‘Mad Men’ creator Matthew Weiner talks Peggy, Joan, sci-fi and more

Matthew Weiner: I struggle with reality, which is that their closeness was affected by Don’s relationship with Megan, as we saw in “Tomorrowland.” She was not competing with Megan, but he had a person in his life that was providing what (Peggy) had provided for him, once he found someone knew. And then she is working her butt off. She is family, and he uses her as an outlet for his honesty and for his unfettered emotions, and she’s getting too much abuse, along with her success, that he’s always seeing her that way. It’s always a struggle, but the writer’s room was very clear about it that there was no way she would keep working there. So that’s the way to do it is to find an exit for her. As far as her being part of the show, you’re going to have to wait and see how we deal with that.
Matthew Weiner: We were always interested in this early Virginia Slims thing. We loved the fact that it was a small, undesirable product for everybody, and it of course became a pretty big success. But that’s such a famous campaign written by such a distinctive person that I would never do that.
Matthew Weiner: I don’t know if that’s necessarily true. Obviously, we had “723,” which is told in a flashback structure. We have Don flashbacks a lot of times that go in and out of reality. “Shut the Door, Have a Seat” has parallel stories in the present and the past. What I did feel was at this point, 65 episodes into it, that we had earned the right where I don’t want to do the same show every week. And how do you tell a story in the most interesting way? I loved the LSD episode of telling these three episodes simultaneously. It’s a very old form. There’s an old movie I love called “Le Plaisir,” by Max Ophüls, based on some separate short stories by Guy de Maupassant where you follow each character and they sort overlap a little bit. We thought, “How intense would it be to have these three relationships thematically unified?” Three relationships sort of on the rocks, being defined, these people taking a journey to another place and what that means for you, yourself and your partner.
You’re now dealing with the second half of the ’60s, which is the more famous, more chronicled, more familiar to a younger generation half of the decade. How, if at all, does that change the way you approached storytelling this season?
Matthew Weiner: It has a lot, actually. It’s something I didn’t really want to say, but you’re the first person to ask me. I’ve always been telling a story, from the beginning of season 2, when the youth culture starts to be the focus of the advertising industry and commerce in general, and then the society. And you see Clearasil and talk about Pepsi, but there’s the scene in the elevator with the guys talking and they won’t take their hats off. And the crudening of our culture, it’s a big part of the story. There becomes less irony, and as the manners disappear, there’s less hiding. That’s something that I’ve really tried to tell. That’s why Ginsberg will swear out of the middle of nowhere, that’s why more of the language becomes more on the nose. Witticisms start dropping off. It hasn’t changed for Don and Roger, but I’m trying to tell a story about how we’ve become the way we are now. And I think that being inundated with nihilism, random violence, the rise of subversion in the marketplace – which Ginsberg represents – multi-culturalism, this is not a good or bad judgment. It’s just part of how we became more modern, and what people perceive. One of my things is that human behavior doesn’t change, but certainly the manners change, and what you’re watching is the manners changing.
Matthew Weiner: I’ve heard that discussion too, except for then when I hear what people say what the theme is, I’m disappointed, because it’s so obvious and yet they’re wrong most of the time. They say how obvious it is, and yet it’s basically not what I was talking about. I’m flattered and pleased to have this unique television show that even deals with theme. If there’s any attention to the audience to look at a theme, I don’t think it exists anywhere else. It’s one of the unique things that the show has to offer. When I look at the kind of work I try and emulate and the kind of storytelling that I like – if you look at “Moby Dick” and ask, ‘What does the whale mean?” You can say, “Well, the whale means this” and end your conversation at that. But that’s not what it means. There’s a scene at the beginning of “Moby Dick” where he goes into a hotel and there’s a painting on the wall that basically tells the entire story. So people trying to guess what’s going to happen versus people trying to allow themselves to experience a meditation on an idea like jealousy or need or friendship – “Signal 30” was one where to say it’s about friendship, like there’s a test on the episode is a bummer for me. To say, “What does it say about friendship?” is something else.
It’s tough to get a question like that, because it puts you in such a defensive position. God knows, I love the amount of criticism the show gets, because it shows people’s passion for it. I don’t want them to stop writing about it, or theorizing or even every season saying it’s not as good as it used to be. That’s fine with me, because it means that people are interested in it and watching it. But I do want people to know that if they give themselves over to each episode, there’s a lot more there, and the fact that they’re even looking for a theme is a lot more flattering for me. It’s not usually the topic of a one-hour TV drama.
There was a lot of talk of science fiction this year, with Ken’s stories, with Ginsberg talking about Mars, Paul writing a “Star Trek” script, and one of Megan’s friends auditions for “Dark Shadows.” I’m curious why you wanted to hit science fiction so hard. And also, was it purely a coincidence that she’s auditioning for “Dark Shadows” in an episode that aired the weekend the movie came out.
Matthew Weiner: That was a total coincidence. (In terms of science fiction), you have to realize that we do look at the calendar and do look at what’s happening. There are certain times when I key into things. The amount of UFO sightings in New York City from 1959 to 1970 are huge. Science fiction starts in the 50s and it’s always seen as a Cold War phenomenon, but it really comes into fruition and reaches the mass culture – look at “Star Trek” getting on national TV – in the mid-’60s. It’s something we found that was everywhere. And it was a way for people to talk about very profound things. “The Twilight Zone,” I’m obviously a huge fan. I always love seeing that interview of Rod Serling saying, “Oh, I’m just telling little stories…” And he’s getting to do this incredible cultural critique every week. We’re talking about a society that is subversive and, in the midst of success, sort of overwhelmed with deeper issues, like what is our purpose and can we be a better society? That’s sort of what happened by the end of the ’60s: a lot of ideological things come into play because the financial needs are being met. Science fiction’s a part of that. It was really derived from that period. And Ken gets to tell a story about his life, or about Pete’s, the genre he picks is science fiction, because – just like the rest of his life – he can hide the deeper meaning under this fantastical story. I am a huge science fiction fan, and I loved it when I started seeing it was really, really on everyone’s mind. Once something gets on national television, it’s everywhere. When we started the show, I thought how big all of the beatnik jokes were. Oh, this is not a small thing anymore, by 1960, the whole culture is laughing about it. When you have Maynard G. Krebs on a national TV show, then my mom and dad know what a beatnik was.
Finally, I’ve seen some of the other interviews you’ve done where you answered the Joan question, so I’m not going to rehash that. But I’m curious, given how long you’ve been on, how do you decide what bits of the history of the show people are just going to understand implicitly like the previous examples of Joan’s pragmatism and what needs to be underlined more, like the connection between Lane’s suicide and Adam Whitman’s?
Matthew Weiner: I don’t even think about it. We sort of live in the world where we are. I forget things. Jared Harris reminded me in the episode where they get in the fight that he had been instrumental in Pete’s success, and that that should come up. He was particularly disgusted because he had basically put Pete in there against Roger. I had forgotten that. On the other hand, what a pleasure it is as a writer to be able to know that five years later, the audience knows who Adam is the minute they see him. Or that Joan can say something – and this is in one of the episodes that people find so unsubtle – is when Joan says to Greg, “You’re not a good man and you never have been, and you know what I’m talking about,” that the audience knows exactly what she’s talking about. That was four seasons beforehand. What a pleasure to be in a complete universe like that. I try not to think about what the audience will and will not understand. One of the secrets of doing the show – and AMC has been on board with this, as has Lionsgate – is we look at each other and go, “Do we understand this?” And if we understand it, then we just assume the audience does. That’s really the only rule. I never step back and go, “Oh, it’s too much math. No one’s going to understand a credit line.” We don’t even worry about it. We literally just do it, because we understand it, and that’s it.
I always think about the other side of it: can you enjoy the show if you don’t know what it is? I do think about that. And every one of these things has passed the test on that.
Matthew Weiner: Alan, if you really want to know what the season’s about, listen to the words to “You Only Live Twice.”
Matthew Weiner: I don’t think that’s true, other than “It’s toasted.”
How about, “The Carousel”?
I felt that answer was a bit disingenuous.
That’s the one thing that annoys me about Matt. He wants people to analyze the show and then gets testy when they do.
Not true at all, B. He gets testy when they analyze incorrectly. Please stop demonizing him.
“What I did feel was at this point, 65 episodes into it, that we had earned the right where I don’t want to do the same show every week. And how do you tell a story in the most interesting way?”
Hollywood at large should take note of that. We do not want you to do the same show every week or same movies over and over again or rehash the same stories in any media over and over and over again. And how do you tell a story in the most interesting way? These are probably questions you should be asking yourself a whole lot more often than you seem to be.
-Cheers
Hollywood is risk averse when it comes to their products. They would rather put out a proven product in the flavour of the month rather than take a chance on something that might not sell. Also the cheaper the better.
Please refer to Saw 1 through Saw 12.
@mulderism
That doesn’t mean what Davey boy said isn’t true.
Marlboro, a Philip Morris brand, started out as a women’s cigarette – are you sure they’re Virginia Slims?
Virginia Slims debuted in the summer of ’68. Marlboro launched in the 1920s.
You can prove anything with facts :D
Fair enough! Keep up the good work
Geez. Weiner sounds very defensive. And very pretentious. Love the show, but I love it a little less after reading that.
Sounds like your reaction to Weiner is the same as my reaction to Tarantino. If that’s the case, trust me: don’t ever read another interview with him again. This is par for the course.
Personally I found it illuminating. A little defensive, yeah, but within reason.
He comes off the same way in the DVD commentaries, overthinking and analyzing every little thing. Doesn’t affect the show in any way. Would you like Beethoven’s music less if you knew how anal he was about how and where it should be performed?
He’s still better than David Simon.
I completely agree with you on Weiner, Graham. That’s been my take-away whenever I read his interviews. I learned to just cherry-pick his comments, to fill in the gaps.
To be fair, his fans here are extremely critical of their MM.
Very David Simon-y :)
Beyond just being pretentious and defensive, which I agree he really comes off as, he seems to be saying that we’re wrong for what we think about his work, or for thinking its not as substantial as he wants it to be.
I can’t imagine having the skill to be able to write a show of this quality, so I do forgive a great deal of pretension, but I simply wish this wasn’t how he is, and it does make me want to enjoy the show a little less.
You let the attitude of a showrunner affect your enjoyment of their show? You remind me of a certain friend who refused to continue watching a certain show that she loved because she found out the fanbase was immature.
It’s kinda weak.
I don’t know if it’s going to affect my enjoyment of future episodes, it just gives me a reason to look for negatives. I’m not saying its right to feel that way because of a showrunner’s douche-itude, just that those are the feelings this interview brings up.
Fantastic interview.
It’s shocking to see him say that he’d never assign “You’ve come a long way, baby” to Peggy. At worst I’d imagine he’d be coy about it. And honestly, it’s disappointing. I really wanted something like that for that character.
I’m with Weiner about the “Theme” question. There are always obvious “THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS” moments in the show, but those very moments almost always contain a lot of complex, rather subtle layers to them. Even in the season 5 finale, I thought.
Great show, great season.
I can understand him not assigning Peggy the “You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby” slogan. Mad Men as a work of fiction has worked best when it overlays real life as much as possible. Something as big and famous and easily researched as that just feels too big or obvious. I still have high hopes for Peggy even if they do not pin that on her. It sounded to me like they were going to leave it vague. Still, Peggy seems like she would come up with big ideas. That was just one slogan.
As for themes, interesting that some of what we thought were “the theme” might not have been what he was saying. Same goes for hitting us over the head. It’s interesting that they are almost writing for themselves, definitely TO themselves in terms of what is going to make sense in the writer’s room. This was a nice peek under the hood of the engine behind Mad Men to find out about things like that.
-Cheers
Oh I can definitely understand him not doing it, what surprised me was him admitting it like that. He has to know that a lot of people expect/hope/assume that will happen. Just surprised he basically announced a future plot (non)happening.
The one problem I have with his theme answer is that when you put a piece of art out there, you lose control over it. If someone sees a theme in your work, and its defensible, they’re not wrong just because you didn’t intend that theme. On the other hand, if you intend a theme, and you definitely put it in there, and people dismiss your episode because they found another theme that seemed easier to spot and then stopped their analysis? Yeah, that would be annoying.
Yeah, it sometimes feels like Matt Weiner’s stance on discussing Mad Men is kind of like the first and second rules of Fight Club. I think in his mind, there are some things that are (or should be) so obvious he can say them. Like how of course he would not pin that infamous ad slogan on Peggy. He just functions on a different wavelength.
Themes . . . Yeah, I get that. More so in music than anything, but in TV & film. I guess I like knowing what his INTENDED theme(s) were. However, that changes, first when you put it out there and people can interpret things however it strikes them and it is neither “right” or “wrong.” Couple that with what the actor brings to it, how it is edited, and any themes, intentional or otherwise, may be totally justifiable yet not what was in the author’s mind when writing it out on paper.
My earlier comment was in reference to when people say they have “the theme” that the author, or musician, or whomever meant, when it can be taken any number of ways. Kind of like looking at Awake and what Kyle Killen said he intended, and even what he said (at least in his head) was real or not, compared with what was actually shown. I like knowing what they INTENDED, yet I can also take what is actually shown and synthesize it on my own to come to my own conclusions.
-Cheers
Great point about the themes. I think Matt Weiner is reacting to the people who go “Jesus, Weiner, I get it–you were going for this. OK. Enough already.” Which is pretty annoying when, as an artist, you spent a lot of time carefully putting a lot more than that one little image in the work.
I’m with TJ on this. What you intended something to mean is of course very important, but if your audience takes it in a different way, they are not inherently wrong. Weiner and Kartheiser, for instance, both insist that Pete didn’t rape the au pair, and they blame the actress’ performance on making it seem that way. But regardless of intent, that’s how it played to the vast majority of the audience, and it’s something people factor in when they judge Pete’s other actions going forward.
@Sepinwall
“Weiner and Kartheiser, for instance, both insist that Pete didn’t rape the au pair, and they blame the actress’ performance on making it seem that way. But regardless of intent, that’s how it played to the vast majority of the audience, and it’s something people factor in when they judge Pete’s other actions going forward.”
They can say that, but it’s a bit like if da Vinci claimed he did not intend the Mona Lisa to have that smile and blamed it on the paint. At that point I sort of tune out the artist’s intent and look at what’s actually on the canvas in front of me. In my world, Pete raped the au pair, and Han shot first.
-Cheers
I think Weiner probably meant his answer as a reaction to people who pick one “obvious” theme, call it out, and then stop looking for anything else in the episode. It’s just the answer, as worded, came off more like “there is only one answer,” which is never true about any work of fiction.
I definitely didn’t see Don falling in love with Meghan all over again on the video tape. I saw it more as the jaguar pitch, something beautiful that he can never own. And that’s frustrating to him.
I’m on Team *Pete raped the au pair* too.
If you substitute a male predator and a young boy, for the two people involved here, the question of rape wouldn’t even bear discussion.
The au pair DID try to dissuade Pete and he held the favor he did over her head. She was afraid of losing her job but Pete had all the control and used it. Just because she felt too intimidated to refuse or fight Pete off, doesn’t change what it was.
Yes; I completely agree that identifying themes that creators do not intend–or making different interpretations of characters’ motivations, goals, feelings, etc.– while perhaps not all EQUALLY valid, at least should be something that one can make a case for, and if the case is strong, is at the least not inherently wrong. Much as I’ve disagreed with several of Weiner’s choices and interpretations this season, in the previous seasons’ commentaries he seems to be pretty good about accepting this. When actors or other commentary partners express a different interpretation of what their character was thinking or what was motivating them, or what they even thought was going on for someone else’s character, he usually respects that, and seems pretty intrigued by their own analysis (which sometimes even to me has seemed a bit nuts or self-serving!)
I think one could argue that the best products are in fact the ones that can be interpreted in many ways.
That said; I really think any argument that the Pete au pair situation was not rape is really problematic, given what was shown. I do feel ‘bad’ that they didn’t intend that to be shown as a rape, but they showed what they showed, as JerseyRudy points out. They didn’t have to show that; but what they showed was rape, and as Alan says, that affects things from here on out.
Re: the Rape. I agree with the illustrious Mr. Sepinwall. It doesn’t matter in the least what they intend. If a film or TV show is anything at all it’s what happens on the screen. Peter committed the rape. And why blame the actress instead of the director, the editor, the actor, or themselves if it’s contrary to what they intended? Anyway, it doesn’t matter now. We’ve all seen what happened. It’s part of who Peter is. And I thought, for the character, it was quite believable.
Why can’t MW just admit the scene was a mistake and didn’t come off as he intended? Or a least accept thats what 99% of fans think and deal with the character accordingly. Does he have to blame the actress? It’s shitty.
Pete is an entertaining, interesting, and compelling character to watch, but he did rape that woman, no question. He’s no better than Dr.Rapist in my mind. Just more interesting.
I can’t recall her well…but I’m guessing the actress was excellent since the whole situation made a powerful impression on me. The actor who plays Pete is also fantastic. He also wants to run away from what the character did. But that may be natural even though he knows people love to hate Pete. It’s maybe natural for him, as the actor, to be on the “side” of the character. What a great show and what nuanced characters! What a horrible thing Pete did!
Getting back to Peggy…while she may not come up with the slogan, maybe she comes up with the name Virgina Slims, which was genius in itself since it played on the shape of the product, fragility as a totem of femininity and the reputed effect of cigs to curb appetite and keep you slim.
I do think Weiner and the writers sold Peggy’s need to get out. All season during pitches, she would be one upped or two upped or Don-upped, it got so bad that I thought I was watching the Dick Van Dyke Show where Ann-marie would float a joke and Morey Amsterdam would always top her. Peggy never got a win that we saw this season.
@Jutz, I agree. I think Matt Weiner should just take an emotionally neutral stance and say that while it came off as rape, it was not intended as such. I do not get how you blame an actor when you should just reshoot it if you do not like how it came off. I’ll have to rewatch that episode (actually, I’m going to rewatch the whole series).
As for Pete as a rapist, maybe in his mind he was/is not a rapist. That might not matter, however I still think he is better than Joan’s (soon to be ex) husband. Pete is still slimy and seems more manipulative, although if guilty of rape we are talking in degrees. At least with Pete, we know the intent and there seems to be some amount of gray where we can sort of speculate Pete was intending (or thought he was partaking in) something other than rape. With Greg Harris, he physically forced his wife down and ignored her repeatedly saying no. I think Pete would be no less GUILTY, I think at heart he may be somewhat better of a person. Although, maybe not. I’ll have to rewatch that episode to refresh myself on how it played out. Plus, I am sort of considering this through the lens that MW and Vincent Kartheiser are saying that’s not what was intended. Still, even if they are both rapists, I think Greg still comes off worse if only because there is no gray area in his actions while with Pete and the au pair there is still a conversation. However I can only really say it in those terms because this is TV. In real life, if I actually knew somebody who did what Pete did and it played out as it showed on the show, I would probably be out for blood.
-Cheers
Regarding MW and VK saying that Pete didn’t rape the aupair — when did they say that? After that season, I suppose. In the Slate interview, which I just read, he now says this:
“Weiner: We were always talking about how [Pete} definitely had the strongest marriage of anyone. They’d sort of grown into each other, especially after he had slept with the au pair and Trudy basically says, “You’re not going to do that anymore.” And he says, “You’re right.”’
So I guess he’s now accepting our interpretation.
I see my error in the above comment: MW states that Pete slept with the au pair; however, he and VK don’t consider it to have been a rape.
I think it was a rape in the same way that I believe that Greg raped Joan. YMMV
There are two points you could make about this issue, each at the opposite extreme.
1. WHO SAID THE CREATOR ALWAYS KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT HE’S TALKING ABOUT? Anyone remember something called “the unconscious mind”? The possibility that Weiner might say things or act in ways that mean “A”, even though he swears he meant “B”– and completely believes it?
I can think of a couple of dozen examples of popular culture, off the top of my head, where the creator originally swore on a stack of bibles that THAT INTERPRETATION WAS WRONG– and (some time later) after he or she got divorced, came out of the closet, was arrested for something or did something just like the rejected interpretation, said “Wow, maybe I really was talking about that. I guess I was in denial.”
2. SOMETIMES THE AUDIENCE GOES INSANE. As John Rogers once quipped 27% of any audience is batcrap crazy and will believe the most insane things. Two good examples in MAD MEN’s evil twin, BREAKING BAD (sorry is this is vague, but there are people who scream “Spoiler!!!” if you say “Who killed Laura Palmer?”):
A. In the final shot of Season 3, Episode 13 (“Full Measures”) a sizable percentage of people convinced themselves that something completely ridiculous (from the point of view of the narrative) happened in the final shot. It was based entirely on a tiny movement– and had their interpretation been correct, BREAKING BAD would have ended in the first episode of season four, because at least two of the show’s stars would have been killed.
To sane eyes, it looked like either (a) a fine bit of acting by Aaron Paul, (b) sloppy direction by Vince Gilligan (not realizing that his camera had jiggled a bit) or (c) AMC being too cheap to allow a re-shoot when the movement was detected.
But there were endless arguments about what had happened. And people still insist that Gilligan meant to do what they claimed, but changed his mind due to backlash or censorship.
B. In “Salud” (Season 4, episode 10), there was a huge kerfluffle about who (if anyone) was trying to do what to whom– and for what reason– at the end of the episode. More sloppy editing, but again you had people insisting.
A related issue (which Harlan Ellison once wrote about) occurs when the creator does everything EXCEPT have the villain shout “I killed Mr. Body with the pipe in the library!!!” and someone still doesn’t get it. I know people who aren’t sure who the killer in THE JAGGED EDGE is because they mistake the face of the killer (who is shown in the last shot) for another character.
The point of it all is to say that I don’t NECESSARILY believe what Weiner, Gilligan, David Chase, David Milch, David Simon, Chris Carter, Joss Whedon, Alan Ball, et al… say about what they create.
Some of them I do take more seriously than others, because everything they create shows such enormous preparation and care. With some folks, I would take it almost as gospel (the asterisk being for the unconscious mind) because I always feel like I am watching something carefully calculated to achieve a specific effect, because nothing ever seems to be left to chance and no elements in the continuity are out of place.
On the other hand, Tim Kring or anyone associated with either LOST or 24 could talk themselves blue in the face and they would never be able to shake my convictions about how or why an episode was made and what it meant. They’re too sloppy, unfocused and incoherent, and I wouldn’t assume for a moment that they knew what they were doing.
I’d put Weiner more toward the first group, but he’s not always in control of his stories, so there is SOME room for interpretation.
I can see him getting tired and sick of everyone saying “it’s obvious, this is what that means” as I was all season long, but I think he put that stuff in there to distract the audience. We spend too much time talking about the obvious, and not enough time talking about everything else in there. Just because one or two of the metaphors or themes seem too obvious, we don’t talk about the other four of five.
@JohnnySack, yeah that’s how I feel about that particular complaint, too. It’s not just Alan, of course–I’ve seen that complaint all over God’s Green Internet this season. But there’s always, always so much more going on in the episode that it’s seemed weird to focus on one or two sledgehammer lines, that, in most cases, are believable enough pieces of dialog (Pete Campbell soliloquies and elevator-related bits aside).
He seemed to have ditched this stance by the time the series ended. He had no trouble pretending Don Draper wrote one of the most iconic ads of all time, “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing,” even though its actual creator is better known to the world than whoever came up with “You’ve come a long way, baby.” (The latter is credited to a team at Leo Burnett, but Bill Backer was the creative force behind the Coke ad.)
Alan thank you for this. Very insightful. Really would like to know how Weiner defines the word “ARTIST”. Seems odd for a man of his nature and intelligence to refer to himself as such.
I agree, he’s a story teller, not an artist.
I would say he’s a storyteller and an artist.
But if we’re going to try to hammer out a universally acceptable definition of “artist,” well… we’ll be here for a while.
You don’t think filmmaking is an art? I certainly think Mad Men is artfully made. Maybe you’re pointing towards the whole fine art/popular art divide, but it’s hard for me to me imagine that the creator of Mad Men isn’t legitimately an artist of some kind.
To say that being a writer/author/filmmaker is to not be an artists is frankly so absurd as to be idiotic.
I never said Weiner was not an artist. I said it was odd for me that he would REFER to himself as one. I usually let the masses or history determine that fact.
But that is me. Having made films and tv professionally for the last 35 years with some of the most creative people I seldom heard them refer to themselves as artists. Except in jest or talking about other fellow craftsperson.
I went through that phase myself. But one day Billy Wilder said to me as a director.
“Dont ACT Mr Young, just do it!”. I realized who I was.
Typical MW. Not surprised, but its good to know that he at least “hears” the outcry about the over the top obviousness. I have to hope that even after being defensive, he is still taking it all in.
Thanks Alan, for asking the right questions! I know many reporters trend lightly with this guy, but you asked what fans wanted to understand without being combative.
That being said, I still don’t agree with or get what he is saying. He seems to live in a vacuum. Emotional and character mystery is such a huge appeal of this show, and that was missing this season. It WAS different, bottom line.
Although this season had more bad points than good, I still <3 these characters and will be there next year again. MW has a good track record and has been at this for a while- no one is perfect.
It's still better than mostly everything else on Television.
I figured the season’s theme would come from the lyrics of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
Perfect song. Wrong year.
It wasn’t released until summer of ’69… and oh, what a summer that was!!
“Make one dream come true, you only live twice.”
So which is it going to be?
I find it weird that he says he didn’t remember that Lane was a champion of Pete… that seems odd. … I kinda get the feeling that we _get_ his show more than he does…
Also want to give props to Alan for having the best, most insightful post-finale interview.
Considering MW is busy writing, producing, giving interviews, etc. he has a lot less time to obsess over past episodes of his own show than we do.
It is common for artists to create something and then move on to the next thing. How often do you hear about great actors who don’t even watch their own films? Creating art is a different experience than watching/reading/listening to the final product. As a songwriter I feel I have some experience with this (not that I consider my work “great” or notable).
When I write a song I’m more often guided by intuition, and I work with the lyrics and put them in their proper places, etc. After that, when I perform a song I don’t think of each specific word as I sing, the words flow as sounds and I’m guided more by emotional memory.
After working on and living with a creation for months I’ve lost all sense of objectivity towards it by the time others get to hear it. More often than not it’s others who illuminate ME with interpretations of my own work. It’s the listener who has the advantage of objectively enjoying a song unburdened by the technical process surrounding it.
Did Matt listen to your podcast? That last quote about “You Only Live Twice” seems to be a reference to it … or maybe not? If so, well played.
I don’t know why I ever read these types of interviews. They always seem to end with me harboring resentment toward the subject. So often they come across as if the line of questioning is far beneath their superior artistic talent. This is just the latest example. Poor form Weiner.
Agreed. That last line especially. That is a belittling thing to say to someone. Alan, you need to stop peeing in people’s cornflakes before you interview them.
To be charitable, Weiner COULD just have been trying to make sure he got his point across– worried that he hadn’t gotten things just write. Interview subjects sometimes blurt revealing stuff out at the very last moment.
But what he said just makes him look bad in a different way. I just spent 13 hours of my life watching a drama based on a Leslie Bricusse lyric? Gag me with the Crab Nebula, Batman… That’s the same guy who wrote “Can You Read My Mind?” (SUPERMAN), “I’ve Never Seen Anything Like it!” (DR DOOLITTLE) and “Thank You Very Much!” (SCROOGE).
I’ve read numerous interviews with Weiner and seen his awards acceptance speeches, he’s definitely an arrogant guy. But considering he created Mad Men and worked on The Sopranos, he’s probably not as bad as he could be. I also think his love for/desire to protect the show he’s created comes off as arrogance in interview transcripts.
The real test will be a few years from now after Mad Men has ended. The moment when he either does or doesn’t tell people that there is a right and wrong way to watch his show and starts referring to himself in the third person…all while wearing a Kangol hat.
For the record, Weiner’s assessment of Joan’s decision to accept the indecent proposal made me like the episode much more. I think in how much we like Joan, we forget all of the things she’s notorious for. As for the partners decision to let it happen: Pete, not surprised; Roger, she (quite sternly and repeatedly) told him to butt out of her life, he obliged; Bert, what does he even care about anymore? Relevancy, well Jaguar would’ve helped that; Lane, he clearly had his reasons to encourage it.
I agree about Joan. I’d totally forgotten her line to Peggy about how she’d handle the Joey situation (“I could take Mr. Sugarberry out to dinner and get Joey off the account.”). And I don’t really remember anyone bringing that up the week of the episode. One of those little layers that, when it’s all done and we go back and pore over the whole thing, will make that experience even more rewarding.
I have to tip my cap at the level of this interview compared to the Slate and NYT pieces. They fed him softballs as far as their questions and incites, and then he got to you and it was like Mariano Rivera came in to pitch.
In fairness to the previous interviewers, they didn’t have each other to build off of. Had I spoken to Weiner on Monday (which I likely would have if not for his movie schedule), there are certain obvious questions — Is Peggy still on the show? How do you respond to the complaints about Joan? — I would have felt compelled to ask. Because that ground had already covered, I could go a little deeper.
I loved the interview – both the questions and the answers… But I won’t read more of his interviews – this was the first and the last one.
By answering why that particular thing happened, or what was the theme here and there, he does everything Mad Men – at least for me – is not about: telling the audience how to react to every single line.
For now on, I’ll just trust myself that whatever I feel about what happened on the show, it’s okay. Otherwise I’ll always think that his POV is the right one while mine is wrong – when there’s many angles to see it.
I hear you. This has been me with Awake. I really liked my interpretation, which would have been a little more satisfying had I not read all the post-finale interviews. But I think, as above was discussed, art is open to interpretation, and as hard as it must be for creators to put their work out there and not be able to control that outcome, it is sadly how things go. I’ve had an easier time of this with mad men, as I’ve just found some of Weiner’s analysis to be just too fantasy-like (that Don and Megan have this deep profound love and have made each other truly happy) especially when what we see on the screen is so much more complex and ambiguous. So I agree; we should all probably have a little more faith in our own interprations. They probably reflect our own perspectives on reality (or what we need to believe about it) but our perspectives aren’t necessarily without merit of their own! That said, his analysis re; Joan did make me come around a bit more on that one; it does make more sense when though of holistically in that way.
I never bought all this love Don and Megan supposedly have: for me he sees her as someone who is young, hot and (at the beginning) great with his children. And, of course, embarrasses him in front of everybody by belting(?) Zou Bisou Bisou.
She loves an idealization of Megan – who is more like Betty. And have sex with him in the office and occasionally help him with the bathroom gossip with executives’ wives.
@AMG, I sort of agree with you. It does not ruin it for me when show/movie creators lay out what X, Y, or Z means. It is jarring when I have looked at what they created, think I have a grasp on what it is about or draw some conclusions about it only to have the creator (in this case literally) say, no, that’s not what I meant. I suppose Lucas is worst of the ones I am familiar with, just because there is a moving target with him adding or changing things.
My standard response is just to say that the author has their opinion yet the art in a way lives outside their idea and becomes a bit something else when they create it. They know the DNA however it evolves a bit in the creation process.
Awake is a great example. Killen has his ideas, and knows his intention. However, I can make my own interpretations based on what is actually in the show. I like the show and premise enough where if he tells me what will actually happen to Britten then I’ll listen because I am curious. Yet, even if he WOULD have, or THINKS he would have done X, Y, or Z, even he does not know. J.K. Rowling admitted that she was going to have one specific character die, she knew it was going to happen, however the story took her another place and that character got an unexpected (even to her) reprieve. Two other characters ended up dying that she thought would make it through.
The point is, these things are works in progress. Sure, the creators have ideas. However, even they do not know for sure how it will turn out. I would guess, most times they have an end destination and get there. Yet, not everything ends up as they initially thought it would. Details change. In the case of Awake, for instance, they never even wrote or thought up an ending for the show. So, I actually put more stock on what is in the show for clues since that is the actual evidence to base that decision on.
Now, if Kyle Killen wants to go have a beer and tell me what he thinks happens, or offer some canonical end to the show, I’ll listen. I’ll buy the first round. I do not think (unless/until he actually says otherwise) that my theories are any less relevant. That’s part of what makes art special. At this point, we do not have that, so I just think of the ending in terms of what we actually saw and what I make of it.
So bringing this back to Weiner, he can SAY that A, B, or C mean X, Y, or Z. That is his intention. However, once you throw your art out there, it takes on its own meaning to some extent. I understand, and appreciate, him clarifying his intent or what it means in his mind. However, you lose some element of control over your work when you put it out for other people. In fact, in the case of Pete and the au pair, what they intended is one thing yet if you can analytically say that on-screen it was in fact rape, what is actually on-screen is the truth and not what some guy thought or wrote down in the writer’s room. Granted, the more you define it the clearer the meanings might be, and the more your intended themes or meanings might hold true. However, I think it is a given that the meanings and themes can be largely determined by the individual viewers. I appreciate knowing Weiner’s themes and meanings in writing it. However, I like forming my own opinions. I prefer it if I know what a song or story means to ME first before knowing the inspiration or intended meaning.
-Cheers
@LILI, I think Don and Megan started out as you are describing. I think, both in the year between last year and this season that took place off-camera, they probably grew beyond that. A large element is still defined by their sexuality and there is the generation gap between them is very apparent. Still, it is obvious they care for each other and are in love. It is still running largely on passion, yet they have their tender and intimate (non-sexual) moments where I see they are very much in love. Even if he is finding out Megan is not the idealized wife he envisioned, I think he still loves her. That love grew out of sex and fantastic illusions they saw each other through, yet that only sustains you for so long.
Which is not to say they do not have huge problems, and who knows if it will work or not. However, if nothing else, the finale proved to me that Don in fact does love Megan, enough to sacrifice the fantasy he could have had and was willing to kill to achieve. That is where his sadness comes from in watching her highlight reel.
-Cheers
Dave–yes, I too would love to have a beer with Kyle Killen and sit down and get his take on it all, and have a chance to make the case for mine. (And/or explain why I felt mine should at least be allowed.) Ultimately any show is, as you point out, what is shown. It inevitably changes from the world of characters any writer has in their mind, if only because they are given flesh and blood life by the people playing them, who are not going to be able to bring only exactly what was going on in their inventor’s head. So its really an interesting thing, and as you say, writers themselves can be surprised by what evolves. Certainly none of us, probably not even Matt, could have envisioned the outcomes that will eventually come for Don, Betty, Sally, Peggy, Joan, et al, if the show had ended after Season 1. He and the viewers alike would have imagined any number of possible avenues, but none, probably, even close to what we have at this point, much less a few more years down the road. I guess in that way tv shows are a little bit like real life in that even their creators can’t know -for sure- what the future will hold.
What a different show MM would be; and what a different meaning season 1 would have had if it had ended then. It would have been a completely different artistic statement than it is now. Maybe that is the tension with Awake; what its statement could have been had it gone on for several seasons versus the reality that this one season is what it is. At any rate, its all interesting to think about, and I don’t envy any creators’ dilemmas in putting their work out there in the world and letting go of it to some extent, but I’m glad they do it.
Dave — I said that because of scenes like the one where Megan is waiting Don for dinner and throws the plate against the wall. As a couple, they have their tender moments, of course. But they also fight quite a lot. What I meant was that their relationship is very complicated (maybe because there is this gap of generation you pointed out) and the challenge ahead of them now is to figure out how everything is going to work. It all depends on what the answer to “Are you alone?” is.
@LILI, Yeah, totally agree. It’s a very complicated and almost bi-polar relationship. There are a few tender moments between the storms of throwing things and rompous sex where they seem to be a sincere and functional couple. I still think they love each other. As for their future? There is a lot of uncertainty. One thing Matt Weiner said or alluded to or allegedly said makes me think that he plans on Don & Megan being together for the rest of their lives (or that’s the working assumption). That might not happen. However, even if Don was “alone” when he met the smokin’ hot brunette and her equally smokin’ hot blond at the bar, I think we will see the aftermath, whether it’s just Don secretly returning to his old ways or Megan finding out and them not-so-secretly addressing that and their possible (and very painful) reconciliation or just living a poisonous co-existence. Either way, whether they stick together or part, I think it will be complicated, painful, and probably play out very dramatic on screen. If Don says “no” and stays faithful? I think they could still be happy together. However, my gut feeling is this is not that kind of show. At minimal, they need to have a frank discussion about their marriage. Which seems less like something Don would do than to brush things under the rug. This is sad because I think his marriage is both ripe with potential for happiness yet so incredibly bittersweet that it would be hard to maintain that sort of relationship where you go almost instantaneously from fighting to sex with relatively little time spent just being a couple and grooming your marriage like normal folk. Sometimes, love by itself is not enough especially under those kinds of circumstances.
I guess I’m pretty much just agreeing with you.
-Cheers
Great interview! I especially appreciated your question/his answer regarding how he approached storytelling this season. In addition, I loved his comment about the audience trying to give itself over to the episode and seeing what unfolds instead of focusing on what means what or what is going to happen. I typically miss so much on my first viewing because I am doing exactly that…thank goodness for the DVR!
I hope Weiner’s not surprised that we all knew what Joan was referring to when telling Greg that he was never a good man. I know it was a few seasons ago, but that was kind of a HUGE moment.
This is probably the best interview of Weiner that I’ve read about season 5.
Although he sounds a little defensive about it, I agree with Weiner in that I don’t care for the critiques out there that the show isn’t always subtle enough. It’s plenty subtle most of the time. Over the course of 65 episodes you’re going to get some moments that are brighter and clearer than others, and you should; there should little variations in rhythm and flavor here and there. It’s okay if, say, one out of 7 times, Pete comes out and says what he’s feeling about himself instead of showing it through actions. It shows that he’s conscious about himself. To look at this very smart show and say “It isn’t always subtle enough to my liking,” is almost unbearably superior. “I’M smart enough to make the connection or perceive the theme without that one extra line of dialogue, so that line should have been trimmed because, lord knows, Weiner should be precisely calibrating the give and take of information to my individual tolerance level for subtlety. ”
Digression, though. It was very smart of Alan to sidestep the questions that Weiner has answered a dozen times and instead ask a few that haven’t really popped up before.
“…when I hear what people say what the theme is, I’m disappointed, because it’s so obvious and yet they’re wrong most of the time. They say how obvious it is, and yet it’s basically not what I was talking about.”
One of the great mistakes that some artists make is to try to assert that they know what their work actually means.
They don’t.
They might (and, in many cases, should) know what they *want* the work to mean, what particular thought or state of mind they were trying to convey. But the process of turning that idea into a thing, a piece of work that you can show to someone else, always changes it, filtering that idea through the creator’s own sub-conscious as well as the physical process of creation. Obviously this is even more true of a collaborative medium. Works of art have an existence that’s independent of their creators.
So while I have a lot of respect for Weiner and I’m sure there are many nuances and shades that he *wanted* to convey, it’s clear that in this season a lot of that didn’t end up coming through on the screen. Or rather, a lot of it was over-shadowed and obscured by more blatant thematic material.
For instance, is the season really about the *words* to ‘You Only Live Twice’? Does he really think those words can be divorced from the song itself, a song that is tied into a strong cultural undercurrent concerning the role fantasy plays in our lives? The words to the song are about embracing risk in order to find true love. But the *song* is about something else entirely, something that’s a lot closer to a handsome gent strolling into a bar and getting hit on by a pretty stranger interested in casual sex.
“Or that Joan can say something — and this is in one of the episodes that people find so unsubtle — is when Joan says to Greg, “You’re not a good man and you never have been, and you know what I’m talking about,” that the audience knows exactly what she’s talking about. That was four seasons beforehand. What a pleasure to be in a complete universe like that. I try not to think about what the audience will and will not understand.”
Is MW really *surprised* that we’d remember that particular scene?? Give us a *little* credit, please!!
He won’t give us any credit, Lola B.
After all, even his characters can’t remember something simple like the name of Ken’s wife!
Which is Cynthia, by the way.
What’s wrong with him being surprised at that? It was a very short scene and it happened many years back. Of course Joan fans would remember and mull over that scene, but for the rest of us we eventually forgot about it as the seasons passed.
Jesus, everyone here is looking for any reason to hate on MW.
I’m still not sure why it’s out of character for Joan to prostitute herself. This is a character who in season 1, knowingly carried on an affair with a married man in Roger, and then in season 4 cheated on her husband, even if he was a bastard. She’s never been a complete pillar of morality. With the amount of money they were offering & her situation, I feel it’s completely in character.
Exactly.
I think it’s more a matter of her fans being upset with her doing such a self-deprecating act and so they insist that it was out of character and a mistake on the showrunner’s part. I like Joan too, and I would love to believe that she would never actually do such a thing, but I’ve been able to avoid putting her on a pedestal.
Wow, Alan, Great F*cking inteview! I’ve read a lot of interviews with showrunners at the end of the season in the last 10 years and this was one of the absolute best. Your questions weren’t obvious but incisive and Weiner obviously reacted to that. Plus, you asked questions that not only reveal the potential direction of the series indirectly but point to the creative direction of the series as a whole. That is really not easy to do. Thanks!!!
This season was good, but nowhere close to the previous seasons and not close to Breaking Bad or the other goat shows Wire/Sopranos… One of the things Weiner seems to have learned from Chase is being a complete d-bag.
I know TCA takes this role, but this interview really makes me want this:
A panel of critics (appointed by either online fan voting or a critic’s vote) sits down for a two hour Questions to the Prime Minister type interview with show runners (well, the ones that matter, which is mean to say, but you know what I’m getting at). Takes place the Wednesday after the finale of each show, all participating media outlets share the transcript. Maybe 5-6 critics, round robin questioning, to keep the interview focused, but also allow the important follow up questions that the above interview exhibited. Thoughts?
Moby Dick goes into a hotel?? I must have missed that part (or I needed LSD to read it).
I for one don’t think pete raped gudrun. It’s in his character to say things without thinking them through. I don’t think he realised that what he said could really be construed as coercive. He was just saying what he felt and i’m sure if she didn’t give in he wouldn’t have pushed. I feel that goes for joan as well. That’s just how i saw it when i saw it. Was kinda surprised when i found out what everyone else thought. So i get weiner’s and vinnie’s comments.
I agree completely.
I suppose Pete is just such a fun character to hate that people will actually convince themselves to disregard what the showrunner personally confirmed was the truth regarding Pete and Gudrun because it’s much easier.
All the same, I’m glad there are fans who can see that scene for what it was.
Glad someone agrees.
I find it hard to hate Pete, he really doesn’t do anything that much worse than the other guys..you know, besides the blackmailing and pimping.
Wow
It’s odd, I feel like a lot of the people complaining about Weiner telling them they get the theme “wrong” are just not reading the next part of the interview, where he explicitly says there isn’t a “right or wrong,” just things that are suggested more or less richly and subtly. Of course, he does tell us in some instances what *he* thinks the theme is, and I think he was amused by some of the supposed “obvious” themes that he didn’t intend. (I was surprised Alan didn’t bring up the whole “rotten tooth/Adam in the dentist’s office” scene, which seemed really overt.) However, and this was my feeling about the symbolism throughout, if you look at a lot of really great literature (which Weiner tells us is his model), there is often very heavy-handed symbolism involved. How much of Moby Dick or The Scarlet Letter or Heart of Darkness would people today argue is too “on the nose?”
Thanks for the interview, Alan. Very interesting and enlightening.
Excellent point. I’ve seen it happen here several times before with other interviews too. People jumping to conclusions about certain flawed views of the showrunner being interviewed even though their complaints contradict the intentions that the showrunner made clear in the interview. I suppose they just enjoy the pleasure of venting.
Alan, has ANYONE been able to clarify whether the woman at the end was Megan’s friend? No one online or that I know in real life seems sure, even with side-by-side comparisons.
They are two different characters as can be seen in the credits. Emily is played by Emily Foxler and the Blonde at the bar is played by Madeleine Hamer.
You know, my friends and I did everything but check that. *Smacks head* Shame on us. Thank you.
This is going to be an odd compliment, Alan, but I truly enjoy the way you punctuate your Q-and-A’s. A lot of people try to use dashes and commas to show inflection or pauses, but they lose clarity. It’s much better to punctuate as if the Q-and-A were written out and edited and let the subject’s words demonstrate his tone. Well done.
I just had a thought…..is it possible that certain moments (I’m specifically thinking of Adam appearing to Don at the dentist, telling him it’s not just the tooth that’s rotten) seemed more on-the-nose to us the viewers because it was supposed to be a moment of realization for the character? A lot of the subtle moments in the past made sense to us as an omniscient 3rd party viewing the show, but the characters didn’t necessarily catch it. In this case, we’re supposed to get the fact that Don himself is realizing what the vision means.
Does my theory hold water? It just sort of popped into my head.
You just had what my friend Jules from Inglewood would call “a moment of clarity”.
Vincent Vega
Modesty… “at some point it’s just not appropriate anymore”. I think if Weiner was overly modest in his interviews, it would be a lot more “pretentious” than anything he says here. He’s just talking openly and honestly about his work, and I don’t understand how that turns so many people off. I have to say that after rewatching the season I am far less critical of it than I was initially. It’s so much more beautiful aesthetically than previous seasons, so much more entertaining, and the characters were written and performed beautifully.
I agree.
