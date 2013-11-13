Morning TV Round-Up: ‘New Girl’ and ‘The Mindy Project’

It’s (late) morning round-up time, with quick thoughts on last night’s “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” coming up just as soon as I say it with words and say it with the Ghostbusters thing…
These two episodes were a good example of the value I wind up placing on character investment when it comes to most of my comedy viewing. This was another sloppy, disjointed “New Girl” episode that I ultimately didn’t mind because I like these characters, while a much sharper and better-constructed “Mindy” left me cold because I just don’t have any attachment to any of the regulars.
It was announced last week that Damon Wayans Jr. will be staying all season on “New Girl.” He’s a very funny performer, some issues still need to be worked out with Coach’s return. This was a better and more likable version than what we got last week, but his presence continues to push Winston to the margins (and why would Winston ever risk eating Chinese food if he’s that allergic to MSG?), and for the moment his return and Schmidt’s relocation (even if just down the hall) makes the whole show feel out of balance, rather than giving it some new energy. That said, Jess being repeatedly foiled by evil restaurateur Brian was amusing, and the final scene at the beach had the kind of warmth that keeps me sticking with the show even during a creative rough patch like we’ve gotten this fall.
As for “The Mindy Project,” I thought this was probably the best-written episode the show has done. The guys sexting on Mindy’s behalf, for instance, had a high potential for hackiness, but was done cleverly, with the joke being as much on Morgan and Peter as on Mindy for being unaware of what was happening. And Chloe Silverado is just a funny name. But because of the show’s constant reinventions of itself, I feel no connection to most of the supporting characters (Danny being the lone exception), and I ultimately don’t like the take on Mindy the character that Mindy the writer (and friends) have landed on. Liking characters isn’t essential to successful comedy – see the works of Larry David and Ricky Gervais, for instance – but you’re setting the laugh bar much higher in that case, and “Mindy” isn’t clearing it for me. Your mileage will obviously vary, and most of my TV critic friends really dug this one, but I think I’ve reached Not For Me status with the show.
What did everybody else think?
Brooklyn 99 is clearly the best Fox show on Tuesdays. Mindy changes too much (as Alan said) and New Girl did too much harm early in the season for me to still care.
What are these changes that you and Alan are referring to? I think any differences were really just finding a proper character for her, but at this point I think the character has been acting consistently for a long while now. Did I miss something?
They are referring to the fact that the cast is constantly in flux. Dr. Schulman (Stephen Tobolowsky), Shauna (Amanda Setton), and Gwen (Anna Camp) were all main characters in the pilot. Tobolowsky’s character went nowhere, and was written out after only appearing in 3 episodes. Setton left after 12 episodes without any explanation (at least that I can recall) and took a job on another network show, so we’ll never see her again. Camp left the show after 12 episodes but then showed up randomly for a guest spot in episode 17, when I suppose the writers realized that giving Mindy a birthday party without her best friend would be awkward. Beverley (Beth Grant) began as a minor guest spot in episode 2 and then randomly turned up again as part of the main cast starting with episode 15. Morgan (Ike Barinholtz) wasn’t in the pilot but showed up as a guest spot for a few scenes per episode for the first half, but then became part of the main cast around episode 15 and started getting much more screen time. Maggie (Mary Grill) showed up late in the first season as Mindy’s other blonde friend after Camp left, but she was there only for 6 episodes and we never saw her again. Tamra (Xosha Roquemore) began as a guest spot on episode 22 as a replacement nurse when Danny fired Morgan, but was then promoted to the main cast at the beginning of the second season. And finally Dr. Prentice (Adam Pally) was cast for a guest spot in the third episode of the second season and was promoted to a series regular a few episodes after that.
And that’s on top of the large bench of recurring characters that come and go, like the male midwives and a number of Mindy’s flings and exes. All in all it results in a show that just seems rather chaotic and refuses to settle down. You’re never really sure whether someone is going to be there for a couple of episodes or a whole season. I quite like the show and don’t really have an issue with the revolving door method of casting, but I can see how it would be really disconcerting to constantly have the rug yanked out from under you, especially if you don’t watch every episode.
The best dramas on tv all have large recurring casts of characters coming and going. Why does it have to be a different rule for comedies? Some critics seem to think that every sitcom should be like Friends, with a permanent, inflexible cast of 6 or 7 people who never ever make new acquaintances or relationships outside their group.
I really enjoy Mindy with its state of flux and the constant parade of people wandering in and out of her life. It’s different, and more true to life.
I found the Mindy episode much more enjoyable than New Girl last night. The Nick/Coach stuff was dull and pointless and the Jess story standard sitcom fare. Mindy might still be veering around too much, but the jokes were funnier which was enough for me.
I have to agree with the Colonel here: the writing on New Girl has descended to the point where all of the characters seem 100% batguano crazy (or ‘sitcom stupid’ – take your pick) – while Mindy just seems to be much better crafted and as such, much more enjoyable.
The strongest part of New Girl has always been the Nick/Schmidt interactions. The fact that they are now trying to pair Nick up with Coach seems like a waste to me. I also don’t totally get the Damon Waynes Jr. love, I always found him to be the least funny character on Happy Endings. Don’t think he is bringing anything to New Girl.
New Girl has really been struggling lately. Schmidt is one of the best characters on TV and they decided to marginalize him by bringing back someone from 40 something episodes ago? Only time I even giggled last night was Schmidt saying “Chin-ese food”
Totally agree. Didn’t laugh much laugh night. Although I did get a chuckle out of Nick calling Winston “Jason Street.” Surprised that didn’t get a mention from Alan.
The FNL callout was the best thing in the episode.
I agree that New Girl was a bit messy, but I was just glad they didn’t force anymore relationship problems this episode and let the characters be funny.
Not For Me status was reached last week. A couple of the characters are unpleasant, I don’t know who Jeremy Reed is anymore, and for old ears like mine, understanding every word Mindy is saying in that girly, high-pitched voice isn’t worth investing in a hearing aid.
#1 New Girl #2 Brooklyn 99 #3 Mindy Project though I liked them all. Sometimes comedies just need to be funny to be effective and New Girl is just plain funny. They need to bump Dad to the 9 o’clock hour and bump up 99/New Girl to the 8 o’clock hour already. Having to kill time on SHIELD waiting for 99 is getting frustrating.
So far this year think 99 is the best of the three, and new girl was my favorite show last year.
Last night of comedies for me was 1.Goldbergs 2. Brooklyn 99 3. Mindy 4. New Girl 5. Trophy Wife – All enjoyable enough, but New Girl used to be my favorite comedy on TV. Coach/Nick stuff was fine, better use of Coach. However, Jess, Schmidt and Winston were just obnoxious cartoons. Jess was playing way too over the top. And the whole time I was shouting at the TV that if the Chinese dude would just stop delivering the menus to Jess or even the building he would have no issues what so ever. And I am not even sure I get why he would let them use the van at the end when she drove away all of his customers with the MSG stunt.
I take it he let her use the van so she’d stop driving his customers away.
Alan, your commentary on Mindy is honest and refreshing, and miles above a particular piece of hack work on Buzzfeed yesterday that called the show “perfection” and claimed it’s “currently glowing with the white-hot intensity of a thousand suns.”
I thought that kind of unctuousness was the exclusive province of Joe Adalian. No longer, apparently.
(I won’t mention the author’s name, but it rhymes with “Lace Jacob.”)
This Mindy Project fan loved last night’s episode and doesn’t need her female protagonists to be perfect (or gratingly twee like Zooey Deschanel) to be relatable and enjoyable. I suspect the bar you speak of would be much lower if Mindy were a man.
I am getting tired of all criticism of Mindy Kaling being tarred with the brush of sexism and racism.
Sometimes critics don’t care for certain performers. It’s called “discernment,” which is something to be cultivated.
What is it with Mindy Project fans who need to take down New Girl (and its cast, to a degree) to build their own show up? Please remember that TMP only got renewed because it was a “good” companion piece for New Girl. I disagree, obviously, but I did make an effort to like it until TMP’s fans irritated me to this degree.
Can’t wait for TMP to get cancelled in favor of the other comedies Fox has in the can. I heard Enlisted is pretty good.
I’m not a feminist and I normally roll my eyes at this stuff, but I think DIA has a point. Look at Mindy versus, say, Schmidt. I think Schmidt is at least as obnoxious, it not far more, than Mindy, both to the point that other characters openly call them out on it. However, Schmidt is beloved for his self-absorbed obnoxiousness while Mindy is consistently criticized for hers. I don’t say that with the intent to “take down’ New Girl, because I love that show and think Schmidt is (generally) awesome. But why is his obnoxiousness celebrated while hers is reviled? Now, I say this as someone who thinks TMP and the main character is funny. Maybe she just doesn’t have the charisma of Max Greenfield.
Not only Max Greenfield has more charisma than Mindy Kaling, but the entire show isn’t built around his character, which makes him more bearable.
I’m still watching The Mindy Project because I see some of the ingredients to a great comedy in it, but I’ve come to accept it will never be a favorite of mine, because the things I’d like to see changed about it are things that are inherent to Kaling as a writer and performer. And one of them is that annoying opening theme featuring her electronically modified voice, which thankfully got cut short this week.
Shagamu, that’s a good point about the show not being built around Schmidt. Still, I really like that Mindy isn’t perfect, plus I find the show hilarious.
Also, I kinda like the theme song. Ha ha ha!
I think Mindy has been hitting it out of the park every episode this season. Although I thought last season had some definitely problems, since they’ve regrouped this year I think the show has been excellent. I’m not thrilled that it appears Mindy and Danny are headed for a relationship, particularly since two main characters dating has not done much for New Girl.
Aww, I like TMP and thought it was very good last night, although I kept wondering where the heck Jeremy was. I also thought NG was pretty funny despite the haphazardness. I hope they either do a better job of integrating Coach back into the show or just cut him out by the end of the season. I’d hate to lose Winston at this point.
Disappointed in new girl. Thought the entire episode unfunny. Like Damon Waylon but don’t think the writers/producers know what to do with him. All the guys seemed ridiculous, but not funny, this episode.
I think Coach had more screen time than Schmidt in this episode. As someone who hasn’t gotten around to watching Happy Endings yet and therefore has no residual feelings for Wayans, this is a problem.
Nothing against Wayans but his character is a limp dishrag and adds nothing to the show. And the weird continuation of the Problem of Winston is getting exacerbated by the appearance of Coach. I mean, they are already having problems with Winston, so they thought, oh yes, good idea to bring in another main character to split the difference?!? Insanity.
I’ll always love Mindy and the Mindy Project. She may be an acquired tasted to some but I am so happy to see a smart, interesting, funny, shiny, new (feeling), round, woman of color be the voice of a show. Let all the haters hate, this show makes me happy and hits a sweet spot to me — as uneven as it is.
This season of “New Girl” has been unfunny so far. The return of “Coach” hasn’t helped so far. Damon Wayans hasn’t got good material here unlike “Happy Endings.” Even Schmidt has become unfunny this season. The less said about Jess and Nick, the better. Winston has become the funniest of the lot. That’s a telling commentary on this season.
Jess and Nick together is ruining the show.
For me, Brooklyn Nine-nine is consistently the funniest. The Mindy Project and New Girl have both been uneven this season, but I am the opposite of Alan in that, when it’s a well-constructed funny episode, I much prefer The Mindy Project.
Overall TMP was better last season to me. I really miss Gwen and Mindy’s other friends, who I think added a lot to the show. I also don’t like what they’ve done with Jeremy, who is a fantastic actor that seems to have been marginalized this season in favor of the new, annoying frat-boy doc. (Adam Pally was sometimes very funny in Happy Endings, and sometimes very annoying… but here he mostly just brings the annoying and doesn’t really fit in with the cast – although he was a little better used with Morgan this week.)
I never got the criticism of TMP being too all-over-the-place or whatever the common criticism was last season. I thought it was consistently funny and charming, and it never really bothered me that it had a few casting changes. It’s a doctors’ office. Employees come and go.
I agree with others about the New Girl characters mostly being too stupid, crazy and cartoonish. It takes me out of the show and diminishes the humor. I love Jake Johnson, but lately I sometimes feel like he is laying on his “shtick” a little too heavy. There are times when he stops seeming like Nick and instead comes across as the actor trying to be extra weird and make extra weird faces.
Wayans is really not working for me in this show, and I never understood why people were so enamored of Coach in the pilot. He mostly just yelled a lot. I much prefer Winston, and I hope Coach doesn’t take too much time away from Winston and Schmidt. I was sad to find out he is staying for the rest of the season.
I’m not really a fan of the physicality they’re giving Coach versus Winston. Remember- Winston is supposed to be a freshly retired PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE- how is he such a schlub all of a sudden?