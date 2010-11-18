‘Modern Family’ – ‘Manny Get Your Gun’: Flash into me

A review of last night’s “Modern Family” coming up just as soon as I cheat on you with choreography…
When Fienberg and I talked about season two on the podcast a couple of weeks ago, Dan observed that he was still waiting for an episode where everything came together at the end in the style of the strongest season one episodes. So I had to laugh when “Manny Get Your Gun” climaxed with all the characters literally coming right at each other and nearly getting into a four-way car accident.
But then, I was laughing because the rest of the episode had put me in a good mood(*), it was so funny and mostly so well-observed about all the characters. There are episodes of the show where the jokes feel predictable and/or the attempt at warmth feels shoehorned in, but in “Manny Get Your Gun,” nearly everything was clicking.
(*) There are comedies – Steven Moffat’s “Coupling” was often one of them – that can get away with being not funny at all for a very long time and then being incredibly funny all of a sudden at the end. In general, though, laughter that’s consistent or laughter that builds throughout the episode feels more satisfying – and easier in a way. Again, I laughed at the car gag because it was a literal representation of the concept Dan and I had just been talking about, but also because the episode had put me in the frame of mind to laugh and keep laughing.
I’ve talked a few times this season about how the show could sometimes stand to ease back on a few of the characters in any given episode, but despite having four cars’ worth of story, this one didn’t feel overcrowded, and none of the character stories felt slight.
The only one I didn’t enjoy wholeheartedly was Mitchell and Cam, and that was only because I assumed almost immediately that Cam had made too big an assumption with the elderly potential lovebirds(**), and that one would turn out to be married, or they’d be complete strangers, or something, and that punch was indeed telegraphed. But even that subplot worked out well in the end, with Cam’s petulant reaction to Mitchell out-Cam-ing him with the flash mob. Much as Cam presses Mitchell to be more like him, Cam doesn’t want to lose his position as the more artistic, flamboyant and plain fun member of the duo, and this was a nice commentary on that.
(**) One of those lovebirds was played by the great character actor Norman Lloyd. God, I remember when he was on “St. Elsewhere” 25 years ago playing a character everyone expected to drop dead any minute. Instead, he’s 95, and while he only works on rare occasions (his last credit before this was “In Your Shoes” five years ago), it still does my heart good every time I see the guy on screen.
The question of who gets to be The Fun One was unsurprisingly the subject of the Dunphy plot. Phil’s obsession with family camp in general and White power in particular was one of the show’s best Phil-related gags in a while – I particularly enjoyed Haley being unable to get through an entire talking head segment to discuss the idea of going back – and the father and his two daughters making each other cry was just plain laugh-out-loud funny. (Alex: “We made our daddy cry!” Phil: “You called me daddy!”)
And then there was the concentrated joy that was the Jay/Manny/Gloria portion of our evening. First, Sofia Vergara + BB pistol = awesome. Math fact. (I don’t care if it undermines the realism of the show; I would not object to Gloria carrying that thing in every scene from now on.) Second, Manny’s premature old man-ism is a very funny character trait, but also something the show, like Manny, has kind of taken for granted. The idea of Jay inadvertently making Manny reexamine his entire lifestyle worked because of course Manny doesn’t know how to be a kid. His prank call bounces back on him, mixing sodas grosses him out, and even when he lounges on the floating island, he doesn’t bother to take off his suit (and somehow keeps it dry for the party). Etc. Manny’s perfectly happy being an old guy in a kid’s body who reads the newspaper, etc., and for once the big heartwarming speech at the end (delivered as his toast to himself, rather than a voiceover) actually seemed to fit.
Good stuff.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js
It never ceases to amaze me how this show can be so funny and retain the warmth they do without ever being stale. How embarrassed ABC should have been to have to advertise a pandering mess like “Skating with the Stars” in the midst of one of the fleeting moments of good network television left in the week.
i’d like to be at the dunphy house for italian accent night.
Honestly … I was sort of bored with this episode. My expectations for the show have lowered dramatically this season, as I’ve been very unimpressed with what I think has been a rather uneven season where the comedy seems forced. My issue is … I guess … that these characters don’t seem to be … evolving. There’s obviously something to be said for the fact that, as adults, change is easier said than done (along with the act that comedies show snippets of life), but we still have the same basic character maps most of the time. I actually liked the Cam and Mitchell storyline the best, at it put the idea of characters evolving at it’s forefront.
I don’t know – I just haven’t liked this season, whereas Season 1, I thought, was excellent (particularly at the beginning … I thought it really tapered off in the 2nd half). If I want a comedy about familial warmth, I’d rather watch the dynamic in Cougar Town. If I want funny … I’d rather watch Cougar Town. I know … I guess I’m a Bill Lawrence shill … but I honestly think Cougar Town has easily surpassed Modern Family in all the ways that made Modern Family stand out in season 1, and also in the dramatic elements as well.
“You cheated on me with choreography and that is the worst kind” – Man, I love me some Cam!
Great stuff. Agree that the senior couple was the only miss–a bit tedious. Also, didn’t buy Cam’s anger at Mitch….felt like it was shoehorned in so everyone at the table would be mad.
Also loved Luke’s attempt to cheer up Claire: “That was a crunchy surprise!”
Really enjoyed this episode. It was great to see how confident Gloria is with her shooting ability (“I could have undone your shirt”). I liked Luke trying to convince his mom that she’s fun, too, and then undermining himself by saying “Well, not now!”
I loved this episode. The flash mob was a fabulous surprise, with Mitchell taking center stage and Cam trying to do the choreography as well. The Dunphys were in fine form, and Jay/Gloria/Manny were terrific. The only thing I didn’t like was the old couple.
Holy cow! That was Dr. Auschlander? That’s awesome!
Totally agreed — I loved this episode, and won’t be deleting it from the DVR for some time. Gloria SLAYED me with that gun. “We both know I oculd have unbuttoned your shirt if I wanted to.” And then the repeat with the ice bucket at the end.
I loved the episode last night. You said it perfectly: everything was clicking.
Thanks for mentioning Coupling as well. I need to go back and re-watch that series.
I realize that structurally, the episode was sound. Unfortunately, I just didn’t laugh that much. Highlights for me were Gloria with the BB gun and Mitch with the flash mob.
This show is very solid and watchable every week but it’s settling into a comfortable pattern of cliche, easy 80s/90s sitcommy humor. Cam hating a holiday is so cliche and his explanation didn’t even make for a good payoff. Same with Phil’s story–someone feels insecure about their relationship because another couple broke up and then at the end of the episode the couple are closer than ever. Same with Jay forgetting relationship milestones and anniversaries. Same with the misunderstanding between Haley and Claire about Dylan and Phil. All done done done and done.
I want to see more plots about inter-house combos. Jay and Phil, Mitch and Claire, Luke and Manny, Cam and Gloria, etc.
I thought the ep was great, but I just felt the white team/blue team thing was a bit too forced. Even for Phil, the implied racial statement shouldn’t have been *that* hard to realize (especially when you get a t-shirt made with a statement like that). Phil’s a pretty savvy (albeit clumsy) realtor – I mean, he manages to be the bread winner for the family, so he can’t be that idiotic. Just felt like they were pulling a Michael Scott with it. (Besides, aren’t teams usually red/blue? Only for the sole purpose of scripting a joke do you make teams blue/white :)
I watched the episode again this morning and think I laughed harder than I did last night, which is saying something.
The Dunphys were my favorite story by far. Haley storming out of the talking head leaving a flustered Alex is probably my favorite moment of the show this season–closely followed by “We made our daddy cry.” Luke’s attempts to cheer Claire up were also pretty sweet.
I found the Jay/Gloria subplot pretty relatable since I, like Jay, hate to admit I’m wrong about stuff like that. Gloria and the gun just made it that much more hilarious. And Rico Rodriguez was such a find for this show–I loved how awry Manny’s attempts at reclaiming his childhood went.
Mitch/Cam were the weak link of the episode for me. The adult adulterers were a letdown and frankly at this point, I have flash mob fatigue. But Mitch’s intentions were sweet and I couldn’t help but laugh at Cam’s attempt to join-in.
8/10
For me, this episode ranked right up there with ‘Fizbo’.
“You cheated on me with choreography and that is the worst kind” put the icing on a great episode.
The Dunphy plot was great.
This scene would’ve been extreme if all four cars crashed into another, and all bursted into flames, at the front door of Maggiano’s sending all the cast members of Modern Family to a nearby hospital in downtown L.A. I hope YouTube could make a video of all four cars screeching their tires back and fourth dancing to the music of the Bee Gees song Stayin’ Alive as a YTP on YouTube.