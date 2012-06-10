Season finale review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Phantom’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” season finale coming up just as soon as I’m president of the Howdy Doody Circus Army…
“I thought it would go away.” -Don
This has been a transformational season of “Mad Men,” in terms of both what’s been happening on screen and how the show has chosen to depict it. It’s the first season of the series where it feels like society itself changed significantly from the beginning to the end. It’s a season that barely featured Don Draper’s first wife while turning his second wife into the second most prominent character on the show, that saw Peggy leave the agency and Lane leave this mortal coil. And it’s a season that experimented formally more than any previous one, whether the fever dream atmosphere of the Richard Speck episode, the trippy nature of the entire episode where Roger first took LSD, or the Beatles montage at the end of “Lady Lazarus.”
And because of these changes in content and style, this has felt like a more divisive season of the show than the previous ones. If you didn’t like Megan as much as Matt Weiner obviously did, or if you thought some of the more high-concept episodes were too far out there, or if you felt the subtext wasn’t being quite as submerged as it used to be, then it’s easy to imagine you finding parts or all of the season to be off.
I’ve taken issue with the season here and there – questioning, for instance, whether Joan’s decision felt natural, or like something where Weiner came up with the end-point and reverse-engineered the rest – but have for the most part applauded the formal boldness of it. Some of the most memorable scenes and moments of the series’ run occurred over these last three months, and I look forward to revisiting many of them during the long break before season 6. And, I’ll be honest: as someone who has had/chosen to stay up late each Sunday to write these reviews, I haven’t exactly minded that the themes have been more overt than in previous seasons. It’s all fine and dandy for the meaning to be hidden when I’ve got days and days to dig, but when 2 in the morning is staring me in the face, it’s a relief to be able to say, “Oh, the codfish is a metaphor for disappointment!”
That said, “The Phantom” was an episode that seemed to take some of the smaller earlier missteps and magnify them. If not for a great final 10 minutes or so (from Don and Peggy in the movie theater until the last close-up of Don), I’d be going into that hiatus feeling much more sour about the season than I should.
As obvious as some of the season’s previous themes and symbols were, none of them felt quite as blinking neon as Don’s bloody, rotten tooth, which stood in for all the problems that Don and other characters wished would go away on their own: Don’s marriage (and, before it, his relationship with Peggy), Pete’s feelings of ennui, Lane’s disconnection from his own life, etc. The symbolism was clear well before Don chatted with the dentist, but then to follow it up with Adam Whitman’s ghost(*) telling Don that it’s not his tooth that’s rotten? “Mad Men” is a show that by and large trusts its audience to be smart enough to figure things out, but between Glen’s conversation in the elevator with Don last week, Adam’s hallucinatory visit and Pete spelling out his entire inner struggle in Beth’s hospital room, it’s felt like Weiner’s trust in us isn’t as strong as it used to be.(**)
(*) I appreciated Adam’s appearance on the heels of Lane’s suicide, given the clear parallels between the two deaths (and Don’s reaction to them), but wish it had been confined to those brief glimpses of him as Don walked through the office.
(**) Which isn’t to say that “Mad Men” has always been a paragon of subtlety, even in its best episodes. Season 2’s “Maidenform” is one of my favorite episodes of the show ever, but if you didn’t pick up on all the mirror symbolism, you had your nose buried in a book the entire time.
Beyond that, “The Phantom” frustrated me with which characters it chose to spotlight in our last glimpse of these people for many months.
Pete’s frustration with the life that should on paper be so satisfying has been a running thread all season – one of the first scenes of the premiere was Pete on the train with Howard, complaining about Trudy – but using the affair with Beth as the breaking point never quite worked for me, because Beth as a character (or maybe as a performance) never did. I appreciated the parallels to Betty – parallels that continued this week with the suggestion that Beth, like Betty, is getting severe treatment from psychiatrists when her biggest ongoing problem is that her husband treats her badly – but never found her as someone I wanted to spend time with at the expense of other characters, even if she was there to showcase Pete. And the scene in her hospital room was so clunky that I was too busy thinking about it to take any real pleasure in Pete winding up on the losing end of two different fights on the same train ride. (Lane Pryce is dead, but Pete’s punchability lives on.)
I took no issue with the overwhelming Megan-ness of the first half of the season. Given the place Don was in in his life, it made sense that we’d be spending so much time on his new wife. The tension created as the lines between his work and home lives blurred was interesting, as was the idea of Megan as some kind of middle ground between Joan’s idea of feminine power and Peggy’s (or an entirely different direction). But when Megan quit the agency, she fell prey to the same unfortunate problem that the previous Mrs. Draper has frequently struggled with: the pulse of the show comes from the agency, and Don Draper’s wife simply isn’t as compelling as the people who work there. The last two episodes featured Megan less prominently than many previous installments had, and though I didn’t agree with everything that happened in them (again, see the mechanisms used to get Joan to prostitute herself), they were raw and powerful and alive. And to go from Joan’s unseemly road to partnership, Peggy’s professional divorce from Don and Lane’s suicide to Megan being frustrated over the state of her acting career felt like a real comedown.
All of my engagement with the Megan story this week came on Don’s end of it. I didn’t care about tensions with her mother, if Megan got the part in the commercial, or that she screwed over her friend to do it (one last “every man for himself” act to complete the cycle for the season). I did, however, care that seeing Peggy at the movies, and his earlier visit to Rebecca Pryce, reminded Don of how easily the people in his life can leave him. And I loved the parallel to the Kodak pitch from “The Wheel.” Once again, we see Don Draper in a conference room as a projector shows him flickering images of the wife who’s slipping away from him, but where he never quite knew how to satisfy Betty, here he’s able to give Megan exactly what she wants, even if it leaves him feeling a little dirty and very disconnected from her. Don began the season doting on his wife and unwilling to even entertain the idea of stepping out on her; he ended it walking away from her commercial dream come true and into a bar where an attractive woman came to hit on him for her attractive friend. Whether you take Don’s reaction to the question of whether he’s alone as completely ambiguous or not, the very fact that his response isn’t to publicly pledge fidelity to his beloved wife is hint enough. Don has temporarily healed the problems in his marriage, but he’ll now live in constant fear that Megan might leave him in the way that Peggy did, and the transactional nature of his solution takes some of the purity and joy out of the relationship, in the same way that Joan can no longer take pleasure out of fending off advances at work.
When the lights go down at the movie theater where Don and Peggy are delighted to bump into each other, you can hear the opening chords of theme to the “Casino Royale”(***). And as Don walks away from the soundstage and into the bar, we hear the Nancy Sinatra theme to “You Only Live Twice.”
(***) Hat tip to my old partner Matt Zoller Seitz for pointing that one out, as it’s been so long since I’ve seen that version of “Casino Royale” that I had long forgotten. Here’s Matt’s “The Phantom” review, by the way; he liked it much more than I did.
Both James Bond films came out in 1967: “You Only Live Twice” as a straightforward entry of the official film series with Sean Connery, “Casino Royale” (the one Ian Fleming book which the traditional 007 producers didn’t at the time own the rights to) a spoof starring David Niven, Peter Sellers and Woody Allen. They were two James Bond films with two very different tones and different approaches to the character. (“Casino Royale,” in fact, dealt with the lack of Connery by having half its cast play characters either named or code named “James Bond.”) Same name, different men.
For most of the series, our hero has been torn between being Don Draper and Dick Whitman, and the impulses that rule each persona. In marrying Megan so quickly, and changing his personality so utterly in the wake of their whirlwind courtship, Don seemed to be following Dr. Faye’s advice to merge the best parts of each identity into the same man – even if it was a man who didn’t seem to care much about work, and whose kindness and relaxed demeanor threw Peggy for a loop early in the season.
But as much as he tried to convince himself that this marriage was perfect, and that this new combined personality was real, real life is more complicated than the fantasy he built in his head. Megan’s not French-Canadian Barbie. She wants things that Don either doesn’t want for her or simply doesn’t understand. And though he looked happier in last season’s finale, and at various points this season, Don Draper seems destined to not be one whole man, but two incomplete men sharing the same body. The double life – Dick Whitman’s vulnerability and Don Draper’s will, the picture-perfect marriage and the many women on the side – is who he is. Even if he resists the advance in the bar on this night, he’ll keep going to bars until he can’t resist anymore.
And it was in that final “You Only Live Twice” montage – Don taking that incredibly long walk through that darkened soundstage (Megan’s dream lit up in bright colors, Don in shadow), Peggy getting a less-than-glamorous view out of her hotel window in Virginia, Pete sadly listening to his enormous hi-fi system through a compact headset, Roger going on another acid trip all by his lonesome, and then Don at the bar going back to being Don Draper – that “The Phantom” finally felt like “Mad Men” again to me. This is who Don is, and this is what the show can be at its best – which it was for so much of this season, and unfortunately for me wasn’t for most of its final hour.
Some other thoughts:
* After Don severed the agency’s ties to tobacco with his New York Times letter, I wrote that it was a shame they would never get the Virginia Slims account, “since ‘You’ve come a long way, baby’ is so much the story of Peggy Olson that she deserves to be the one to write it in the ‘Mad Men’ universe.” My guess is that Weiner agrees, and that at least part of the motivation for having her jump ship is so she could write it without magically undoing the Times letter. And yet as relieved as I was to see Peggy back on screen, I still don’t know how confident I feel about her continuing to be a regular part of the show. Will there be time for a parallel narrative when we return next season? Was this just the epilogue to Peggy’s farewell story, in that it gave us a sense of what she’d be doing upon leaving Don’s orbit? Or will the usual between-season time jumps allow us to return close enough to the launch of Virginia Slims (summer of ’68) that Peggy can have this huge success on her resume and the ability to return to SCDP on much more equal footing with Don? I’m supposed to talk to Weiner later this week; we’ll see how open he’ll be about discussing future plans like that, even on a basic “Is Elisabeth Moss still a regular castmember?” level. But even though it makes more narrative sense for her to stay away, I’m having a hard time imagining a “Mad Men” without both the actress and character. The show has become as much Peggy’s story as Don’s. He’s the one being left behind by the changes of this decade, while she’s the one being carried up. Who’s going to illustrate that end of things if she’s gone? Ginsberg?
* Not only do we get a nod to the first season finale (which, like all the finales, including this one, was directed by Weiner) in the projector scene, but John Manfrelotti reprised his role as the Topaz exec we last saw in the fourth season finale – and his irritation with Stan and Ginsberg is a reminder that as much as Ginsberg’s light has shone this season, Peggy isn’t so easily replaced.
* For all that we’ve worried about Sally Draper being the regular character to get caught up in the drug wave of the late ’60s, it’s old man Roger Sterling who’s starting to seem dependent on them. Last week, he admitted that whatever effect the LSD trip had on him had worn off, and here he sounds desperate to get that feeling back, even if he winds up doing it both alone and naked. (And did John Slattery just break that particular nudity barrier for “Mad Men”? I can’t instantly recall a male or female character on the show being so exposed in that way before.)
* Trying to recall if we’ve seen Joan wearing glasses at work before. (Though she’s had them on at home from time to time.) The specs link her to the man whose job she’s now doing, but also help to distance Joan from the sexpot image I suspect she’s eager to cast aside forever – or, as much as anyone who looks like Christina Hendricks can – after the events that got her the partnership.
* Several of you reminded me last week that Lane’s company life insurance policy was there to protect the company, not his wife. And, indeed, SCDP gets $175,000 from his death, while all Rebecca gets is repayment of the $50,000 capital injection he would have been entitled to get back down the road – maybe even sooner rather than later, given the firm’s soaring prospects.
* Lane’s fixation on the woman in the wallet photo finally pays off, sort of, with Rebecca assuming it’s the image of a woman her husband slept with. But even though Lane was with other women over the years (the chocolate Bunny, the prostitute on his bender with Don), Delores’ picture is just another stand-in for the American dream that Lane so desperately wanted but could never quite hold onto.
* How beautiful was the shot of the five surviving partners looking out the new windows on the second floor of the agency? I also appreciated the payoff of a running gag from the season 4 premiere, where they kept lying to everyone about the office having another floor because no one wanted to publicly admit how small-time SCDP was. The empty space is just a mirror of what they have below – Pete laughs that he’ll now have the same view as Don – but it represents how far they’ve all come from the brink of disaster, even if there was a lot of blood and betrayal on the way there.
* When I interviewed Jared Harris about Lane’s suicide, he pointed out that he was given subtle clues to Lane’s impending doom in the way that his wardrobe began having stains on it, and when he complained, the costume department told him, “Yeah, that’s what we’re doing this season,” which made him think, “Yeah, that’s not good.” Ginsberg’s never been the well-groomed chap that Lane was, but it was hard to look at the big stains on his clothes in the Topaz scene and not think of poor Lane.
And that's it for this season, review-wise. Again, I'm tentatively set to interview Weiner later this week. Without a contract mess to deal with, this hiatus should be significantly shorter than the last one, even if AMC decides the show's place is now in the spring. Whatever issues I had with the finale, or a few other points this season, I will dearly miss having "Mad Men" to write about for a while, even if I had to stay up to the wee hours each Sunday night to do it.

What did everybody else think?
What did everybody else think?
Excellent recap as always Alan.
Another great, late night review. Thanks for staying up and doing these Alan, they always make the show so much better, especially when the episode is like this one, obtuse ( yes, bring on the subtlty comments).
With all due respect to an outstanding commentator, I think Alan misses the point of the scene in the hospital room. The content of Pete’s confession is nothing special. What matters is that Pete is facing the truth about himself voluntarily and openly. Nobody asked him to confess. It’s almost as if he has run through his whole bag of tricks — whining, scheming, posing, fantasizing, resenting, etc — and now there’s nothing left to do except to fess up that he has some serious problems. It’s Pete Campbell admitting that he’s extremely damaged and confused. That’s a breakthrough. It’s probably the most mature thing that twerp has done in the history of the series.
Did anyone else think that Megans moms comment about “having artistic temperament without being an artist” struck Don quite personally?
Yes, I wasn’t sure who she was referring to there: Megan or Don.
no. i think that was all about her failed dreams and her bitterness and resentment of her daughter, Megan…. the woman is drawn as a caricature / nightmarish shrew of a mother. in my opinion
I don’t think it struck him personally, but it struck me personally … it’s a tough road for those of us with dreams much larger than our talent
@Erika I couldn’t disagree more. I think Marie gave Megan perfectly sound, adult advice. She seems to me to be a little more dynamic than you’re giving her credit for, though I think perhaps you are reading her character through Megan’s perspective.
Inasmuch as it reminded him that Duck Phillips accused him of having an artistic temperament, sure. I think what *really* struck him was that he had no idea whether Megan was actually talented or not, which ultimately prompted him to watch her reel and give her a break.
Also interesting just how different Megan’s parents view her. Her mother thinks shes a foolish dream chaser in this episode and her father disappointed in her “settleing” in “The Codfish Ball”
I think what struck him was that she was being so direct. As usual, he was trying to bully another woman into fixing problems that were his. Marie was awesome. She made it clear, in the coolest way possible, what the real problem was: His wife is like her father–no talent is there.
I got the impression that Marie was talking about Megan’s father, Emile. He’s the one with the artistic temperament, but failed dreams. And Marie is the one most closely affected by Emile’s “artistic temperament”.
I’m surprised that two here, Alex and B, would stick up for Marie. Even if her perspective has some merit, her delivery was gratuitously unkind and unsupportive. I’ve seen no evidence that Megan lacks talent. Her mother could warn her not to get her hopes up without crushing them prematurely.
As a Frenchman who has been watching the show for the past 5 seasons and have been amazed at times by the thoroughness of Weiner’s research about the 50’s and 60’s america (although i wasn’t there to confirm, Alan does a great job of finding all those little details every week), I’m really surprised the Mad Men producers went with the guest star who is mumbling in French (also without the slightest Canadian accent) over a less renowned actress who could deliver a perfect dialogue in French (like Megan does). The artistic value of Mad Men took a hit for me with this miscast, although Megan’s mom does it for me when acting in English alongside the great John Slattery!
And typing on my smartphone screen made me forget to point out that it was Megan’s mom I was talking about. The last sentence was kind of a give away, anyway…
Yep, the wrong french and the wrong french accent (when Marie speaks english) has been bugging me, too. France-french and Quebec-french are as distinct as England-English and New-York English). It probably goes unnoticed by the majority of MM’s audience but it sounds like nails on a chalkboard to me.
Ladies and gents, Miss Nancy Sinatra, singing Don Draper’s national anthem… two identities, two lives, two choices with family, or without. Perfect.
As for the rest of it, we’ve gotten Pete at his most emotionally raw, but to someone who cannot remember him or care. And, at least, he took a beating that was worth earning.
And I refuse to bother my beautiful mind about Roger — phone breather, trip-pusher, exhibitionist. But, I salute his physical training team….
Can we now reclassify Megan’s mom as more toxic than Betty? Betty, at least, doesn’t destroy her husband simultaneously with her daughter, with equal sangfroid. She’s a croissant full of arsenic, she is.
I guess the culminating theme of this season is Sacrifices — those that propel Our Heroes forward, even though the circumstances of those sacrifices prove Our Heroes, as not. Midge, Sal, Paul, Freddy, Mrs. Blankenship, and now Lane — the company grows richer through the efforts of the lost.
Marie is such a viper! First wrapping up her dream-crushing in pithy spools of sugar “the world would be overrun with ballerinas” to unfold in an instant to “you’re a spoiled bitch.” Betty would never stop pretending to be the devoted mother first.
Yeah, Marie is awful. Both Megan’s parents are. It’s weird because she spoke so fondly of them before we met them–calling her mother about the engagement, talking to them often, saying more than once that they missed her because she was the baby. But they both turned out to be such assholes to both Megan and Don. Why the disconnect between Megan’s description and the reality, I wonder?
Kitty O, I think the disconnect between the two Megans we have seen perhaps hints that she and Don share more than just an animal sexuality…there is a darkness there…a need to escape…pretend…
While Marie is not very pleasant (unless you’re a bored Roger Sterling at a party), and is depressingly cynical (pardon an oxymoron), I thought she was rather insightful with her commentary on ballerinas and artistic temperament. Meghan is the one to blame here, and should be rightfully brought down to Earth. Hence my disbelief at Weiner’s comments on Inside Mad Men that Don “sees something in her” and then recommends her for the part. I took it as pity and ceding to do a nice thing for his wife after all the coldness he showed his brother, Lane, and inadvertently perhaps, Lane’s wife. Maybe Meghan is indeed talented, and maybe all she just needs is that push (so her leaving Don is meant to be foreshadowed here), point is that she’s a spoiled “artistic personality” (more pseudo and capricious than real and headstrong, IMHO), and Marie’s comments about that deserve some legitimacy.
midnight_oil, i wholeheartedly agree with your assessment of marie…in her own way she was telling megan “you are not special” (see awesome commencement speech).
Guess I’m in the minority, but I really like Megan’s mom. Megan was being a spoiled bitch. *kanye shrug*
@midnightoil yes! well said, agree completely Marie hit the nail on the head in so many ways. That is what a parent owes their child, not blind, unconditional support of wrongheaded attitudes and ideas. This is very much the difference in say European, in this case French Canadian, and American parenting.
Kitty O and Lazy Iggy, I’m afraid I think the disconnect between Megan’s description and reality has more to do with Matt Weiner being less committed to small details this season than he has been in the past. It suited him to make Megan a ray of sunshine with picture perfect parents in last season’s finale, but then, since that would be less interesting, he discarded that notion for a more dramatic one.
And midnight oil; I’ve stopped watching those videos on AMC of Matt Weiner interpreting episodes because now they only baffle me that he seems to buy into the same fantasies his character’s do. Like that Megan has truly made Don “happy” now, or that Megan is some diamond in the rough that Don has finally seen the light to set free into the extroardinary acting career she’s destined for. Come on! Agree with others that in reality, Marie is right: if a bit harsh. Not every little boy or girl can become president, Michael Jordan, or Julia Roberts. The world cannot, as she said, “support” that.
When I first watched last night — I thought Marie was being cruel to Megan. It was as if Marie’s own dreams were never realized so she was taking her bitterness out on her daughter. However, I feel differently now…Megan is being a bit of a spoiled brat. I think Marie might have delivered that message with a little more class, but that’s nit picking.
That being said, Megan should always, and from now on, be photographed in high contrast black and white. She looked simply gorgeous on that test reel!
Marie is a viper. Not because she does not believe Megan will make it, and not because she tried to talk her out of it. She is a snake because of how she told Megan. There are gentler ways to talk somebody down from their dreams, particularly when they are still in the process of working toward them. From what I know of acting, even Jon Hamm’s experience for instance, it is often a struggle for even some of the most talented until they get a big break.
As for Megan? I do not think she is spoiled. I think she is ambitious and alternately wants support and then condolences. From her mom and husband nonetheless. I do not think she is leaving Don. I think if their marriage ends it is because Don either cannot accept Megan’s success, or how she attains it, combined with the implied return to him cheating on his wife and using sex as a temporary band-aid to a permanent wound. I realize that’s Pete’s line, however it is as much a description of Don. Unfortunately, I think Megan wants to succeed even at the cost of getting there with a nudge from her husband, and for whatever reason this is a deal breaker for Don. Is it because it makes Megan seen less special and is the final crack in the illusion he built up around her? Is it because he thinks she will leave (I do not think so, but maybe)? Is it because he cannot stand the idea of the marriage where she is gone for big chunks of time? Regardless, it at least seems like Don will revert to what is pretty clearly a sex addiction as a band-aid on a much more fundamental problem, rather than extracting it like he did the tooth.
-Cheers
“It’s a great sin to take advantage of hopeless people.”
Yeah, that’s pretty sharp, though looking back you can’t help but laugh at that line. I have to say I like Marie, and any attempt to compare her to Betty is so far off the mark it’s ridiculous. It’s clear that Megan has inherited her father’s mis-placed ambition, they both have the temperament without the talent, and poor Marie has obviously had to live with that for a long time.
The real tragedy is that, as we saw earlier in the season, Megan *does* have talent. But her talent for advertising doesn’t gel with the artistic and political pretensions she’s learned for her father.
There’s another dialectic running alongside the Don-and-Dick dichotomy: the tension between living the dream yourself and living to orchestrate other people’s dreams (obviously through advertising, but this is also a theme running through most of the relationships on the show). Weiner has suggested that the resolution lies in synthesis – as in the Carousel moment, in which Don reaches his peak by selling the idea that everyone should share *his* dream. Clearly that can’t be maintained, though, especially as we see the season close with Don reducing himself to little more than a cipher – James Bond walking into a bar where pretty women will hit on him.
Dreams may be an important spur for progress, but they also have a potently corrosive potential. Lane, Pete, Megan, even Paul with his awful script, all have been burned by their toxicity. Is it any wonder that there are people like Marie who can recognise that and fight against it?
I agree with those here that take a more positive stance on Marie. Like most of the people in Mad Men she is trying to be helpful, but her life experiences have shaped the advice into what can be perceived as negative. She did not make it as an artist. Perhaps she is right and Megan can’t either. In this case her advice is sound and her delivery is actually kind. And her advice to Don was spot on. He chose to reject the part about nursing her through disappointment to get the home life he was looking for but it was HIS job, not Marie’s, to monitor and foster Megan’s happiness. That Don had already had experience with Betty colored his decision to try to give her the happiness she wanted even as he sacrificed* the life with Megan he wanted.
*this is Don’s perception. However the life he wanted with Megan could not exist so he wasn’t really sacrificing anything.
My issue with Megan’s folks is that Matt Weiner’s depiction of her francophone Montreal parents is just a little too on the nose. Of *course* her father is an atheist egghead professor with a curt manner, and of *course* he’s being cuckolded by his sophisticated, cruel, libertine mother. At least Megan is a three-dimensional personality; her folks seem more like ethnic caricatures from a Simpsons episode or something.
Oops! I meant to say, “of course he’s being cuckholded by his sophisticated, cruel, libertine *wife*.”
Megan is certainly beautiful and her little cabaret act wasn’t bad at all. I can see her getting a job on an NYC soap opera — I have high regard for daytime tv actors and actresses so that’s not a slam. From the look of her on film, she’s lovely. Who knows? We don’t get to see her do any acting other that the ad pitch maneuver she pulled at dinner with the beans people — and whatever acting she does in real life to get by and get what she wants.
What’s so sad about the marriage, which looks like it’s already flopped, is that neither of them, neither Don nor Megan, seems capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time. They don’t seem to be able to handle whatever is going on with them individually and then move on to really looking after each other. I’ve never thought that Megan truly understands Don and what he needs at any kind of deep level — which doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love him, just that I don’t think she gets him. You’d think she’d be clued into the fact that the suicide of Lane, even without knowing the details, would have have a profound affect on her husband for a variety of reasons. And, Don, in turn, clearly has trouble understanding women and what they might want and need. It’s been a pretty accurate portrait of what can go quickly wrong in a marriage that once looked so promising because it was so passionate.
I don’t get that French-Canadians are being singled out for special on the nose treatment. There are these kinds of couples all over the country, all over the world. It is a trope of sorts, I guess, but no more stereotypical than having Dick be a country rube who’d rather stuff his mouth with cotton and peroxide — truly something from the 19th-Century — than go to the dentist! The return of his dead brother in the dentist’s office makes more sense in that context — Dick feels like a hick — a guilty guilty hick. It’s not just the hangings — it’s that he’s been afraid of dentistry since forever!
I think it’s Megan’s father’s dislike of advertising, and criticism of her for “selling out on her dreams” that caused Megan to change career paths, even though she is actually more talented in advertising. She wanted her father’s approval more. Her father is a pseudo-intellectual, who himself has not realized his dreams. Marie has been married to this man chasing his dreams for years, and probably feels her daughter would be better served with reality, as her reality (being married to a successful man who saw Megan’s talent in something that could be practical) is not so bad. Marie said to Roger “Don’t ask me to take care of you.” Marie has probably kept everyone together while her husband dreamed of greatness that wasn’t there. She was harsh though. Some sort of backs story there.
“I’ve never thought that Megan truly understands Don and what he needs at any kind of deep level — which doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love him, just that I don’t think she gets him. You’d think she’d be clued into the fact that the suicide of Lane, even without knowing the details, would have have a profound affect on her husband for a variety of reasons.”
Very well put Virginia. This is where Don’s relationship with Anna, Peggy, and even Faye or Rachel have been so different than with Betty or Megan. Megan is more independent than Betty, but we’ve seen clearly this season that she is still quite childish, and not “strong” or insightful; (two of Peggy’s defining characteristics that Don admires so much).
Also, great point about how in relationships, people need to be handle “whatever is going on with them individually” in a way that doesn’t hurt the relationship. This is something neither of them have been able to do, but is something Don has struggled with in particular; letting his own wounds and fears drive him from ep 1 through today. Hard to imagine where this relationship can go from here.
Regarding Megan’s view of her parents… In this case, I’m inclined to agree with amg. Had we not gotten so much of Megan in this season, I could have explained away her earlier comments about her parents as simple romanticizing. I’ve known more than one person who, upon spreading their wings and leaving the nest, sees a family relationship as much more healthy or happy than it actually is. Sometimes it’s only after we get some exposure to other family dynamics that we can pinpoint the dysfunction in our own. But as we’ve been shown over and over again, Megan is not a naïf, nor is she one to deny problems and avoid confrontation. I can’t see her idealizing her past, so the disconnect seems like a misstep rather than organic to her character.
@TIJDE, it is my understanding that Matt Weiner plans each season one at a time. Hence, they may have had Megan idealize her relationship with her mother last season only to find it did not work so hot in the context of this season or with who they wanted Megan’s parents to be. So I can see that not meshing. If I were making excuses, I would say people do that all the time. My mom idealized my grandparents and overlooked a LOT of character flaws. Tons. To hear her talk about her family, they were practically the Waltons. To meet the people? A bit of disconnect. Plus, when somebody is distant is it easier to romanticize who they are. Not saying it was not a misstep, it is likely it was, however I CAN see how it might be a matter of what I have seen where people are glowing and loyal toward their family and then you meet them and find them sorely lacking. I’m just saying it is not entirely without real-life precedent.
-Cheers
I completely agree with Dave 1’s first (June 11, 11AM) comment regarding Marie (viper), acting success (takes struggle), Don’s possible motives, & Megan’s temperament.
(I identify a lot with Megan, even though I realize her behavior can be high maintenance and seem a tad ungrateful. When you have driving ambitions, you want to be grateful and down to earth, but you have to keep driving toward your goal, using all available resources. Screwing her friend was going too far, but overall I can relate to her quandary: how to be a good person while pursuing an outsized goal. Marie is right that not everyone makes it. So those who want to get their work in the public eye have to pull out all the stops. It’s corrupting in some ways. But being committed to an artist goal is a virtue of sorts: you just have to go for it and believe in yourself and take your shot. Even if, as with poet Kay Ryan, it takes 30 years of struggle to break thru and you often feel like giving up.
At the beginning, the big question for the season this season was when is Don going to go back to philandering. The surprising twist for me at the end of this season was what I see as the season’s arc; not “When is Don going to cheat on Megan?” but “Why is Don going to cheat on Megan?”
To me we got the why with the commercial he gets for Megan. I think it parralells with the Jaguar pitch (“something beautiful you can truly own”) in the sense that Don no longer has to figure Megan out / or respect her … and so he has subconsciously lost interest. He now “owns” her in a way … and therefore is in some way no longer satisfied with just her.
My take on Megan/Don was in the line “you help them then they leave you.” So now he’s helped Megan with her acting, he assumes she’ll leave him, so he’s going to cheat to leave her first.
I agree with Ari – once someone becomes dependent on Don he loses interest. Megan asks him if he knows ‘how hard it was to ask you this’ and from that moment there is a shift in their dynamic. She wants to feel useful and earn money whereas he sees her contradicting what he assumed were her dreams and beliefs, making her just another one of his possessions from that point.
I’ve gone back and forth on my feelings for Megan, but I always thought that the reason Don tried so hard to make their marriage work was because he saw it as some sort of connection to or blessing from Anna (remember Anna leaves her ring to Don). In my mind, Don is acting more out of respect for Anna’s memory than true love for Megan. Anna was good and light and he doesn’t want to sully that with bad behavior. I guess like Anna was giving him yet another “second chance” for happiness.
Where have we gotten any indication Megan would leave or cheat on Don? It makes more sense to me that he is chasing a dream marriage or somehow disappointed in Megan’s independence, or that she was not independent ENOUGH to get the success on her own. I am still not sure why Don seems to have gone back to his cheating ways. I’m still curious if he actually has or if Weiner pulls some quick one on us and Don shuns the advances of hot women at bars over the interim. Regardless, I think if Don does cheat on Megan it’s because it’s who he is and his coping mechanism when he’s under stress or when things are not working out as he had hoped. I certainly do not think it’s because Megan is leaving him. It is not like Betty left him until it was more than apparent he was cheating and things had really dissolved in their relationship. It would be a nice on Peggy’s line, however I do not think that is what is actually going on.
-Cheers
Interesting to note that Don was put in the position of “selling” Megan for the commercial. (As a product, I mean, not as a prositute.) And that she’s using her maiden name for her acting. Those are things that would matter to him, I’d bet.
I loved the window scene. There seemed to be an empty space for poor lane. Also, in the same scene, every character was completely in a window frame except Don. Everyone seems to be (somewhat) comfortable in their position, our are at least dealing with them in one way or another, except the aforementioned Don Draper.
Oooh, nice catch.
That’s what I meant. Its a pain to type long reps on the phone and hitfix doesn’t let you edit replies.
Interesting thought, but I wonder how many of these “nice catches” would surprise Mr. Weiner himself :). Mad Men’s heavy symbolism continually suggests that much of what is meant to be shown is actually shown, and the rest is… Just pretty pictures meant to inspire our imagination :).
I like that Joan was dressed in red. The Scarlet Woman stands in the middle of them all.
What do we make of the dogs humping in the window ? I’m baffled
Lovely catch on Lane being missing at window, just as he left his empty chair. I will look out for that scene again. Thank you!
Great catch though I admit I didn’t care for the shot. It looked more like an advertisement for the show rather than an authentic scene. Too posed. Too obvious. Too self-conscious.
Humping dogs = life of the traveling ad person is not all glamorous.
I too noticed Joan dressed in red, but read it as she’s the heart at the center of the company. Backed up by Roger’s way back when reference to her in a red dress as being like a Valentine.
I can see that :-)
Agree with RunningPal-too posed- and Midnight Oil. Also, I watched the scene again…didn’t think it was that obvious where don was not fully in the window pane. a tad but now much.
There’s many questions in other forums on whether the blonde in the bar was Megan’s friend. I don’t believe it was but I’m wondering if you have any idea, Alan?
If she was, it would have been delicious (in more ways than one — Megan’s friend knew how to kiss a girl, if you know what I mean and I think you do…)
Don’s rep is still out there, so all a body need to do, to get revenge, is get a gal-pal, a solid hotel bed and some very nice scotch, and strike just when Megan’s left her man vulnerable. It’s a Joan-worthy move…
Megan’s friend had an accent, the blonde in the bar did not.
I realize they’re two different actresses, but clearly she was meant to evoke the friend??? no?
I was questioning whether she was Megan’s friend as well. But then I figured don would probably have met her before.
A friend of mine pointed out that the bar Don went to was the same as the bar from the opening scene of the pilot. Did anyone else notice that? The cycle continues.
DP, yes, I noticed that too. Was wondering if the porter was going to come along and offer Don a Lucky Strike!
How sad is it that when the blonde first appeared on screen, I thought it was Heather Graham? Like she’d ever appear on a show like MM.
I thought the blonde woman’s friend looked like Megan. Anyone else notice a resemblance?
I think if I didn’t read this blog and couldn’t recognize the penultimate episode climax structure, I’d have been pretty disappointed with this episode. It was not the most exciting episode, especially after the last two, but as a denouement and a transition between this season and the next, I liked it overall (aside from Pete telling us what was wrong with him).
I was glad to see Peggy again. AMC’s website puts up interviews with the cast members about each episode after they air. In each of them Elisabeth Moss wears that red cardigan and dress combo that she was wearing at CGC, so I was pretty confident we were going to get at least one more scene with Peggy. I really enjoyed the scene between her and Don, even if I couldn’t help but think of hand-jobs (I almost wanted Don to repeat that line he said to Lane about what goes on in movie theatres).
I had a different idea about why Don got Megan the commercial. Megan went from being similar to both the types of women Don had affairs with and the types of women he respects to being more like Betty. I don’t know how much Don saw Betty sit around in her nightgown all day drinking wine, but I found it pretty reminiscent. Although he wasn’t entirely supportive of her choice to get into acting, I think he would have ended up being proud of her if she had gotten a part on her own. Instead, she gave up on getting work with her talent and resorted to using her husband. I think he lost some respect for her by going that route.
I agree…there was definitely disappointment in his face. I can’t remember the timeline of this season’s progress, but it seems very fast for her to feel so hopeless and succumb to it.
Although Don is not romantically interested in Peggy, he wants a woman like her. Talented, headstrong, and independent…he wanted Megan to be those things, but by having to step in for her to get her a job, he’s discovered that she’s not. I think he’s lost respect for her.
I think the show made it pretty clear that Megan is not a good actress. This was her only way to break into the business.
I’m not sure if Megan is a bad actress and that’s why she can’t break into the business. She did tell Don last season that a casting director made a comment about her teeth? OR maybe that was an excuse she was making?
I think there is a lot going on here with Dona d Megan now that he’s had to help her: lost respect, created dependence, maybe set into a motion a chain of events that will eventually cause Megan to leave him…etc.
Another thought: Don squashed Betty’s dreams of reviving her modeling career pretty quick, didn’t he a few seasons back? But things still did not work out — maybe he’s trying something different??
Betty was approached about doing modeling in a commercial by a guy from another agency who wanted Don to move over to them. When Don refused to leave Sterling Cooper, they fired Betty, and she decided not to continue.
Seems like Don has similar lack of respect for both Megan and Joan at this point, since they both used SCDp to further their careers. Meanwhile, Peggy was able to succeed on her own with Don nearly ignoring her the entire season. I think he is being genuinely sincere when he tells her in the cineplex how proud he is of her, even though he has lost her the same way he lost both Joan and Megan. It’s all about how women started striking out on their own in the late 60’s, while Don’s mores are struggling to make the adjustment with the changes in culture.
I thought the screen test showed that Megan truly is a talented actress and when Don saw and understood that, he decided helping her get an audition was not the same as giving her a job she didn’t deserve. She really was doing a great job of conveying emotion without speech in that screen test.
Well not so fast…Don had no problem getting her copywriting job at SCDP. THAT kind of nepotism was fine, but when it comes to her wants and dreams (that involves a profession he doesn’t respect or understand) he all of a sudden had professional standards. Also, Megan is a hypocrite because she could’ve had the Cool Whip commercial but poo poohed it!
Megan really is turning into the child bride. Don is now a sugar daddy to land her jobs, like Joan predicted. She’s taking Sally out with her friends. It’s just as everyone predicted at the end of last season. Don’s married his baby-sitter.
That’s Cool Hwip, Gotham Goddess…you’re pronouncing it incorrectly.
My memory is hazy on this but wasn’t Betty offered a modeling job–via commercials–on her own merits (with no help from Don) several seasons back? Don, of course, squelched her plans to continue modeling. If that was indeed the case, it’s an interesting twist that Don not only agreed to accept Megan doing the commercial but helped her win the part.
RE: Megan’s talent/Don’s reaction. As Don was watching Megan’s film, he seems delighted with the happy, smiling Megan. WHen she displayed the more serious thoughful expression, Don had a frown on his face. I think he realized Megan was a talented actress and also realized their marriage would not survive. His long walk from the commerical set was the beginning of his emotional walk away from Megan.
FWIW, Slate.com posted a great interview with Wiener and some of these questions are answered.
I completely agree. I also felt that Megan was being child like. She sort of threw a tantrum (“my friends would kill for an audition!”) to get what she wanted from Don, despite his reasonable arguments against the idea of him suggesting Megan for the role. How long had Megan been pursuing acting full time with any kind of full commitment? It seems like maybe half a year?
At the very least I am happy it was not Creepy Glenn phone-stalking Megan. Could not have handled that potential storyline…
Yes, those inscrutable “Next On” clips wanted you to think exactly that!
Ha, was thinking the exact same thing. He would have whispered, “I’ll come back for your hair” creepily before hanging up if it was him tho so I knew it wasn’t.
Yeah I definitely thought that’s where they were going. Roger’s fake accent and giggle when Don answered the phone had me cracking up.
That and Roger asking, ‘what’s a rah-gye-nuh’?
The phone stalking gave me a bad premonition that Megan was going to run head-on into NYC’s rising crime rate in the 1960s. It was pretty hilarious to see the cut to Roger, followed by his bafflement at the stream of French coming his way from Marie.
Being Canadian, “what is Regina?” was one of my favorite lines of the episode. It’s just one of those decently-sized Canadian cities that you just know no American will have ever heard of before. It’s like not knowing what Albany is.
Write At the very least I am happy it was not Creepy Glenn phone-stalking Megan. Could not have handled that potential storyline…a comment…
My mind immediately jumped to Glen as well!
Had the movie started just a minute later, then maybe Don would have mentioned Megan’s job hunt to Peggy and we’d be looking at the next face of Virginia Slims, with a faithful husband to boot. :/
Oh well, #YOLT right?
Megan looks like a Virginia Slims model! I can see that happening.
That made me sick. My mother has smoked Virginia Slims since they came out — a pack to two packs a day since 1968 — I wonder if I should put “You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby” on her headstone.
@Ritz – Considering that Megan would actually have to smoke a Virginia Slims, I doubt that will happen. In a close-up, her teeth wouldn’t be acceptable.
@Garsong, no offense intended, but how about, “It Was Her Choice” instead?
My dad died because he smoked up to four packs a day for over 40 years, but I don’t blame the cigarette companies. It was his choice to start, and his choice not to quit, even after everyone knew they were deadly.
I’m just sayin’…
The ads I meant were the print ads, which dominated the late 60’s – every women’s magazine, the sides of buses, subway ads, it was HUGE. I don’t recall seeing the cigarettes in the models mouths, but rather in their hands.
But, to your point, I’ve worked on live action commercials where we’ve had close up models for legs, hands, hair, eyes, and even lips and teeth. If they want a particular look, and the actress doesn’t have the whole package, they can make it work. It’s an illusion.
That being said, I think Jessica Pare is beautiful.
Yeah, just google searched images from V.S. ads, and not one had a cig. in mouth. So. We’ll see.
I thought it was significant that Peggy made a point to say, not just, tell Megan I said hello, but to send her her love. I think they could form a meaningful friendship – maybe easier now that Peggy isn’t working for Don.
So, to sum up: a rotten tooth closely tied to a haunting dream sequence, a philandering protagonist who continues to treat his women poorly (and whose behavior causes a suicide), a finale as a coda to a penultimate episode which contained the most important plot developments – oh, and the underlying message that people really don’t ever change. Anyone think that Matt Weiner learned a bit from his time working on “The Sopranos?”
Hehe, all true. Also subtract the dream sequence, and you got yourself a formula for the Wire :).
It’s interesting about the tooth being rotten but I think that this was a miscue for the audience. From the time that Don started holding his face and medicating to relieve the pain, I thought he was trying to hold onto the tooth. In some therapy, probably Jungian, losing one’s teeth is a sign of losing one’s power. Think of the toothless lion, powerless and vulnerable. That, by the way is how I reacted when I saw Tony Soprano lose his teeth, was it in the Test Dream? WOnderful episode there too but a lot of viewers hate it.
Just to say maybe MW was aiming a little more subtle with the tooth than its obvious rottenness. That tooth, btw, looked huge sitting in the doctor’s tray like that. That to me, also, suggested the power Don was losing, or was about to.
“It’s interesting about the tooth being rotten but I think that this was a miscue for the audience.”
I kinda have to agree, mainly because the dentist also states something along the lines of “If you had waited any longer to treat this, you’d have a nasty abscess. You would have lost your entire jaw.” That comment harkens back to the abyss Don stared into with the open elevator shaft, and implied that Don was making himself better by removing the source of his infection. I felt it went a step farther by having the ghost that was haunting him remove the tooth, sort of an exorcising of his demons so to speak.
So either Weiner is mixing his metaphors somewhat or the tooth/dentist visit/hallucination is carefully written to offer multiple meanings. I vote the latter.
I’ve resisted saying this because I’m blocking it out but Lane’s hanging reminds me of Adriana’s killing on that famous next to last season closer.
Loss of teeth in Freudian dream analysis signifies not only loss of power but loss of sexual potency.
Any “Men of a Certain Age” fans notice that the appearance Manfro (Jon Manfrellotti) in this episode coincided with the loss of a tooth — the same way the series finale of “Men of a Certain Age” did?
Thanks Virginia, it had to be either Carl or Sigmund…I was intrigued by your reference to Adriana. In what way did Lane’s suicide parallel her being whacked by Silvio? Unless this belongs under the Sopranos thread
And Joel, I agree too, the symbolism varies according to the circumstance Don is in, and MW has made it deliberately murky. Also more enjoyable for the viewer.
Cause DS it broke the heart … And altered the course … Still can’t watch her being killed and didn’t get through Lane. It’s not about what they were up to — It’s about what I can take … Not on them but on me. Just can’t do it. Really good writing mucks me up that way.
I thought the tooth represented Don’s guilt, referring to both Adam’s suicide and Lane’s suicide. In the opening scene when urged to visit a dentist, Don tells Megan and Marie that “It will go away on its own — it always does”. Perhaps Don thought that his guilt over the death of Adam went away on its own (or so he thought) and therefore the guilt over Lane’s death would also go away on its own. But of course, he is haunted by both.
Nice review. For my two cents, I’m glad that each season fulfills Weiner’s intention to dream it up again. It’s art. Not fanfic. Which is to say fans of individual characters (e.g., Sal or even Peggy) might end up disappointed.
I’ll have to watch the whole season again to really figure out what I make of the thing. I’m particularly curious to validate if there’s a positive message in there. I think there’s something along the lines of “it’s better to give than receive.” (Studies in happiness would support this theory.) And I’m curious how Megan holds up–just how much of the marriage is Megan Draper and how much of it is Megan Calvert playing the part of Megan Draper?
I’m going back to Laura Nyro’s “Buy and Sell.” My post Mad Men season 5 digestif. Thanks for the late night work!
Ah! Finally! Someone who is questioning Megan’s authenticity. I’ve had my doubts about her from the get-go. She set him up with “oh I’m so interested in being a copywriter”,then comes on to Don for a no-strings quickie in his office, convincing him she’s free-spirited; plays the perfect nanny at Disneyland and after a couple more nights of sex, accepts his marriage proposal? A “free spirit”? I don’t think so! Then on their honeymoon (but not before!) she tells him she won’t have his children. A few months later says she hates copywriting and advertising, and wants to be an actress. Now she betrays her friend for a *chance* at a TV ad, and pressures Don into helping her get the part. I think she’s a total impostor and as big a fraud as Don Draper.
Oh, and I also remember Megan teaching Sally how to cry convincingly. She’s let tears well up in her eyes twice when she wanted something from Don: once when she said she wanted to quit SCDP and try acting again, and again when she asked him to help her get this part.
Completely agree with you, KM! I’ve always thought Megan was a giant phony. Pretending to get Don’s tobacco ad (not convincingly)? Pretending to care about copywriting? Pretending to be sweet but actually being backstabbing (to her friend) and mean (to Betty)? She’s a manipulative, spoiled brat. I prefer Betty any day.
Agreed. As I’ve said before, I can’t tell if Megan is meant to be a very bad actress, or a very good actress playing the role of a lifetime.
MK, and I completely agree with *you*.
TIJDE, very, very well said! That really is the question! Think I may just wander around here and look up some of your previous comments.
I also wonder who the real Megan is — a character who has never truly been fleshed out — as I don’t believe MW would have simply failed to delineate, at the least, her persona.
This episode, including her overtly dubious antics, is possibly the episode where Don begins to also question if he knows exactly who she is and what she wants of him, of life. I think we are meant to wonder if he will ever find out (and I think he will) the unsavory origin of this request and how that fact will impact their relationship as I find it hard to believe any scenes/dialog/nuances in MM are extraneous in any way ( a la the oft-bandied Chekhov’s Gun).
The scene in which Don watches her reel seems to be both pivotal and ominous as his expression hints at myriad emotions and, as prelude to the scene of Don at the end *not* answering the woman who asks if he is alone, it seems to bear significant foreboding.
Mo,
Thanks for your very thoughtful reply. I just read this review by Greenwald and I think (hope) you’ll enjoy it. [www.grantland.com]
Thanks @KM, I very much enjoyed it. And I keep going back and forth between the comments there and here — MM is more a feast than a show and the discussion and differing perspectives make it a movable feast at that!
I didn’t understand how that “screen test” reel was supposed to demonstrate Megan’s talent… it was about 15 silent seconds of her emoting. Did casting agents really make decisions based on footage like that?
For that matter, were we supposed to gather from it that Megan really has some acting talent — or if she doesn’t? Not that it really matters, since it turns out that she really cares more about being a success than being an “artist.” And there were plenty of movie roles for attractive women who couldn’t act in the late ’60s and early ’70s.
“And there were plenty of movie roles for attractive women who couldn’t act in the late ’60s and early ’70s.”
Not the mention the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and ’10s.
I thought the reel showed that she had something. A luminous quality. She reminded me a little of Anouk Aimee.
I thought that was a key moment too. In the screen test, Megan looked pretty, but very self-conscious and afraid of the camera.The test strongly suggests that Megan has no talent as an actress. She has much more charisma in real life than on camera. Don could see clearly that she has no future as an actress, so he throws her that ridiculous “role” in the commercial. In a sad way, it was an act of kindness to give her that job.
I thought Don recognized that the different expressions Megan demonstrated on her reel had also been used throughout their relationship. She has been acting for him, just like she was acting for the camera.
Great point, Julie! That feeling plays right into the final scene when he walks off stage to the bar and the blonde asks if he’s alone.
Don had such a loving look while watching Megan on film. It was the way a parent looks at movies of their child when they know they’re about to leave the nest.
I think the screen test wasn’t good, Don knew it wasn’t good, and that combined with what Marie had said made Don feel sorry for her and want to help her. I also think the contrast of Peggy, who went for what she really wanted and showed bravery, versus Megan, who resorted to using her friend and going for the safety net of Don’s help, made Don realize that Megan really wasn’t what he had thought she was. It was also very similar to when Betty gets the “chance” to be in the Coke ad…Don’s illusions about people are getting smashed left and right-Joan, Lane, Pete, Megan…and the only one who has held up is Peggy.
Those are interesting points, Jones and Julie. That gives me a different perspective on it.
The screentest told me she’s drop dead gorgeous and lacking as an actress. I could be wrong.
I would think the screen test meant Don recognized Megan did not have real talent but for the look on his face while he is watching it. To me, it looked like pure admiration and love and giving her the commercial was his way of letting her go pursue her dream.
the entire reel felt like a preliminary eulogy of sorts. probably megan won’t die, but i think she’s gone…or going.
I think Megan displayed true acting ability in the skit she and Don planned to do for the Cool Whip executive. And the screen test showed she is highly photogenic. I also agree with comments above that Don realized Megan has been using her acting chops *on him.* That whole sequence was wonderful–Megan’s “silent film,” and Don’s silent and multi-layered reaction to it.
I’ll look at it again, but I thought it WAS a good little test. It showed that the camera liked her, that she could move, that her face could take a close up, and that she looked good in clothes. It wasn’t a “scene”, there wasn’t “dialogue”, I don’t know what else you could ask. Anything else you’d want to know about her abilities, you’d have to bring her in for a real audition. No one would be actually hired from a clip like that.
I’ll look at it again, but I thought it WAS a good little test. It showed that the camera liked her, that she could move, that her face could take a close up, and that she looked good in clothes. It wasn’t a “scene”, there wasn’t “dialogue”, I don’t know what else you could ask. Anything else you’d want to know about her abilities, you’d have to bring her in for a real audition. No one would be actually hired from a clip like that.
Wow, it really does happen that you can click once and have the reply come up twice. Sorry about that….
This has turned out to be an interesting discussion. It shows how subjective something like a screen test can be. Some look at Megan’s test and say “A star is born” and others see the same footage and say “There’s a gorgeous woman who is never going to make it as an actress.” Go figure. It must be incredibly hard to select aspiring actors on the basis of screen-test performances.
I don’t know what a good screen test would look like (really, I don’t), but I don’t think it was a competent screen test. The whole thing was a product scam Megan paid for, which was supposed to result in her buying acting lessons from the same company. I’m not sure how much we can take away from it about her lack of charisma. We don’t really know what she was supposed to do.
@Karenx YES, the offer was a scam, they weren’t sending her reel out, they were just trying to hook people in for acting lessons. BUT what was on the film, was Megan, and that is what Don saw. Without words, without color, without direction. Pure Megan. And he recognized that she’s got something that shines. That being said, there are many people who have talent who don’t go anywhere. We’ll have to see which story Matt wants to tell.
That wasn’t an audition. She wasn’t reading text, she wasn’t playing a character or telling a story. It was a screen test to see how telegenic she was–very, as it turns out. She looks good on camera. We don’t know yet if she is talented but based on her screen test, she could make a serious go of a film career, the potential is there.
Good point, Cee, but that actually works against Megan. In 1967 Hollywood was nearing the end of a creative drought that destroyed the old studio system. Bonnie and Clyde revolutionized American cinema via the French New Wave and an entirely new way of casting, acting, directing, writing, producing, and marketing films was born. If Megan is being hired into that system, she is being drawn into a business model that is mere months away from being obliterated, in any real sense. She’s young and European-looking, which helps her, so there’s that.
@Joel, this casting was for a European-type. Bingo! She’s the right age, in the right place, and the right time. As I said above, she really reminds me of Anouk Aimee, who was all the rage that year in “A Man And A Woman” – a beautiful movie that shaped my career choice :)
Loved the end with You Only Live Twice. Way better than what the kids are saying…YOLO :P
I don’t think they said Lane’s name once during the episode….thought he was alluded to many times…anyone else notice this?
Manfro!!!! R.I.P. Men of a Certain Age
Manfro rocks. Did you notice that this episode featured the loss of a tooth — the same way the series finale of “Men of a Certain Age” did?
The girl at the end asking Don to light to her cigarette synchronized with what Ted Chaugh said to Peggy.
Am I the only one who thinks the guy who plays Ted is James Spader lite?
Definitely James Spader-esque. When we first met Chow-guh-guh last season, I thought he was Spader for a minute.
So much on which to comment, and I’m going to let most items simmer a while first. But … I’m pleased to be able to be the first to point out that Peggy’s mention of her upcoming plane trip is a callback to “The Suitcase,” in which she revealed this was a life event she had yet to experience.
And the only other thing I’ll say right now is an echo of everyone else’s hearty “thank you” to Alan for posting these week after week in the wee hours after all, rather than making us wait until a more reasonable hour on Monday mornings. I discovered your wonderful writing during the hiatus while reviewing my Blu-Rays and going online for more insights, and it has been a treat waiting and refreshing each Sunday night/Monday morning. (No wonder so many of us didn’t get the pun when the first comments last week referenced “hanging” here in anticipation … we do that every week!)
I agree with almost everything, Alan, as usual. The one difference for me is that I was able to nap through enough of the hospital scene to thorougly enjoy Pete’s beatings on the train.
Also, was there a car crash I missed? Or was that just the same excuse he used when Lane beat him in the office? Even for naive Trudy, it seems a bit much to believe that he had TWO crashes where the car was fine but Pete looked like he had lost a fistfight.
I had a problem with Trudy in this episode. I can’t tell if she’s completely aware of Pete’s feelings and just resigned to the fact he can’t change, or if she’s just helplessly naive.
The show has written her both ways, it seems.
I agree but, I don’t see Trudy ever resigning herself to anything so I think she’s guilty of naivete. They’ve shown her to be so sharp that it’s hard to believe she can be but, sometimes even the sharpest among us have blind spots for the people we love.
She’s like many women of the era: naive and firmly ensconced in a state of blind trust in her husband. She really believes he works so hard that she caves on the apartment in the city.
So what the hell is the wound that Pete’s talking about? Has he secretly been in therapy?
Pete’s been overly morose this season…I stopped caring about any emotional turmoil he’s experiencing a few episodes ago. And it was definitely disappointing to have precious screen time in the finale for Beth-and Alexis Bledal.
I agree that Trudy’s blind trust is to blame… But I think she deliberately chooses blind trust. She knows he’s cheated on her before. She has to know what Pete’s job involves (she’s too sharp not to). I think she closes her eyes to the possibility of Pete’s infidelity, but not out of resignation–because she’s just that determined to have the life she has. She seems nearly as competitive as Pete. Being a divorcee ala Betty would be losing, and she won’t let that happen.
I think Trudy really comes across as an idiot here- she overlooks a lot of tell-tale signs and this is just another example of her not getting it.
I see a lot of people claim or insinuate that Trudy is actually much smarter than we think, but I don’t see it. I think people are confusing their liking Trudy/Allison Brie for indications that she is intelligent, but I think the storylines tell a very different tale.
All, remember that Pete is a multi-generation wealthy New Yorker who didn’t learn to drive until this year, and that Trudy has never seen him fight anyone. And remember how sharp she was when SCDP was being set up and trying to recruit Campbell. Plus, she actually loves boxing, so it’s a delicious irony that she doesn’t (or is pretending not to) realize that Pete is getting beat up, not having wrecks because he’s a bad, new, tired driver.
So it seems like this season ended around mid 67, in either May or June, depending on how they finalized the second floor. Which means they are probably doing 1968 next season, which has me super excited! The year itself runs like a Mad Men season.
Going by the pop culture: Casino Royale, the movie Don and Peggy watched, came out on April 28. You Only Live Twice (the movie) came out on June 13.
@JerseyRudy: Don’t forget that Megan’s screen test was presumably the one she’d paid for about one week before Easter, so its date doesn’t indicate anything about the timing of Don’s change of heart.
Don’t forget the other thing that happens in ’68… another Nixon campaign!
Specifically, I hope they do something about Apollo 8. For a show about loneliness, I can’t think of a more poignant and complex picture then Earthrise. It both captures the our isolation in space, and our dependence on each other trying to live on that blue orb.
Joan discusses the first quarter earnings, so the season finale has to be enough past March 31, 1967 to have compiled the statistics. And Easter can be looked up on the universal calendar.
Megan is wearing the same dress and coat in the screen test that she wore the morning she left Sally alone in the apartment. I wonder if that was her appointment?
I feel like we may have seen the last of Peggy as a regular character. The last few lines at the theater seemed like a “non-farewell” farewell,….”we should all get together”….”sure”. The things you say to former colleagues that often never happen.
And, after tonight, I’m okay with that. We get to see her being successful in the office, are led to believe she’s going to get an awesome account for the times, leading to even more success, and finally see her have a friendly chat with Don, not as mentor/student, boss/employee, but two folks who respect each other.
Sure, sometimes the “dream” of flying on a plane to a business trip leads to the reality of a really drab hotel with two dogs going at it out the window, but even then, Peggy is living her dream of being in this business.
I’ll take that as the end of her as a regular. I don’t want to see her back at SCDP, that would be a backslide, unless years down the road she’s brought in to replace Don–she can’t be or get what she wants there while Don is still there.
Perhaps we can see her again from time to time: to get an award, where the SCDP folks are there; to compete for an account; at the very end, we can see her and Don years from now reminiscing about everything from very successful perches.
I don’t want to see her leave, but unless they are going to have parallel agencies, I’m not sure I’d like to see the version of Peggy that could continue on at SCDP.
My thinking is: Peggy appears verrry sporadically in season 6 (a la Betty in season 5). Near the end of season 6, Roger suffers his third (and finally fatal) heart attack. Bert, grief-stricken and too old for this shit, retires to Montana. This leaves the door open to bring Peggy on as a partner, as she’s had a couple of years to make a name for herself in a big way with Virginia Slims. I think a Draper-Campbell-Olson-Holloway agency in season 7 would be a perfect way to end the series, and a terrific arc for Peggy’s character.
Craig – still unclear if they’ll just kill off Slattery like that. Too rich a character. Cooper, on the other hand, should go by now.
Here is how they could bring Peggy back: SCDP lands Dow, with Kenny in charge of the account. Kenny, honoring the spirit of his pact with Peggy, insists that she be brought on to run the creative on the account. Peggy, flying high after her Virginia Slims success, agrees, but only if she is on her own boss. By the end of the series, she has completely eclipsed Don, who ends up a toothless hobo.
To me, Peggy is a central character, always has been, always will be. She will not be dropped, not be left out of the narrative. I think we will see her rise (or fall) at the other agency. They’ve already built her office, we already have a product arc to follow, she ain’t going no where.
Here is my season 6 prediction: SCDP, flush with cash, buys Peggy’s firm. It would be the ultimate Don Draper power play, he gets Peggy back and can fire Teddy Chaugh.
I love all of these potential plot developments, but it still won’t completely remove Megan and/or Betty from receiving some storylines. LOL
Paggy comes back as a partner next season. At least that’s what I WANT to happen. She’s the best.
Peggy isn’t going anywhere- she will be back in a big way.
The better question is will it be in a way that people like and respond well to, or will it be a “Betty” situation where once you are taken out of the dynamic of SCDP and/or interaction with Don, your storylines become far less interesting.
Good catch on the Casino Royale theme. It was also used a few years ago on SNL in the great high school football coach pep talk-dance sketch with Peyton Manning and Will Forte.
I remember that sketch with the goofy dancing but never knew what movie that came from until reading the comments today.
The ending of the episode was pitch perfect, IMO. And I LOLed at the very end when Don gave THAT look. I didn’t mind Pete’s conversation in the hospital, as it really laid out his unhappy state of alienation and ennui. The scene with Peggy gives hope that she will at least remain on the edges, though that may have been more her exit than not.
That Don is willing to see that Megan is a bird that needs to open her wings demonstrates that his affection can temporarily overcome his need for control. And when he saw her on film it was like he was SEEING her at that moment, recognizing the same expressions he had experienced from her. And it made him both wistful, loving and sad at the same time, which he accomplished with simple changes in his facial expressions.
I actually thought it was excellent throughout, Alan, and I’ve agreed with your deconstructions even more than those of Tim Goodman’s this season. Okay, so what do we do until Got and MM return, huh?
5 weeks until Breaking Bad!
I know YoungJT80, and the AMC marathon started late late last night for folks like me who keep hearing what a great show it is but have never watched. I’m clearing off DVR space as we speak so I can try and catch up. For anyone else interested in doing the same, I think AMC will be running 2-3 episodes per night starting around 2:00am starting from the very beginning.
Did you guys get the weird call to Dish Network etc not to drop AMC shows from their line-up? Not once but twice.
The overall episode was decent but not spectacular until those last 10 minutes when we got something that wasn’t so overt as many other scenes this season Pay careful attention to Don’s face in the last few minutes. When he is watching the test screening film of Megan he is initially smiling, particularly when she mouths the words “I love you.” But as the short film continues, Megan displays an array of emotions, including sadness and then shifting back to happiness again. Don’s face darkens…almost as if he suddenly realizes that Megan is a master at conveying what emotion she needs to (remember how good she was at spontaneous crying when practicing with Sally?). Maybe Megan is play acting happiness in her new life with Don.
Next, during the filming of her commercial she is ecstatic, telling Don that she loves him, relaying the same words that she did in the film. He walks off to the James Bond music with a look that is skeptical? suspicious? I think Don contemplates cheating at the end because he has had an epiphany. He realizes that Megan is not as genuine as he initially believed. The new life of love and happiness he found may be as shallow as the first one he discovered with Betty. Don Draper is a cover for Dick Whitman. Is the cheerful loving Megan a cover for someone more ambitious, selfish, and artificial?
During the scene you describe where he’s watching Megan on film, he’s initially happy with how charming and photogenic she is (not everyone who is good looking is interesting to look at on camera). He smiles realizing she has “it”. But then his look darkens because he realizes he can’t hold her back and that she’ll probably leave him like Peggy did. Not for another person but just become more distant with success.
Lets not forget how Megan’s relationship with Don began; Megan just “wanting” to have a one night stand with him, no strings attached, while he was in a serious relationship with Faye, and dropping that she’d “like to do what Ms. Olson does” in the midst of it. So Megan’s ambition, cut-throatness, and willingness to do whatever it takes to get ahead by any means were expressed then, but again, Matt Weiner discarded that behavior/part of her persona to present her as all sweetness and light early this season, and as if their relationship was nothing but genuine deep love. This is the part of the show that has been most incoherent to me from last season finale to now. We got so much great stuff this season, but I’m hoping next season will be more a return to form in having people behave more consistently and realistically for these characters; who like all of us are flawed human beings. Megan is not an exception to that.
@Remy, I disagree. I think Megan and Don love each other. I was not quite sure how to take the film. My impression was that Don was glowing to see his wife happy. However when she was sad, that seemed genuine* and perhaps reflective of the sadness in her as a character. They love each other, are enamored with each other, however they are not happy with each other. I think the opposite of what Ed W. does. I think Don absolutely COULD hold her back. Megan’s mom said to essentially do just that. However, I think Don realized he could not do that AND have her happy. He knew he had the power to help her succeed and let her be happy, or let her fail and be sad yet play the role of the wife he wanted and thought he had. For whatever reason, Don does not seem to think he can be happy with Megan under the circumstances necessary for her as an actress/artist/etc., so he helps her get into acting only to apparently slip back into his philandering ways. I think Megan is being sincere with Don and he is doing what he did because he loves her yet knows it will ruin their relationship and goes back to using sex as a coping mechanism. I do not think Megan is being artificial in this case.
-Cheers
* I know it wasn’t since it was Jessica Paré acting, yet I think for the character it was genuine happiness/love and genuine sadness in turn.
These are all great comments and insights. I have to agree with Dave that I do believe Megan loves Don. She fights for that relationship. She tries harder than any woman he’s been with. She gets him, his back ground, his job, him sexually etc. She reminds him all the time how much work a relationship takes. All I’ve seen is her in this 100%. It’s not too much for a person to ask their partner for a little help. All of your insights have been helpful, but I think Don realized he married a free spirit- someone he cannot control or own. It saddened him. He knew he didn’t have the patience for it.
I think Don watched Megan’s tape and realized she truly wanted to be an actress, and he knew he should help her. I think everything he said to Peggy at the theater was everything he fears he’ll say to Megan after she launches her career. He wants to be proud of her so he wont’ hold her back. He said that earlier to Roger — when he said he didn’t want Megan to be like Betty. Remember Betty had her turn at stardom too — did Don pull the plug on that or did the client manipulate Don over it? Don fills holes with these women, but then they change and dont’ fit the hole he needs them to fill.
Born, I just rewatched that episode with Betty modeling. She thinks it’s a genuine job offer, but really, the guy who hires her is trying to entice Don away from Sterling Coop to come work for him. Don warns her and she gets pissed. The enticer guy tries different approaches on Don to no avail, then finally “hires” Betty for a Coke shoot and mails her modeling photos to Don with an insinuating note. Don is pissed–he calls the dude, accuses him of lacking character and playing dirty, and basically says “**** off.” So Betty gets fired, but she tells Don she decided to quit to save face.
Aren’t all actors supposed to be able to display a range of emotions? Why does that necessarily equate to being disingenuious with Don? I agree with those Don realized that maybe she had “something” and she has very few advocates, and made a decision to help her out. He walked away, because in a sense he does have to “let her go” to do her thing, that is what she wants. I don’t know if Weiner would end the show on such an obvious note, Don cheating. We’ll see.
I viewed Megan as childlike in her scene with Don at the commercial shoot. And, to kiss him there . . . how very unprofessional! I imagine Don being appalled and embarrassed with that.
Great points Remy- I am going to rewatch the scene with your interpretation in mind. It makes a lot of sense.
I think Don was remembering how when Adam, then Lane, asked him for help he turned them down. His guilt over this could have led him to help Megan, who was depressed and getting self-destructive.
In his act of nepotism, he laid the ground for her to be free and do things like go out of town for rehearsals. As in “if you love something, set it free…”
Unprofessional? She didn’t kiss the director or the casting director, she kissed her *husband*–he husband who furthermore is an insider of sorts and therefore allowed to be on set. A commercial shoot isn’t a monastery, for God’s sake!
Great review as always, Alan. Thanks for staying up late once again.
I actually thought the hospital bedside scene was moving, but I’ve enjoyed that storyline more than most it seems. Not sure we needed to see Pete get beat up again, though, as the story felt over by then.
And my feeling with Don being open to cheating was that in the end Megan became dependent on him as Betty had been. And she was no longer the independent equal he had hoped she would be, so he then lost interest in her and is now looking elsewhere.
Yes! I felt Don realized that Megan was closer to a Betty “model/actress” than he has realized, and was sorely disappointed.
I also noticed a dizzying amount of door opening / door closing shots in this episode.
I may be in the minority, but I thought Pete’s hospital scene was very poignant, a huge bit of insight on his part, and very satisfying to watch. Subsequently, when he got beat up on the train, it felt a lot different to me than when Lane punched him out. He confronted Beth’s husband a lot more man-to-man: he was actually approaching it like he was fighting to defend her. (The fight with the conductor, on the other hand, sadly seemed like a return to the whiney Pete we know best. But, of course, the conductor DID ask him to apologize to someone who could possibly be even slimier than Pete is — and that takes some doing.)
Perhaps but, knowing Pete’s selfishness his main motivation for pursuing the confrontation was anger that his memory had been erased from Rory Gilmore’s mind.
i agree Magenta. it was weird but despite the limitations of Alexis Bledel’s acting style i got a lot out of these scenes with Pete. to me, i see him as more representative of a parallel story than Peggy, although i am not sure that is what is meant. i don’t know, i just really looked back at how little he has had in terms of support and understanding from the people who should have been there for him, and could get why he was so unhappy and angry and bitter. this episode to me was much more about Pete than anyone else…. and i sort of loved that.
I would agree with you Magenta. I thought the hospital scene was as honest and moving a scene as we’ve seen of Pete. It was undercut by his hypocritical complaining to Beth’s husband (who is only doing what Pete aspires to do) and his whining to the conductor in the most incredulous manner possible.
I’ve said it before, however it ties the paths of Pete and Don together nicely though. Perhaps too blatantly, however in his own way Pete is as flawed, and his life as unsatisfying, as Don’s situation. The hospital scene cast a nice light on that fact. The difference seems to be that Don has more advantages. Sure, he’s living a lie under a false name. However, Don is (no offense to Vincent Kartheiser) more attractive, more successful, a leader, he GETS the ladies whereas Pete does not, he has been down the path Pete wants to go and knows it will not bring happiness, he has achieved the success and come to the same conclusion. Yet, Don seems to be heading back to his old self, while Pete has just arrived. The “same view” comment was perhaps the icing on the cake for that, so to speak. The real heart of the issue is both find their lives lacking, enough so that they are doing everything to patch that without ever addressing whatever issues are under that.
The point to me is the hospital scene was where we see that from Pete. Usually, all we see is he is a douche and a weasel of a man who wants to be Don. Here, we see that at heart they are perhaps not all that different. Don is just better at it, smoother, perhaps at heart is (or wants to be) a better person. Really though, is Don any better? They are both chasing the same thing in often the same way. Don just seems more bothered by it than Pete. Usually.
So yes, I liked it and thought it played well and had a nice payoff.
-Cheers
Is it just me or does Alexis Bledel rock some killer abs? Maybe she should be posing for covers of Women’s Health magazines.
I loved Alexis Bledel, thought her scenes were heart-breaking.
That last partner shot took my breathe away!
And yes, those last 10 minutes saved the finale for me. Hasn’t that been the case for most of the season?
Thank you, Alan, for staying up late and for your insight this season. Thanks to my fellow commenters for the observations and intelligent conversations. *sigh* now the waiting begins for season six. :)
Most of this season the truly great episodes (Signal 30, Far Away Places, At the Codfish Ball, The Other Woman, Commissions and Fees) you could tell they were great the whole way through. They wasted very few subplots and were just great, tight hours of television.
Tonight felt more like Mystery Date. It felt a little disconnected and wander-y while it was happening, but in the end it was all pulled together. Ultimately, not a bad episode, but this felt like a season that needed to go out with a bang, not a whimper.
If it didn’t go out with a bang, it definitely went out well on the way to one! Hey-o!
And of course: A big Thank You to Alan for these wonderful reviews. You’re a splendid writer, and your reviews really help me and my husband understand the subtleties of the episodes tremendously well.
Yes, thanks, Alan, for your insight, exceptional writing, and for showing us old journalists that there really can be life after newspapers.
My thanks to Alan too, as well as all the astute commenters on this board! I’m curious… how many of you are also in the Advertising business? and in what role (Accounts/Sales, creative, writers, etc.)I’d say I’m Peggy, though my actual job would be more Stan’s.
What a fascinating question, Laura64! I’m not, though I’ve dabbled in PR (like many erstwhile journalists).
Yeah, a fairly anvil-y finale, but well done if not entirely compelling. Your point about Pete and Beth is well taken (particularly as Bledel was completely colorless in the role), but it did point up the episode’s preoccupation with the Woody Allen version of Nietzsche’s theory of eternal recurrence. Beth, Pete, Don, Joan – all of them seem doomed to repeat everything over and over again (possibly even suffering through the Ice Capades more than once). Only Megan’s mother appeared to have learned anything from her life (she served as truth-teller here) and of course Megan herself is still so young, lucky and “good at everything” that she’s allowed to break out and do what she pleases.
I don’t know. I hope the series returns in 1969 (Vietnam escalation, Woodstock, the moon landing, Nixon’s ascension) and that everyone is wearing wild scarves, the men have long sideburns and pornstaches and the women all look like Catherine Deneauve, Julie Christie or Charlotte Rampling. At least the costumes and decor on MM never disappoint. I have no idea where these characters will be then, except in similar straits of dissatisfaction and travail. This is both an attractive and totally frustrating prospect.
Yeah there’s too much going on in 68 to skip over. The Tet Offensive, Madison Square Garden opening, Civil Rights Act, Planet of the Apes, student protests, RFK, MLK, Apollo 7/8, Tommy Smith and the Mexico City Olympics, Nixon, Zodiac Killer…..you gotta think some of these events will come up.
I agree, Youngjt80, especially Nixon. Remember Cooper said, earlier this season: “Mark my words: Nixon is lying in wait”!!
’67 has the Summer of Love–will they really skip over that? Huge watershed cultural incident, and intersting exploration of marketing (one of the iconic songs, “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowesr in Your Hair)” was itself a marketing tool, written to promote the Monterey Pop Festival. ’68 and ’69 were bigger in terms of the country falling apart though, I agree.
Did anyone else find it odd that Peggy kept mentioning Megan in that scene at the movie theater? Was this just to drive the “help someone and they move on” parallel?
Yes. But it’s the kiss of death. One way to make sure Don steers clear of you is to invite him and Megan out for dinner.
Just want to say an end-of-season thank you, Alan, for such great reviews every week. Good call on Joan’s glasses. I was touched that she wanted Lane’s perspective to still be heard in the partner meetings, although I hardly buy her regret at having not slept with him.
I’ll miss all y’all! Til next season!
Yeah, Joan feeling like she was partially to blame for Lane’s suicide because she didn’t sleep with him (a couple of week’s after prostituting herself out) was not the best moment for Joanie…
I got the felling that was Joan doing her Joanie act. Which would be weird, since we haven’t seen her do that for Don before.
I wish Adam hadn’t been in the episode at all. We all caught the parallels with Lane’s hanging last week. They should have just left it as subtext. Another instance of Weiner not trusting us.
Let me add my thanks to Alan for another season of incredible reviews! My Mad Men experience wouldn’t be the same without these reviews as a digestif. And special thanks for burning the midnight oil. We all appreciate it!
i totally agree, Craig. it just seemed to minimize the reminder of him (with no imagery) that was so explicit in last episode. it just seemed easy and beneath the level of storytelling excellence of this season. agree agree agree – Weiner not trusting us (or maybe the amazing storytelling of the second to last show).
I will say though, had it not been for Alan, I wouldn’t have remembered that parallel without the nudge. I didn’t mind that Adam kept showing up… I thought it was a really nice touch to show the immensity of Don’s guilt.
+3 in agreement here, that felt contrived on a level to which MM has not stooped previously.
Alan, you are amazing! I look forward to your writing as much as I do the recap itself.
Did anyone else wonder at the check SCDP received on behalf of Lane’s death? Had it been known that he had first resigned would they still have gotten the benefit? He would have been a prior employee at that point. Does that mean they tucked the letter away and did not turn it over to the proper authorities?
AND, if so, did Lane write it with any such intent? He did not at all seem vindictive, and he *was* drunk and had failed at his attempt in the Jaguar but that the office was his last resort as a place to do the deed, and he only then wrote the letter before he hung himself, it seems pretty significant. I don’t think it can really be that the mention of his death benefit was solely as set-up for the scene with Rebecca.
Also, I don’t really get her comment about filling him with aspirations (sic). Can someone fully explain that? She never seemed very deep…
Thanks!
Without degenerating into soliloquies (not MM’s style) and given how private Don is *how else* can Don’s emotional response to Lane’s death be expressed.
@MO – I think Elizabeth meant that if Lane had just stayed a company man (ie: without aspirations) he never would have helped form SCDP which she perceives to be the root of Lane’s depression and suicide.
One thing I don’t get is how she knew about the brothels? Is it realistic that anyone would really tell their spouse that their work-a-day world has and could involve sex-for-hire?!
@RaeRae – The same way it was in the prior episode – through acting and subtle dialogue. The look on Don’s face after hearing about the suicide, combined with his repitition of “You can’t just leave him there,” told me all I needed to know about his emotional state. Ghost Adam didn’t add anything.
What was so disheartening about Ghost Adam is that the show is usually SO GOOD at conveying the characters’ internal lives without being this on-the-nose. It’s one the major reasons most of us love the show. For instance, earlier in the season when Peggy is pushing Joan’s baby around, then runs into Pete. Those of us who really pay attention to the show know what’s going on there. We know what’s going through both characters’ heads, and the show respects us enough not to spell it out. That makes for much more rewarding drama. We don’t need soliloquies; just well-crafted scenes.
Thanks Raerae, that makes sense; that was the moment he started to more officially keep company with Americans, in a more intertwined way. maybe the brothels comment was because of the jaguar guy who got caught with “gum in his pubis”? they had gone to diner with that couple so the Jaguar guy’s wife may have told his wife he was taken by “The Americans” so as to deflect blame and make it seem like a one-time transgression?
In the final montage, Roger’s pose suggested someone flying and brought back the memory of reports of people on LSD who jumped out of windows or off roofs because they thought they could fly. Creeped me out.
Yes, I had the same thought!
a lot of mythology
I thought it was a crucifixion pose. I’m no expert, but there seems to have been a ton of Catholic/Christian symbolism this season…martyrs and rebirths and Easter and such.
He looked like da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man.
I saw it as exhibitionism, and as an exemplary twist on, or as symbolic of, perhaps, Roger’s persona, as amplified by the LSD.
I sort of wishes Marie would have taken the trip with him. She was pretty daring in servicing him at the award dinner after all.
Damn…I could watch Don Draper walk for miles…there needs to be sequel to Walking in Slow Motion starring Jon Hamm…mmm…mmm…mmm
On an entirely different note, looking back at this season, I feel like Ginsberg and Megan were just cleverly packaged Cousin Olivers.
Yes, he strides well and meaningfully. I notice such things. Back in my 20’s my roommate and I watched Melrose Place (please don’t judge) and there was one extremely attractive actor who walked so awkwardly that it really dampened his sex appeal for me.
The lighting, while Don walking away from Megan’s commercial shoot, completely catches him in shadow, and he looks just like the man from the opening credits.
Fits perfectly with his idealized marriage crumbling out from underneath him, and his possible descent back to the old Don. First three things he does at the bar?
1) Smokes a cigarette (ouch poor tooth)
2) Orders an old-fashioned
3) Cocks an eyebrow at the pretty blonde
Sounds like somebody we know.
Thanks for all the great work Alan. I found this blog to be an invaluable Mad Men resource all season.
I admit that it took me a bit to realize he had walked out of one scene and into another; at first I was wondering if the bar was in the studio and as such it seemed too daring to even turn his head to address the woman who approached him. Speaking of whom, I don’t think it was an accident that she resembled the friend Megan screwed over to get to that exact moment and to me it felt ominous regarding Don finding out about that down the road and his feelings for Megan taking a tumble, perhaps even alleviating any guilt he might feel if he did cheat with the woman in the bar.
The reason you are warned not to smoke after having a tooth pulled is because it could disrupt the formation of the clot which halts the healing and then air can get in to that area and cause pain as bad as, if not worse than, the extraction itself and necessitate another trip to the dentist to fix it by way of something something (I forget).
True to the era, back then doctors and dentists merely listed the rules and did not explain the “why”, and thus people didn’t often follow such admonishments.
Last ten minutes definitely saved this episode although the only parts I really disliked were the ones involving Beth. Anyone else think the best part of the finale was seeing that Breaking Bad clip? “We’re done when I say we’re done” Heisenberg is back.
Breaking Bad is recording on my DVR as I type. Start the rewatch tomorrow. 2-3 episodes per day for the next couple weeks. Sweet!!!!
Post-simmer first thoughts:
Punchable Pete (credit to Sepinwall) and his demand for “fresh” Life Savers!
Am I too eager to read into Stan’s dissatisfaction that maybe we could finally get Sal back? BTW, to those rooting for Megan and Don to split, I should mention a Weiner interview given just the other day (to Digital Spy) in which he indicated that he doesn’t plan to break them up: ” ‘People should assume like Don does that he will be married to this woman for the rest of his life,’ said the producer.”
Note that Ted Chaogh’s main guidance to Peggy consisted in turning her back to what he’d praised about her approach: “You’re a woman and you smoke. What do *you* want?” He wants her once again to work the magic of positing herself as the customer for every product.
The sadness of Joan’s asking, “Any objections?”, looking at Lane’s seat from whence a financial objection normally would come, and then resigning herself to raising it on her own.
Bad captioning strikes again as Megan’s mother calls taking advantage of people’s hopes “a great sin” but is typed up on screen as saying it’s “a great thing.” VERY different. And BTW, is it not rich that her wish to come for Easter is played as being a non-atheist (and therefore theoretically Christian). Also on that front: Consider that it is now Easter time, the setting Joan envisioned for her vacation in that last sad exchange with Lane.
Note all the doors in this episode, constantly opening and closing and always at center stage: Marie at Megan’s; Don at Lane’s door — juxtaposed quite deliberately with Pete opening his front door (edited in just such a way as to make us think Rebecca was having a change of heart); the doors to Beth’s hotel and hospital rooms, the closing of which cut straight to the door of the movie theater; Pete once more opens his front door, to a new attitude from Trudy.
Howard suggests that Pete escape for philandering by claiming he fell asleep on the way home … and some time later, Pete does exactly that to explain his injuries. If only what Trudy meant by “you’re right” was that they *both* should return to Manhattan.
Hotel rooms recur in this episode as well: Roger’s, Beth’s, Peggy’s, and each for something different than the occupant sought.
“You Only Live Twice” – once as Dick Whitman, once as Donald Draper? Once as Betty’s husband and once as Megan’s? – “or so it seems” because maybe the two lives have more overlap than you expected. Or wanted.
“BTW, to those rooting for Megan and Don to split, I should mention a Weiner interview given just the other day (to Digital Spy) in which he indicated that he doesn’t plan to break them up: ” ‘People should assume like Don does that he will be married to this woman for the rest of his life,’ said the producer.””
Thanks for the heads-up on that. I’m not sure how they are going to play that out. I was not aware Weiner had said that. Although, it is hard to imagine Don’s infidelities NOT coming to light and Megan either leaving, OR a very painful process of them trying to work through it.
-Cheers
I don’t know… If Megan’s film career takes off, she might be spending a lot of time away from home, being exposed to a variety of different lifestyles. Maybe she’ll get caught up in the sexual revolution thing and they’ll tacitly adopt a Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy about their times apart.
@TIJDE, that still seems like a lot of maybes. For all Don knows this one commercial shoot ends up with nothing, or maybe it’s not that bad with her working away from home for a while. I know he’s a bit impulsive and has “issues,” however I can’t help but think if he just rode things out a bit and gave it a chance to not all fall apart (without practically tossing gasoline and a match on the whole thing), it might work out to be just fine.
Of course, that’s not who he is or what this show is about.
-Cheers
I thought that as well — that perhaps Sal could come back! I sense he is missed, by viewers at least, and as Don doesn’t like change, bringing back Sal (yet another person he had to let go, albeit one without visible regretful emotions) could be an attempt at a reminiscent familiarity now that both Megan and Peggy have left SCDP and he has formed no bonds with any of the new staff, but for Ginsberg, with whom he seems conflicted and unsettled.
With Sal he would have an ally of sorts in creative once again, and could alleviate any guilt he had at having to fire him for *not* pimping himself out for the sake of an account. It would parallel nicely with the Joan/Jaguar incident and the fact that he received no thanks from Rebecca with which to ease his mind.
Personally, I was creeped out by Joan with the glasses on. They made her look like Lane, and she’s doing his job essentially (even though she could always do it). Naturally, I assume this can only mean she is the next suicide victim (not really.too vibrant).
Oh, no. She actually reminded me of a stylish cross between Irma Langinstein and Janine from Ghostbusters. (Yeah, what? I grew up in the ’90s…). I thought she looked very sixties.
she and Lane have very different issues, and very different approaches.
I think we’re done with suicides at the firm, gratefully.
hampshi: Quick ones, anyway.
I might’ve accidentally skimmed passed reading it somewhere, but did anyone else notice that Peggy’s pose in the theater was the same as Don’s arm-over-the-chair-cigarette-in-hand pose that is in the credits and that Don has done several times?
And thank you for telling me what movie they were seeing! Would have bothered me for weeks.
I, too, was disappointed with the return of Rory Gilmore–er, I mean, Beth Dawes. And for the season finale, no less. Tsk tsk.
When Don was smoking, was it ample time after his tooth extraction? Or was he disobeying his dentist’s orders, thereby foreshadowing a return of Bad Don?
The dentist told Don not to smoke for the rest of the day I think, and this was before he endorsed Megan for the commercial, so if he’s smoking while she’s shooting it he’s probably safe to smoke.
Oh ok. I missed how long he had to keep off the cigarettes. Thanks, LeahBlizz.
You know, Peggy’s pose may have been trivial (but when is anything trivial in the MM world), but the more I think about it, the more I think it’s foreshadowing Peggy’s success and her eventual “replacement” of Don as The “It” Ad “Man”.
Don: “Is this meeting over yet?”
Joan: “No it’s not”
Pete: “Don I give you my proxy, I have things to do.”
Don (after a beat): “We can do that?”
Favorite exchange of the night.
Really? Not Roger asking, “What’s a Regina?”
Hahaha true i forgot about that. It’s almost not fair to include Roger in the best lines of the night though. He would dominate every one of them.
That exchange at the partners’ meeting was amazing. I was laughing well into the commercial break.
That was awesome- I rewound it three times.
I love how Pete objected to the meeting turning into a parliament but had no objection to turning it into a brothel and pimping Joan out. (And now Joan believes she saved a company but couldn’t save a man…)
And Roger doesn’t say “what’s A regina”, he says “What’s Regina?” The obvious rhyme was probably supposed to be funny. Those of us who learned about this city in grade 3 giggled, too.
(Any Quebecois or Francophones out there? Don’t you pronounce it Ray-gin (the second syllable sounding like a cross between jean and gin) en francais?)
Thank you Alan for all your hard work and reviews this season.
A couple of points — re: the Topaz client being angry that they couldn’t get a woman’s opinion on the word “cheap” in the copywriting. If I remember correctly, the client said that’s one thing he could count on at SCDP – the woman’s perspective. Made me think of Peggy’s absence and miss her dearly.
The thing that bothers me most about Megan is her emotional instability. I have felt all season that if I were Don, I’d feel like I have to walk on eggshells around Megan all the time. She snaps very easily (remember the orange sherbet) and even a glance from Don that contains no meaning will set her off. She’s violent and unstable. Cleaning the apt in her bra and panties, and throwing spaghetti on the wall — behind all that stupid zou bisou bisou public acting performance is a very ugly side of her behind closed doors. She puts words into Don’s mouth constantly, so convinced he wants her to fail. She damns herself without Don needing to say a word. Her perceptions are off in a dangerous way.
Megan’s mother said to Roger to not ask her for anything, to not have her take care of him. That’s pretty much how she mothers Megan – from a distance – physically and emotionally.
I think Don is more like Megan’s dad than they both realize. She expects him to pave the way for her.. I think Don is going to cheat because Megan has become another woman that just wants something from him.
I think what Megan wants is for Don to support her in her own endeavors. What he really wants is for her to be his ideal of a wife and that doesn’t necessarily mean a career. Unless it’s in the same office where they can be together all day. When she acts out petulantly, it’s usually in response to Don treating her like a child. So, she acts like one. Is that the most attractive way for her to behave. Not really. But she isn’t left with too many options. Don wants to be young, but he is still Old Fashioned. He even drinks them in a bar full of people Megan’s age and younger.
I am more in line with TrooperMSU. A lot of the problems people have with Megan are because she is young, ambitious, and really primarily because they are reactions to Don treating her like a child and viewing her through some idealized lens. He is setting her and their marriage up to an impossible standard. When she fails to act as he wants her to, Don acts like she is a child or a disappointment. That “ugly side” of Megan is largely a reflection on how Don treats her in their marriage.
-Cheers
Apologies for all the typos — I have a lemon for a laptop and hit the button without proofing.
Adam! I have not been able to get this character completely out of my mind when watching Mad Men since he died in 2007 (or 1960 I guess). While I often feel sorry for Don (Jon Ham is good at eliciting sympathy) and want him to triumph over other characters and circumstances, what he did to Adam (and to a lesser extent Sal and Peggy) always makes me question if this is a guy who deserves happiness or success. I’m glad he resurfaced, even if it was a bit clunky.
Yes! I forgot about Sal – another character Don totally screwed over.
One of the themes of Mad Men, and Breaking Bad, or even a show like House for that matter, is that the protagonist is not necessarily a good person or worthy of happiness. It is debatable in both series, however sticking to Mad Men it is clear that he is not a straight-forward hero or entirely a nice guy. Of course, that is part of the appeal. You could argue that Don Draper and Walter White are at heart bad guys, or at least have that potential. I DO think Don is trying to be a good person. Oft times, he ends up failing at that.
-Cheers
@Leahblizz, I agree that Don screwed over as you say, Sal, and Adam. But I don’t think that’s true of his treatment of Lane. I thought he was fair. From the moment Cooper handed him the check he covered for him. He gave him several opportunities to come clean WIThOUT calling the “authorities”, and finally, he gave him the gentlemen’s way out, a resignation instead of a firing.
He was not trying to screw Lane, he was trying to protect the company.
I think Don did the right thing re: Lane. The problem is Don also took it personally–“How am *I* supposed to trust you again?”–so he came off as a condescending hardass. Which is exactly what Lane, a child of abuse and terrified of failure, didn’t need.
hi Dave,
I wouldn’t say that the protagonist not necessarily being a good person is ‘one of the themes of Mad Men’. Complex, morally ambiguous characters have been a feature of good fiction for a while. The specific attributes and actions of Don and Walter White (Tony Soprano, Al Swearengen etc)that make us question their goodness/likability usually indicate the themes of the series they are in. (pride/need for power in Breaking Bad. abandoning ppl and protecting his own interests at the expense of others in Mad Men etc.)
@LN, good point. I find most of the fiction out there to be more black-and-white. Which, frankly, gets boring. It is entirely possible that I need to seek out some of the less obvious shows, or shows like The Sopranos and Deadwood which I’ve heard of just not gotten around to watching. Regardless, I agree that people on Mad Men are complex and morally ambiguous. Just like real people (to a degree). I would like to see more of that (which I generally get in books or Indie/underground movies & comics).
As for Don Draper, and Walter White, they are morally complex and arguably “bad guys” to one degree or another (especially Walt). Yet, seeing the whole person is to know them. I still feel sympathy, a LOT for Don, and more than I’d openly care to admit for Walt, so I DO want them to succeed or achieve some happy ending (or at least as happy as possible under the circumstances they throw themselves in). The themes often help us identify our flaws. That was an interesting point about how the character flaws are tied to those themes. I do not know if the whole series of Mad Men is about protecting your own interests, although this season sure seems to be. It makes for an interesting moral quandary when these protagonists that we feel for are subject to the wrong side of these “themes.”
-Cheers
@tijde–well, to be fair, it was Don’s signature which was forged, and Don who ran interference and who got chewed out by Cooper because of Lane’s actions. I might take it personally too.
Now the question is: Are these episodes enough to guarantee them a 5th Emmy win???
Depends on the competition. They might give it to Boardwalk.
2 things.
I don’t think Boardwalk Empire came close to the quality of Mad Men this season.
and
the Wire got 0 Emmys so I guess lesser shows can win
Okay, one more ramble before I sleep.
as Joan said, the money keeps coming in – not just from jaguar – which makes it seem like their situation wasn’t so dire back in the episode that shall not be named.
Actually the way I understood it, getting Jaguar was the message other prospective clients needed to give them business. It sent a message to madison avenue that they weren’t going anywhere.
Surprised me there were no repercussions to Lane’s business loan of $50,000 he took out to finance the bonuses. He told everyone it was a surplus. And that didn’t come out before his death. I imagined it would come into play this week to make them realize they weren’t quite as well-off as they supposed. I wonder if that will have its effects over the break, or if it won’t matter, or if I’m misunderstanding what happened with that loan.
The bank advance was against rosy forecasts, which actually ended up being conservative. They are flush in revenues, so the bank wouldn’t have anything to worry about.
It would have been a problem if their revenues had dried up after not getting Jaguar, but that didn’t happen.
I can see that. My next money question then is what happens to Lane’s partnership? Has his stake in the company passed to his wife? If so, shouldn’t the other partners be arranging to buy her out? Or is she going to have the role Bert’s sister had in the first two seasons?
Good question TJ. But I’m guessing that could be hand-waved by saying such a situation was addressed in each partner’s contract–that in the event of death, their share just reverts to the other partners.
The $50,000 wasn’t a loan, it was a line of credit. I’m sure Don paid back the $7500 and closed the line of credit so no one else had to know.
I’m thinking paying Lane’s widow back the $50,000 he put up as a stake in the partnership effectively cancelled her claim to his share of the business.
Ah, thanks for clearing that up, Elaine.
I’m not sure how the $50,000 check would cancel Mrs. Price’s interest in the firm. If his interest fell to her, then she would be owed that $50,000 (at some point in the next 6 years).
@Tijde, I would think if they had a contract like that, it would require the partners to pay for the share of the deceased partner.
Yes, that was a little creepy. Interesting when Don meets Peggy and he reluctantly admits that you help people become successful and then they move on. He doesn’t really want them to move on. He doesn’t want life or society to move on. He wants things to stay the same as much as possible as symbolized by him ordering an Old Fashioned even as he sits in a hip, trendy, elegant bar full of younger people. He’s stuck between generations. He’s too young to be appreciated by Roger’s generation; often called The Greatest Generation who fought WW2. Roger has often made light of Don’s service in Korea as if it wasn’t a real war like the won he fought in the Pacific against the Japanese. And Don’s too old to truly relate to Peggy’s (and Ginsburg’s) generation which is full of new exciting and radical ideas which energize younger people and scare older generations. Society is beginning to pass Don by before he even gets a chance at running things. He quickly rose to the heights, as his generation rose quickly in the absence of many of the older men killed in WW2, almost getting to the very top (Cooper and Sterling still rank above him and often contradict Don in partner’s meetings-Don has never been in control of the firm despite his universally recognized creative brilliance which just so happens to be on the wane as Ginsburg’s brilliance has emerged) and he, and the rest of his generation, are already on the way down, being passed at a rapid pace by the next generations of Pete and Peggy and Megan (whose restlessness and desire to have a career of her own and desire for Don to support that is another example of society passing Don by). One way of illustrating this is by looking at US presidents. We went from Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush 41, all of whom were born before Don and represent older generations, to Clinton, Bush 43 and Obama, all of whom were born ten years or so after Don or later representing succeeding generations. Don’s generation never really got their president and they have become a sort of forgotten generation. Too young to serve in WW2 and too old to have gone to Viet Nam. Even though they served with distinction in Korea, that war was never supported like WW2 – hell, it wasn’t even technically called a war. And the service of those men is generally forgotten when we talk about the great sacrifices in our history. In many ways, Don represents this forgotten generation.
How about when Don watched Megan’s reel all alone in the conference room. That is how he sees her, as evidenced by his wry little smile, a two-dimensional, black-and-white compliant little girl. Someone he can enjoy from a safe distance but he keeps at arm’s length when she tries to get close. He doesn’t respect her as an actress or as a career woman. He is placating her until she gets it out of her system. But Megan understands what he’s doing and challenged him by asking him “how the hell would you know” if she’s terrible as an actress. Contrast him viewing her in black-and-white to the later scene where she is shooting the commercial and she is dressed in vibrant colors and being fawned over by many others; helping her be a success. As they talk, she is smiling and she is lit brightly while, even as they are near each other, Don is in shadow. As she moves away to work, he looks back from the side of the set and he’s lit even dimmer. Then he turns away from her, and her budding success, literally turning his back on her and walks away into ever darkening shadows. Next we see him at the bar and that girl asks him if he’s alone. Given Don’s fear of allowing people to get close and the fact that he is actually living life as someone he’s not, the answer to that question is clear. His closing smile seems to suggest that is the way he likes it. As the season ends, the song playing is, “You Only Live Twice” from the James Bond film. A fitting sentiment in that this is Don’s (Dick’s) second life and in many ways it appears to be ending as he knows it. Will there be a third? Moreover, Bond often uses a cover identity to get what he wants just as Don has been doing for most of his adult life. But Bond always knew what he wanted. Does Don?
Pete’s unwillingness or inability to be happy and appreciate the terrific life he has represents the general selfishness of his generation which eventually manifested itself in stark form during the 1970s – the Me Decade.
The obviousness of the season’s themes and symbols represents society’s transition from the relative calm of the 50s/early 60s to the utter chaos of the late 60s.
If Weiner does not trust in his audience as strongly as he used to, it’s a conscious decision to show how the generation that grew up in the 60s – Sally’s and Glen’s generation – came to distrust older generations and institutions. It’s like Chuck Heston told Luscious, “Keep the banner of discontent flying high and don’t trust anyone over 30.”
The conflict between Megan and her mother is another reminder of generational rifts. Even thought both of them married older men who don’t see them as they see themselves, these two women – mother and daughter are so much alike – are still of different generations who no longer want the same things for themselves and don’t understand each other.
Even as Don appeared happy at the end of Season 4, the final shot is him holding Megan while looking out the open window into the night looking for something, maybe looking for something else. He’s happy yet unfulfilled. The last shot of him this season is similar in that on the surface he appears happy. Yet he’s back in a bar and he is still looking for something else. He may not ever know exactly what will make him happy AND fulfilled. But he very well may seek it in the arms of yet another younger woman. Don’s pattern of getting involved with younger women, with only a couple of exceptions, shows discontent with his own generation. Something about his generation isn’t quite good enough. He has no friends or even colleagues his own age. Almost everyone he deals with is of a different generation. He somehow understands that society is changing and passing him by, even if he resists it. And he seeks a connection to younger generations through the affections of younger women. Maybe he will find answers there. Maybe he, and by proxy, his generation can stay relevant there. Maybe one of the stronger themes of ‘Mad Men’ is this forgotten generation trying to find its place in society.
All in all, a great season – maybe the best overall. I am very much looking forward to where we go from here.
Interesting writeup. One thing that struck me in your comments was Don and the generation gap. Interesting how he is kind of from a “lost” generation.
What I am also struck by is what Don wants and how he might get it. The one person who seems to have truly gotten him was Anna Draper. I’m not sure if that means Don should go for older women, however I think it is the type of person suited for him. I think Megan COULD be that person, although I may be in the minority. However for Don to be happy in a relationship (at least one with Megan) requires some personal growth or a change in expectations. Still, I think he is lost in what he wants and where he fits in. I think we can all see where he should have done things differently and how close he is (or should be) to achieving true happiness. I am not sure that is the story Matt Weiner is writing.
Regardless, thanks for sharing your thoughts. I’m looking forward to where they go from here as well.
-Cheers
I thoroughly enjoyed your analysis, particularly the mother-daughter relationship. As men often see their significant others’ mothers as potentially indicative of who/what they might expect down the road and Don is old-fashioned in his thinking at times, I wonder if he see the bitterness in Megan’s mother as a possible fate for Mean if she fails or does not give her all to chasing her dreams. I felt that was part of the reason he changed his mind about pulling strings — to not stand in Megan’s way and risk her becoming biter and also because Don has issues with authority figures, so he would not take Marie’s advice simply because she gave it to him, unsolicited and as a statement, rather than a suggestion. .
Am I the only one who thinks that Don just saw Betty as he was watching Megan’s reel, and it has nothing to do with fulfilling needs and worrying about giving her what she wants and needs?
Maybe next season they can just have Weiner in a little circle in a corner of the screen yelling out what each scene means.
The Weiner’s Circle
lol headinbetweenjoansbreasts likes this comment
Laughing out loud for real! Thanks for a good chuckle.
What’s a regina?
I couldn’t help but notice how many times we saw people coming through doors, closing doors, through a doorway, doors closing. As Beth said, her depression feels like a door she wants to walk through (to paraphrase). Tonight’s episode seemed to thematically be everyone walking through doors, trying to get to the other side.