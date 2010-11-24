‘Modern Family’ – ‘Mother Tucker’: Hey you! Get your damn hands off him!

‘Twas the night before Thanksgiving, and since I’m off tomorrow and didn’t see the ABC comedies in advance, I’m only going to have time to offer up very brief thoughts on them, starting with “Modern Family,” just as soon as I present to your mother like a baboon…
I’m glad the schedule played out in a way that let me spend more time on last week’s “Manny Get Your Gun” and not very much on “Mother Tucker.” Where “Manny Get Your Gun” was the season’s best episode, and one of those “Fizbo”-level episodes that exemplify the show’s strengths, “Mother Tucker” was an uneven and at times incredibly predictable episode, in which I liked little bits of each storyline but didn’t like any of them in their entirety. With the Dunphy story, for instance, I was amused as usual by Phil’s man-crush on Dylan (and by Dylan himself) but didn’t like getting yet another Haley story predicated on a goofy misunderstanding. I laughed at Gloria popping her shoulder back in to play ping pong, but found that story overall to be pretty thin, etc.
Still feeling the good vibes from “Manny Get Your Gun,” though, which is good.
What did everybody else think?
I agree completely on those things you commented, but I also loved the Mitchell/Cam part, where there was some pretty laugh out loud moments.
Also, Phil’s “that’s how you know it was a relationship worth having” was a good heartwarming moment, I thought.
Hmm, I thought last week’s episode was painful. This was a slight step up. Emphasis on slight.
The episode didn’t work as a whole for me, but I liked individual moments and jokes. Dylan no longer caring if the Phil knew that he usually left through the window, Manny letting others play though in miniature golf, and Brinda’s most confusing summer all made me laugh. The Cam/Mitchell storyline didn’t work at all for me, though Cam showing Mitchell that he hurt his mom in the heart on the doll was good.
Dylan continues to kill it though, and I hope (and suspect) this episode sets up a minor yet significant storyline that eventually makes Dylan a permanent part of the family. Subpar episode but still pretty decent.
Agree. I’d hate to lose Dylan completely. I think he’s great.
I still dont think any episode this season has been as good as Fizbo, including last weeks and this weeks was flat as well. The Cam/Mitchell and Jay/Gloria/Manny stories were so underwhelming they might as well have just omitted them. The Dunphy story wasn’t terribly funny but overall I liked it. It showed a lot of heart while not being overly cheezy. And it really seemed to broaden Haley’s character in my opinion. Also there was no Luke, which I’m a fan of, and of course Phil being Phil, which is always a pleasure to see.
A sub-par episode of this show is far superior to 90% of the programs on the air.
Sandra, I couldn’t agree with you more!! I find it so annoying, especially when someone says it about an average show.
Although I do love Modern Family and really liked this episode.
Modern Family is choir to watch when it’s not working. Unlike 30 Rock, Cougar Town, Community, or The Big Bang Theory, which still urge laughs even when they’re middling, ‘Modern’ is just flat-out corny and boarderline unwatchable when it isn’t on point.
It’s been subpar so often this season that I’m not sure it still qaulifies as a good show.
Except that Chuck is right. There’s a difference between a subpar episode that’s still enjoyable (Modern Family, 30 Rock) and totally losing your way (The Office). No need to start tearing a series a new a-hole just because every episode isn’t the BEST episode.
Agree with Alan’s review..:
Claire crowding Mitchell’s personal space oddly reminded me of 30 Rock, with Liz Lemon dancing in Jack’s face at the end of Black Light Attack.
Of all ABC comedies last night, Modern Family was the worst. Weird episode.
Best: Cougar Town and Norm MacDonald as Neil Flynn brother on The Middle.
And I have to say, Better With You is growing on me. Good continuity, tight script, fun flashbacks and good actors.
6/10
Can we just start referring to Phil as ABC’s Michael Scott and get on with it?
Love the show, but his character is such a rip off.
It may be a rip-off, but either the Office has no idea how to write Michael any more or Carrell is just mailing it in. Either way Michael Scott is not longer Michael Scott (an he could never hold David Brent’s jock). Phil is doing the genre 100 times better right now.
Phil is smart, successful and a great, caring father and husband. Example… Phil hugging and consoling his daughter who just broke up with her boyfriend: “I know it hurts now, but that’s how you know it was a relationship worth having.”
Phil is nothing like Michael Scott.
Michael Scott would not be aware enough to throw away the sweatshirt at the end of the episode, either.
Sepinwall and Feinberg covered this a long time ago; if you’re going to define a “Michael Scott” genre that widely, then basically no one is allowed to play oblivious any more.
they should give their emmy back and maybe the writers will be better.
Funny, this was actually my favorite episode of the season so far. I think I may have laughed more than any episode of any show this season so far.
And Phil throwing away the hoodie at the end floored me.
“i’m not playing dumb. i’m NEVER playing dumb!!!”
i love dylan.
I agree it was a so-so episode, and of course that happens on the night I was introducing my parents to the show, building up expectations of how hilarious it is.
I thought it was an excellent episode for Ty Burrell, a solid one for Sofia Vergara, but nothing else about the episode had any pop. In particular, the Cam/Tucker sequence was painfully flat, despite drawing on background elements that have played well in the past.