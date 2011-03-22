‘Mad Men’ close to season 5 renewal, but when will AMC air it?

So it sounds like “Mad Men” is coming back. We just don’t know when.
Several trade publications, including Deadline.com and Variety, are reporting that AMC, Lionsgate and “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner are close to a deal for a fifth season of the show (UPDATE: And a sixth season as well.) The sides have been negotiating for months – back at the January TV critics press tour, AMC execs seemed confident the deal would be done soon – and now leaks from the various parties suggest it’s actually going to happen, and soon.
But there’s a long gap between getting a deal done – and putting Weiner and his writers back to work – and getting the show on the air, particularly since there’s a complicated series of windows for when “Mad Men” might be able to debut.
Right now, “Breaking Bad” is tentatively returning in June, and “The Walking Dead” tentatively in late October. Given the late start, it’s hard to imagine “Mad Men” being ready before fall at the earliest (“The Walking Dead” writing staff only got back to work a few weeks ago, again aiming for Halloween). I suppose AMC could try to pair its two highest-profile shows in the fall, perhaps using the huge “Walking Dead” audience to try to boost “Mad Men” from boutique hit to actual hit, but A)I imagine there’s a large percentage of “Walking Dead” viewers who were drawn to it as a zombie drama rather than a quality drama, and B)It’s usually not sound programming to use your biggest hit (and by far the biggest hit in your channel’s history) as a lead-in to a show going into its fifth season. More likely, it seems, AMC would try a new show after “Dead,” likely the Western “Hell on Wheels.”
Of course, as AMC president Charlie Collier told me after that January press conference, AMC isn’t married to Sundays, just because that’s where they’ve put all their originals the last few years. “Mad Men” originally aired Thursdays at 10, and it’s also possible that they could try it on another night, knowing that it has a fiercely loyal audience at this point that would follow it to Monday, or Tuesday, or even back to Thursday. Variety’s story says that “Sources close to the situation say there’s confidence at AMC that ‘Mad Men’ will be on the air at some point this year,” and it would either have to air on another night to do that or piggyback on “Walking Dead.”
But if AMC execs decide (as HBO once did, after briefly experimenting with airing some of its series on Mondays) that Sundays are the only night that makes business sense, and if they don’t think there’s value in putting Don Draper on after zombies – or if the negotiations continue to remain “close, but not quite close enough” for a little while longer – then I would not be shocked in the least to see the premiere put off until January 2012.
It sounds like we’ll certainly have Don, Peggy, Joan and company back in our lives, which is good. But as happened on Weiner’s old gig at “The Sopranos,” it could be a while.
I am very OK with Mad Men waiting until 2012.
Aye. I’d rather have late Mad Men than no Mad Men.
I still have nightmares about the business screw-ups that resulted in the demise of “Deadwood”. Let’s not have that happen again.
Potatosolution: Was there anythign specific to it beyond the fact that Deadwood was really expensive?
Loretta, long story short: Deadwood was ridiculously expensive, both because of the sets and big cast and because David Milch’s process meant a lot of overtime, reshoots, etc. HBO and Paramount split the foreign rights, which made it very hard for HBO to make money off such an expensive show, and when they couldn’t find their way out of the arrangement with Paramount, they canceled it, claiming that Milch really wanted to get started on John from Cincy. (Milch was a good soldier and kept his mouth shut because he was able to hire a good chunk of the cast/crew to work on the new show.)
Mess, mess, mess.
Alan: Thanks, I had no idea. I thought it was a simple case of cost vs. benefit, with the huge cast/set outweighing the number of viewers it pulled in.
Alan, PotatoSolution, Loretta: Why must you depress me with old sadness in the middle of an otherwise positive thread??? I will now go hug my series DVD case while watching Titus Welliver impersonate everyone hilariously.
I’m very OK with Mad Men waiting until 3012. The show is unwatchable.
Sounds like it’s a 1-year deal? I was hoping they’d lock it down longer than that. But, I’ll take what I can get. Great pre-news.
It’s a two-year deal. Renewed through season 6.
Is there a way to, oh I don’t know, be in a self induced coma until Mad Men comes back on?
I plan on filling my time with “Game of Thrones” then “Breaking Bad”. That should get me through the summer, when hopefully we’ll get some new “Boardwalk Empire”?
The Killing starts in less than two weeks. Treme starts in about a month.
I don’t see a real problem for them. They will probably air it in its usual time slot. Other stuff will be moved if necessary to make way.
Given WDead’s unexpected popularity I could see them moving that to Thursdays to cash in on the biggest money making day of the week for broadcasters. Although they could air it after MMen if they want to.
I also don’t think it will be that long a delay before it comes on air. I’m sure in the past few months Weiner and his top few writers have mentally sketched out where they want to go and some main plot points. There will probably be a month or two delay but not anything huge.
A month’s delay? Do you honestly believe it took Weiner 3 days to crank out something like “The Suitcase” or “The Wheel”? You’ve obviously never tried to write a story before.
And no, I don’t see why Weiner would have been consulting his “top writers,” who likely have contract negotiations of their own to deal with. The writers MAKE the show, and in my opinion deserve just as much money as Jon Hamm.
Do you honestly believe he’s just been twiddling his thumbs the past few months and not done any writing or at least planning?
I might have been overoptimistic in my guess but I think it’s closer to the mark than those suggesting 2012, assuming the various contracts get worked out soon which was the basis for all our guesses.
As much as we might all be fanboys for this show, including me, the reality is Hollywood is an assembly line, even the best shows and things will get done. I liked The Suitcase too but it wasn’t painting the Cistine Chapel, it was just a better than usual bottle episode.
And frankly I thought the quality of the show declined noticeably as the season wore on, especially the last two episodes. It’s fine to hold the show in high esteem but lets not get carried away.
And yes I know I spelled Sistine wrong. There’s no edit button. :) I’m still wondering where you got 3 days from as from now till late summer is closer to 4-5 months.
I essentially said that a season of a complex, well-written show like Mad Men won’t be written in 3 months. We’re not talking about Dexter here, where the writers use a standard template to develop a season. Mad Men is by far the most auteur-driven series on American TV right now.
I think Walking Dead and Mad Men back to back would be a great Sunday night…
No, it would just magnify all of The Walking Dead’s numerous writing flaws and wonky characterization. Of course, most of its fans wouldn’t be perceptive enough to notice, assuming they even stick around to watch Mad Men.
Wait a second. I thought you were a fan of The Walking Dead. If I remember correctly, you were praising it to high heaven when it aired, reveling in its huge ratings.
No. However, I do hope that AMC rakes in the dough and use it to develop better series in the future.
*uses
I feel that I am among the rare crossover audience for both. In fact, I’ve liked all of AMC’s shows so far. Hopefully The Killing is up to snuff.
I’ve watched all of AMC’s original series so far (except for The Prisoner miniseries). I just found Rubicon and The Walking Dead to be mediocre from a writing standpoint. That’s not to say that there aren’t some redeeming things about them.
As of now, the network has yet to produce what I would consider an outright dud. Their “batting average” (I hate that term as much as I hate baseball) is still higher than any other network’s right now.
We’ve already discussed what we’re going to do with our serious drama TV time if Mad Men isn’t back this year, and that’s start watching the first season of Friday Night Lights on Netflix Streaming. I’m laying the groundwork now, as my girlfriend is hesitant to try a football-themed show.
Still, given the choice, I’d like to have Mad Men back as soon as possible.
Good choice. My girlfriend doesn’t even like football and she is addicted to Friday Night Lights. She forces me to stay up into the wee hours of the night watching episode after episode.
It’s not Mad Men, but is a hell of a show. Get her to watch the first 2-3 episodes and she’ll be hooked.
I tried watching the fifth season, but was put off by how forced and melodramatic everything was. I did kind of like the closing shot of the series finale, though.
Great choice. FNL is fantastic.
Echos, I’m not sure if you tried watching from the fifth season or if you’d seen the four seasons previous, but if it’s the former, the fifth season really is NOT a good place to start, as it’s kind of a victory lap.
I got my mother hooked on FNL, as well as a bunch of non-American-football-fans amongst my friends.
Victory lap victory slap. The only thing I look for when I watch a show is good writing, acting, and storytelling, and this show didn’t have any of that.
I love Echos. His posts are hilarious.
I was really hoping for a multi-year deal. I know originally Weiner said he envisioned a 5-season series, but since he made that statement, I’ve seen other quotes from him that contradict that original idea. Let’s face it, I’m going to watch it whenever it’s on, whatever it’s up against. For everything else, there’s DVR.
See the addendum above. If the deal closes, it’ll be for seasons 5 & 6.
NICE!!
I’m just glad to know it will be back for sure, because the idea of the show ending in S4 is well, unthinkable. It will suck major balls to have to wait til 2012 to see a new episode of MM, but now I am ever so relieved that Breaking Bad’s season 4 will begin in only a few months time. And now because BB would have caught up (and supposing the show runs for less seasons than MM, which seems like a logical assumption, at least for now) with MM in terms of the seasons, at least I don’t have to ponder on how painful it would be to lose BB and MM in a single year of television. That…would be one painful year.
Weiner has said in the past that he wants to end the series with the arrival of the 70s (or late 60s I’m assuming) so I think two more seasons make sense. We have to see how the characters who are a part of this mid 50s to 60s era react to the true arrival of the 70s (which basically happened in the late 60s).
Weiner would have to do a larger time jump than usual to get to the end of an era.
Either way, two more seasons of Mad Men ain’t a bad thing. Though I do hope we get some this fall.
There’s only so far they can jump ahead unless they want to re-cast Sally Draper. Kiernan Shipka has been so go on the show, I doubt that Weiner would want to let her go.
@Chuchundra – I was thinking about that. A long break between seasons would allow Kiernan to age and keep her part longer. I can’t wait to see that kid playing a surly young teen.
I googled her birthdate, for those interested; it is 11/10/1999, so she’s 11 now and will be approaching 12 assuming they start shooting mid-summer.
I would hope that AMC starts to learn how to handle their great original shows better in the future. I was flabbergasted that the next season of “Breaking Bad” wouldn’t air for a year after the last one, and that they canceled “Rubicon” after only one season – the latter would have gained more traction with at least one more season, I think. Damned shame.
Yeah, Rubicon could have jumped to an average of 800 000 viewers per episode!
No. I’ve seen that thing, and most of the entries aren’t the least bit convincing.
Excellent. I like the break. The characters age. The actors age. And little Sally growing into rebellious flower child, pot smoking, LSD-trying teen Sally will be all the more realistic when Season 6 takes its final toll. Take your time, Matthew.
I don’t see why Hell on Wheels wouldn’t air alongside The Walking Dead. It’s been in production for weeks already.
And it should be obvious at this point that Mad Men isn’t coming back until 2012.
I hope Weiner and his team write the gap into the show. The actors will look two years older; let the show advance two years in its timeline.
The only actor who will have visibly changed is Kiernan Shipka, and I expect the story to pick up in 1967 anyway. Draper will be 41 at this point, so I do hope that Hamm gets a few extra wrinkles and maybe some grey hairs.
Thank you SO much for the information. I’ve been going quietly insane, wondering if it was ever going to come back. There are some show that can’t hold my attention span for a month long hiatus (V, I’m looking at you.) But I’d return to Mad Men after an ice age.
V wouldn’t hold any sane person’s attention span for 5 minutes. That show was an abomination.
Any word on “Breaking Bad” Season 3 DVDs? Been waiting to catchup after blowing through Season 1 & 2 last fall.
It’s been out in Australia since last November. Get yourself a region 4 player (or the appropriate codecs) and order it from an Aussie dealer if you’re that desperate to watch it on DVD. It’s only coming out in early July here in North America.
I will give up TV if I can’t have Mad Men. I would surely love to see the series run to a natural conclusion, somewhere around when the Mets win the World Series in 1969.
I think they know Mad Men fans will take whatever we can get, as long as the quality remains high.
I look forward to enjoying the new season when it is eventually broadcast, probably long after humanity has evolved into beings of pure light.
Sigh. Glad it looks like it’s coming back, obviously, but I’m selfish and will miss it while it’s not around this year.
(The Kiernan Shipka point made above is a good one though – the longer we wait, the better her stories can be. And they’ve been damn good already…)
In an attempt to look on the bright side:
I (and many of my friends) feel that Sally Draper has grown into one of the most interesting characters on the show (shocking for a child actress, I know!). But we’ve all been worried that if MM does another fast forward a couple years, Kieran Shipka (sorry if I buitchered her name) might have to be replaced, or they might have to do a retcon to her age, which would be a shame on a show that otherwise feels so realistic.
So extra time between seasons = extra time for Sally Draper to turn into a teenager? I’m on board for that.
That’s a good point and I think will have an effect on the year they pick up the story.
Who cares about Sally? She gets too much screen time as it is.
Sep, Can you please explain to us why it is that Sunday night is the only night that can work for cable dramas? I realize that HBO has had success with it. But it seems rather narrow minded thinking to me to think that it’s the only way.
Is there any chance Matt Weiner has already begunhis part of the writing process already? He seemed fairly confident the show would be renewed, and he also seems fairly sure of where he wants the story to go, so it doesn’t seem that unlikely.
Yeesh, scratch one of those ‘already’s.
The season 4 finale was so strikingly different from the rest of the season, and so clearly not intended as a potential series finale that I can’t help but think he has a very clear idea of where he wants things to go, at least for season 5
Breaking Bad in June? Is that a mistake, or is there actually news that it’s starting a month early?
Alan, thanks for the update. I googled MM yesterday and was wondering when it would come back. Also, thanks for the skinny on Deadwood, which I loved. I always check your column to see what’s up.
I think going back to Thursdays at 10, if it’s going to air in the fall, would be a good strategy. Sundays are extremely crowded and at least the way the schedules are now, Thursdays at 10 don’t have anything must-see.
I thought Thursday was almost as valuable real estate as Sundays anyway.
AMC will already be airing The Walking Dead and Hell on Wheels in the fall. They probably won’t want to air three series simultaneously, as it would leave them without any new programming for a lengthy period of time afterwards.
umm, Breaking Bad/Mad Men super-sundays? Maybe…
I don’t care when it’s on, just put it back on asap please.
-Really Weiner & AMC?! Surely,this negative publicity isn’t to drum up attention for MadMen Season Five? Please, don’t allow tinkering or,greed to compromise a gem of a program! Can HBO have another shot at it?
Just like the Maypo commercial of the 60’s ” I want my MAD MEN !”