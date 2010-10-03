‘Mad Men’ – ‘Chinese Wall’: All work and no play?

A review of last night’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I have dog food experience…
“I know the difference between what we have and the stupid office.” -Faye
There’s an old saying that no one on their death bed wishes they had worked more. No one at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce is facing imminent death, but the agency might be now that news has gotten out about Lucky Strike. And throughout “Chinese Wall,” we get reminders of how the people who work there have been putting their personal lives well behind the jobs they may be on the verge of losing.
We start relatively early with Ken having to cut short a dinner with his fiancee and her parents in order to respond to the Lucky Strike situation, which will eventually pull Pete away from the birth of his daughter(*) and suck all the joy out of the moment when he learns that Trudy had the baby. Don interrupts a date with Faye, and later puts their relationship in jeopardy when he tries to breach the Chinese wall she’s set up between her professional and personal lives.
(*) I don’t know if this was one of those weeks where Alison Brie wasn’t available, but it worked out nicely from a thematic standpoint that we never once see Trudy in the episode, despite all the talk about the birth.
Pete’s father-in-law Tom tells him that work is something you do for your family – that he wouldn’t have stayed at Vick this long without having a wife and daughter to provide for – and later Teddy Chow-guh-guh, while trying to exploit SCDP’s vulnerability to steal Pete, promises that once the baby’s born, Pete will have everything. But we’ve seen with Pete, and Don, and most of these characters that work isn’t something they use to support their loved ones, but to find a kind of fulfillment those loved ones can’t provide.
That point is driven home when an SCDP delegation attends the memorial for rival ad executive David Montgomery, whose grieving wife and daughter have to sit near the dais and listen to one colleague after another tell old war stories about some client they tried to land. Each story comes with a punchline about how Montgomery really cared about his family more than the clients, but you can tell that the speakers are always more excited to talk about the work stuff, and that the Montgomery women know that David felt the same way. Don and Pete each look guilty as they witness this spectacle, thinking about all the hours and years they’ve put into the agency at the expense of what was happening back home. It’s not hard for either to imagine a similar scene for themselves a few decades into the future, but it’s not a practical kind of guilt. SCDP is in too much trouble for its two key partners to wallow, and instead they’re planning to exploit the gathering to try to poach clients.
Still, at least they’re still working to build something, or in this case to save it. What’s Roger been doing? And what does he have?
Whatever plan he had in his head when he decided to keep the Lucky Strike news to himself vanished in the usual wave of booze, self-pity and laziness that defines Roger Sterling. He maintains the charade to protect his own image within the firm, even re-enacting his weeks-old conversation with Lee Garner Jr. while talking into a disconnected phone, and later claims to fly to American Tobacco’s North Carolina headquarters when he’s really hiding in a Manhattan hotel room. He thinks this catastrophe will bring Joan back into his life for good, but all his candor does is remind her of why she’s run away from him so often in the past, and why this time needs to be the last time.(**) He goes home to Jane, but even his adoring trophy wife and a box full of his newly-printed memoirs can’t cheer him up – not when he’s blown things so terribly with both his job and the woman he keeps insisting is his soulmate.
(**) And as much of a selfish little baby as Roger is throughout this episode, damn it if John Slattery didn’t make me feel for the guy as Roger puts on his hat and talks about how he wished he knew the time in the alley was their last time.
The major outlier in all this is Peggy. Back in “The Suitcase,” she threw away a boyfriend because he didn’t matter to her nearly as much as the work she does with Don. Here, she hooks back up with Abe Drexler, who has learned a few lessons (if not all of them) from their last encounter and proves to be a more interesting lover than she’s had in a while. She gets so wrapped up in him, in fact, that she lets herself be late for work on this fateful day for SCDP, and even as the agency seems on the verge of crumbling, she can content herself with having Abe. And she, like Don did back in the glory days of the old agency, is able to incorporate her personal life into a campaign, spicing up the Playtex gloves pitch with details from her new relationship. She complains to Don that “Everytime something good happens, something bad happens,” but for once, Peggy seems to have it all. She can even mostly laugh off Stan’s attempt to embarrass her by not telling her about the lipstick on her teeth because she nails the pitch – and because she knows that however much Stan protests, he’s hung up on her and that power is useful. (And because the gag didn’t harm the pitch, she can let it go and try to escape the “humorless bitch” tag for a while.)
And Don? Don has women in his work life and his home life in Megan and Faye, and the two worlds are starting to blur. And given how important it was for him to see the world clearly only an episode or two ago, blurriness probably isn’t good.
Faye tries to monitor his drinking at the apartment, which inspires Don to ask Megan to do the same at the office. Faye tries to differentiate between work and their relationship when Don asks her to give up the names of unhappy clients at other agencies, then decides she cares about her man more than her ethics and sets him up with a meeting about some of Heinz’s non-ketchup properties.
But Faye happens to do this at the same time that Don is, for the second time this season, sleeping with his secretary. Megan, who has already done her good deed for the day by fixing the Clio that Don smashed after Glo-Coat fired the agency, offers to stay late to learn about the creative side of the business(***), and their conversation quickly leads to sex. Megan tries to draw lines as well, saying that what they’re doing has nothing to do with work – and earlier defending Don’s rejection of sentiment in his professional relationships – but note that when they’re getting dressed post-coitus, she still calls him “Mr. Draper.”
(***) So what percentage of her spiel about her professional ambition was sincere, and how much was just pretext for seducing her boss? It could actually be both, given that everyone in the office believes that Peggy slept with Don to get her own copywriting gig. Whatever the ratio, her maneuver – and the line about how she won’t run out of there crying, which comes across as a cold reference to Allison (assuming Megan, like Joan, was smart enough to put that puzzle together) – revealed a calculating side of Megan that I wouldn’t have guessed from her earlier appearances. (Remember how worried she was for Allison after the focus group meeting?)
Stan Rizzo insists that it’s “the last days of Rome” at SCDP, and it might be that as well for Don and Faye. Don rightfully looks consumed with guilt when he comes home from his tryst with Megan to find Faye waiting with the Heinz news. This woman is much too good for him – not in the superficial Betty way, but in terms of generosity of spirit – and he knows he’s almost blown it, and that he’s so emotionally weak and self-destructive that he might still blow it. And he may not have Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce to hide out at whenever he does make a mess of things.
Don’s internal process is so complicated that I’m not sure which way he’ll ultimately lean. In Faye’s favor, she’s a professional equal who knows about and has accepted the Dick Whitman thing (in broad strokes, anyway). But we don’t know if his self-loathing will allow him to stay with someone who understands and accepts him, and we’ve also seen that Faye is bad with kids, of which Don has three. Megan, meanwhile, was there to hug Sally on that awful afternoon, and she seems less complicated overall. But would Don – who hates being talked about, particularly at the office – be willing to endure the gossip that came from a full-on relationship with his secretary? Or will he try to have both – to let Faye by the Betty-type he comes home to at night and Megan be the stand-in for all the women he met through work and had affairs with?
And of a larger concern in the season’s last two episodes: what happens to the agency? Roger wasn’t able to accomplish anything in terms of other clients before the news got out. Things look bad now, and Pete could easily jump over to CGC to be free of Don’s tantrums and troublesome past once and for all. But I can’t see Matthew Weiner blowing up the agency to start over two seasons. There has to be some kind of professional miracle on the horizon – even if it means that Don, Pete and the rest wind up sacrificing even more of their personal lives to pull it off.
Some other thoughts:
• Lots of debate last week over whether Joan actually had the abortion. My take after reading all the comments was that it was ambiguously-presented enough that it’s not an unreasonable interpretation of events (one commenter suggested Joan had a Roger Murtaugh “I’m getting too old for this” moment in the waiting room), but that I had a hard time getting around why she would then bother lying to Roger. After all, he already said he has no problem with her pretending it’s Greg’s, and he’s going to be able to do the math – and perhaps be annoyed – if Joan turns out to be pregnant down the road. She could still be pregnant (maybe she lied to Roger to put off having to discuss it with him for a while), but there weren’t any clues one way or the other here. A woman of Joan’s build isn’t likely to be showing at 9 or 10 weeks, and though she mentions being exhausted to Roger, it’s also been an exhausting day for everyone.
• I imagine this isn’t the last we’re going to see of Ken’s future in-laws, since his fiancee’s father is played by Ray Wise, a busy character actor (most prominently of late, he was a damned charming Satan on the CW’s “Reaper”) whom the show wouldn’t waste on a 90-second bit part.
• Given that the last we heard about “Sterling’s Gold,” Roger couldn’t find anyone to publish his tales of chocolate ice cream and unnecessary orchiectomies, should we assume Jane had a small batch of books printed herself as a vanity present for her husband? And Roger’s generic “To my loving wife” inscription speaks to Roger’s level of feeling for Jane and/or to the lack of writing talent that scared publishers away.
• Faye confuses Don with her use of the Yiddish word “punnum,” a few weeks after we heard her tell her then-boyfriend to “go shit in the ocean,” which is a translation of an old Yiddish expression. Between those two moments and actress Cara Buono telling the LA Times that Faye is Jewish, I have to agree with The Forward that Don has himself another Semitic girlfriend. (And was Bobbie Barrett supposed to be Jewish, or just married to a Jewish man? Once we get to three, it’s a trend, and perhaps has to be factored into discussions of Don’s type.)
• The scene where Bert and Don address the troops shows us a whole lot of employees we’ve never seen before, including Joe, the suddenly-prominent head of accounting. I have no problem with the idea that SCDP has lots of employees we don’t see, particularly in the non-creative areas required to keep the business going, but given how much we’ve seen of the new office itself – and our knowledge that there is no second floor – I’m not sure where it is all these random extras work.
• The bad connection during Glo-Coat’s break-up call with Don was a reminder that once upon a time, landlines could sound as bad as your typical iPhone call does today.
• I continue to enjoy these little post-“Suitcase” mentor-protege moments between Don and Peggy, here with him briefly freaking her out by ordering her to be successful with the Playtex people, then with him being far more candid about the state of the business than he was to the rest of the staff.
Let me remind you, as always, about the commenting rules for around here, established back on my old blog (where you can find my reviews of the first three seasons), which include being respectful to other commenters (if you can’t disagree with someone without insulting them, don’t bother commenting) and absolutely, in no uncertain terms, no spoilers. We’re close enough to the season finale that I’m trying to be extra dilligent about this, but this shouldn’t be hard. Any piece of information that doesn’t come from this episode and the ones before it should not be mentioned at any point. Are we clear?
What did everybody else think?
I think Megan is going to be a lot more trouble than Don is expecting. “This has nothing to do with work.” and “I can’t afford to make a mistake right now” not a good combination.
Interesting that Don is reluctant, he is not the sexual predator for once. But even with Peggy’s small smile to the side, this episode belonged to Roger and Faye. Roger realizing he’s created his own hell and he has no idea how to take control of it, Faye risking it all against her better judgement on a man who can’t be worth the gamble.
I liked it.
I gotta say, I never noticed Megan’s overbite as much as I did in this episode.
Yeah I couldn’t stop staring at her teeth during the entire scene in Don’s office.
She is, for lack of a better term, toothy-hot.
coitus scene direct cut right to Jane and then Roger…says what you need to know about Megan. But it is true Faye is probably too good for Don.
Toothy like a Kennedy! I think Megan is a shark and it’s awesome. I also love Faye’s Jersey Jewish flavour.
Why did they choose an actress with such bad teeth? It’s totally distracting.
Agree about Megan’s toothy looks. In fact, I commented about how unattractive she looked in that camera angle. I have to agree, Elizabeth, that she took on a shark-like appearance–no accident, I’m sure.
Alan, so glad you mentioned the “shit on the ocean” comment. It stood out to me, too, although I know how much more powerful it sounds in Yiddish.
I was thinking Megan’s teeth were falsies from the prop department – maybe a statement about Megan’s socioeconomic roots.
I agree about her teeth. I never noticed them before, but last night they looked so weird. I’m notoriously bad at recognizing people; so wasn’t even sure it was the same actress. I even asked my husband, “Is that the same girl?”
She was GORGEOUS in that yellow dress. That’s her color.
I think Megan is up to something more than snagging a man or moving up the corporate ladder like Peggy. With her interest in client accounts, I think she seduced Don to get her hands in the information and then she will defect to another agency. Afterall, Don left her alone in his office with the confidential information laying on the table.
Megan literally and figuratively let her down in this episode. The moment I saw her wearing her hair down instead of in a bun, I knew that something was going o happen with her in this episode, but I did not expect the assertive, calculating Megan! Very wife-like with her taking care of Don. I do wonder if Faye’s comment to Don earlier in the season, “you’ll be married within the year,” is foretelling …
Sorry for my bad editing job above! Meant to write, let her HAIR down …
If she turns out to be a beautiful schemer I won’t feel bad for Don, he doesn’t deserve loyalty. She reminds me of Ann Hathaway, who also looks great at some angles and less good at others. I miss Allison.
My girlfriend and I noticed Megan’s teeth too, and we thought to ourselves, is that the same actress? After a little IMDB research, we discovered that it WAS a different actress from the previous episodes the Megan character was in. In the previous episodes, Megan was played by Jessica Pare. In last night’s episode, Megan was played by actress Megan Albertus.
ML/ no, you’re wrong about that, it’s the same actress.
I would be in the “there is a miracle on the horizon” camp, but the prospect of everything at SCDP going the way of the dodo would certainly be interesting to watch.
I must admit that I missed there being no Sally in this episode. She has become a favorite.
I hope there is a miracle, like Don going to Lee Garner Jr and threatening to spill the beans about Lee’s gay side. Remember, Don knows about that incident with Sal. Then Lee will be blackmailed into bringing Lucky Strike or some other brand, to SDCP.
I’m not sure what Joan was wearing in the scene where Roger comes to her home to see her, but his “is that what you wear to bed now” comment could further the possible pregnancy angle. Lacking a repeat viewing, I can’t say for sure if it was more moo moo than the usual outfits Joanie wears painted onto her skin.
what I remember of what Joan was wearing was a shirt. possibly a pajama top. moomoos are long flowy things. (had them when I was little)
I think Joan was wearing something similar to that before Greg the Rapist went to basic training.
I think it was just some loose fitting, comfy pj’s. It probably has more to do with Joan getting older rather than her being pregnant. I’m not sure I’m buying the pregnancy thing yet.
Looked like the P.J.’s she had on when the massage women came to her apt.
No glasses this week, sadly. Maybe because she was expecting Roger.
She was wearing loose women’s PJs. I took Roger’s jab as both a nod to her age and the fact that she’s a married woman now. She’s not going to be waiting for him in a sexy satin teddy.
Hopefully, this comment hasn’t been made already. When Roger first sees Joan in the office after the supposed abortion her final comment to him is “Life goes on”. That had me wondering…
I was thinking about her saying that she was exhausted…sounded like pregnancy to me. She also started to smoke after her phone call with Roger, but then decided against it.
let’s hear it for insomnia! I’m always happy to see episodes where things actually happen (and doubly happy that Peggy didn’t say all the things to Playtex that she said to (Stan?))
What I got from tonight’s ep was that John Slattery is right handed.
Hey, no one ever said I was deep. (well, maybe once or twice, but never here)
and yes, I meant to say he is left handed, but my fingers apparently disagreed.
“Lee Garner Jr. never took you seriously because you never took yourself seriously” -Bert Cooper
Roger Sterling in a nutshell.
The thing you forgot about with “Sterling’s Gold” is how incredibly thin the book was. So little to tell about a sad, sad man.
Bert crushed Roger with that line. Thing is, he was absolutely spot-on in his assessment. I was terrified for 95 percent of the episode that Roger was going to commit suicide or have a fatal heart attack.
Bert Cooper in pajamas at a late night meeting = priceless.
I’m still not counting out suicide as an option for Roger before the season’s end, personally. He’s in the right mindframe for it.
The interesting thing about Bert is that when he decides to participate – he’s usually spot on. He knows more about these people than they think and he keeps his mouth shut until he needs something. I’d love a flashback episode of Bert is his young “Mad Men” days (of course, the Queen of Perversions would have have to be featured).
Linda: Just watch How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, 1967 :)
I agree with LoopyChew about the possibility of suicide (I also wouldn’t rule out an alcohol/sleeping pills semi-accident) for Roger. I also think that if there’s a rabbit coming out of a hat to save SCDP, it’s going to be Cooper’s hat it comes out of- clearly that orchiectomy was incomplete.
sarahmas / I just love seeing Robert Morse (Bert) singing his little heart out in “How To Succeed…” That sweet angelic face. It’s an absolute gem. I bet Matt was thrilled to get him for this show.
@LoopyChew..I was waiting for him to hang himself or shoot himself last night.I swear was.
I’m with LoopyChew on this. The opening credits serve as a weekly reminder of that form of self-destruction. Now that it is clear to everyone that Roger is useless at this point (all due respect to his WWII service) – just a drunk, narcissistic brat who had his career handed to him – combined with (1) the alcohol, (2) meaningless marriage (didn’t Don refer to him as a joke after the reception?) and (3) rejection and, worse, pity by Joan leave him with nothing. Add his lack of grit – he is not ready to survive under trying circumstances – and there is not much keeping him from a nose dive from the top floor – an apt metaphor for his looks and life.
Quick follow-up: my comment was intended to present the possibility of suicide for Roger. That written, I enjoy the character and have laughed out loud at more of his quips than at anything else in the show.
I just want to say, Mr. Sepinwall, that you are the fastest blogger when it comes to Mad Men. You must write your comments immediately after seeing the show . . . or else you actually saw the episode earlier than it was broadcast. Anyway, thanks. I’m up late at night.
this episode made me wonder if the iconic’falling man’ from the opening titles might be roger rather than don, leaving don in charge, calmly sitting on the sofa and having a smoke?
He did make a “I’d rather flatten the top of a cab than die in this place” remark after Ms. Blankenship died.
It’s exactly what I thought when he was in the hotel room on the phone to Joan. He looked a few steps from the window.
I’ve often wondered what the falling man in the opening titles represented. Any ideas? Do you think Matt Weiner was that far ahead in his writing so early on to suggest (someone’s)suicide. I doubt it. Roger does seem at the end of his usefulness but I don’t think he’ll jump. He’s too likeable a character. That would be the ultimate downer for this show. They won’t go that far.
Allegedly, Harry was going to jump out a window at the end of season one out of guilt over cheating on his wife with Pete’s secretary, but Weiner gave the character a reprieve.
Really, Alan? Do you have a source for that statement? Somehow I can’t believe that the title designers had Harry specifically in mind. If you can find out an explanation to the jumping man, I’d like to hear it. I’ve been puzzled about it since the beginning although the promos, opening titles, music and general graphics of the show grabbed me from the beginning. Ad people value graphics and know that black, red and white designs are iconic. I knew there was thought behind this show. And there is.
Wow! I certainly would’ve missed Harry. And speaking of him, is he out on the Coast now? Maybe something he’s doing is going to save the day.
I believe that originally Weiner planned on making Harry the jumper after his affair with Hildy.
Terry, really where did you hear that? In a first season interview with Weiner?
adwoman – at least one place I have heard this was Rich Sommer being interviewd on the Nerdist podcast. Others might have more sources.
Some people have commented that the opening falling guy is hard for New Yorkers who lived through 9/11 to watch. Maybe next season they can change it the way Big Love changed their opening.
amyc – Perhaps a Harry suicide was a writer’s thought, but I can’t reconcile that with the enduring image of the jumping man. They’ve continued that throughout 4 seasons. Again, what does it mean?
I stopped watching Big Love when they changed their opening. I absolutely loved the opening. I didn’t stop watching BECAUSE they changed it, but I think I may have hung in there a little while longer if I knew I was going to hear Brian Wilson every week.
The Mad Men opening is so closely identified with the show, they’ll never change it. Some brands simply don’t know when they’ve got a good thing. One of the threads I like in this show, as an “adwoman” is the constant reference to client never being right. It’s so true. As soon as something is successful, they want to change it because they’re bored. That’s the point at which the general public is just beginning to get it. OK – I just googled it: “Matt Weiner has stated the opening sequence is designed on the same style of the opening sequences of “North By Northwest” (another ad man – Cary Grant) and “Vertigo”. The businessman who is kind of thrown yonder and kin within his “world”.
adwoman – I’ve always thought it was just symbolic of Don’s world, and like another commenter pointed out the falling man lands on couch in the end, so I’ve thought it was him falling thorough his chaos to himself, or something like that.
However, based on the idea that Harry was going to kill himself in season one, it might have originally been a clue to some horrific end to as show they didn’t know would last, and now is just part of the brand.
adwoman – strage we both just commented at same time!
The Mad Men title sequences are a hommage to Saul Bass – a graphics artist and filmmaker who is responsible for some of the best posters & title sequences. Check him out – they’re great and you’ll see where Matt Weiner got inspiration
I always thought the falling man was not a literal reference to a character’s suicide but a metaphor for the lives of many the characters in the show, particularly Peggy and Don- lives that are spent trying to escape from something, or seeking freedom in some way from the pressures and conventions of society (represented by pictures of a smiling family and a finger with a wedding ring that are on the buildings surrounding the falling man). The characters often seek refuge in alcohol, drugs and sex, which sometimes sucks them into a situation in which they might feel as helpless as a person in free fall. And of course, one refers to people who lead lives full of this kind of “sin” as ‘fallen’,a common enough metaphor. The leggy women with red lips on the buildings are an obvious reference to Don’s womanising ways and may also represent vice in general, at least from a biblical point of view (though as a woman I resent that implication). In the end, however, the characters find redemption, as symbolised by the man calmly sitting on the couch-albeit with a cigarette still in his hand, indicating that this redemption is not necessarily complete.
Linda – thank you, thank you, thank you. I just found a poster for North by Northwest with the “falling man.” Totally the inspiration. Most creatives draw upon images they’ve seen throughout a lifetime. Everything old is new again. Nothing wrong with that. Question asked and answered!
Adwoman – the source for the possible idea of Harry jumping at the end of season one is from episode commentary on the season one DVDs. However, I think the falling man in the opening sequence is generic. I don’t think he’s meant to depict Crane, and there was no mention of that correlation in the commentary.
The falling man has always reminded me of the work of the artist Robert Longo. [bit.ly]
I never took the falling man in the credits to be literal – I can’t imagine Weiner ever doing something so obvious. I always just assumed it was representative of falling, tumbling through life – oftentimes with no control and no idea where we will end up (land). I worked 2.5 blocks from the WTC and was there on 9/11 – and the graphics of this opening does not bother me; what gets me is the alternate universe in Fringe in which the towers still loom over the city – my stomach turns over each time I see them and I have to look away. Maybe when I next view the opening of Mad Men, I’ll view it differently – but I really find it very compelling and clever. I hope not to have a now negative reaction to it.
I’ve always felt that the ad man is falling among slick unreal images that he has been promoting as ideal. As we know, these ad men, themselves, may seem like the ideal – rich, handsome, powerful jobs, surrounded by family – but that is an image, too, just like the ones they promote with their ads. Without something grounding them in their lives, they live in a freefall.
@Lee926 – My interpretation of the opening credits is the same as yours.
Thank you for what you shared in your post about the WTC.
@Helen – great post! Sums it up in a nutshell! :)
To me the falling man has always represented what this show is about. The transition from the security of the ’50s to the upheaval and chaos of the ’60s and how the characters adapt to it (or don’t). The world, and everything they counted on and thought they knew about it, is shifting beneath their feet, causing them to fall away. For some, I suppose, it will be a safe landing. Others will never adjust. Don has always seemed somewhere in the middle.
More recently I’ve been wondering if the opening represents a fall from grace for Don Draper. And I also considered the suicide angle, but that seems pretty on-the-nose for this show.
I always took it as the “death” of Dick Whitman & birth of Don Draper
Jon Hamm says something like, “And here we have the opening credits…that’s me falling out the window…” Season 1 DVD commentary, don’t remember which episode
Interesting to read this portion of the thread after the minor uproar over S5 ads in NY.
two more thoughts: best moment of the show: seeing bert wearing pajamas under his coat. also, looking forward to seeing john slattery’s second directorial effort next week in the penultimate show of the season
You are right about Ken’s in-laws playing a bigger part, especially with Ray Wise playing the father. Could it be that he will be the key to SCDP’s future? Or is that repeating Pete Campbell’s story of father-in-law as client?
And was that Larisa Oleynik as the fiancee? She looked awfully familiar.
I think you are correct, nowhere. Now off to warn Laura Palmer about Ken’s father-in-law.
Good one, good eye. I see Ray Wise, I think Twin Peaks!!
Right. I had almost forgotten that Ray Wise was an unnameable force of evil named Bob.
Was Ray Wise Bob in Twin Peaks? I thought he was Laura Palmer’s father.
That was Larissa Oleynik (“Alex Mack,” “10 Things I Hate About You”) as Ken’s fiancee. Glad to see her back on television.
Your comments about Ken’s FIL playing a bigger role in future episodes is leading me to think that maybe the season will end with Pete jumping ship over to Ted Shaw (sp?) and Co. after all because after “losing” two accounts (maybe more next week?), Ken saving the day/SCDP with his FIL accounts may be the last straw to drive Pete away … something along those lines!
How about John Flory (Tommy Dewey) from BBDO, who tells Ken Cosgrove about Lucky Strike, looking like a young ‘Duck’ Phillips (Mark Moses)?
That was Alex Mack – ahem, Larisa Oleynik. She was even more of a delight to see than Gilmore Girls’ Doyle (Danny Strong).
After Roger’s rude awakening to the fact that no one takes him seriously (because he doesn’t, according to Cooper), I have to admit that a little part of me worried he would jump, even though I can’t imagine the show without him. At least Roger now seems to get that Joan expects more from him (in the Lucky Strike situation), whereas Jane expects so little from him that she doesn’t think he’ll get “Sterling’s Gold” published, and that he would be satisfied with a vanity printing. I’m curious to see what Roger achieves once (if) he tries.
The scene with Don and Faye at the end was a nice echo of Roger/Jane, both so uncomfortable. I realize that it’s necessary for the story and conflict, but I was disappointed that Faye folded on her ethics; I guess she’s not who I thought she was. If Faye meets the Jewish part of Don’s type, I guess Megan could be the artsy type?
The short joke sight gag, was hilarious.
Agreed. Did everyone get it?
what’s not to get?
Danny raising his hand and not being seen.
sorry, I hope that wasn’t rude. It was cute. I don’t like Danny, that may be coloring my reaction.
It was. And then there was Pete sleeping with his mouth open in the background, and Peggy going overboard in trying to follow Stan’s instructions in his ‘yoga class’. Tiny bits of comedy, but nicely done.
I can’t be the only one who thought that Roger was going to kill himself. It would make Slattery available to direct a lot more episodes
I totally thought that in the empty hotel room. His uselessness at the agency has never been more evident. And he’s a great actor not often needed in such an ensemble. I think it could still happen. And I think Megan is a mole for another agency.
That is exactly what I thought–if Roger commits suicide at least John Slatterly won’t have to completely leave the show. Perhaps the consolation prize for being killed is a permanent seat in the director’s chair. Although it would be sad to see Roger go, since his character provides much needed comedy, honestly what place does he have left at the agency with no Lucky Strike?
The moment I saw Roger sitting alone on the bed in the hotel, I could not shake the wild idea that he might try to kill himself, even though rationally, I knew that such an idea was extremely unlikely. Given how much he shies away from absolute commitment, I doubt that Roger’s pride would ever be strong enough to convey the resolve necessary for such an irreversible act. I still remember his broken confession to Don from “Long Weekend” back in the first season after his heart attack: “I wish I was going somewhere”. Those words do not sound like a man who would ever willingly consign himself to death. Still, as he was leaving Joan’s apartment, having lost the one thing he had ever truly loved, however childishly, I was extremely worried that his weakness might get the better of him, if only for one fatal moment. After seeing him with Jane, I think he’s out of danger, but where to go from here?
Roger’s in arguably an even deeper hole than Don right now, given his overall irrelevance to the firm. But unlike Don, whose self-loathing may well yet rob him of what little he still cares about, I can’t imagine that Roger’s rock bottom could be much deeper than this. If his character is to remain at all relevant going forward, he needs to find something he latch on to strongly enough to reforge his identity. It may be beyond him to completely reinvent himself, but such as he can, I firmly believe that he’s going to try. If he doesn’t, then his arc may have run its course, which would be a terribly unfortunate end to a fascinating, if far from admirable, character.
I kept shouting, “Don’t do it, Roger!” through the whole episode. I’m still convinced he’s going to die soon.
Roger was not feeling suicidal in the hotel room. He was simply trying to manipulate the situation to get Joan to show up so that he could get some pity my situation sex…
God, he’s become such a cry baby.
I was speculating last week that Roger would have another heart attack due to the stress of keeping the loss of the Lucky Strike account secret while trying to rectify this loss, but given how this episode unfolded, that’s out! :) Maybe the sad truth is, just nothing will happen with Roger. The season will end with Roger being Roger, drunk and feeling sorry for himself but having no role in saving SCDP.
Roger’s way too cowardly to commit suicide. He might try, but he’d most certainly fail.
I think Peggy’s Playtex presentation dress was the Firing Joey dress! I also thought it was interesting just how much Faye looked like Betty at the end there, when she was bringing Don the information about the meeting with Heinz. It was an outfit very different from most of what we’ve seen her wear.
Mostly all I could think about was poor Trudy, in labor for two days. I wonder if they did have to go get the baby. And even though last week I was leaning toward Joan not having had the abortion, something Roger said in a meeting in this episode–“I’ve had a hole cut in my gut” or similar–and Joan’s look at him right after makes me reconsider the She Did It point of view.
I’m starting to wonder whether she went through with it, too. For me it was the anguished way she said “Why didn’t you tell me before?” to Roger when he spilled that he had known about Lucky Strike for a while. As though, if she had that information sooner, she would have made a different decision.
Hannah that occurred to me too.
We’ve all been so focused on the death of Dr. Greg in Korea (Because we dont’ like him), have we been falling for the bait when it could be the other man in Joan’s life that is going to die at the end of this season. So many things have gone wrong for Roger this season. Pete has succeeded him as the most important accounts man in the agency, obviously Lee Garner Jr. has left Roger behind, and tonight Joan shut the door on him after possibly aborting their child. All while Don and Pete and Bert attend an ad man’s funeral. I would hate to see John Slattery leave the cast because he delivers so much with his performance, but as I was watching tonights episode I couldn’t shake the feeling that Roger Sterling is on his last days.
My apologies *Vietnam* not Korea
Good points, William. I, too, would hate to see John Slattery leave the cast; he’s the reason Roger is my favorite character. As much as I love the scenes between Slattery and Christina Hendricks (those two are amazing together), I was glad Joan turned him away. For as loathesome as Greg is, Joan takes her marriage vows seriously.
I love the way Joan has developed from season 1 to now. For me, she was completely unlikeable in the beginning; now, I want her to succeed and to be happy. Excellent character development on the part of the writers and wonderful acting from Christina Hendricks’s.
I’m convinced Roger is not long for this world. My guess is that a heart attack will get him. The stress, the chest pain and nitro after the conversation with Lee Garner, the funeral … it’s been foreshadowed. But I sure hope I’m wrong. He sure doesn’t deserve it but I love Roger.
I think that the writers are DEFINITELY playing with us on whether or not Joan is pregnant. Did you notice when she sat down to have a cigarette but hesitated to light it before the scene ended?
But in 1965, did anyone think that smoking during pregnancy was a danger for the baby? Francine sure didn’t in 1960.
I often wonder if I would’ve been smarter if my mom hadn’t smoked. In 1969 I remember hearing a woman saying she was going to “cut back” because she was pregnant.
There definitely was not the cultural panic around drinking and smoking during pregnancy that there is today. Even in the 80’s it was much more accepted for a woman to have an occasional glass of wine, or a cigarette. The massive public health campaigns around pregnancy and women’s obligation to make their bodies temples during this time came during the ’90s.
Believe me. My mother was the poster girl for nicotine being good for the baby. I’m not sure I’m in the Joan-is-Pregnant camp given that Joan’s got enough sense to realize that a baby isn’t a solution to all her problems, but if she was, nobody was talking about cigarettes killing fetuses back then.
I noticed in one of the restaurant scenes between Joan and Roger-where they discussed their options-Joan puts out her fairly full cigarette and asks “so you want to keep it?” and then when Roger responds with something like a “well no, not necessarily” she picks up her pack and lights another one right away. Since that scene I have been waiting for her to smoke or not to smoke-in my mind that was going to tell me whether or not she was still pregnant. When she picked one up last night then kind of sat there with it before lighting it..that sealed it for me.
Reply to comment…
First time posting, sorry. In 1965, women smoked throughout (and drank) throughout their entire pregnancies. It was before the days that every little thing you ingested had dire consequences. Perhaps smoking and drinking were better than the chemicals we consume unwillingly today.
Have you forgotten Betty smoking and drinking while pregnant last season?
All women did NOT smoke throughout their pregancies in 1965, any more than all pregnant women shun cigarettes today. I think the question is whether in 1965, there was enough information to make an intelligent woman like Joan hesitate over a cigarette due to pregnancy, and of course there was. We know the surgeon’s general’s warning had come out three years earlier, and it didn’t just fall out of the sky — it was the result of years of mounting evidence of smoking’s ill effects. Women did quit smoking out of concern for their unborn babies at that time. My own mother quit in 1963 due to pregnancy, as did my husband’s mother. The Francines of the world would wait for peer pressure to stop, but someone like Joan would have acted on knowledge, not what her friends were doing. (And frankly we don’t know that Joan’s quit smoking any more than we know she’s pregnant — we only saw her possibly hesitate in a couple of scenes.)
By 1965 the hazard warnings from the Surgeon General were on cigarettes. Roger mentioned last night that American Tobacco was scared the British were going to ban advertising cigarettes on television. Cigarettes were definitely on the defensive by this time.
Cat- I have to mention; Joan is no Betty and Betty is certainly no Joan.
My mother-in-law has a classic picture of her 9 months pregnant using her pregnant belly to hold the ashtray with cigarette in hand. The year was 1968.
Just wanted to comment here real quickly to thank Alan for the unusually early Mad Men post for this week-they normally come in the mornings so he’s not up all night writing them, so this is a real treat for us night owls! Thanks, man!
ditto– I noticed it just before I went to bed last night as well. A very nice treat indeed.
Alan’s reviews on Monday are always awesome. Love the comments, too. I get so much more from each episode after I read this blog. So sad that season 4 is almost complete.
I know it was in line with his character, but I was disappointed that Don Draper caved in to Megan. Perhaps I thought Faye might have made him a better man. But he is still the weak-give-into-his-desires man that he has always been. And Megan was quite aggressive! I’m not convinced she is a career oriented woman. I have a hunch she is looking for a husband or steady man and will pose a problem for Don in the next two episodes. He may deserve what is coming though. On the other hand, Faye deserves someone much better!
I have been watching the first season again (10 episodes in) and I am struck by two things.
1. Peggy was naive, impressionable, and insecure in 1960. She has come so far and is much more self confident. It’s nice to see the character develop over time.
2. Don was far more cocky and self-assured in the first season, despite his struggles with his past. He knew what he wanted and always got it. Now in 1965 he has become a sad caricature of a lost divorced man who is set adrift, despite his brief moment as the star with the award for Glo-Coat. Don has devolved as Peggy has evolved.
If Don had been the aggressor with Megan I would have been VERY disappointed. When he gave her that “look” last week I said I would not forgive him if he pursued her. EVEN THOUGH I kind of wanted to see that. She’s so lovely.
Still, Matt handled it just right. She said all the right things. He could only resist so much, I can’t blame him. And now, of course, he will have to deal with it, which could be verrrry interesting.
And with Faye… I smell cat-fight!
I can blame him. He knew better. He is in a very strong and equal relationship with a woman who accepts him and supports him, but also stands up for herself. No matter what Megan says or does, its HIS job to respect Faye, and while it was in keeping with his character, he is responsible for his actions, not Megan.
Well, it was one of the worse days of his life, he was half drunk, he thought Faye was out of his life, and Megan was pushing hard.
I wish he could be a hero, I do wish he hadn’t, but he is who he is, and we know who he is.
I think the appeal with Megan is her “motherly” qualities…she gently reminds him of the drinking, her tenderness with Sally, her willingness to stay late at the office (regardless of her potential motives) to see if he needed any help…these are qualities missing in the other women Don has been with in the past.
To be honest, I’m kind of tired of people harping on about how Megan is “motherly” in contrast with Faye. Megan hugged Sally after she fell down. Big deal. If Don had dragged Megan into his office to deal with a pouting Sally who refused to return to Ossining with her mother, I daresay she would have handled the situation any better than Faye did. Don’s expectation that Faye, by virtue of possessing a vagina, should be able to come in and magically melt his daughter’s anger away was absurd and unfair.
Faye is initially the one who tried to keep Don’s drinking in check at home, as Alan points out; a lowly secretary like Megan wouldn’t have even bothered with this had Don not been inspired by Faye’s reminder about keeping a clear head and requested that Megan do the same in the office.
Also, I have to disagree about previous lovers not showing nurturing qualities toward Don. Rachel Mencken comes to mind. Like Faye, Don’s relationship with Rachel represented one of the few balanced, adult relationships in which we’ve seen Don.
chowguhguh, I agree. There is something disengenuous about Megan, and last night when she showed her ambitious side, I felt this more strongly. Granted, being openly ambitious in her lowly position as secretary would be frowned upon. However, I couldn’t help but compare her to the character of Eve in All About Eve. Thoughts?
Agree there is something disengenuous about Megan.
I thought it was very interesting that her appearance seemed to change the more she sat with Don. The longer that scene went on, I felt like Matt Weiner was showing us a less and less idealized/attractive version of her. Even though Don was too drunk and is too weak to see it, the audience could.
@Chowguhguh: Boy, I think you’ve got it all wrong. The writers showed us as clearly as they can that Faye is awful with children. They even had her come right out and say it. And they also made the contrast between Megan and Faye in that regard as plain as day.
Faye would be a nightmarish stepmother to the Draper kids, and Don surely can see that. He’s a flawed father, but he tries to be a good one, so he’s got to be able to see that there’s no future with Faye. At some level, even she has to see that.
@Gus, Whoa! I don’t think it’s a deal breaker for Don that Fay’s not good with kids. They had a great conversation in the kitchen office about how uncomfortable he is around them, but how much he misses them when he’s not.
Faye is the one who told him all they need from him is his love. And that was enough to give him the direction he needed, and for him to realize there was a reason for him to be at baby Gene’s birthday party, all was not lost. And he was so happy that he went.
So Faye *is* good for him when it comes to his kids. Granted he expected more from her when Sally had her meltdown. But he realized he had put her on the spot and even apologized for it.
(And again I had to log out and log back in in order to comment.)
Gus, I find all of the fixating on Megan being â€œmotherlyâ€ (based on one encounter) as opposed to Faye being a supposed failure with children (again, based on one encounter) to be quite revealing â€” in this way, not much has really changed in our cultural attitudes toward women. A woman can be successful in all areas of life â€” but if she is perceived not to be â€œmaternalâ€ or â€œnurturingâ€ enough, she will always be considered a failure.
Faye admitted feeling inadequate in dealing with children, but she was perfectly fine with Sally when Don asked her to take her back to his apartment to just hang out with her. However, she was NOT ok at being tossed into the middle of an emotional meltdown and expected to sufficiently calm down a child she just met — nor should she have been. Other than Megan hugging Sally when she fell, no one knows how she is with kids otherwise.
Chowguhguh, these aren’t real human beings. These are characters on a sprawling TV show that has to use shorthand to fill in personality traits sometimes. Mad Men shows us Faye being bad with Sally, and has her admit to Don that she’s historically bad with kids, and that’s what we have to go on. Extrapolation is silly. She is who the show says she is.
What Alan said. I’ll just add one more thing of my own. I never called Faye (and would never call her) a failure. She’s whip-smart, great at a challenging job, and seemingly well-adjusted and kind-hearted. She knows herself well enough to know her own weaknesses, and because of that has wisely decided not to have children. That sounds like a success to me. She’s just a terrible match for a guy who already has kids.
Wait. What? These aren’t real human beings??
I’m not “extrapolating.” I’m allowing for the possibility that certain facets of some of the characters and situations depicted aren’t as neat and tidy as Faye = bad with kids and Megan = good with kids. Obviously, shorthand is employed to fill in character traits, but the beauty of Mad Men is that oftentimes, significant parts of the picture are left unrevealed until much later. I’m just not a fan of oversimplification. And I also find it interesting how female character figures are often judged on such a deep personal level for failing at motherhood than men are for just about any other vice. And I have to echo ritz: these aren’t real human beings?
I just read a lot of commentary on the show, here and elsewhere, in which people attempt to use their own life experience to read far more into a story point or character trait than is there. The show could not have been more clear that Faye is bad with kids, as she both admitted it and we saw her do it.
This, by the way, is not an indictment of Faye. I like Faye. Even if she wouldn’t be great with Sally, Bobby and Gene, she still seems a very good match for Don.
But any attempt to suggest that she is, in fact, good with children flies in the face of what the text told us in big bold-faced letters.
I didn’t mean to suggest that I think Faye is *good* at interacting with kids; she clearly is not. I just don’t think she should necessarily be written off as a “nightmarish” very bad horrible parent. Obviously, she’s given Don some pretty lucid advice on fatherhood, which shows she can be good for him and his relationship with his children on a different level. I agree that she seems to be a relatively good match for him, kids or not. In any case, you’ll have to pardon my annoyance on this Faye/Megan maternal dichotomy, as it’s based on all of the scathing commentary I’ve read around the net about Faye being the most horrible mother imaginable and Megan being the Madonna Incarnate, end of story. It will be interesting to see how all of this plays out in the episodes ahead…
There isn’t a prop, a wardrobe choice, an action, or a word of dialogue that isn’t discussed in detail from pre-production to shoot day, and connected to what is being revealed about that character in that scene.
There’s too much money, time and effort involved to let stuff just “happen”.
Of course, we’re entitled to our opinions, but Matt, as creator, will have the last word in this universe.
Wow Alan! Thanks for posting this so quickly. It’s the first place I go after I watch the episode.
Did anyone else notice that in the morning after scene, Abe’s line was “I don’t usually do this” while Peggy said “I’m not usually like this”? I thought it was interesting juxtaposition that she was pleased (flattered?) by his lack of his experience, while implying that she herself does have a “usual way” she acts during that awkward next morning.
I love seeing the arc of Peggy’s sexual awakening.
From insecure, virginal catholic girl with Pete, to I don’t know what I’m doing with this kid from around the corner, to Duck giving her a go around she won’t forget, and then back to a fake virgin with Mark.
Now, with Abe, she seemed like she was inhabiting her authentic self. Her hand moving down his back seemed to say that she was in control of her desire. She knew what she wanted.
The line “I’m not letting you out of here” was very sexy.
And what? Now she’s locking her office door in the middle of the day just like the boys?
Abe is the first guy Peggy has been with that I’m happy about. Her relationship with Duck was disturbing. The details with Pete are fading from my memory, but it wasn’t good. Who could forget the restaurant scene with Mark on the phone begging her to leave the office & join him & her family. Good riddance Mark.
I think Abe’s line was “I don’t usually do anything” not “I don’t usually do this”.
I don’t think we’re giving Megan enough credit for her actions in this ep. Seems to me she’s either taken in that Roger married his secretary and that she knows Don enough to know how to play to him to try and get in that game or that she does,as she tells him, want to move up like Peggy. Either way, she’s a ballsy lady who wants what she wants and has bided her time to figure out how to get it. I see a guilty Don coming in the next morning to a Megan who is totally cool and not quite knowing where he stand on the plank. Can’t wait to find out!
I think she does want to move up, and not particularly through marriage, and I cheered for her when she announced it. And note that she did not mention Joan as her rolemodel, but did mention Don himself. Can you imagine any woman saying that to Don five years previous?
It was a nice comment on the difference women like Peggy and Faye make to their female colleague’s aspirations.
Second-worst episode of the season (Ep 6 was the bottom but was quickly redeemed by an all-time classic Ep. 7). Is it just me? I’m not all that enamored with Megan, Joey, Stan, Danny, Faye, Allison, and the rest of the newbies. There’s a coy soap opera-y quality to Joan’s pregnant or not thing, as is Don having a new love interest of some sort or another almost every single episode: (along with those already listed above) Bethany, Phoebe, Stephanie, the random Clio chick, the blonde waitress who called him Dick. It’s like ‘The Young and the Restless’ already. Sepinwall’s analysis was spot-on and well-written as usual but maybe I’m just feeling cranky about Season 4, I think there’s been far too many pat themes, rushed storylines, attempts at door-based symbolism, etc. Is this not clearly the weakest season? It certainly has earned my trust as an all-time top 5 TV show and it might have great things coming in the last couple of episodes, but I think great things are needed at this point to redeem an otherwise lackluster season. Others?
Sean S
No, it’s just you.
I think I see where you’re coming from. Though in Don’s litany of post-Betty lasses you left out the S&M hooker. And yeah, Ted Chaough is a replacement Duck Phillips [the expendable antagonist, maybe Weiner learned that from The Sopranos: Richie Aprile, Ralphie, Phil Leotardo]. I definately preferred the supporting characters from previous seasons. Miss Blankenship was brutal, you left her out too. Your list plus her makes a pretty mediocre lot. I do dig Joyce , she’s an interesting window into’ 60s counter-culture and an attitude not present in previous seasons. But I think I agree that I prefered the Barretts and the people from the neighborhood (Betty’s friend Francine, Helen the single mom) the old crew at the office (Sal, Paul, the switchboard girls), Midge, Rachel, Suzanne the schoolteacher, Duck Phillips, Conrad Hilton, Grandpa Gene, Peggy’s priest and her family. Are these season’s supporting chars less 3dimensional? Maybe.
Andrea
I thought the episode was a little slow too. But I think this season has been quite compelling. The exploration of shifting gender relations in the mid 60s has been spot on (following Peggy, Joyce, Joan, and Faye), the episode The Suitcase was one of the best the show ever produced, the acting by Kiernan Shipka as Don’s daughter has been phenomenal, and the driftlessness of Don has been played so well by John Hamm (the voice over episode, the panic attack that looked as real as can be, his connections with Peggy). I think this has been a very strong season. I think the introduction of new characters is necessary if the show is to evolve and not become stagnant. There was a lot of soap-opera type stuff in the first season too–Peggy getting pregnant by Pete, Don hopping from Midge the beatnik/artist to Rachel the Jewish dept store owner, Roger’s dalliance with the twins and heart attack, the constant attempt by all the young executives to get on bed with every woman they met. When I started watching the first season I thought the show was overrated. I think it has only gotten better over time.
My friend and Mad Men watching partner complained about the soap opera aspect of “Don Draper, man whore” jumping in and out of bed. But the show has clearly established that he doesn’t do it because he is a cad or simply in service of plot or because it wants to sell sex.
Don Draper is so filled with self-loathing that he seeks unconditional love, will go after anything that resembles love. At the same time, he is so filled with self-loathing that he eventually sabotages every relationship: either because the woman won’t give him what he wants (Rachel won’t run away, Bobbi won’t shut up, etc) or because they will give him what he wants and he won’t respect them for doing so. Faye was caught in a no-win with Don. If she doesn’t breach the Chinese wall, in Don’s eyes, she clearly does not love him enough. But I sensed that while Don was appreciative, he also lost respect for Faye when she landed him the spot with Heinz.
Those two clashing emotions (the desire to be unconditionally loved and the unwillingness to accept unconditional love) mean Don is probably going to be bed hopping for the rest of the series. But it is grounded in who his character is and does not automatically make the show soap opera-ish.
While I do like this season a lot, I’m completely fed-up with Don The Man Whore. I groan every time he jumps into another bed. I need him to grow, and grow out of it, but knowing the show I know I’m not going to get it quite so soon. Until this ep I was still interested in that, though – still interested in seeing where things was going to go with Faye. But this new Megan thing… I didn’t need another woman to highlight Don’s trust and respect issues. It’s one too many for me, and I found it slightly boring.
But I still trust the writers. So I wonder now if she’s just a plot device to show that Don’s moving away from Faye, and with Faye putting her career on the line, to put him once again on the spot because he can’t now in good conscience ditch her anytime soon.
I think this is the best season to date.
And after Don and Betty divorced last season, I totally expected him to be in manwhore mode. In fact, if you’ll recall, he struck out a few times earlier in the season.
I agree with Splenda’s comments above. I don’t find any of it soapish, I find it consistent with the character.
@Splenda: I agree with your assessment of Don’s essential character. He uses women just as he uses booze, to try to assuage the pain, but they don’t help the situation any more than the booze does. And he has much more self-awareness and self control of his drinking than he does of his womanizing. I don’t think he’s admitted to himself that he might have a problem as far as his relationships with women. And your analysis of Faye’s impossible choice situation is exactly right: I don’t see any way that Don will end up with Faye after this episode.
Splenda–I completely agree with your assessment of the roots of Don’s relationship patterns. As soon as a woman accepts him, he loses respect.
I also share PA’s reaction to Megan. I’m just getting tired of seeing it over and over. I think it would have been a much fresher take to see Don actually learn from his past mistakes and try (even if he would still struggle) to be in a committed relationship. Perhaps this is more realistic from Weiner’s “People don’t Change” perspective, but it is getting old…
Just my 2 cents, but I’ve been blown away by all but 2 episodes this season. Of the two I found wanting, one was found to be superb by others. I think that’s pretty damn good odds. I’m really pleased with this season. I really do miss some of the old characters, but it doesn’t take away from my enjoyment of this season.
I think more predictable than any of the story arcs on the show is the arc of the standard fanboy. Look inward for your answer – this season is as good as the others, and certainly better than 3.
I think this season is the best of all. And, in my opinion, it contains the best episode ever, “The Suitcase”.
I too think this has been the weakest season of the series. People are enamored with the fact that the show’s re-focused on the agency and that there was a significant amount of plot-movement in the first half. But honestly, every storyline has been mishandled in one way or another. Too many episodes feel randomly constructed. Too many themes are too on-those-nose. All the storylines have been either undeveloped (no one even has a decent storylines besides Don) or too overworked (Don’s dark days was melodramatic). The show has lost that subtle touch. And none of these episodes (with maybe the exception of ‘The Rejected’ and ‘The Suitcase’) has been on the level of the show’s best offerings.
Quite right! Being on-the-nose is far too on-the-nose.
IA. The writing has lacked subtlety since last season and it’s just got worse this year. The story lines have become repetitive and it’s getting more soap opera like every season.
Dismissing the show as “soap opera like” is unfair. Soap operas function on pure plot swings with no substance, meaning, or character development. Its trademarks are poor acting and gimmicky plots designed to hook you in to watching the next episode.
You might dislike the show, which is fine, but you have to admit that the show is well-researched, plotted, and paced in a way that at least attempts to tell the best story possible.
This writing is so far beyond any soap opera and most of everything else on tv that to even mention it in the same breath as something like Days of Our Lives is very inaccurate.
-B…It is totally a soap opera. I love the show and there are complex themes and fully-realized characters, but it is essentially a soap opera, just as Thirtysomething, Homefront(Slattery), or St. Elsewhere….
I really don’t understand the “soap opera” comments either. -B has explained it perfectly why but I also have to say that nowhere in a soap opera you can find such depth, such carefully chosen cultural references, dry humor, and perfectly written dialogue… I really don’t understand how it lacks subtlety. This season is the best of all. And I actually say this after each season and I’ve never felt like this about another TV show before. There has never been an ep that I would call “bad”. Sorry, but I really wonder if we are watching the same show.
to those that might think megan is predatorily sharking don, I refer you to their post-coital kiss. Don initiates, and then sharply pulls away, leaving megan enthralled. i think this was symbolic of his upper hand in the power struggle that this office fling might turn into.
Honda to the rescue!!!!!!!!!!!!
Or even Hilton!!!!!!!
Hilton or Honda to the rescue!!!!!!!!!!
On the chalkboard in the meeting right after they lost Glo Coat, under “Likely” accounts: Hilton.
My wife and I have been convinced for several episodes that Roger will not survive the season. I’m even more convinced after tonight, especially the scene where he said goodbye to Joan and pulled his hat over his eyes. I can’t see anywhere good for his character to go. Don’t think it will be suicide though but his heart – one of the few things that has annoyed me about this show is that Roger had continued smoking and drinking without any ill-effects after his first heart attack, but maybe this is what will get him in the end. That said, if he does die, we will miss his excellent one-liners.
Roger looked EXACTLY like Gabriel Byrne’s Tom character from Miller’s Crossing with his hat like that.
Two episodes ago Roger specifically referred to “drinking a glass of cyanide at his favorite restaurant” when talking to Joan. After Garner broke the ATC news, I thought he took a pill that would do it . But I so see him going down, probably going the pill route as opposed to the jumping mentioned above.
And add to that the fact that Slattery is directing the next episode… I don’t see Roger not being very present if he’s not, you know… suicided
Count me in on the Roger Sterling Suicide Betting Pool. I’ll wager it opens the finale or closes the penultimate.
Also, Danny kills in this episode, between the sight gag of Not-Lane not seeing him raise his hand and his comment about “I can’t picture Don saying that” after Peggy’s post-coital sales pitch.
Office miracle? Leland Palmer? Perhaps.
I’m still in the Joan-is-still-pregnant camp, but who knows. Someone commented that she hesitated before lighting up.
I’m still in that camp as well. In the scene with Roger in Joan’s apartment, he moved to put his hands on either side of her waist and she stopped him. Was this because she was still pregnant and didn’t want him to feel anything or because she was letting him know their relationship was over? Or both?
she also says “I cant do this anymore” several times. Maybe she sees herself as playing a different role now as a mother and those days for her are over.
Megan is a shark. Her goal all along has been to get Don.
Faye annoys me because I don’t understand why she is wasting her time on such a one sided relationship. What does she get out of Don? He seems barely interested in her. I hope she finds out about Megan soon and dumps him.
Surely Roger is going to get fired as a partner. He has no place at the agency anymore.
I really miss Betty as a full time character. I wonder how January Jones feels about basically being written off the show.
I agree, I miss Betty too. Both Betty and January get a raw deal.
Betty has Don’s kids so Betty does and will have a role in this show. Matthew Weiner made that clear in his interview with Alan.
See this about writing Betty into the show, in this interview : [www.hitfix.com]
And this: Alan wrote: In terms of writing the Betty scenes in the premiere and going forward, did you find it easier, harder, or about what you expected in terms of keeping her part of the story now that sheâ€™s not married to Don, given that when other people split apart from the firm, they have fallen out of the narrative?
There’s a much longer answer from Matthew but here is the end of the answer to Alan’s question:
Matthew Weiner wrote: So it wasn’t that hard. I was shocked that people thought she wasn’t going to be in the show anymore. She’s got his kids! Their relationship was not about him handing her money every week. They stayed together for that baby. It obviously, at least as a symbol, was very important to him.”
I’m pretty surprised about all the Roger-suicide speculation. It would be completely out of character for him to do himself in. And Weiner would be a complete idiot to let such a great character go when the series end is nowhere within sight. I seriously hope they don’t make that mistake.
Yes — because when I hear about someone committing suicide the first thing that pops in to my head is “Well, he sure seemed like the type to blow his brains out”
The title of the episode is very significant here. Roger is the only character without a “Chinese Wall” separating his personal and professional lives. (With the exception of Bert Cooper, but in his case it doesn’t really matter thanks to me.) For Roger its always been about the agency â€“ his name on the building, the money, the social connections. By the end of the episode, his function at the agency is well and truly over, as Roger has through laziness and vanity allowed his role to dwindle to the point where it all depended on his personal relationship with a even more entitled bastard than himself. And so Roger is left alone, with no home on the other side of the Chinese Wall to give hims a sense of identity and belonging. He’s left holding a copy of his vanity autobiography, dedicated to one thing he doesn’t have and can’t buy.
Roger’s life isn’t just over, it’s toasted.
Pedestrians on Sixth Avenue should take note.
Dr. Lyle Evans – Good analysis and an excellent reference to Season 1, Episode 1.
On the falling man/suicide foreshadowing: remember a few episodes ago, when Don was searching his office for a mouse? As he was looking under his couch he said something like “there must be another way out of this office”
@Evie & Ken, I had the same thoughts you did. Roger Sterling offing himself?!? Un, no, I really don’t think so.
We talk about the writers turning this into a soap opera, but maybe the fault lies with us and not them!
First, didn’t my sweetie write a great post above? An excellent analysis from the doctor Bert had killed! @Angela – your post made me LOL and I think it is an excellent assessment of us! I want to add that we (a very general “we”) as TV viewers and movie goers, have grown accustomed to the regurgitated plot lines and dramatic fare so that we automatically assume certain twists and turns and drama will occur because that is what we are usually fed. For the most part, MM is like not this. Thanks for the LOL!
Just an aside, in case anyone is wondering, the drive from Jones Beach back to Manhattan would be about an hour without traffic.
That’s enough lap-time for Abe and Peggy to get over their differences.
And isn’t Joyce the best Cupid! Hello Dolly!
Good, not great episode. Great recap Alan. Some random thoughts:
– Pete’s father inlaw telling him that he was at a ballgame when Trudy was born. “just go about your business”. Funny how times have changed.
– Parallel between Jane resting on Roger’s shoulder and Faye resting on Don’s shoulder. Also, gotta believe the Don Draper from season 1 would have been able to satisfy Faye despite his earlier romp with jane and long day.
– Think Roger is going to turn it around and somehow redeem himself as the season ends. Maybe he can start doing laps with Don as part of his arc.
– I would definitely expect some layoffs in the near future after losing lucky strike. maybe lane will make some cuts when he is back.
– I think the combination of Honda, Heinz, Hilton, and a player to be named later (maybe a big dog in financial services) will save the day.
Ha! I hope you meant Don’s earlier romp with Megan, not Jane :)
How about Don giving Pete a vote of confidence while they were yelling at Roger? From the look on his face, it sure didn’t seem to go unnoticed by Pete. This is the second time we have seen Don do this in as many episodes, certainly come along way from season one!
Yes! I noticed that. I’m still AMAZED that I’m coming around to Pete’s side. Oh how I hated him in Season 1.
Yeah except that this “vote of confidence” was negated by Don taking out his anger on Pete post- Glo Coat departure. Given that Pete sacrificed a $4 million account for Don in last week’s episode, Don’s sheer gall and ingratitude was shocking. Everything is always other people’s fault, right Don?
I hit the hay last night thinking that this was a throwaway episode, but it’s interesting what the mind keeps going over. Matt Weiner may be a dictator and something of a weirdo with child casting, but man, he has absolutely no trouble portraying women as the strength of this show.
What a strange alliance between Don and Pete — the only men acting proactively this episode, though they essentially discarded their personal lives to do it. Burt Cooper got his licks in with Roger, but otherwise was a doddering old man reading a few sentences he couldn’t put together on his own. Roger sitting in that hotel room with his valise? Priceless. And the other men in that office are misogynists or sycophants or both.
The telephone scene between Slattery and Hendricks should alone be placed in Emmy consideration, because you see Roger at his all-time, entitled, whiny best, and Joan staring at that phone after she hangs up realizing that there are NO men in her life that she can actually depend on. It’s an extraordinary breaking point, I think.
Then you see Peggy and Faye, the most professionally evolved women on that staff, giving in to men they have no business with. Meagan, meanwhile, has her eyes WIDE open, overbite and all.
I think the thing that keeps me coming back on this show is how real everyone is. There are no heroes.
Not only is Faye Jewish, isn’t Abe Drexler Jewish too?
I would say so. He’s a lefty idealist, a New Yorker, his name is Abe, already, and he has a sweet Yiddishe punim too. Maybe MW’s so smitten with his main character creations that he’s projected aspects of himself onto their love interests…
…Which means that MW wants to sleep with Don Draper! After all, it’s his bod we keep seeing (especially his feet) rather than Peggy’s.
Alan,
Great review and thanks for catching so many nuanaces.
If we are to assume Bobbie Barrett is Jewish, there’s also Rachel Mencken, and now Faye in the “been-with-Don-done-that club.” So by your definition, do we officially have a trend re: Mr. Draper’s preferences?
No. How is that anymore of a trend than him dating blondes this season?
Amen.
For that matter, I think it’s possible that Megan (the spelling used on IMDB) is also Jewish. She is from Montreal, she mentioned French extraction, she has an Irish first name, and has no Quebecois or Anglo-Canadian accent that I can detect. (Mad Men is not careful about accents, actually, pretty much everyone is generic American — notice the absence of NYC voices in NYC?)
Maybe Megan’s ambition speech just reminds me a little of Duddy Kravitz, who is a generation older.
Am I right that Megan does not (yet?) have a last name?
I think that someone on their deathbed will wish they spend more time at the office – Roger. At the least, he is certainly on a ceremonial deathbed now, and seems to be regretting (or realizing) where his work ethic has led.
One thing I loved about the evolution of Pete Campbell last night was he didn’t, even when things were heated, directly mention the millions of dollars they would have in billing from the contract Dick Whitman lost for him. While his ‘do you know who you’re talking to’ did seem to imply it, and did change Don’s attitude towards him, the old Pete would have gone to someone and whined about it all. Instead he just got to work.
Never did I imagine the day when I would pro Pete and anti Roger…
I know! I even sent a lengthy email to a friend a couple of weeks ago defending Pete’s demanding his father-in-law’s whole business.
And I thought the same thing about the defense account.
Also, the way he smacked down the suggestion that CGC had his best interest at heart. He knows they’re trying to take Don down. And Season One Pete would have been all for it.
Pete’s changed. He’s not perfect, but he’s growing up. Bravo.
I think American Tobacco dropped SCDP because they kept conflating the company’s headquarters with Raleigh. Durham’s kinda sensitive about that.
I was thinking about that. Was this on purpose (saying Raleigh instead of Durham) or a mistake on the writers part?
I think it’s a mistake but it’s also the perception of everyone outside of a 50-mile radius of Durham, so it kinda ends up being more fitting in the end.
Or maybe Lee Garner Jr likes living near Barney Fife at the Raleigh Y – talk about your potential for fan/slash fiction…
It’s not a mistake and the answer is much simpler. The airport here is called “Raleigh-Durham International” (airport code RDU). For those of us who live in Chapel Hill, that’s bad enough. The American Tobacco campus was (and is) in Durham, except now it’s a revitalized center for business. The famous “Lucky Strike” tower, as seen in “Bull Durham”, still stands tall. [www.americantobaccohistoricdistrict.com]
And for the record, the whole “Mayberry” thing happened in Rocky Mount, which is 60 miles to the east of this all.
Actually Mayberry is effectively Mount Airy, NC. That’s where Andy Griffith is from.
I’m in CH, too, and I agree that’s where the perception/usage comes from, but it doesn’t change the stewing in Durham. I was just playing around with it.
Barney moved to Raleigh in 1965, when the show went color.
I, too, thought Faye said “punim” (I think is how it’s spelled, although it’s Yiddish, so there are many ways to spell it in English), but I rewound and put the tv on mute, it said “plum” – which made no sense to me, maybe the closed captioning typists had it wrong?
Yeah, it was definitely punim.
Closed Captioning is quite often wrong, especially with foreign words.
Help! What does “punim” mean?
Nancy, “punim” means face. And the commonly used phrase “matzo punim” means a Jewish-looking face.
Thank you!
First, the foreshadowing of the opening credits: I, too, used to think that the falling man represented Donâ€™s inevitable fall. But it occurred to me just recently that at the end of that â€œfall,â€ the figure ends up in a relaxed pose, reclining on a couch, apparently. So Iâ€™m not sure Don is necessarily fated to a dark end. (And in any case, suicide does not appear to be foreshadowed. The world falls apart around the figure after he puts down his attachÃ© case. He never actually jumps out of a window.)
Second, regarding the prospect of a â€œprofessional miracleâ€ to save SCDP: Don Draper is based on (at least in name) the real-life Draper Daniels, the originator of the â€œMarlboro Manâ€ campaign. With the Lucky Strike account gone, there would be no conflict in adding another cigarette account now– and the â€œMarlboro Manâ€ campaign does sound like something that our Don Draper, drawing on his own life experiences, would create. Plus I think someone posted last week that this is right around the time Lucky Strike takes a precipitous drop in market share while Marlboro, conversely, begins its rise to market dominance. Itâ€™s an almost perfect fit– but perhaps a bit too perfect and/or too obvious for this show. Still, itâ€™s something to consider.
I think the real-life parallel with Draper Daniels is interesting. I remember reading about him a while back. The one thing that stuck out to me was that, after a number of failed relationships, he proposed to and married a colleague. I’ve often thought that Peggy and Don were transitioning toward each other in the series and I still think it’s an outside possibility that they end up together in the end.
A few things I noticed and one key one a friend of mine noticed:
– Joan tells Roger “I’m not the solution to your problems, I’m another problem.” – which certainly could have resonance for the pro-pregnancy camp…
– Don wailing on Pete in the conference room over losing Glo-Coat, where you can see Pete ready to explode because he had to spike American Aviation due to Don. (Though Don makes up for it with the vote of confidence in Roger’s office)
– My friend made the point that back in the ’60s, women tended to wear a lot of perfume in lieu of deodorant (it’s why Secret became revolutionary in the ’70s– it was the first deodorant targeted for women). It seemed highly improbable to me that Faye wouldn’t smell something on Don in the first place but with what my friend said that seems even more unlikely, even if Don changed his shirt afterward. Either it’s a gaffe (and a big one) or Faye knows damn well what Don did.
I thought the exact same thing about the smell. I guess he could have changed his shirt and also put on a lot of cologne, which I assume he normally wears anyway.
Could be, except Don didn’t seem to think he was going to encounter Faye at all, and it was late, so why would he do all that?
I thought of this, too, but I am convinced that Faye is not entirely on the up and up, so it doesn’t matter if/that she knew. As I posted, I suspect she is now passing inside info on SCDP to someone else. She may have feelings for Don but they come second.
I figure the fact that her daddy’s a gangster would come back into play at a later date, whether it’s due to Don’s “infidelities” or something else.
The one thing that struck me as a potential clue in the Joan pregnancy angle was a look she gave Roger before she left the room after Megan told Pete about the birth.
I never thought Bobbie Barrett was Jewish, but I guess there’s not much evidence one way or the other, just sort of a gut impression.
What about Roger’s comment to Joan at her apartment, That’s what you sleep in? Maybe she had on baggy clothes?
I agree with Alan that Matt Weiner won’t want to blow up SCDP so soon and that someone will come to the rescue before the season’s over. Even before watching last night’s episode I was thinking that Ken’s in-laws were the ones that would help the firm out.
I couldn’t help thinking that Ken’s return for the firm has not produced enough drama so far this season. Given his past conflict/competition with Pete the two have gotten along very well since his hire (at least as far as we have seen). But if Ken saves the firm that could change. Pete has brought in the majority of accounts at the firm, but what will happen if Ken is the hero… and is offered partner? Has Pete grown up enough not to throw a tantrum or at least threaten to leave the firm?
Definitely! We all know Kenny’s finacee is from a wealthy family. With such a famous actor playing the father in law I think he will be the one to save the day
Total aside, sort of. I could not have been the only old Friends fan who yelled, when Don came home surprised to see Faye in front of his door, “We were on a break!”
YES!!! you were not the only one!!!
“Rachel Green”… tee-hee
I thought the exact same thing – but boy, that was a quick break!
So who is available to save the agency? Let’s see, there is Duck, and his European contacts, and the “Belle Jolie Queer,”….and wait a minute…didn’t he take a liking to our Sal? And now, there is no more conflict with Lucky Strike and Lee Garner Jr….Sal to the rescue!
I think the mysterious “Head of Accounting” was only there because Lane (Layne?) is still overseas, which I find odd by the way, considering the severity of the agency’s situation.
He’ll be there as quickly as he can. There was no Concorde back then.
Was I the only one who heard the noises during Don’s Glo Coat conversation and thought his phone was tapped? Paranoia from last week carrying over, I guess.
that’s very funny. didn’t even occur to me.
I thought the same thing.
Given how fertile the women of Mad Men and how potent the men of Mad Men have proven to be, how is it that none of the women Don has had sex with this season has turned up pregnant yet?
I wonder if Conrad Hilton could turn out to be the deus ex machina for SCDP.
Contraception. ;) We’ve more or less had explanations for every unplanned pregnancy that occurred so far. Contraception not yet working (Peggy), unplanned sex (Betty – she otherwise used a diaphragm), trying to conceive (Joan). It’s very soap-opera-y to have women get pregnant every time they fall into bed with someone, more so than to assume they usually take care of it and explain when they don’t. Good on Mad Men for not taking that route, I’d say.
floretbroccoli- Yes! How is it possible that Don has no (known) illigitimate children?! Its hard to believe each and every one was “safe.” It has also crossed my mind that there are some women out there who get pregnant to keep a guy (or at least a child support check) around.
Because child support checks are worth having to raise a kid on your own in a time when unmarried moms were ostracized and women had a lot less professional opportunities and nothing like equal pay. And don’t forget that by this time, laws were still such that illegitimate children could not claim any support from the father.
I don’t think any of the women Don slept with would’ve gotten pregnant on purpose, even if they did intent on ‘keeping’ him, which many of them didn’t. The risk, to them, would’ve been enormous, far greater than the chance such a scheme would succeed. He could easily deny a child was his (as Roger announced he would do to Joan, and without blinking), or simply refuse to do what he ‘ought to’. In that case they would’ve condemned themselves to a life of hardship. For Don’s mistresses during his marriage, the certainty of him sticking around would’ve been even slimmer.
I don’t think there were many women who would purposefully have chosen such a tactic. In the show or in real life.
I guess your spoiler rules seem noble enough, but you and Dan do a lot of speculating on your pod cast. What is the diference? If I speculate correctly does this count as a spoiler?
It’s a spoiler if what you write is based on having seen or read about an episode that has yet to air (this includes the previews for next week’s show that run at the end of the program). Any speculatiion based solely on episodes that have already aired is fine.
Pete was really great in this episode, didnâ€™t see too many comments about him. Sleepy, half-drunk, giving it back to Don & holding his own with Teddy Chow-Chow…
Also enjoyed seeing comic-relief Danny & especially Jane, was wondering what was up with her. That music & their living room were hilario.
*chuckling* @ comments about how Don might have â€œresistedâ€ Megan, the hottest of the hotties on MM so far; oh those French-Canadian filles… (The â€œtoothy hotâ€ comment was LoL.) News Flash: NO GUY could have resisted Megan â€” Don put up as strong a fight as anyone could have possibly done. Was wondering about the scent issue too, tho.
Leland Palmer â€” too much! Hereâ€™s hoping doesnâ€™t morph into BOB.
– MBG
I’d be able to resist her if she started speaking French. Living on the continent, I find the Quebecoise accent hilarious.
But if she sticks with English, HAWT.
Pete is a treasure. We’re increasingly seeing him morph from the callow youth of S1 into the uber-competent accounts man he will turn out to be when Mad Men flashes forward to the 1980s. Of course, he’ll have an unfortunate comb-over by then, but…
As to Roger’s living room…! It’s interesting to see what his taste amounts to. We’ve only seen him in hotel rooms thus far; this was pretty revealing. Sort of “old money” meets “tacky antiques.”
Was this the first episode where Matthew Weiner wasn’t given writing credit?
Love the idea above about SCDP getting the Marlboro account and Don creating the Marlboro Man. Maybe Ray Wise’s character is associated with Marlboro?
I don’t think Roger will kill himself. That would take courage and determination – two things that Roger is completely lacking. My guess is that he’ll die of a heart attack.
Ken’s father-in-law to be is a VP at Corning, I think.
Good memory, Gina! That info tidbit arose early in the season.
The Marlboro Man was created in 1954, so its an unlikely scenario that Don would create him.
I cannot see Faye chipping away at her Chinese Wall, and I agree w/ others who think that she goes down a notch in Don’s eyes because she did. To be honest, I think someone from another agency is paying Faye to snoop on SCDP and that is the basis of her relationship w/ Don.
I have always suspected Faye’s loyalties and was quite surprised that she risked her reputation to give Don a lead on some potential business. So, either she has no ulterior motive or she’s very, very good at hiding it.
I think Faye has simply lost her bearings where Don is concerned. Early on she seemed to be very professional and polished, even rebuffing Don’s advances but since they’ve become an item Faye has lost her sense of boundaries. It shows that even the most polished of professional woman come undone when it comes to men. Sadly, Faye doesn’t realize that Don will chew her up like he has all of the women in his life except for Anna and Peggy.
Hmmm. Have to say that my Pollyanna-ish tendencies prevented me from even considering that Faye might be up to no good (just told a friend that “she really loves him”). Anni, I think you may be on to something. As Faye might say, oy vey….