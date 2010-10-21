‘Modern Family’ – ‘Unplugged’: The curious incident of the Gloria in the night-time

A quick review of last night’s “Modern Family” coming up just as soon as I check the rat shovel for signs of dog…
When I announced on Monday that I’d be taking a few days off for personal reasons, someone on Twitter joked, “Modern Family fans rejoice.” Last week, a bunch of you decided that I was simply looking for reasons to complain about the show – as opposed to the much less complicated, actual explanation that I didn’t find it as funny as some of you did – and given that I didn’t like most of “Unplugged,” I was tempted to just skip the show altogether this week and come back next week.
Instead, I’m gonna keep it simple: I didn’t laugh at the Dunphy plot other than Luke destroying Dunphy Towers (“There’s no fire escapes! They cut corners!”) and the revelation of what Haley was doing with the bar of soap. I hated hated hated the Cam/Mitchell plot, as I feel every comedy on television needs to forever retire stories about parents freaking out about getting their kids into private school (I also cringed when “Parenthood” did it a few weeks ago).
But Jay/Gloria/Manny? That I laughed at – a lot. It was completely cartoonish – Gloria’s voice setting off the car alarm, the guys in mortal terror of her, etc. – yet in a way that played to the strengths of all three actors.
So one out of three, maybe one and a quarter. Not really loving this season so far. But to be fair, I ran hot and cold on season one, too, where I enjoyed maybe half the episodes without any reservations. Hoping for a “Fizbo”-level episode, and soon.
And now let me brace myself as I ask: what did everybody else think?
Luke might be the MVP of this show… (next to Gloria, of course)
The gag with him lowering his face into the bowl of Trix so he could continue playing his DS throughout the meal was incredible!
“There’s no fire escapes! They cut corners!” might have been the line of the season so far. Instant laughter on my part.
Agreed. Funny how last week the Jay/Gloria/Manny storyline was by far the worst, and this week it was the only one that really worked. I guess it’s a sign that there’s no true weak link, but it would be nice to see one again where it all clicked at once.
I’m with you all the way on that one. I could not stand last week’s J/G/M but this one made me laugh non-stop. The phrase “If she catches us we’re as dead as that dog probably is” had me laughing long after the show ended.
Didn’t like the Dunphy storyline. Thought it made the parents look too much like idiots.
Didn’t like the Jay/Gloria/Manny storyline. Didn’t buy that Jay & Manny would think Gloria could commit dog homicide.
Loved the payoff to the Cam & Mitchell storyline though. Cam’s Native American routine had me in stitches. The corn = maize thing is so cliche, the fact that he had to go to that well twice was just awesome.
It is like in The Simpsons episode “Cape Feare” with Sideshow Bob and the rakes.
I thought it was one of the funniest episodes of Modern Family myself. The Jay/Manny/Gloria plot was awesome, and Cam/Mitchell was fantastic. Didn’t care much for the Dunphy family one, but enough good liners to make up for it.
My white-man name is Tucker but I’m 1/16 Cherokee
I like it when Gloria says “pickles” almost as much as when she says “cupcakes.”
had to laugh when they first meet the new neighbor. he looks at gloria, congratulates jay, and jay says, “just wait.”
then she rips into him. funny [and subtle] stuff.
I wonder if PETA is going to complain over the alleged dog kidnapping/homicide plot.
Anyway, the Jay/Gloria/Manny plot was funny. Only other thing that made be laugh was Luke. The cereal bit, and Dunphy Towers.
The J/M/G storyline was way funny. It started out great with the neighbor retorting that they shouldn’t have been complaining about his dog when he never complains about their parrot. And then we get the montage of Gloria’s “Jay!Jay!JAY!JAY!” Hahahahaha. And then we even get one when the scene ends.
Manny acting all nonchalant and cool when Jay expresses his concerns, but then we see he’s been masking his own worries with espresso. “Why are your hands shaking?” “This is my fifth one. I think I have a problem.”
It’s really funny that Jay and Manny have become such compatriots, too.
I was also bored with the Cam-Mitchell storyline. Although I did chuckle a little at Cam’s horribly racist Indian monologue to the school’s headmaster. Mainly because he stuck to the bit. 1/16th Cherokee!
The technology plot was meh, although I do like that every once and a while we get a particularly conniving Haley, as opposed to total brain dead typical teen. Luke was also funny.
you’re right, him sticking with the monologue made it worth it.
laughed hard at the cutaways to gloria yelling, “jay” that the neighbor mistook for a loud and annoying parrot.
felt like ‘unplugged’ stole a bit from seinfeld’s infamous ‘the contest’ episode [“and then there were 3.”] as well as 30 rock’s ‘cleveland’ episode where liz’s boyfriend is up for a promotion and loses out to diversity. not unlike cam and mitchell:
[www.youtube.com]
“well played garkel.’ – one of my favorite alec baldwin lines.
I instantly laughed at this line:
Mitch – “Great. Leave it to the gays to raise the only underachieving Asian in America.”
C’mon! That was hilarious. Maybe because I’m Asian?
I was into the Cam-Mitch storyline because it felt like an accurate humourous exaggeration of how in society diversity is used as a “card” and “competitive advantage” for getting into great schools, a great job, etc.
Excellent points.
I also loved the “underachieving Asian” comment.
Maybe it’s because I got into the show late with DVDs, but I really look forward to new episodes every week (especially with “Parks & Rec benched). I laughed out loud a lot during this episode. The Jay/Gloria story was best overall but one of my favorite moments had to be Claire on the phone with Mitch and Cam
Claire: Donâ€™t worry, she can wait another year. Just buy her a Blackberry, thatâ€™s all she gonna want to anyway.
Cam: What did she say?
Mitchell: She says to buy her a Blackberry.
Cam: Lily doesnâ€™t have the dexterity for that, Claire! What is happening?
I know it’s just a sitcom, blah blah blah, but it’s starting to get very unnerving how quiet and passive Lily *always* is. During the whole pre-school plot (and I’ve never agreed more with Alan that with his hatred of private pre-school plot), I just wanted to stop the guys and scream, “if you want your baby to do well in life, quit treating her like a prop, and talk to her, play with her, interact with her.” When the show started, I was really impressed with how well-behaved Lily was. Now I worry if there’s even a little girl behind that constant blank stare. I’m starting to hope the explanation is that they keep her drugged up or something, because the alternative (that she’s just like that) would be worse.
Am I the only one?
I’ve seen behind-the-scenes photos where the girls are smiling. Don’t worry about them.
Really liked Claire on the phone trying to deal with those terrible voice recognition menus. Luke was outstanding with the cereal and the towers. He has been much, much better than last season. I think they are going to the Manny/espresso thing too often and Jay hasn’t been very good this season.
I agree with you. I didn’t find much funny about last night. The Dunphy’s “Contest” story was boring, predictable and for some reason made me think of Seinfeld’s “The Contest.” Perhaps it was irrational but I do know I wish I would’ve been watching that episode for the millionth time than the MF outing last night.
Cam/Mitch’s story was also predictable but it did elicit a few laughs from me. I think I credit the delivery of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.
And the only one part that worked for me in the Jay/Gloria/Manny story was when Gloria killed the rat before going to church.
So all in all, it seems like every story had about one or two moments that made me laugh but it was a weaker episode overall.
not to mention gloria’s “sunday best” outfit.
i think the pews would be full of guys at that church!
Hey, comment showed up! Yay!
Wow, even though you’ve had problems with the show, I guess I didn’t notice it as much as others. Completely disagree about this ep, thought it was uniformly terrific. From “Representative! Representative!” to “She’s just making up words” to Hogwarts and Maize and all the Gloria stuff, just amazingly funny. So I say 3 for 3, and we get peeckles.
This was really the funniest episode of the season. I was almost crying at the Cam/Mitchell line, and sure, the parents freaking out over pre-school is contrived. However, they way they did it was not. “Disabled interracial lesbians with an African kicker? Didn’t see that coming…” Genius… It might be time for you to hand off the review reigns to someone else, because Modern Family is on its way to a second Best Comedy Emmy. It’s cool you don’t get it, but you are in the minority.
I agree with your take on Cam/Mitchell. “Disabled interracial lesbians…” Very funny. The Jay/Gloria/Manny storyline was good, too. Dunphys, not so much.
Alan, I completely agree about the over used “must get into the best pre-school” plot.. however, the Howarts line made me laugh out loud, as well as the one upsmanship of levels of diversity-
C’mon, Cam talking like an Indian and Mitch whispering “Oh G-d” was worth that weak storyline.
And now we have pickles!
I liked it. The whole thing, not just the Gloria/Jay/Manny part. If anything I find that this is one of the few returning shows I have that is NOT disappointing me this season. I’ve gotten laughs out of every S2 eppy so far.
I laughed outloud several times, I thought it was good.
Luke is the weak link of the show. The worst actor on tv.
Yet I love Luke. Manny gets all the praise, but I honestly enjoy the Dunphy kids more.
I totally disagree. Luke is my favorite of the kids and I think the actor does a great job.
Yeah I think Luke is fine. I’m not really all that connected with tv criticism (I only started reading this site last week), but is it true that Manny gets praised? That kid is a horrendous actor, I’ve seen elementary-school productions that are have better actors then him. But Luke is fine.
I’ve been pretty critical of Modern Family in the past, but I thought this was another very funny episodes. Modern Family doesn’t have the most original storylines, but I think it brings the funny every week. And since comedy is so subjective I don’t think anyone should be giving Alan a hard time for not loving the show week in and week out.
The reason why Community usually gets consistently great reviews is because the storylines and characters are so unique. Even if the jokes don’t work on that show (or it becomes too meta) the show is usually solid regardless.
Both Modern Family and Community are top notch comedies.
This season hasn’t been as strong as last season but I thought this was the strongest episode so far. The Jay-Manny-Gloria plot slayed me. Ed O’Neil is criminally underrated on this show. The subtlety to some of his lines: specifically when he says, “just wait” to his neighbor, the terror when he says “She left the rat head out there as a message to the other rats”, and the earnestness when he talks about going with Gloria to Colombia.
I wasn’t a big fan of the Dunphy plot, but I almost died during Eric Stonestreet’s Indian impression.
I totally agree with you, Sam.
Yes, Ed O’Neil doesn’t get enough credit. He’s terrific on the show.
Are you kidding me?
All 3 families were hilarious,
when Haley says to Claire “Is this what you always sound like”, freaking hilarious, shows you how disconnected she is from that family.
Alex always making the parents look like idiots, “She’s making up words”.
“The library is a bathroom for homeless people”.
Everything worked!
To me, this is Modern Family’s equivalent of “Basic Rocket Science.” I am quickly running out of shows that I am genuinely excited for on network television.
Must be something wrong with me cos I LOL’d more than a few times last night.
Regardless of how you feel about a particular episode, I look forward to coming here and reading your OPINION on the episode. More often than not, I agree with your critique. Even when I don’t, I remember that opinions vary. So, for those of us who remember that, please continue to critique this show (and others) whatever way you see fit. There is a reason why you are a critic and we are not. :)
Now, if only we could fix the commenting issues.
I have finally reached my conclusion about the real Alan Sepinwall. Except for a few shows like Mad Men and Breaking Bad, Alan is a contrarian. He can’t deny it.
He gravitates toward the underdog. MF is a smash hit so Alan gets turned off by the hype, and enjoys more the struggling underdogs Cougartown and Community. He resents MF because it gets more attention than the other two just mentioned and goes into each episode predisposed to hate it.
I became sold on this theory most recently with Alans treatment of Sons of Anarchy. That show was loved and adored by Alan last year when it was a sleeper show for FX, back when it was living under the shadow of Damages. A much publicized show that Alan hated and took great pains to assert how inferior it was to Anarchy.
Well Damages is gone. Anarchy is a smash hit. The critics love it. Its FX’s most popular show and with success comes the predictable Sepinwall hostility. Now that the show is an overwhelming success Anarchy can do nothing right in his eyes. The show has become horrible and overrated as Alan has transferred his affection to the struggling Terriers. Alan now resents the success of Anarchy and is predisposed to view everything the show does as inferior to his new pet Terriers. If Cougartown and Terriers ever become successful he will hate them much as he detests MF and Anarchy.
Bravo, Bill. Nailed me. The opinions I express are clearly not honest ones, but motivated entirely by my anti-establishment worldview.
Off to figure out a new gimmick now that you’ve ruined the old one by revealing it to the world…
Bill, I don’t mean to be disrespectful or anything, but talk about the show not Alan. He’s doing his job, a pretty good one at that, and if you want critics to have the same opinions about shows that you do, I’m certain there are other critics out there. He likes what he likes. Just because some people may not agree with your opinions about shows, that doesn’t allow you to judge them.
And I think a lot of people can attest to the fact that Season 2 of Modern Family has been only okay, thus far.
RD, are you trying to be funny? You talked about opinions very nicely, then wrote, “…the fact that…” That’s kinda funny.
Bill, I think you’re trying to figure out why you don’t agree with Alan’s opinion. I know I don’t have to defend Alan (he did just fine himself) but critics are voicing their opinions. I enjoy reading Alan because we have the same sensibilities and I enjoy the quality of the people who post on here.
Alan states opinions, not facts. But there are some facts that contradict your argument:
1) Sons of Anarchy was a smash hit last year and the awards shows ignored it and many critics sneered at it. It almost caught Leno in the ratings (a cable show catching a broadcast show is unheard of). Alan is FAR from the only critic to voice concerns about the third season.
2) Modern Family was pretty much a hit out of the gate last year. Alan was on board with it then, if he were a contrarian he would have trashed it out of the gate.
3) Community is pretty critically lauded, Cougar Town not as much but it’s realy coming into it’s own as a show.
Kmarko, I ain’t no English major. Me fail engwish in Universitay.
I loved the episode. Thought it was great, probably the best of season 2. Yeah, the whole preschool thing is getting played out, but they had a good twist to it, thinking that their homosexuality could give them an advantage. I laughed out loud when Cam said “disabled interracial lesbians with an african kicker”.
Luke was amazing as always, and the Gloria/Parrot thing was hilarious. As was, Gloria knowing how to kill animals.
I may be in the minority, but thought it had numerous funny parts.
Luke is a live action Ralph Wigam
To Bill: Your theory has some holes. For one, I believe Alan’s a Yankees fan. If he really liked underdogs so much, he’d have switched to the Royals long ago. And on a tv note, he still seems to like Mad Men pretty well.
Having said that, I think Modern Family is far and away the best comedy on television with the most consistent laughs week in and week out, so I can’t explain why that doesn’t click with him.
One of the biggest problems I have with Modern Family– besides the fact that so many of the jokes are telegraphed and so many of the plotlines are sitcom-formula stuff– is the fact that the show is constantly revealing new background information about the characters that seem to be written on the fly, as the plot necessitates. Rather than working with the characters as they are, new information is constantly being added to their backgrounds as we go along, which makes me think these characters weren’t very clearly defined from the get-go. (Anyone else wonder how high school Cam managed to be a performance-quality clown, an excellent drummer, work on the farm, AND play football well enough to get a scholarship to Illinois for it, all while somehow having the time to pass his classes? I’m sure I’ve left off some things.)
Yeah, I like Modern Family, and it won the Emmy and all, but it was somewhere between the fourth- and sixth-best comedy of last season (clearly behind “Parks and Rec”, “Party Down”, and “Community”), and some of the cracks are showing more and more this season.
Obviously we’re not going to know all about the character’s backgrounds a few shows into season 2.
I would have liked the Dunphy storyline more if they had stuck with the original idea (one week without technology) rather than making it a contest. I think having the whole family go one week would have led to more humor about how the family doesn’t know how to interact with each other anymore.
I thought the Gloria storyline had some funny moments but fell flat at the end, and the same with Mitchell/Cameron – I was going with it until Cam’s ridiculous native american bit, which went overboard for me. So, not my favorite episode, but it still makes me laugh more than anything else on tv.
The kicker for me on the Gloria/Jay/Manny plot thread was when Gloria yelled: “Who do you think we are … Peruvians?!?”
yes, peruvians are the worst.
even lower than novelty user accounts.
Long time lurker de-lurking to say: I thought this episode was great and laughed at the Cam/Mitchell storyline because as the parent of a pre-schooler in the middle of the process of choosing a school for next year I totally identified with their neurotic anxiety about “the RIGHT school” for their kid.
so i thought last night’s episode was pretty good, not the best we’ve seen but good none the less. the part with luke and smashing the dunphy towers was good. the cam and mitchell part where they find out being gay with an asian baby gets them priority and mitchell says something along the lines of getting picked first for dodgeball and cam replies ‘i always got picked first for dodgeball. i could throw a dodgeball through a piece of plywood’ had me cracking up. and the indian part at the end was great. i liked the j/g/m line only i wasnt so keen on manny and the espressos. all in all, pretty good but i think everyone can agree that modern family needs that one episode that just clicks on all storylines. the one that has you rolling laughing for 23 minutes.
2 out of 3 won for me. I was surprised that I enjoyed the Jay/Gloria/dog story as much as I did, but it was hilarious. Also, peeckles! And I liked that the Dunphys turned it into a contest that 2 out of 3 kids bailed on quickly, and Claire lost her shit on the phone (that was me on vacation this year, crying on the cell phone in the middle of nowhere). And hell, HALEY OUTFAKED EVERYONE. You go, girl, you’re not as dumb as you seem!
I did, however, find the top preschool storyline freaking ridiculous for a kid that’s what, not even 2 yet? REALLY? I thought only people in NYC were that crazy. I never like those kinds of plotlines anyway, but it’s even worse with a wee toddler. And I was too embarrassed to even look at Cam during his Chief Spewing Bull speech.
If you didn’t laugh at Cam trying to talk like a Native American, then you have to funny bone…..
Really? Everyone liked that? I thought it was horrible, I literally turned off the sound on my computer because it was so unfunny and uncomfortable. I like the idea of Cam claiming to be Cherokee, but actually doing a racist impression? Unfunny and out of character. But then again, I was diagnosed at an early age as having no funny bone. It’s been a lifelong burden.
Tedd, I thought it was horrible too.
Folks have different taste. There are some people on this board that don’t seem to get that.
While I agree about the parent/kid school thing I still found Cam talking like an Indian hilarious. I also very much liked the Dunphy story line. Particularly the mom on the phone dealing with the voice activated queue. I’ve been there before and pretty much reacted just like her. Liked the Gloria story line as well. I thought is was a great episode overall and one of the funniest in a while.
Do parents really freak out that much about getting their kids into preschools and kindergartens? Most of the people in Parenthood and Modern Family (and most shows that use this storyline) live in great neighborhoods that probably have great public schools systems.
Cam’s Native American accent was by far the highlight of this season, can’t believe you didn’t mention that even briefly. Turn in your badge and your gun, Sepinwall
I was so uncomfortable watching that that I turned the sound off on my computer until it was over. And I liked the British Office.
“Interracial lesbian disabled couple with an Afican kicker!?! I didn’t see that one coming.” -Pure brilliance
I must have strange taste because I adored the Dunphy storyline (Ty Burrell, come get your Emmy, you’re brilliant and never fail to make me belly laugh), thought the Mitchell/Cam storyline was eh (Cam’s Indian accent was offensive and the overall story was ridiculous — I’m tired of histrionic, neurotic gay men and I’m a gay man myself), and the Jay/Gloria storyline was pretty standard sitcom fare. Not awful but not that great. Sure, there were great lines in all three, but two of the three were bad stories. The only reason I’m sticking with the show are the Dunphys, as there’s yet to be an episode this season with three cohesive, funny, honest stories. Also, I’d like to dropkick Manny. He’s by far the most irritating character on television.
The writing for the chldren on this show is so bad and stereotypical sitcommy that it messes up what otherwise would be a pretty decent show. I was cringing at all the teen girl talking back to her parents moments and the fat kid talking like a 40 year old was just more standard sitcom fare, and not in a good way.
But the adult parts of all three stories worked well enough for me, especially Jay/Gloria.
I respect Alan’s although I don’t agree with it.
Anyway, just want to point out when some commenters here say “a lot of people find the season not that good” I think it’s silly because the ratings are higher this season than the first season so the audience it liking the season so “not a lot of people” find this season weak
Maybe the commenters on this site, then I agree but that number is a handful so don’t generalize.
Anyway, still love this site, I love Alan’s opinions because it is well explained, I don’t have to agree but I like the insight. Some of the commenters here though think too highly of themselves and too elitis, just sayin
Hey, Alan, I love reading your reviews and hope you continue to review shows despite many people’s inability to separate an opinion from a fact or official judgment. That said, any future comments from me should be about the shows, not the writer.
I’ve always found Modern Family to be pretty hit or miss. That said, its misses still tend to be pretty darn funny – often moreso than when… say… 30 Rock or The Office misses, and I still watch and usually enjoy those. I haven’t really seen the preschool plot much (though similar OMG MY BABY HAS YUPPIE NEEDS plots are pretty much a constant in television) so it didn’t bother me. I find Cam and Mitchell can rescue pretty much anything from mediocrity when it comes to humor. The other two stories made me laugh too and relax during a hectic moving week, and really, that’s all I need from this show. Thanks for the review, Alan.
I loved “Come on. I could throw a dodgeball through a piece of plywood.”
I loved that line so much, I replayed it three times. I was hoping it would be Alan’s kicker for this episode.
It had its moments but this was a weak episode, one of the weakest. Cam’s “Indian” impression had me in stitches, and a few other one liners, but they need to stop shoehorning in 3 full plots into the show every episode.
The lighting in the garage when Jay and Manny are afraid of Gloria was absolutely perfect.
I enjoyed the whole episode. Laughed myself silly – at all three plots. Love this show. This was the one comedy show worth watching this week – Office was weak and Community was terrible. At least Modern Family was around to make me laugh…
Truthfully – I prefer this type of review to seeing 5 paragraphs discussing why every episode needs to weave the families together. I guess that’s the trouble with trying to write standalone reviews that are being read by longtime committed readers of your write-ups.