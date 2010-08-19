Interview: John Slattery on his ‘Mad Men’ directorial debut

Last Sunday’s “Mad Men” episode was John Slattery‘s debut as a director. Not just directing for TV, but directing anything. And it was such a success – as I said in my review, it was a bright and funny episode that still managed to shift gears for big emotional moments involving Peggy and Pete – that when another director dropped out of directing this season’s penultimate episode, Slattery wound up filling the slot.
Slattery is in the middle of directing and acting in that episode this week, but he took a few minutes to talk with me about how he got the gig, what he learned, how his co-stars responded to his direction, and more. All of that coming up after the jump…
I know last week’s episode was your first directorial screen credit, but had you directed anything before that? A play? A student film?
No, nothing at all.
So how did you wind up doing this?
I had an eye towards doing it in the past for some time, but just never either was in the right situation or was in a situation where I was interested in spending the time that would be required to get it started. Then I got here, and you look around and see how good everybody is at what they do, and how good the show is, and how rare it is, the situation we’re in here where Matthew is so in command of all his abilities and has an arena in which to exercise all of them. Then you look around at Dan Bishop, our production designer, and Chris Brown, our art director, and Chris Manley, our cinematographer, this cast and this crew, Janie Bryant, who does our costumes – these people are all the best around at what they do. I thought, “If there was some place you could learn everything about how to make a great show, it’s here.”
So I asked if I could shadow a director. Phil Abraham is a friend of mine, was the original cinematographer, he agreed to allow me to follow him around, Matt said yes. I did that a couple of times, and then the next logical step, in between seasons, I said, “I want to direct one. Let me know what I have to do to make it happen.” At that point, we were pretty close to shooting this season, and Matt asked, “Can you do a short film or something?” He was on the fence. He was inclined to let me do it. I’ve been around sets long enough that I’ve learned something. But by the time we were near shooting, there wasn’t time to do a short film, so he had to take a leap of faith. But he does that. He gives writers opportunities. He’s very generous that way. He said yes, and he gave me episode four.
Roger’s not very prominent in that episode. Is that why you got it? Was it a scheduling thing? Do you know?
I don’t, actually. I think they were in the room breaking the season already. I’m sure there were a bunch of factors: whose schedule was open to it, what directors they had already booked, because they have to book them in advance. But it did work out that way that I was light in number three, so I could prep, and I was pretty light in number four, so I didn’t have to direct myself too often. That was a challenge, too, trying to pay attention to everything. On a television schedule like this, there’s so much to do and so little time. An eight day schedule is what we’re on. You feel like sometimes, if you get it on film, you’re lucky. On top of that, trying to pay attention when you’re acting is difficult.
There’s always a playfulness to your performance as Roger, and it felt like that kind of permeated the whole episode. Was that intentional? Was a lot of that already in the script?
There’s the sequence where Peggy peeks over the transom at Don after his secretary has quit and thrown the cigarette lighter at his head. It’s there in the script, but we were there and we were shooting, and Lizzy Moss, who’s a very funny person, was up on the desk. The script just had her there in the window, and we started fooling around with it, and she peeked up, and he turned, and she ducked down. There is room to play. Matt has a very distinct vision about what he wants, and it’s very specifically written . But within that structure, there’s room to interpret, and you can get some shots, if you have time, that are going to contribute to the whole thing. There are some funny scenes, there are some very funny people, but when you get in the room, you want the unexpected to happen. Like in the hallway at the party, when the guy in the bear suit walked by at the right minute. Stuff happens. Happy accidents, they happen. A few of the things I had something to do with, but a lot of it was in the script.
And that early scene where Don and Roger are stuck on the call with Lee Garner Jr. – that seemed like it must have been very choreographed.
That was a complicated scene. That was the first scene that I was in, on my second day of directing. There were five or six people coming in and out of the room from different directions. The secretary on the phone, that thing she’s using where you can listen but not be heard is called “the mother-in-law.” So I was trying to figure out how to shoot it and make it funny. We had a little off-screen joke that Matt and I came up with, why Roger was laughing. Just try to get it all there. Sometimes, you’re lucky. Last night, I had a day where I was so in the weeds. We had a scene that was more complicated than I thought it was. Then all of a sudden it’s 12:30 at night, the crew’s exhausted, and they’re looking at you like, “We’re still here?”
Well, I was wondering which relationship changed more when you were directing: you with the crew, or you with the other actors?
The crew was fine. And with the actors, somebody asked me that the other day: is it weird to be in a scene with somebody and then step back and tell them what to do? It is weird. But that’s the hat you’re wearing. Somebody has to do it. If you go through all the meetings you go through with Matt, and you know what the tone of the scene is supposed to be, someone has to tell the actors what to do. Speaking as an actor, you’re always looking for direction. You want to know if you’re in the right ballpark. It’s mostly just adjustments. But some people are more akin to taking it, and other people maybe don’t like it so much. But I don’t know if those people like being directed by anybody. Ninety-nine percent of the time, it’s an adjustment: “Let that land a little longer,” or “Tighten that beat up.” Just an adjustment to some degree of emotion, and they go, “Okay, great.” It’s not that complicated. Besides, they’ve played those characters. But yeah, I got a little good-humored ribbing in the beginning
Example?
Lizzy Moss couldn’t stop laughing at me. I would give her direction, and as soon as she’d come out of a scene, she’d go, “I can’t even look at you.” But she was so heavy in the episode that she got over it. When you realize someone’s going to give you something that’s going to help you, that’s good: “Tell me something that’s going to make it easier for me to be less self-conscious.” Actors want context and they want action. Something that can take their mind off standing there with 50 people looking at you. That’s really what makes people comfortable. The advantage in my situation as a director is that you’ve read the script that many more times than the actor has had a chance to. As an actor, you don’t have a hell of a lot of time to let it wash over you. Whereas, when you’re directing it, you’re prepping it for eight days, seven days, you go through a bunch of meetings, you need to pipe in, ask a lot of questions. You become that much more familiar with the script. I’ve read it 10 times, 20 times more than they have. It’s an advantage.
And what did you have to do on the days when you were directing yourself?
They would hire a playback person on the days when I had to act, so I can be in the scene, my stand-in will be in for me during the rehearsal to do the blocking. When we shoot it, I sit in and play Roger, then I get out and watch it on a playback, give some adjustments. When it’s on me, you just try to play the scene. It’s a little more distracting, you’re just aware of other things, you know what the frame is, the clock is ticking, of other things that have nothing to do with the performance.
And did it change your performance any, knowing all the other things that you did?
This time around, it’s a little less of a blur. The first time, I had never done any of it before, so it was all new, all day long, every day. That provides you with a little anxiety, which is not really good for acting. You don’t want to be anxious standing there. This time it’s a little less distracting. And you realize it’s just a part of the whole process. You can seem like the center of the universe when you’re standing there, everyone’s looking at you, the camera’s pointing at you. For good or for bad, it can feel you’re the center of the whole thing. But really, it’s just a part of the whole process. Writing it, casting it, shooting it, cutting it, color-correcting it – I felt like it took the burden off a little bit. You realize that it isn’t solely dependent on you and your performance. It’s just one scene in a long season of episodes. It’s helpful that way. Kind of takes the onus off of feeling the whole thing is dependent on you. It’s humbling in that way.
How did you end up directing this second episode now?
Matt liked the first one. And then someone had to leave because they got another job. One of our directors left. I knew there was a slot open, and one of the other producers encouraged me to throw my hat in. So I did, knowing Matt didn’t dislike what I did. Which can be the process sometimes. Frankly, he has it so specifically in his head that, like anything creative, you watch yourself, think it’s going to be one thing, and there’s the inevitable disappointment that it’s not as good. I think he too is sometimes disappointed when his vision is realized and not as perfect as in his imagination. But then he goes in and makes his fixes, and he’s happier with it. In this process, we got to that point, there was an open slot, I asked, “How about you consider me for it?” Initially, he said, “I really liked what you did with show four, but no, you’re in this one too much. I don’t think it’s a good idea.” But I think the more he watched (four), he felt comfortable with the idea, and he said, “I change my mind.” So he gave me number 12.
And that’s a big one, in the context of a “Mad Men” season.
It is an important one. There’s a lot of story. There’s a lot of unresolved situation that, of course, gets either resolved or remains unresolved in the final episode. But yeah. It’s a big show.
Finally, the Emmys are coming up, and you submitted “The Gypsy and the Hobo,” which has that subplot where Roger sees his old flame from before the war. Why did you pick that one?
I don’t know why I chose that one. I think there were other episodes. It’s hard to make a choice. Sometimes, there are episodes where you have a couple of good scenes but don’t have much to do, sometimes you have more to do and you’re not as in love with it. I don’t know. Frankly, I don’t spend that much time. It’s not my favorite thing to do is look back over the episodes and pick which one I think I’m the best in. You try to make a decision. I think my agent looked at it, somebody else looked at it, Matt made suggestions, and I just took one of those.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Nice interview. From what I’ve seen and read a lot of fans thought this last episode which he directed was the best episode so far of the season and one of the best of the series. Good job for first time directing.
I also liked his shout outs to the quality of the crew members. Classy.
I don’t know why, but I’m surprised they are still filming. I thought they would be done with the entire season before airing it.
He did a great job, and it’s nice to see people get chances like that.
My favorite part of the shot where we see Peggy peeking in on Don was that John didn’t draw attention to Peggy by moving the camera and alerting us to her presence. Instead, he left the camera still and trusted us to figure out why the shot was the way it was.
Being being a great actor and director, John is a great interview. I was surprised to find out a few days ago that he turned 48. I thought he was closer to 60.
It’s the silver hair. I thought he was was in his 50s in Homefront and he couldn’t have been more than 30.
Completely agree, Zachary. I cracked up as soon as she popped up, but I had to point it out to my husband b/c he was so focused on Don’s sad expression.
Four episodes into season 3, are you guys liking this season or season 2 better? I really didn’t like Betty’s character or storyline, which turned me off to season 2 a bit, so while season 3 hasn’t been all spectacular episodes, I’m enjoying the route it is taking.
I think the show has gotten better each season. Season 2 was well made but a bit slow and uneventful. Season 3 had more meat to it.
First off, great interview with Mr. Slattery. That episode was all kinds of brilliant. I enjoyed season 2 just fine, but season 3 has really grabbed my attention.
This is season 4.
I’m grateful to not have all those excruciatingly boring scenes with Betty, but all the other characters seem to be completely different persons than they were in the first three seasons, and I don’t see any reason why.
May be it’s just that I’m not that into the show in general, even after re-watching the earlier seasons: Apart from season 1 I don’t think any of the seasons have had any sense of direction or really known what they wanted to tell. I was very encouraged by the final episode of season 3 and hoped the show could reinvent itself like Friday Night Lights did between season 3 and 4, but I don’t think it’s really paid off yet. To me the show increasingly seems more like an extremely well-made comic ‘mood piece’ than proper drama, more like a cultured cousin of How To Make It In America than the heir to The Sopranos.
Also, while Slattery handled the comedy terrifically, some of the drama seemed too on the nose for me – especially the use of tragic irony. The line about Pete not knowing how it would feel to be a father is pretty bad in itself, you don’t have to linger on Pete’s face when directing it. It’s probably just a result of Slattery’s lack of confidence that made him decide to err on the side of caution (getting the message across), but to me it feels condescending. It’s also quite sad that they’re still milking that storyline when it never came close to paying off at all.
This season is the worst by far.
Actually, the Pete/Peggy baby storyline had an amazing payoff. The scene in the season 2 finale where Peggy finally fesses up was one of the most devastating scenes in television history.
Plus, that storyline gave us the season 2 episode “Three Sundays”, which is, in my opinion, the best episode of the entire series so far.
I think this season, so far, has been much better then the last one, probably almost entirely due to the lack of Betty Draper.
I can’t decide which season is best. Out of any of the 4 so far, I just cannot choose one.
This is easily the most consistent show I’ve ever seen and by the end of its run, it will probably be the best show I’ve ever seen, period.
@ PotatoSolution: I don’t think the Peggy/Pete-scene at the end of season 2 amounted to all that much, certainly not enough to justify the amount of misdirection (is Peggy having an eating disorder? is her sister raising her baby? etc.) it involved. It wasn’t bad, but what would have been really interesting was how Pete would handle that revelation, and we didn’t get that because of those silly breaks between seasons. I didn’t care for the Peggy-storyline in Three Sundays, but then it had Roger and the call girl, Sally getting drunk at the office and that scene with Don and Bobby at the end, so I’ll agree it was a pretty great episode.
@ Vince Ostrowski: Really? Better than The Wire? Better than The Sopranos? Better than Breaking Bad? I really don’t see it. It’s really, really well-made, the acting is great, the jokes are funny, the characters are believable, but to me it feels a bit hollow and vacuous. Also, I can’t see how a show that oscillates between a pretty masterful sort of Comedy of Mores at the office and a weak imitation of Bergman/Antonioni-esque middle class angst in the Draper household could be considered all that consistent.
Apart from season 1, which was pretty awesome, I just don’t quite get the hype.
I’m guessing that Pete’s shrug following the SOB comment was so good because of Slattery coaching. Just a guess, tho.
And, in that opening shot, where the camera is below Don lighting his cigarette, then the conversation with Lee Garner Jr. on the phone has them explaining to him that in future commercials, you can’t shoot people in ways that make the smoker seem “superhuman”, like shooting from low angles. I’ll bet that was Slattery’s touch (and a good one).
Thanks for the interview piece! I think Slattery did a fine job. I really enjoyed episode 4. His personality seemed to shine through during the episode. I was also impressed to learn it was his first time directing.