’s just not old enough. But I still empathize with what she wants. It’s perfectly reasonable to be looking to move when you realize that babies in an apartment are sort of a pain. Think of the stairs! And she could have a car to go grocery shopping if they had a place to park one. She’s not just thinking of the status she had growing up in her daddy’s house.
I HATE the negative trend unfolding this season! I watch TV to be entertained…not depressed! If I want real life I will put on FOX News but I was really looking forward to Don & Co. becoming successful this season! Instead we see Don lose the only “Family” member he had, to cancer and now their new business is crashing. I am hopeful the American Cancer People will help save the day but why make it even come to that?
How about some uplifting storyline from now on folks?! My wife is already set to quit watching but I am hopeful they will write a more uplifting story next season. The show will lose us if things do not get better. Can’t we have great Drama while at the same time making the agency a great success?
Max
Drama means conflict and you can’t have conflict if everyone is happy go lucky – that would be a sitcom.
It can be entertaining to see how someone resolves a negative story line.
I want SCDP to succeed as much as the next person – but when has this show ever been really uplifting?! It’s had moments, sure – but overall the characters are not happy, or even sympathetic people, and the storylines are often really dark. That’s not really new, IMHO.
Things looked pretty dark last year too, and the finale wound up feeling kind of uplifting. I would actually be more concerned if everything was going great– then I’d be waiting for the other shoe to drop. I’m guessing the agency gets saved but Don’s personal life takes a hit in this season’s finale. (Probably a break-up with Faye.)
FOX News isn’t real life. Whoops, I broke the rules! ;-)
To your point, I completely agree that sometimes you just want to root for the good guys, especially when the constant stream of “complex drama” gets predictable in it’s own way.
But, on the other hand, I think this episode *did* have a bit of triumph in it.
I mean, Don’s footing of Pete’s share of the float money was the kind of cheesy heartwarming plot turn (Man makes nice with long-time professional rival) that you usually find in romantic comedies and buddy cop movies, but the show earned that moment.
First time I’ve heard a FOX News watcher admit it was entertaining fiction.
I’m wondering how you made it through one season–let alone four seasons– of Mad Men if you watch TV to be entertained and not depressed.
Can you spell D R A M A. If you want uplifting, go watch America’s Funniest Videos.
“If I want real life I will put on FOX News ”
Ok, THAT made me laugh.
This season has been downright chipper compared to season three, in my view. Let’s see… we had grandpa Gene dying, horrible lawnmower incident/Vietnam foreshadowing, Don dropping epileptic drifter brother in the middle of nowhere, Sal getting fired for being gay, Don’s secrets being revealed, the subsequent divorce… and as the cherry on top, the Kennedy assassination and its resonances in Mad Men’s world. It was a relief in the last episode when Weiner finally pulled a little of the old playfulness out of his hat.
This season, we have the new SCDP digs, the Sugarberry caper, the Honda stunt, the black humor of Miss Blankenship passing on at an inopportune moment… all of which is admittedly tempered by the somber overlay of Don’s alcoholism. But as posters mentioned above, if you want comedy, watch “Glee” or something.
“If I want real life I will put on FOX News”
Just spit out my beer. Hilarious.
Peggy once again gave Don a nugge that he turned into Glo-Coat.
I don’t know which is worse, Betty trying to keep Sally in therapy so she would have someone to talk to or her moving because she thinks Glen is creepy.
Moving because she thinks Glen is creepy is worse.
I shouldn’t just leave that bare assertion out there. Keeping Sally in therapy because she still wants to go to therapy shows a desire to improve herself or at least her relationships; she balked at Sally cutting back until Dr. Edna gave her a way to keep coming. Moving the family after the school year started in direct response to finding Sally with Glen–appropriate relationship or not–when her husband has been asking to move for months and months, is punitive and authoritarian. I’m not saying that Betty should not have authority as a mother or that Sally should be hanging out in secret with Glen, but there are better ways to address it than uprooting the whole family at this point in the year with so little warning because you have a weird history with this child.
Right Karen. Betty’s actions are self-centered. She is not thinking of what’s best for Sally in either case. It’s all about her.
She wasn’t even thinking of the kids when she said they had to stay in the house, she just did that either for her own comfort, or to spite Don.
Let’s not forget about the warm welcome the wives of Ossining gave to Helen Bishop (Glen’s divorced mother). We’re only five years hence, so what type of reception would Betty receive when she moves? My guess is that she would attempt to keep her previous marriage to Don a secret, and even will try to pass Sally off as Henry’s child.
I agree with Alan’s interpretation that Don putting up the money for Pete was a gesture of respect and confidence, and an attempt to do right by someone who has proved himself to him over the past year, in a number of ways. Financial Aid is a good way to put it. They have a more authentic relationship now–Don is still hard on him (as he is with Peggy) when he feels his standards are not being met, but he sees the hard work and “talent” (never thought I’d refer to Pete as having talent!) and wants to support that. Is hard on him, in effect, because he respects him now.
I was worried that some might interpret the move as Don attempting to buy Pete’s silence on his knowledge of Dick, but I don’t think that would be a very Don move, even as much as he has been throwing money at problems.
I also agree and I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed the genuine niceness of this moment – it was small but significant. It also “ties up” two loose threads – was Pete gonna stay with SCDP and when/how was Don going to repay him – before the season finale. It’s important to remember that aside from Pete protecting Don on a personal level (i.e. from going to jail for desertion) he also sacrificed a HUGE account (NAA) for Don…an account that almost certainly would have been the beginning of other military/industrial complex accounts for SCDP. So it was a huge sacrifice, both for Pete and for the firm, and it’s good that Don acknowledges that. Just as good? Pete’s genuine mug raising of thanks. I always always love Don/Pete scenes (perhaps even more than Don/Peggy scenes)…hope they’re more unified next week. I genuinely think Pete, under less stressful circumstances, would have appreciated Don’s ad stunt.
Also, Don should get Pete on board with the ACS account since Pete is the only person at SCDP who doesn’t smoke! It’ll help them connect with the ACS bigwigs.
I also felt Don’s fronting Pete’s contribution was to “pay for” or at least tangibly acknowledge — in the only way he could — Pete’s taking the bullet for dropping the North American Aviation (correct name?) account.
There have been two instances this season prior to “Blowing Smoke” where Don has complemented Pete in an apparently genuine, non-calculated manner. First, when Don was plotting his escape from the agency when he feared the FBI would discover his secret life, he tells Pete, when they are alone, “you can run the agency.” Last week, as the partners rip Roger for his neglect of the Lucky Strike account, and Roger fends off Pete’s complaints that he was pushed aside by claiming it was his personal account, Don shoots back that Pete “would never have allowed (the loss of the account) to happen.” Pete then looked at Don in amazement that Don would complement him in such a public, heated setting.
Like Nancy, I view Don’s payment of Pete’s share not only as a sign of his need for Pete in the agency but as a way of paying Pete back for the North American Aviation thing.
Don OWES Pete, big time, and he may not know about the offer from CGC, but it was the smartest thing he could’ve done. The fact that he did it behind his back makes me think it was a genuine acknowledgment of his obligation to Pete.
I knew it was a serious moment when Burt Cooper called for his shoes. I also noticed how none of the principal partners ran to keep him from leaving.
The reason Glenn got winded is because he’s smoking – it looked like he offered Sally a cigarette during their first scene
So if Bert leaves, won’t he need to divest his ownership in the agency? Selling it back to the other partners?
Reply to comment…
Indeed. Bert Cooper has always been careful to remind the other partners what their obligations are under their contracts. Maybe Bert was just blowing smoke by asking for his shoes.
Nice catch about Glen smoking.
A return to form and righting of the ship. It still might be the weakest season when all is said and done but some real genius moments last night. Letâ€™s start with Sally who, after a lot of progress with her therapist, is once again returned to rottenest childhood ever (outside of people who were legitimately physically or sexually abused). And her therapist exposes Bettyâ€™s most defining trait: Bettyâ€™s a child. She could never go to a real therapist like the one miss redhead recommends, Betty just wants Sally out of her hair and itâ€™s actually herself, Betty, who is comfortable in a room with paintings of cartoon animals on the walls, who wants some nice lady to play cards with HER and tell her sheâ€™s proud of Betty.
Then Don gets to play a genius card along the lines of â€œItâ€™s not the wheel, itâ€™s the carouselâ€ & â€œAmerican Airlines is like America, they look forward, not backâ€ with his NY Times ad. The younger writers, like Harry and Ken, ‘get’ only parts of it. Pete is too literal- minded and worried about money, what wins him over is Don paying him back for the favor Pete did him. Peggy gets it because this is what they talked about at the end of last season when Don begs her to come work for him in the aftermath of JFKâ€™s death.
Don, as usual, takes a Peggy idea and adds something to it. Her takes her â€˜change the nameâ€™ idea to a whole higher level. How did he get to that level? Through Midge. The show did a great job timing her return here. Her importance cannot be underestimated. Remember, she is where the whole show literally began in Season 1. As traumatized as Don was by his divorce and the breakup of his family, and also when Anna died, here heâ€™s not so much traumatized/emotional but thoroughly morose and sad. The last time he was as depressed and truly sad for someone else as he is in Midgeâ€™s apartment was when he realized he was responsible for his brotherâ€™s suicide. Midgeâ€™s life of addiction not only makes him reassess his own life, it also gets him the painting, which is essential because Donâ€™s ad is an example of abstract thinking.
The great irony is that the person who is most upset is Cooper, who is too marinated in his old ways to realize that what Don has done is synthesize two of Cooperâ€™s biggest faves — Ayn Rand and Mark Rothko. He takes the abstract approach of Rothkoâ€™s painting and blends it with the chutzpah of a Howard Roark (hero of Rand’s The Fountainhead), a vanguard autonomous thinker who creates outside the box.
But who DOES ‘get it’ and realize what he did? His two girls, one blonde and one brunette. Faye is freed up and allowed to date Don openly and Megan, with her college lit classes and pretty girl real world experiences with relationships, realizes that Don is spinning a negative into a positive. And she also intuits that itâ€™s not just spin for Don. He really did reassess things.
What is the one thing Don keeps pure, in all his lying and cheating? His art. Because thatâ€™s how he sees himself (and Peggy). They are â€˜Creative,â€™ the least important most important people in the game. Don doesnâ€™t get behind campaigns he doesnâ€™t believe in. There are numerous examples but see earlier this season when he ripped Jansen for not seeing that his idea about how to sell bathing suits was to sell the sex.
Good to see the show back firing all its pistons.
Sean S
Sean,
Really interesting analysis.
I took it that Bert was more upset that Don only put HIS name on the ad, and not the rest of the partners. He said as much, and blasted Don for taking it upon himself to speak for the entire agency and not include the rest of them. In theory, Bert may agree with Don’s tactics…but his ego is getting in the way.
Very nicely said. Don’s “art” is the most important thing in his life, because it is the only thing that (regardless his name being Don or Dick) is real.
Holy schnikes…. Our Objectivist Mr. Cooper used “selfish” as an insult, din’t he? The man who recommended that Don read ATLAS SHRUGGED is freaking out because Mr. Draper took him at his word and performed an action that made him the undisputed leader of SCDP, without consultation. Would Howard Roark ask for permission? Yeah, boss, you created a monster of your own power dreams, and how does that taste? Bitter, huh?
I was laughing at Bert calling Don selfish, remembering his unmitigated admiration of Rand and him suggesting Atlas Shrugged to Don. Great comment about Howard Roark, cgeye.
We must remember that Betty is a product of her time and class. That’s how mothers were then: stop sniveling, don’t play with that unsuitable child, etc”. That’s if anyone paid attention to their problems at all. As for her wanting Sally to stay with the therapist so she herself could talk to her, I saw it as her way of getting around the stigma and explanation of seeing a therapist on her own.
Also, as for Betty being a child: she spends most of her time with children, as women did in those days. I feel sorry for her. She’s trapped without a husband to talk to. Men didn’t care what women had to say then, least of all their wives.
Why does Betty get all the flak for being a bad parent? What about Don? he’s no better. And interesting that Pete was not even expected to be in the hospital when his baby was born. Common then, but would be considered a horrible husband and father now.
I don’t see Don ever working with Hilton again. Why would he want to? The guy is super-high maintenance and quite possibly a kook. They also just got rid of one giant primadonna in Lee Garner, Jr.– why go courting an even bigger one in Hilton?
Foiled by my own unconscious once again! Obviously I realize that Garner dumped Don, not the other way around, but in any case my point remains: There was always a silver lining to this. Lee Garner Jr. was a jerk and everyone at the agency basically hated working for him. So now that he’s gone, maybe they can find some people to work with who aren’t, y’know, jerks. (If Don lands a big account to save the agency next week, I’ll be very impressed if he throws out Fillmore Auto Parts as a matter of principle also.)
I know this episode will get the â€œomg Don is so forward thinkingâ€ vibe (much like â€œThe Suitcaseâ€ got the â€œomg Don will now be a changed manâ€ vibeâ€¦riiiiight), but I didnâ€™t think this idea was so special. Donâ€™s idea was one of his better ones this season (not that thatâ€™s saying muchâ€¦) but he didnâ€™t execute it properly. Just like him, I was suckered into thinking the idea had worked when â€œBobby Kennedyâ€ calledâ€¦but it didnâ€™t really. ACS is great, but itâ€™s not gonna be a high paying client. And Megan is incorrect â€“ Don DOESNâ€™T stand for anything. Heâ€™ll keep smoking. It was a stunt (loved Peggyâ€™s smirk when she said that to Don!) to get much needed attention. I think if Don had just mentioned it to the rest of the partners, it wouldâ€™ve been fine. They needed to do something, but they need to be a team and have a cohesive plan. He probably couldâ€™ve convinced Pete and Lane pretty easily. Bert himself didnâ€™t say it was a bad idea â€“ just that it made the firm look bad because the partnersâ€™ names werenâ€™t attached to it. Don of s1 would have been a lot smoother about this. Desperate Don of s4 doesnâ€™t stop to think about the consequences the next morning when Pete, Lane, etc read this. They deserve some headâ€™s up. And they all have a point â€“ what real business did SCDP gain from this? PSAs donâ€™t make you money. The benefits of campaigns against lung cancer will be longterm (it took a LONG time for cigarette smoking to pass out of vogue)â€¦so SCDP still has to somehow make it longterm with other business to sustain these kinds of ads.
Don had paired this ad with, say, something more tangible (i.e. the meeting with Heinz DID go well so he has their business) it would have been better. Don did half the job (i.e. change the convo, like Peggy suggested) but he didn’t follow through. The long-view with Don’s stunt is WOW it’s a gamechanger…but it only is if SCDP can last for awhile.
This *is* a cohesive plan. It was made clear last night that no tobacco account was going to touch SCDP at this point anyway, so why not turn the situation on its head and take control, as Don did? He made the agency look strong instead of weak and his given them a chance to go forward and grow in new directions. (And with the benefit of our knowledge of their world’s future, we *know* this is a brilliant move because we know there is basically no future in the commercialization of tobacco.)
I think it was successful in the sense of “there’s no such thing as bad publicity.” Don just got SCDP a MASSIVE jolt of publicity, and that kind of buzz DOES tend to result in some kind of forward movement.
I don’t think it is – Don should have told the partners. Now, some of you will argue (and he probably thought) they wouldn’t GET it but that’s not an excuse and I also don’t think that’s true. Even Bert GOT it. They just didn’t like being blindsided by the ad, which is totally understandable. Don could have almost certainly got Pete and Lane on board before the ad came out.
Like EmersonFoote said, it’s not that the idea is a bad one (it’s good!) but it wasn’t executed properly and no, it wasn’t cohesive. Desperate Don wasn’t as smooth about this as s1 Don would have been.
And no, it’s not a cohesive plan – where’s the money? Yes, there’s nothing in cigarettes. But there’s also nothing in nothing. PSAs bring prestige but they don’t bring dough. Sorry, just a fact.
If he had gone to the partners they would’ve said no, absolutely. He knew it, and their reaction confirmed it.
He’s there because he’s the one and only Don Draper — remember Pete’s reaction when he suggested leaving. If he left, it’s this innovative thinking outside the box, that he’d be taking with him.
They want him on that wall, they need him on that wall…
Give Don’s letter in the NYT time to soak in after the “shock effect.” Don effectively changed the subject. But looking at this in the first 24-48 hours is too narrow a focus. There are companies who 1) May not have known that SCDP lost Lucky Strike and 2) May like Don’s (however untrue)”standing on moral ground approach.” Either group might want to switch agencies on that info/principle alone.
What difference does it make whether or not Don continues to smoke? That’s not the point and in the long-term, no one is really going to care whether he, as an individual, smokes or not. The point is generating buzz for the agency and spinning a negative situation into a positive. The approach was innovative and crazy enough to work.
As far as not including the other partner’s names on the ad or in the decision-making process, that seems to be more a failure on Don’s part to properly stroke egos. Don is the creative engine behind the agency and everyone knows it. Sterling and Cooper are less than figureheads at this point; everyone knows that Don is the focal point at SCDP. People care what he has to say, not the rest of the partners.
Just because the move may not result in buckets of immediate cash doesn’t mean it wasn’t smart and won’t prove to have more holistic benefits for the agency’s reputation down the line. Only time will tell.
If Lane and Pete are both considered junior partners, why is Lane;s name in the company’s name and Pete’s isn’t?
Because those were the deals that Don, Roger and Bert cut with them in the season three finale. Lane demanded his name on the door, and while Pete asked for it, Don convinced him it would be better for all involved if Pete had something to work for.
Because they had to offer Lane a title partnership in order for him to come aboard and screw over the old agency. That was a plot point last season.
Because in the season 3 finale, when Don and Rog did the quickfire negotiating with Pete, and Pete asked for partnership AND his name on the door, they said ‘no’. But Lane, a part of the original in the idea of “fire us”, had already bargained that. It was never realistically ‘on the table’ for Pete’s deal.
Favorite small moment from the episode: Harry Crane getting kicked out of the office for the partners’ meeting.
Random question, but this episode takes place somewhere around Sept 1965 correct?
I’m basing this off the Beatles concert tickets from two episodes ago and the fact that school is starting back for Sally in this episode but wanted to make sure I didn’t miss anything.
Yes, my understanding is that we’re in Sept. Also last night, whatshisname (the blonde account guy, Pete’s formal rival) mentioned that he’s “getting married in October”, so October hasn’t happened yet.
In Sept. 1965 I started third grade, in the SAME EXACT shirt that Sally was wearing with the blue skirt! I have those geeky school photos to prove it!
On Sally’s blue plaid dress – I felt like I was transported back to elementary school last night. Excellent job wardrobe dept!
Loved Sally’s reference to the girl on the Land ‘o’ Lake box (something I’ve often thought about)…and was it my imagination but did Trudy look less pregnant this week than last week?
Trudy had better look less pregnant this week, considering that she had the baby last week.
probably a lot less pregnant since she already had the baby.
Trudy really did a character reversal when she “forbid” Pete from spending any more money on the firm, but I think that resulted from her disappointment in not getting a house in Greenwich
I loved that she still had the ‘after-baby belly’ that a lot of (real) women have for months. Especially back then when women didn’t go in for gymnastic workouts or anything that would make them sweat. Unladylike.
she had the baby last week.
Yeah, but it’s not uncommon in television-land to have women leave the hospital with flat stomachs… and clothes to fit.
Sloppy thinking.
Trudy was always dumbing herself down for Pete and in the way many of us who were kids in the ’60s saw our own mothers do. She seemed to relish her subservience. Looks like all that has changed now that her Mama Bear claws have come out. Good for her.
Duh..I knew that. I got so caught up in last night’s twists and turns and with barely a reference to little Tammy, I forgot that the blessed event had actually come and gone. Also, it was pretty uncommon in 50s and 60s sit-coms for women who had given birth (I Love Lucy, Bewitched, My Three Sons) to still look pregnant after they had popped the little one out of the oven.
Land O’Lakes LOL. I was waiting for someone to mention that reference. Sally is definately a boomer. Wait until she gets a few tokes in her…She’ll be questioning the Establishment in no time.
My favorite part that there seemed to be more on-screen smoking *after* Don’s ad/letter came out.
Yes, it was a little on the nose, but it made me laugh every time someone said something like “let’s get those anti-smoking people” or “it shows that we stand for something” while taking a long ironic drag. It’s hilarious that no one even considered the possibility of taking the letter at face value.
Oh, and am I the only one who saw the RFK prank coming from a mile away?
But Don never said, “Smoking is bad, that’s why I’m not smoking any more.” He said, “Smoking is bad because it’s poisonous and addictive and smokers can’t help themselves, that’s why I’m not advertising it any more.” The frantic smoking is just proving his point.
I was really devastated by the cold cruelty of Betty towards Sally. I think it may be beyond the “norm” for those times, and I think Dr. Edna knows it.
What was weird was how pleasant Betty was to Sally when she said she wanted to have dinner with Henry. I get that it was partly because Betty saw it as an acceptance of Henry in the family, but she was positively benevolent to Sally.
It made her cruelty later–despite THAT being, in great part, about her own relationship with Glen–all the more striking.
I think Dr Erma is absolutely aware of the nature of Betty’s cruelty, which is why she’s so very proud of Sally.
I think Sally’s saying she wanted to have dinner with Henry was something that came out of her “sessions” with Glen.
When Glen asked Sally if Dr. Edna had told her to kiss Betty’s ass, the laugh they had suggested that that was the exact advice he’d given her, and it had worked.
I think too many are looking at the situation through “Betty has been terrible in the past”-colored glasses. If I caught my 11 year old daughter sneaking off to an off-road clearing to meet up with a 14 year-old boy, I’m not sure my reaction would be much different – *especially* when the boy runs confirming the inappropriateness of the interaction. And it’s not as if Betty isn’t somewhat right – we all witnessed Glenn offer Sally (an 11 YEAR OLD!!) cigarettes and, further, its very age inappropriate for a 14 year-old teen to be spending time with an 11 year-old girl that is not related to him. So for that, Betty should be congratulated on her keen parental insight.
Her deciding it’s time to move the family away? Yes, the timing of this announcement was definitely spurred by Sally’s relationship with Glenn, but let’s not forget this is something her new husband has been wanting to do for almost a year now (the show started Thanksgiving ’64 and its not Fall of ’65) so it’s not as if the move is out of left field. Sometimes a minor incident is the every thing that moves you from contemplation to action.
I don’t think the character of Betty Draper is ever going to win any mother of the year awards, but I think too many people choose to read anything she does through this prism of hatred rather than common sense.
I thought Sally was going to say, “No thanks, I’m trying to quit” when he offered her a cigarette.
She was on her own smoking last season.
What was also interesting about that was how Betty, when trying to convince Dr. Edna to not reduce Sally’s sessions, says “Her life is in chaos!” or something like that.
Flippantly deciding to move out of the only house Sally has known because she has a friend only tells Sally that she can never expect her mother to provide a stable home environment. It’s cruel, creating chaos for Sally and Betty knows it.
It was so great to see Sally back this week. The scene in which she asked to eat dinner with the grown-ups was so beautifully done. I appreciate the role reversal and how Sally has reached a maturity level at which she’s now successfully managing her responses to Betty’s irrationalities.
As regards Betty discovering her friendship with Glen, I can only imagine that Sally has been similarly exposed to the horrors of age “inappropriate” interactions (and maybe even cigarettes) in a public school setting. In fact, I had a flashback to season 2, when Sally locked herself in a closet to experiment with her mother’s cigarettes. Glen may be a weird kid, but the way the two kids act as sounding boards for one another has clearly been an important coping mechanism in dealing with their respective broken home situations. Betty’s reaction seemed so far removed from any genuine concern for Sally’s well-being. And what happened to wanting to remain in the same home to provide the Draper kids with some stability?
Betty 1, Sally 0
I think the relationship between Betty and Sally is quite layered…I see the envy that Betty feels towards her own daughter, and perhaps her own misunderstanding of Sally, who is probably so different than Betty was growing up. Can you imagine? Betty was surely the goody two shoes who was slim, pretty, and “knew her place” in a world run by men. I happen to think this mother-daughter relationship was more typical for the time than you might think. With her “white lies” to placate her mother, in some ways Sally is showing more maturity than her mother. I think that Betty’s announcement at dinner of wanting to move because the neighbor is going downhill, so to speak, is a childish move, and not based on some maternal desire to protect Sally. Betty doesn’t trust herself around Glen, and clearly doesn’t trust Sally around him, either. But, she is projecting her own insecurities on Sally. I love to see Sally getting stronger and more confident -saying no to cigarettes when Glen offered. Sally may have experimented with smoking in a previous season, in a hilarious scene where Betty’s concern was about Sally “burning the house down” when catching her smoking in the closet. But, Sally is no smoker and we get to see this in an environment where she could have easily said yes. She rejects cigarettes, just like her dad rejects doing business with tobacco companies later in the episode.
I saw it as Betty being “jealous” of Sally over Glen’s attention. Remember how much attention Betty paid to him last season, and now she sees Glen as turning his attention to Sally. Puerile, but in character.
Yes, all of Betty’s reactions seemed puerile in this episode. There is nothing new there and it was reinforced by the exchange between Betty and Dr. Edna. It’s clear that Betty is only capable of connecting with a child psychiatrist since her emotion maturity level is that of a little girl prone to jealousy and irrational behavior. The Betty of the first season is not much different than the Betty of the 4th season. Perhaps this is why we tire of her. There has been negligible character development for Betty, unlike so many other characters. But is this purposeful on Weiner’s part? Will Betty always be the fragile child-like relic from the 1950s, even as most of the other characters move into the significant social changes of the 1960s? Somehow there must be a story to tell of Betty’s development as the decade shifts. I’m not saying she has to be made more likable, only that a changing Betty, even if consistently unlikable, would be a little more exciting. Her character feels stagnant. One protector was simply traded in for another.
So many moments in this episode that alluded to prior episodes:
1. Unlike in last year’s finale when Don tries to form bonds within the firm to move forward, he reverts back to his “lone wolf” nature on the NY Times advertisement idea (a la Archie Whitman in the co-op meeting).
2. Don paying Pete’s $50,000 share brings their relationship full circle. In S1, when Don tries to disclose Don’s past to Cooper, Cooper tells Don that he can fire Pete, but advises him that you never know the moments in which loyalty is born. Pete later repays his debt by telling Don about Duck’s plans to takeover the firm. This season, we have seen the reverse. Pete takes the fall for Don re: North American Aviation – and Don repays his debt of loyalty (literally) through the partnership contribution.
3. Was Don’s cash payment to Midge more like the payoff to Adam in S1 (go away) or the help offered to the school teacher’s brother (call me if you need anything) in S4?
There was even a site gag in the episode matching John Slattery’s directing debut, as Peggy (and others) listened through walls, when last time she peeked through the glass connecting to Don’s office.
One episode to go…
Meant to state that the school teacher’s brother incident was in S3….
I think Don’s payment to Midge was more sympathetic than his payoff to Adam. He was saying goodbye, but I think he was very sorry for her and about what had happened to her. She still has enough dignity and pride to be embarrassed at being caught in this desperate scheme to sell him art, and I don’t think she’d persist. Adam would have persisted. Don was so afraid of him that he had to pay him off for good. Don also meant more to Adam than he means to Midge; he and Midge had a great thing, I guess, but she had other simultaneous great things going on. He was never a hero to her, and had no real emotional investment in his rescue of her. She just needed money.
“I took the page ripping as him finally putting that behind him and moving on.”
I think this is absolutely indicative of Don desiring to move on. As a writer, pouring yourself onto the page is about catharsis, about being able to distance yourself enough to understand and process what’s going on internally. What’s you’ve made peace with it, ripping out the pages or even burning that slip of poetry is about letting go and starting fresh. But like Don says, you can’t completely start over, you can just chnage the conversation.
Can’t get the theme from “Tammy” out of my head now. Thanks Alan!
Reminds me that I once had a college roommate whose name was Patti with an “i.” Her mom had named her after Patti Page.
Tammy Campbell? Poor kid. What’s her middle name, Amber?
Alan, thank you for framing this episode for me; I like it a hell of a lot better now (after reading this recap) than when I watched it last night. My first reaction last night was that it was the weakest ep. of the season because of all the outlandish plot twists. Don really affording a full page NY Times ad? Lane really moving back to America? And then the visit from Midge: seemed totally contrived to me. Overall, it seemed like the story was “forced”, but again, reading your recap helped me connect the dots.
How is Pete going to live in a house in Greenwich when he doesn’t drive?
Teddy Chow is going to teach him to drive an Alfa Romeo, of course.
train…
Metro-North runs East of and West of the Hudson River train lines (both back then and now). Don often took the West one to get to Ossining….Pete would simply have to hop on the train in Greenwich for an hour ride to NYC.
Probably the train. The suburbs of NYC have lots of train lines running through them. I grew in a NJ suburb and we were within walking distance of the train that my Dad took to the City for work.
Speaking of houses, and moving: now that Betty FINALLY wants to move out of Ossining, does anyone think that once she and Henry move, that Don may move back in? He still owns the darn thing, and it’d be a lot more “kid friendly” for the weekends he has the kids than his Village apartment. Just a thought…
I’m guessing Henry is doubly relieved to move; to escape ‘Don’s’ house and to get out of Ossining…a politician doesn’t want to live in a town so strongly associated with a prison!
Hmmm…which makes me wonder if the setting of Ossining for Don’s family home wasn’t symbolic of the family members being held in their individual ‘prisons’???
I don’t know if you can just “hop on the train” in Greenwich, but maybe Trudy drives.
Good point Maria…Sing Sing as a metaphor for the Drapers’ and Francis’ seventh circle of hell. Unless Pete and Trudy moved within walking distance of the Greenwich train station (and there is some mighty fine real estate in that area), he’d probably need a ride to the train station.
He can learn. I grew up in NYC — didn’t need a car, and so I didn’t learn until I was in my 30’s and wanted to buy a weekend place in the country. It’s not rocket science.
I loved, loved, loved Glen’s counter-therapy/ anti-therapy sessions. Everything from dream interpretation to behavioral redirection included. I don’t know who Glen “is” — does he really like Sally, does he still have a crush on Betty, does he just want to somehow be a part of that family — but I do like that he provides a safe haven for Sally. At least up until now.
I don’t get Glen’s motives, either. Is he still the creepy kid who had the crush on Betty a few years ago? The delinquent kid who broke into the Francis home to trash it & scare them (and impress Sally)? Or is he just Sally’s buddy? It’s hard to tell.
Glenn is fixiated on Betty. Sally, of course, could not possibly recognize this– she thinks he likes her for herself. She’s wrong. So strange as it may seem to say it, Betty is actually doing the right thing (and for the right reasons) here: Sally needs to be kept away from Glenn. That boy is no good.
Glenn’s fixation on Betty though was developed because of his unhappiness and difficulties a few years ago and her unfortunate choice to somewhat inappropriately respond to and confide in him. He IS creepy, I agree, but he’s mostly very lonely and neglected. Ultimately, I agree that it is wise of Betty now to separate Sally from Glenn.
When Betty confronted the kids, I read Glen’s reaction as being so overblown (dropping the Cokes and running away, then hurt/worried look on his face) due to his feelings for Betty. Given his late-night ransacking of the Draper house, Glen doesn’t come across as scared of adults, so Glen probably would have stood his ground if another girl’s mom (or dad) had found them at the meeting place.
No, this was a reaction to being caught by Betty, and maintaining some connection Betty is the main reason he’s interested in Sally. Throw away that braided lanyard away, Sally, and don’t look back!
Also, as much as I worry about a Sally/Glen relationship, I LOVED the pre-teen courting dialog: “You want the backwash?” … “I’ll save my Fritos for you.”
I loved Sally’s Land O’ Lakes metaphor for the finality of death. The endless nothing. Sally’s development on the issue of death and the hereafter was a stunning moment.
And after Don has the brainstorm to change the conversation about the agency by publicly declaring his own break-up with tobacco in a full-page New York Times ad, one of the few people to understand what he did was Megan
btw I think its also the first time we see Stan actually in awe of what Don has done, instead of making a snarky comment behind Don’s back, about his drinking or womanizing.
The Times ad reminded me of the first episode this season when Don messed up the Ad Age interview and the partners when insane then too. I think this time it will work out for them.
I’m torn – Overall I enjoyed this ep very much, I’m haveing a hard time getting past the whole Jerry Maguire mission statement thing- it just seemed so derivative to me.
I think there is a significant difference because in Jerry Maguire he is fired for making the mission statement whereas here Don is pretending to stand for Anti-Tobacco in order to save face. He is in fact smoking heavily as he types the letter.
It’s not all pretending. Don was shaken up by his meeting with Midge– if he wasn’t, then what was the point of writing Midge into the show at all? I think there was a clear purpose to her presence in the story.
If you look it up, ad agencies actually wrote open letters and bought ad space for them all the time
70s: [www.jayday.org]
[madmenunbuttoned.com]
Thank you, Seli – those links were fascinating, especially the first one.
The end song, Etta James, “Trust In Me” (beautiful song) I took as a personal note from Matt.
Trust me, we’re going to have a good finale, we’re going to have a great next season. Don’t worry kids, it will all come together.
Can’t get it out of my mind. What a haunting rendition.
[www.youtube.com]
Alan:
Quick comments from a banker here on Don’s liquidity. First, he got over $500,000 for selling out to Putnam, Powell, and Lowe. Second, he’s been making pretty good money for a while.
But, most importantly, he didn’t really “give” Pete any money. What the bank was asking for was additional collateral for the loan the firm has. What they did is ask the owners to pledge cash as the additional collateral (most likely, the bank takes the cash and holds it int he form of a CD and pledges the CD to the loan). If the firm stays afloat and the bank renews the line of credit, Don (and everyone else) will get this money back.
Pretty accurate of how a bank might proceed. I just did the same thing for a client not 6 months ago.
Alan, are you sure you meant “sanguine” in describing the attitude of Doctor Faye to the purging? I was thinking “sangfroid”.
Did anyone else like Peggy’s “if you don’t like what they’re saying about you, change your name” comment, considering Don/Dick’s past?
Also, am I the only one who thought Sally was holding a razor blade when she was laying in bed crying? Everyone else thinks it was Glenn’s lanyard, but in real time and when paused, it appeared to have razor like edges to it.
I for one am worried that Sally might do something drastic. I think the conversation between her and Glenn about death, heaven and the Land o Lakes girl could be foreshadowing. After all, what other recourse does she have? She’s been a ‘good girl’ and still her mother doesn’t understand or even try to understand her. She can’t run to Don. I don’t want to think that Mad Men would go there, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they did.
I was going to ask about this too. I watched the episode twice and still couldn’t make out what Sally pulled out from under her pillow. It was reddish, no? Was it a razor?
And I agree with seaver69. Love the reference to the Land o’Lakes box. It has caught my attention in the past.
I assumed Sally pull the object that Glenn gave her back in one of the early episodes
I think it was a plastic guitar from the Beatles concert.
She was holding the lanyard that Glenn made. He had it when they met at the Christmas Tree stand and she complimented him on it, and then he left it on her bed the night he trashed the house. (actually I don’t know if it’s the same one he had, or if he made a new one for her, but what she was holding was Glen’s lanyard.)
It was a pink razor from what I could make out after looking at it every which way and as many times as I could. It definitely was not the lanyard, regardless.
Thanks @Emma. I am torn between the Land ‘o’ Lakes reference as something that Matt Weiner has thought about for a long time (box within a box within a box) and it’s just like him to toss it in as an aha moment…but I’ve been racking my brain about its possible connection to Sally’s comment about “death”…and I still can’t figure out whether it just has some sort of advertisint/marketing implications…or whether Sally feels some empathy with a lonely Indian girl…and what that may portend for the finale. I wish it was something that she had told Dr. Edna instead of Glenn.
Okay, I went back to look, because, anyone can be wrong. But it is definitely the lanyard. No doubt. Check it out again. The ends are sticking up, that might look like a razor to you.
And, I don’t think there were pink razors yet. Razors for women… I could be wrong, but that seems late 60’s, if not early 70’s.
It was unmistakably the lanyard. A beautiful connection to an earlier episode MM-style. 110% not a razor.
Midge certainly looked pathetic from Don’s point of view, but it’s a sad fact that a lot of the coolest and most creative New Yorkers from the mid-sixties until the mid-seventies (Lou Reed, Jim Carroll, Richard Hell, Johnny Thunders, many others) were junkies. Some died young; others have had long, fascinating careers and are still around.
I cringed when he gave her the check — with his address on it. Junkies not only barter sex to support their habit, they also will rob you blind. They could go straight to his apartment and wipe him out. It’s bad enough they know he lives on Waverly.
Possibly the most awful part of that sad scene was that the “husband” was entirely willing to barter Midge for sex
You know it wasn’t the first time too. Very sad.
I thought this, too, especially when her husband told Don that her art was what she sees when she has her eyes closed … I interpreted this as meaning that she was “closing her eyes a lot” to feed their heroin habit …
Maybe Don will get some Republican Party advertising (or, more specifically, Rockefeller work), through his association with Henry. This could make up for Betty’s absence all season. Also, did Bert leave because he AGREED with the letter and was upset because all the partners weren’t named? And, remember how they didn’t have a conference table at first? Could the conference room be Bert’s old office? It doesn’t seem reasonable that he never had an office there.
One of the things I found odd was Pete’s reaction to the firm moving in the direction of public service. I know that the character was meant to be distracted because of everything going on at home in relation the agency, but would he really be so dismissive of Don’s NY Times ad and it’s (potentially) subsequent deliverance of a client like The American Cancer Society? Pete’s always been the most socially aware of the partners, and his lack of realization that this is where the public sentiment of the younger generation is heading didn’t seem in character for him.
I think, at that point, Pete was too concerned about money to see the positives with the American Cancer Society. Now that Don has taken the money worry from him (at least in the short term) that he will see the potential.
The Surgeon General’s warnings on cigarette packaging are only about a year away. They are about 4-5 years from when TV ads are banned. I think Don has inadvertently positioned SCDP to move from a client base that will result in reduced revenues. He’s already realized that tobacco sells no matter what the ad campaigns would do. The anti-smoking ads of the early 70s were so powerful, I remember them today. If you grew up in the NY area and you were in grade school in the early 70s, you should recall the ad with the tag line “Like father like son? Think about it.” And..I can’t believe this show continues to get better and better, I’m so pleased with this season!
When I was about four years old (1967 — I’m exactly Baby Gene’s age), there were PSA’s on TV in Los Angeles in which a child implores her parent to stop smoking. Evidently (I don’t remember this myself, but my mother has told me the story), I mimicked the commercials to my mom, which caused her to quit smoking.
I agree with you. I think Don’s letter will probably position SCDP right where it needs to be.
I remember those commercials very well. They terrified me that my mother was going to die. My brother and I guilt tripped my mother into quitting smoking in the late 70s.
A little off-topic, but your comments remind me of an evening in a supermarket parking lot. A car pulls over to the garbage can next to my car, door opens, frustrated looking mom gets out, you can hear two kids inside screaming. She tosses a full bottle of Coke in the garbage. We catch eyes.
“They keep yelling, ‘Mom, don’t drink and drive! We’re gonna die.’ I give up.”
I’m surprised no one mentioned, especially on this blog more than any other, that the letter was vintage McNulty, an self-serving act of awesomeness that ends up resulting in unexpected outcomes and blowback.
“What the F did I do?”
An apt parallel. And one Alan will no doubt appreciate.
@Walrus – LOL! Long live McNulty – I miss you so!
I think that Glen probably rides the bench. The only dirt that football uniform probably gets on it is from his laying on the gound while talking to Sally.
Faye’s reaction to Peggy’s overtures was interesting. On one hand, I suspect that Faye did not want to reveal to Peggy just how much compromising she really did. On the other hand, it made me sad that Faye really didn’t see the point in fostering a bond with Peggy.
Speaking of Faye, I don’t think she suspects something is up with Don and Megan. I think her mention of having “Don’s girl” make the reservation was an extension of her saying that they could have a relationship out in the open, and so rather than Faye making secret plans with Don, his secretary could finally do it.
I felt the same way about the “your girl” comment.
I was thinking though, rather than her suspecting something with Megan, might she have suspected something with Peggy? Of course, I’m not entirely convinced Faye is suspicious of anyone. She doesn’t strike me as the type who would put up with that.
How do we know the NY Times piece was an ad and not a letter to the editor?
Letters to the editor don’t take an entire full page in the Times. There’s no question that he bought out ad space.
It was an ad. Full page.
I’m going to be like a scratched LP here, and observe that a government anti-smoking campaign would suggest government interest in SCDP, and that DoD advertising qualifies. I think the Bureau background checkers are headed back to the firm.
And also, at some point Pete will try to claim sole responsibility for bagging the work, and at some point in that context, Don will find some opportunities to remind Pete who ponied up for him to keep the firm intact.
I don’t think the Don is going to need security clearance to work for the American Cancer Society, which isn’t a government agency to my knowledge.
Though I was uneasy during all the Sally and Glenn scenes, I was really most upset when Betty caught them and tried to make it seem like something bad was going on.
I’m afraid that Betty is trying to keep Sally sick in a sort of MÃ¼nchausen syndrome by proxy so she (Betty )can see the child psychologist.
I know Glenn was super weird in the past in his fixation with Betty and his sets off our weird radar. But it seems that whenever Sally makes progress, Betty makes sure that she does something to turn Sally’s world upside down again.
Diane – brilliant on the Munchausen consideration and remember how cold she was to Sally on the death of Father/Grandfather? Almost sibling rivalry, too, in Betty wanting to keep Sally down, make her wrong all the time. And an observation on the quality of the acting for Glenn’s character, is it true that he is Matt Weiner’s son? If so, he is doing his Papa proud!
Avid Sepinwall reader, first-time poster here, with a costuming comment. During the Don/Midge lobby scene, I became fixated on Don’s hat. Specifically, the fact that no other male walking through the lobby seemed to be wearing one.
I was born in 1953, and I remember my father always wearing a hat to work, until times changed and he didn’t. Guess we’re close to being there now on the show! But interesting — and in character — that Don is holding on to that look, even as other Manhattan working stiffs begin to make what we know are the inevitable changes in personal style that the ’60s will bring. (And may we never see Don Draper in bellbottoms, please.)
I believe this is the first episode since 1965 began this season (first 3 episodes were in 1964 or New Year’s Day 1965) where Don’s wearing a hat. A throwback to “the good (and safer) old days”? He’s going out into the world “hat in hand”?
Nancy, we see him wear it into the office in nearly episode and (even more iconic) as he’s in the hallway to his apartment (whether blind drunk, hiding from the “G-men”, or skulking back from the tryst with Megan) wearing it tilted low over his eyes before hanging it up just inside the door. Far from a throwback, it’s still part of his everyday facade.
I really thought that the character of Midge was one that would be able to navigate the 1960s well – unlike Don Draper who most claim will not conquer or survive the tumultuous decade – so it was sad that she was brought back to be existing in such a sad way. When I think of the women on the show, I thought until now that Midge was a navigator, and maybe she still would be without the drug habit but she won’t get better. Maybe Matt Weiner knew what Midge could have been and gave us that scene with Faye and Peggy to compensate.
Betty is still a horrible mother even more so now because she realized that Sally was handling the scene more maturely than she was and had to appeal to the most mature person in the house – Henry – so she would look mature.
I agree, I was really sad about Midge. I even held out hope in the apartment scene that maybe it was just her husband who was on hard drugs.
Gingsberg said it:
I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness, starving hysterical naked,
dragging themselves through the negro streets at dawn looking for an angry fix;
Angel-headed hipsters burning for the ancient heavenly connection
to the starry dynamo in the machinery of night.
@ritz – Thank you for the Ginsberg quote.
I liked Midge as a character in Season1 and I, too, felt sadness to see her decline due to drugs. Even the way she spoke about it to DD – still evidence of the smart Midge we knew who knows better, but sadly, the lost Midge is unable to stop. :( WONDERFUL to bring her back in this episode which connected to S01E01. Another blogger noted the similar titles and themes … huge kudos to the writers for this.