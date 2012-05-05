Movie Review: Joss Whedon gets ‘The Avengers’ right

Like any right-thinking nerd with no childcare or other scheduling conflicts, I made sure to see “The Avengers” during the opening weekend. Our movie team has covered the film pretty exhaustively, but as both a longtime Avengers fan (who uses this poster as part of his son’s bedtime ritual) and a longtime Joss Whedon fan, I couldn’t resist jumping into the fray. I have a spoiler-filled review (as with many of my TV reviews, designed to be read only after you’ve seen the film) coming up just as soon as I show you my vintage trading cards…
The very first comic book I can recall reading was an Avengers issue that pitted the team against the Absorbing Man. I have been waiting for this movie to be made for a very, very long time. And when you add that general anticipation to the good job Marvel Studios has done with the recent films (the first “Iron Man” and “Captain America” in particular), and then add to that Whedon as writer and director, and I started to fear that nothing short of the “Citizen Kane” of superhero movies was going to live up to my expectations. By the time I saw the trailers – emphasizing all the special effects in the final battle sequence in Manhattan and looking not too different from a Michael Bay film – I began bracing myself for disappointment. Then the early reviews from people like Drew McWeeny were ecstatic, as were the Twitter reactions on Thursday night from trusted fellow geeks who went to one of the midnight screenings. Maybe, I began to tell myself, Joss got it right?
Damn straight he did.
“The Avengers” does not reinvent the superhero movie wheel. It does not chart a bold new direction for the genre in general or for the current batch of Marvel Studios films in particular. It is just a beautifully-executed piece of work that manages to do right by the characters and source material even as it works as a kickass action movie for non-nerds who won’t automatically get goosebumps at seeing the SHIELD helicarrier brought to life or at the glimpse of Thanos in the first of the two bonus scenes.
That Whedon was able to do this shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who’s paid attention to his work, whether on TV, in comic books or even the “Firefly” movie spin-off “Serenity,” which is itself a ripping action yarn that nobody saw for the same reasons that nobody watched “Firefly.” (And also because it was a spin-off of a TV show that nobody had watched.) The only reason to doubt at all is that when that much money is at stake, and that many egos are involved, there’s always the worry that more powerful people weren’t going to leave Joss to his own devices, and we’d get something like the early episodes of “Dollhouse.”
But he appears to have been allowed to play to his strengths, one of which is a gift for writing generously for an ensemble. Though all four of his TV shows had clear main characters, he very quickly recognized with each that things worked best when everyone got something to do. (And, with some of the shows, they tended to be better when the second bananas got more to do than the lead.) With this movie, there are six leads, and with the possible exception of Hawkeye – who doesn’t get a big intro scene like the others, and who spends roughly the first two-thirds of the movie as a mind-controlled henchman – they’re all treated as equals, regardless of how famous the actor and/or character is. They all get multiple moments to shine, as do genuine supporting characters like Nick Fury, Agent Coulson(*) and Maria Hill.
(*) RIP, Agent Coulson, who becomes the latest victim of Whedon’s penchant for impaling likable characters at inopportune moments. I wonder if the character was always destined to die in this film, or if Joss recognized that the teams’ silly name (which was never properly explained in the comics; the Wasp just thinks it sounds cool) required someone for them to avenge, recognized that the audience would be used to Coulson by now, and that they’d like him because Clark Gregg was so good with such a tiny part, and bumped him off.
And it’s not just that they all get cool action moments, though they do. In the context of the film, the long climax in Manhattan doesn’t feel like a Bay film, because it’s easy to follow most of what’s happening, and the action is always informed by character: that Hulk takes great pleasure in being in a situation where smashing is a good thing, that Cap needs to give the cops a reason to follow his orders, that Hawkeye’s been looking forward to put an arrow through Loki’s eye, etc. That long battle sequence reminded me of Buffy and the Scooby gang’s battle against Glory in the 5th season finale, where Whedon made sure everyone got a good moment (Xander with the construction crane, for instance), but on a much, much bigger scale. It’s closer to the long action climax to “Serenity,” but even here it’s vastly more ambitious. Whedon definitely gives good action.
But what makes the movie work is that Whedon has genuinely thought through who all six of these people are, what drives them, and how and why they would be a part of a team like this. His run on “Astonishing X-Men” showed similar thoughtfulness about a bunch of very familiar Marvel characters (Cyclops and Kitty Pryde in particular), and it’s clear he’s spent a long time figuring out what makes each of them tick. Some of the movie’s character arcs are more pronounced than others – Black Widow reveals the most about herself, where with Thor it’s mainly allusions to character traits we learned in his solo movie – but all six of them are very clearly established as people, and not just a combination of costume and cool powers. Whedon doesn’t really know what to do with Captain America in terms of changing and growing, for instance – he’s admitted in the past that he struggles with seemingly perfect, square-jawed heroes – but he absolutely captures who the guy is and why the others are so willing to follow his lead.
Another familiar Whedon trait that translated perfectly into this venue is his sense of humor. “The Avengers” is damn funny, early and often, whether it’s some classic romantic comedy banter between Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, Captain America being excited to get the flying monkeys reference, or – two of the biggest laughs I’ve had (or heard) in a theater in a long time – Hulk punching out Thor after teaming up with him against the aliens, and then Hulk interrupting Loki’s latest endless monologue to smash the crap out of him. Where superhero movies sometimes use humor to distance themselves from what seems like ridiculous material, the jokes here (like most of the Tony Stark quips from the solo Iron Man movies) find a way to embrace the reality of it. To these characters, these things are happening, but if you can’t joke about a giant stone alien fish flying between New York skyscrapers, what can you joke about?
The aliens themselves wound up as faceless stormtroopers, but Loki was a rich enough villain – and present enough through the climax – that I was okay with that.
This movie is a box office monster, and its success has me wondering about a few things. First, Joss Whedon has carte blanche in the movie business for at least another film or two after this. It may be that he follows “Avengers” with an idea or two that’s just as uncommercial as “Firefly” or “Dollhouse,” and he wouldn’t be the first filmmaker to squander the power accumulated by a huge hit. But before he went to television, the guy did work on the screenplays (sometimes credited, sometimes not) of some extremely commercial, successful movies like “Toy Story” and “Speed.” All I know is, he’s not returning to TV for a long time now, and based on how the last two experiences went, everyone’s probably better off for that.
Second, I know there are several solo Marvel films in the works, and I’m looking forward to Shane Black writing and directing “Iron Man 3,” but one of the things I really want to see in the wake of “Avengers” is a series of “Marvel Team-Up”-style films. I worry sometimes about superhero sequels getting overcrowded, but that tends to be on the villain side of things. One of the best aspects of “The Avengers” is seeing the chemistry between these charactes in different combinations, and I can imagine a number of these heroes working much better alongside someone else than having to carry their own film. Everyone is rightfully pleased with the work Whedon and Mark Ruffalo did with Bruce Banner – going with the approach that he’s just always angry, and therefore in some degree of control over “the other guy” – but I don’t know that I want to see another Hulk solo vehicle, even with Ruffalo, as opposed to Banner and Tony Stark as brainy bros, or Hulk and Thor getting competitive about who’s the strongest one there is, or even something more improbable like Hulk being the muscle on a Black Widow/Hawkeye spy mission. It’d be a way to keep the universe in play without having to get all six actors’ schedules to coincide every few years.
But regardless of what happens next, “The Avengers” is a terrific accomplishment. And also the best advertisement for shawarma I’ve ever seen.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Edward Norton >>>> Mark Ruffalo.
Disagree. Especially on second viewing.
Have you seen the Avengers? Ruffalo was the best hulk we’ve seen thus far!
Booo.
Nah, Nick. He nails it. I’d go see a rebooted Hulk or just another Hulk film that proceeds from this film with Ruffalo. Shoulda been the first choice for the character
Sort of agree. As someone says below, I think each was the right choice for his respective movie. Norton is a more charismatic actor, which was helpful in his movie because he had to carry it.
Ruffalo, on the other hand, was probably a better choice to meld seamlessly into an ensemble, both on-screen and off (Norton has a well-deserved reputation for being difficult to work with.
You are going to be in the minority here, on a couple levels. I like Edward Norton a lot, but Ruffalo is a better actor hands down, and his version of the Hulk just works. Part of that is much, much better writing for the character, and part of it is just that Ruffalo brings a sincere resolve to Banner that none of the previous incarnations have grasped for.
I don’t think they’ve casted a bad banner/hulk yet. The movies are a different issue, but the casting of the lead has never been the issue. I was disappointed when Norton bailed out, but I like how Ruffalo works with this group dynamic. He plays off of Downey very well (which we already knew from a few key scenes in “Zodiac”) and lends an authenticity that helps the outlandishness still feel human.
The casting on the Hulk films has featured exceptional actors, working to make the character as written work, but the screenplays have been dreadful. I get what they were trying to do in each film, and each film hired stellar actors in every role, but great actors can only do so much with weak writing.
Ruffalo got the best-written Hulk yet. Now everyone wants to see more of that, but the success of the character has a *lot* to do with Whedon’s exceptional writing.
Joel – fair point.
Here’s the thing: with this Hulk, I feel like Ruffalo did a fantastic job of showing Banner in mid-phase, where he is coming to terms with “the other guy” but I think that regardless of the actor playing him, Hulk is more dependent on the people around him for the proper effect.
Let me explain. I enjoyed Ang Lee’s version, and Norton did an excellent job at portraying Banner in “incredible hulk” but neither one of their performances captured the weight of the character. Why? No one took hulk as seriously as he should be. The people involved weren’t even too surprised at how destructive Hulk is.
In the Avengers, every single person who comes in contact with Banner is on the verge of deuceing their drawers around him. Especially Black Widow. If this hard-ass spy chick who regularly goes toe to toe with the worst of the worst is scared shitless of Banner, then you understand just how terrifying he really is. It all pays off when the big set pieces come into play and let him tear loose, because you’re expecting some ass-kicking and thankfully, Whedon delivered.
(admittedly, the only character who displayed the opposite behavior was Stark, and the reasons for that are incredibly evident when he explains his motives in doing so, but also adds another layer in the dense patchwork Joss laid down, showing that Stark likes to tear things apart to see how they tick, and making Banner “hulk out” is just the sort of thing he would do to satisfy his ego.)
Sorry this went on so long, just got back from a nice long poker session and my brain is fried.
Edward, let it go. It didn’t work out. Posting as ‘Nick’ on a Movie Messageboard is just…embarrassing man. Ruffalo blew you out of the water in every conceivable way, and the Hulk effects wiped the floor with the two previous Hulks combined. It’s OK. You’ll always have Fight Club.
Ruffalo hands down the best. Not even close. I liked that he played him a little nerdier. He is the only one of the banners that actually seems like a scientist.
I think it’s important to note that Norton rewrote his Hulk script so he has nobody to blame but himself if the writing failed.
I thought it was the second best comic book movie, which means it was pretty darn good. I like your idea about team-ups. I thought the only part the film struggled with was having so many different characters, though this was somewhat ameliorated by all the prequels.
I agree it was really, really funny. Almost the opposite of The Dark Knight.
After seeing the newest trailer for DKR, and then watching Whedon’s The Avengers, I think Nolan is going to have to bat 1.000 on this to make it stick. I like his two Batman films, but I’m getting tired of dark dark darkness of his vision. The Avengers isn’t heavy and dour, but it’s sure a lot of fun.
I sorta feel like comparing the two films is a pointless endeavor. They exist on different planes and both are pretty flawless in executing the vision of the world, the characters and the story. I get preferring one to the other, but I feel like it’s comparing apples and oranges to a great degree.
Avengers is the best pure, bals out comic book movie ever made.
Tdk is the best graphic novel movie (so far, dont screw up nolan!)
Such a simple, yet incredibly complex distinction. I agree though, my expectations for tdkr, spidey, and the whole geek summer just kicked up a notch. Im ok with the world ending if all the major draws are this good
I like that distinction Cory.
I think one appropriate comparison though is that i like how joss fully embraces the comic world whereas nolan seems to try to do everything he can to make you forget its a comic world and that its the real world (not that that is a criticism).
Yes I believe it is pointless to compare them. I also agree Nolan tries to make you forget it is based on a comic. Almost distancing himself from the campy batman movies of before.
The distinction between comic books and graphic novels is actually illogical. Virtually all graphic novels from DC and Marvel are collections of stories originally released in serial format. To make the distinction is actually quite condescending, because you’re implying that one is more adult or serious than the other. That’s just a marketing gimmick that the media and the public bought into in the 90’s.
I’d agree that Nolan’s Batman films are much gritty and contemplative than Whedon’s Avengers. I’d also agree that Nolan isn’t interested in the humor and overall popcorn that Whedon’s Avengers revels in. But they still end up being about the same things: superheroes against supervillains with the populace caught in the middle. The scale and tone are completely different, but they’re still cut from the same cloth.
Joel, you’re mistaking trade paperbacks (collections of stories originally released in serial format) for graphic novels, which are produced as stand-alone long-form stories. Big difference.
No, actually I’m not. TPB are basically what constitutes a graphic novel for DC or Marvel. Neither major actually releases much of anything in what many would consider the graphic novel format. That is primarily the extreme US indies, Europeans, and Asian publishers. Marvel got into the early forerunners of the graphic novel in the early 80’s. The format really caught on as a marketing trend when DC re-released The Watchmen and The Dark Knight as collected books, but both began as individual issues you could buy anywhere, including your local 7-11. Since both serial runs became instantly hugely popular and therefore expensive collectables, it was easier for passive consumers to pick them up in the collected format. That is how most people relate to them, but they weren’t originally released that way.
I guess my point is that Alan Moore’s Watchmen is considered one of the classic graphic novels, as his V for Vendetta. But Vendetta was originally a serial release that appeared monthly in a magazine that wasn’t highly collected. It only became a graphic novel when some bright person realized that Moore’s early British work could sell to U.S. audiences. His long run on The Swamp Thing is every bit as sophisticated, adult, graphic, and ground-breaking as his Watchmen work, but because most people relate to it via either the horrible movie version that proceeded his run or as a comic, it’s not considered a “graphic novel.” Same for Neil Gaiman’s Sandman, which remains one of the most singular works in comics history, yet most people don’t list it as a graphic novel. Why not? The material is really no different from Dark Knight, Watchmen, Sin City, etc.
People relate to the format, but the format is primarily a marketing tool. Marvel and DC take advantage of that, but they don’t really utilize the format to its fullest extent.
In terms of comedy, Cap had two *killer* lines, the one about “The last time I was Germany…” and the one that I keep laughing about a day later, along the lines of: “Ma’am, there’s only one God and he doesn’t look like either of those two.”
you forgot ” Son…just don’t”
And “Hulk…SMASH”.
I expected it to be at least GOOD…but it far exceeded my expectations and was every possible kind of awesome.
I really liked that it was just as character driven as action driven, and that there was so much well used humor.
So appreciated the attention to detail- during the first half of the big final battle, I was wondering what happened to Loki’s scepter, and why no one was using it or anything. I was also wondering if Hawkeye would ever run out of arrows, but thinking that he wouldn’t since he would need to keep shooting stuff. But then both of those things were addressed and I was very happy.
My one *tiny* gripe is that they didn’t really explore Hawkeye’s backstory much, but he did spend a lot of time as a Loki drone, so I guess that’s understandable.
Overall, FANTASTIC movie. Well done, Joss Whedon.
I kept wondering where War Machine/Col. Rhodes was.
The audience was applauding and laughing so loudly when The Hulk attacked Loki that we couldn’t hear his “Puny God” line.
Me neither. That’s a great line, too bad I couldn’t hear it.
Same here. I could see his mouth moving but the audience was roaring in laughter–couldn’t hear a thing. Had to come to the Internet to find out the line–which is great and would have been an even bigger laugh had we heard it.
Happened in our theater as well. Good thing we’re such dutiful geeks we knew about it in advance, eh? :)
Havent seen Avengers yet, but all the good reviews have prompted me to go whenever I have some time. Also, re: Whedon, wasnt he involved with Cabin in the Woods as well? That also received strong reviews, if not a huge box office. I think he’s going to be able to make a couple of nice movies based on this.
He wrote Cabin. I saw Cabin for a (!) third time last night as a double feature with Avengers. It was basically a masterclass in screenwriting, so good.
Me too! Last showing of Cabin, first showing of Avengers. Best double feature ever. Cheers, Shepard!
And let’s not forget to credit Drew Goddard as well!
Joss and Drew both get screenwriting credit on CABIN.
Edward Norton was a gem as a solo Hulk but I was blown away by the humility Mark Ruffalo brought to “the other guy” and how much better he played with others than I think an Ed Norton Hulk would have been.
My favorite zinger, “Better clench up, Legolas”.
I totally agree. Norton was a great choice for the solo movie, which needed his charisma to carry it, but Ruffalo was absolutely the better choice for an ensemble piece.
I’d been operating under the assumption that Coulson would die pretty much ever since the movie was announced. It would be pretty lame to a “world in peril” movie where not a single good guy dies, and you know that the brand names (Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Widow, Hawkeye, Fury) are safe. That only left Coulson and Hill as possibilities, and Coulson seemed much more likely since he was a Marvel film veteran whose death would be much more affecting to the audience.
Most over-hyped movie i have seen in a while. I just don’t understand how naive people are about this movie. Cheesy, boring and corny. I thought it was just me but i overheard lots of teenagers saying it was not that great. I wasn’t surprised, i expected this to be this way anyway. Hope the next one is much better.
Cool story bro. :-/
Who killed your inner child? Is it oscar-bait? No. Is it reinventing the genre? No. It was just good damn fun. Relax
You I guess you’re gonna be “that guy”?
You’re a funny guy, dude. Keep it up, you may have a future in fiction.
By teenagers do you actually mean nobody?
So … it’s you and some teenagers on one side, and the rest of us on the other and somehow we’re the “naive” ones. Sure thing.
Oh.
Well, if a random group of teenagers didn’t like it, I’m going to have to re-evaluate my opinion on this film…
I thought it was pretty good, but I don’t know what to believe anymore if lots of teenagers thought it was over-hyped. Teenagers always know exactly what films and music are the best. I feel so stupid.
I didn’t think it was terrible, but it’s simply wrong for defenders of the film to pretend that it’s unanimously acclaimed. The likes of A.O. Scott and Roger Ebert gave distinctly mixed reviews (well, Ebert gave 3 out 4 stars, but the review isn’t particularly positive about anything), and a good portion of the critical community seems to have reached the consensus that the movie does well what it’s trying to do, but that what it’s trying to do isn’t particularly interesting. This isn’t an issue of one crank hating a movie that everybody else in the world loved.
@Nat: Sorry, there’s definitely room to criticize this, but the OP’s comments and attitude imply he either had an axe to grind with this film going in or he’s simply making it up. I agree, this film isn’t going to cure cancer, but it wasn’t meant to. It was meant to be entertaining, and I think it succeeded at that ably. If others weren’t entertained, they have every right to voice that opinion.
The OP is just being kinda mean-spirited about it, calling everyone naive and whatnot. He got what he deserved.
“the movie does well what it’s trying to do, but that what it’s trying to do isn’t particularly interesting. ”
——–
Precisely.
My brother and I are both giant geeks, but we got up halfway & walked out… then went home to watch Game of Thrones.
And make no mistake, we’re both huge Whedon fans. Loved “Cabin.” Seen seasons 2-5 of Angel 3 or 4x. Buffy at least twice. God knows how many runs through Firefly on a blue afternoon.
Superheroes, frankly, just aren’t a good enough genre to justify the massive oversaturation. Even good superheroes written by a great author.
LOL! The movie really kicks into gear about halfway through. Just saying.
I hear you, Joel, but I just couldn’t see sitting through another hour of exposition, service of characters I have no real interest in (everyone besides Iron Man & The Hulk), and rockem sockem just to get to the character beats I do enjoy.
Also, I wanted a fresh gin and tonic.
And I promise you, I am FAR from the only geek who is sick to death of superheroes. They’re kinda the lowest common denominator of fandom, even as well as Whedon serves the form.
Postscript: I think I never really understood the “everything is shit” episode of South Park until yesterday.
On the other hand, I felt great after we got up and left, and I loved Sunday’s GoT.
The idea of Team-Ups occurred to me to. I, for instance, wouldn’t be particularly interested in solo movies for Black Widow or Hawkeye, but a S.H.I.E.L.D.-movie? Hell, yes. And if Banner tags along, all the better.
Loved it. I wish Joss would return to television though, something on HBO would be perfect for him. Guess he’ll be a big film guy from now on though.
HBO is a horrible idea for Joss! I like to be able to watch his work with my parents in the room. HBO is pretty much porn, but with good plot lines.
I’ll follow Mr. Whedon’s work almost anywhere, but if he took it there, it would be difficult.
I can live with that, so long as he’s not entirely a *superhero* movie guy.
Despite being a geek-of-all-trades, I just don’t see how such a… mmmmmm…. *limited* genre justifies the memespace.
I mean, superheroes are better than reading about the tribulations of literature professors seeking tenure & sleeping with grad students… but not by much.
I’d rather see the Nolans & Whedons making Inceptions & Buffies.
Emeelia, did you hate Dollhouse and Buffy season 6?
Absolutely loved Avengers! I will easily see it at least twice more before it leaves the theater. Mark Ruffalo definitely ‘smashed’ it as the Hulk!
I think you are right about the team-up thing. I have always felt that the problem with the Hulk movies was that the Hulk is really only interesting as part of a larger universe of superheroes. He’s a force of nature, a kind of wildcard, in a world that despite being fantastical, also has its rules and order. Hulk’s immense power and his anger issues throws that order out of whack and creates interesting interactions with both Heros and villains.
I think the Punisher is similar in that way. Frank Castle in the movies is a pissed off guy with a gun. In the comics, he is a guy with a gun in a world of superheroes for whom guns are essentially irrelevant and who have all adopted a moral code that directly contradicts his own.
I know that from a licensing angle, this sort of thing is difficult to pull off but I think, in general, there are a lot of Marvel characters, even some minor ones that can potentially be popular movies if they are somehow contextualized within the world that the comics have created. It’ll be interesting to see what they do with Deadpool who certainly has potential as an isolated character but is really much more interesting as a mercenary in conflict with the Marvel superhero ethos.
I had the exact same thoughts about having team-up films. If the studio is nervous about doing a solo Black Widow film then pair her with Hawkeye. Give Fury a cameo and perhaps even introduce us to a NEW Avenger to be use for the inevitable Avengers sequel.
In any case, I loved this film. Whedon did good.
That would be a perfect scenario for the Black Panther to show up.
maybe they would consider casting djimon honsou as T’Challa/Black Panther?
I saw all 6 Avengers movies in a row in a theater on Thurday, and they all really gelled together as a unit (though I thought Captain America was clearly the worst of them…YMMV evidently). This will go down as something really unprecedented in film history. I’m glad Marvel’s incredibly ambitious and risky move payed off so spectacularly, both financially and creatively.
I’m excited to see where this goes over the next five years.
Yeah, this *is* going to go down in film history as a very ambitious and ultimately successful venture, but one that could have easily crashed and burned along the way. Of all the films, Thor was weakest at the U.S. box office but the international appeal of it saved it from being a loss for Marvel/Disney.
Still, I can’t imagine a scenario where any studio tries to repeat this. DC has tried and failed repeatedly to launch off any of their characters beyond Batman, so a Justice League film series is possible but unlikely.
What Marvel/Disney did here is probably never going to be repeated.
Whoa, waitaminute…you saw all six, and you still thought Captain America was worse than Iron Man 2? Whatever, dude. But your avatar is from The Emperor’s New Groove, so I can’t hate on you too much… :-)
Yeah, I hadn’t seen Iron Man 2 since its opening weekend, it actually held up quite a bit better than I remembered. I think people’s memories of it are colored by it disappointing them after the first movie–like the Godfather Part III. It’s actually pretty solid; the side characters like Rhodes and Potts are better developed than the first (and Black Widow is fun), Downey Jr. is still killing it, Sam Rockwell does a great job with Hammer, and the action is actually a quite a fair step up–probably the best of any of the first five films, actually. The problems are still there–Tony’s character arc is poorly defined, the poisoning subplot never really gels, and the whole “new element” thing feels very deus ex machina–but as a whole I think it’s pretty solid.
Captain America is an ok movie–Chris Evans is ok as the lead, Cap himself is an ok character adequately developed, the plot is ok (though it felt like a G.I. Joe movie to me), the villain is ok (I think Hugo Weaving got a little carried away with the cartoonishness), the romantic subplot ok…it just felt very average. I think the side characters other than Stanley Tucci’s and maybe Tommy Lee Jones’ were poorly sketched; I had no idea who any of the Howling Commandos were, for instance. I also thought the climax was pretty lame–I kept expecting Slim Pickens to ride a Tesseract nuke a la Dr. Strangelove. Incidentally, Captain America has the worst IMDB score of any of the Avengers movies (albeit not by much), so I’m not alone in that.
And yeah, the Emperor’s New Groove may be the single greatest movie ever made.
You pose an interesting issue with the team-up movies. Marvel should do a Luke Cage film, then an Iron Fist film, followed up by a Heroes for Hire film. Good times.
I like your ‘Heroes for Hire’ movie idea but might I suggest they go with the female version? The marvel movies so far have almost no female heroes and this is true of comic movies in general (except for the X-Men movies). Since there is an excellent version of heros for hire with an almost all-female cast (Misty Knight, Colleen Wing, Black Cat, etc.) it would be a great opportunity to present people with a different take on comic movies. Another ensemble piece, but one that takes place more in the intersticial spaces of the marvel universe and mixes things up with elements of the crime/spy thriller and martial arts movie and a more diverse cast (of seriously hot females, by the way). What do you say, Joss? Want to take a shot at the ‘Daughters of the Dragon’?
I thought the movie was well done and absolutely hilarious…the one liners were great..the action sequences were outstanding..I was a little disappointed with the character development and the non-action scenes..they dragged a little and were confusing..as an Avenger novice I was left wanting for just a little bit more back story or exposition… I wanted Joss to bring it all together getting this team to meld but it sort of just happened but why..what was the underlying impetus other than impending destruction…I just felt some of the character interaction felt awkward and stiff and didnt serve the story
I thought Downey Jr was excellent as always Chris H as Thor was great and even Scarlett J was decent…I never quite felt comfortable with Ruffalo and thought the actual CGI Hulk showed more personality than the real life Ruffalo…Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury is distracting due to his past history…he is just Jules with an eye patch to me……overall a solid B and I cant wait for the Blu Ray release to buy for Xmas…look forward to the sequels ..
There’s other kinds of punctuation besides ellipses you know.
The internet…disagrees…
i loved the fact that cobie smulders was in it and everyone kept saying “SUIT UP!”…
+1
I honestly thought she was the weakest part of the movie. Not that she detracted from it, just that she never came across as the bad ass Maria Hill is supposed to be.
I love Cobie Smulders, but I kept wondering why they were wasting time on an Avengers villain. Which is absolutely what Maria Hill is.
The movie was amazing. Somehow he was able to make it feel like all six of the characters were the star of the movie.
I like your idea of team up movies but it seems like they would be hard to market. To people who don’t pay too much attention, seeing more than one of these characters again in the same movie will make people assume it is The Avengers 2. The exception could be Black Widow and Hawkeye. They have no powers and similar back stories and little following outside the movie so that could probably work.
Alan, what did you think of the choice of villain for the credits reveal? And what it means going forward with the next Avengers movie? For me, it was one of only two problems I had with the movie.. (the other wishing a few more bad ass moments out of Cap a la Ultimates) When you have a rogues gallery like Ultron or Kang.. the former giving you a great set piece for technology as the enemy and the latter giving you things like Hulk fighting dinosaurs and NAZI’s.. I’m not sure I see the value or Thanos.. unless your intent is to go space opera with the next movie.. Which seems too much. Other wise I don’t see it as being anything more than sticking it to Warners.. who’s obvious (and maybe only) villain, should they ever pull off a JLA movie, is Darkseid.. By using Thanos, a JLA movie will only suffer endless comparison or accusation of being a deliberate knock off. Thoughts?
I think the problem with Kang means then you have to worry about time travel, and it was difficult enough getting in Asgard I think time travel would be a bit much in the semi-realistic (for a comic book movie) universe it takes place. Ultron you would have to go through his creation and why he was built then have him go crazy on them. Thanos is like you said incredibly similar to Darkseid and therefore a big enough villain worth all the Avengers getting involved again. Also no way JLA movie ever gets made within the time it takes for Avengers 2 to come out
Thanos wouldn’t have been my choice, as I think cosmic villains don’t translate well to live action most of the time. The problem is that you need a big enough threat for a team this imposing, and Thanos is among the few credible solo threats. We’ll see, but maybe Masters of Evil is a better way to go for the sequel?
Ultron needs a set-up over the course of a couple of movies. In particular you need to first introduce Hank and Janet (which I imagine they will do in the next film, or maybe in the Ca[/SHIELD movie) unless you change it up and have Tony be it’s creator.
If Guardians of the Galaxy does go ahead as scheduled, that will probably be our first proper introduction to Thanos, with him heading to Earth at the end of the movie for the Avengers sequel.
The big plus with Thanos is that in addition to being able to stand blow to blow with the Hulk (for a while at least), he is super smart, so if he is written well then he can provide drama in other ways.
Ultron. But I think Marvel wants to useThanos before DC can go the Darkseid route with Justice League (assuming that ever happens).
So if they go the Thanos route, I’m assuming they would have Adam Warlock make an appearance. Interesting.
I don’t know if it falls under “growing and changing,” but I for one really enjoyed Steve’s struggle with coming back from WW2. He has this great line about being told the Allies won, but not what was lost. To me, that speaks to his difficulties to reconcile what he knows happened, but never got to experience. So at the end of the movie, when the gateway is closed and Tony is alive, for Steve to say “we won!” in that sort of disbelieving tone, almost gleeful, I thought was a really nifty character moment.
Agent coulson did not die;
1) coulson said the team needed a push to come together
2) he didnt die on screen it was just “called it” we kinda want a body.
3) the trading cards were in his locker, yet had blood.. So again, leads to the push.
4) he’s returning in iron man 3 .. So yeah.
No RIP FOR COULSON! :)
Agreed. I was about to say the same thing. I have to look when I see it again but I swore Maria walked past coulson after the last scene with fury
Life Model Decoy
Beautifully written piece. Avengers was truly awesome, like all of my childhood dreams wrapped up in one film and more. From the UK and already seen it twice.. gonna be 3 times soon esp as the second bonus seen was not released over here
I really hate to use the word “Overhyped” because it implies the “everybody else is **wrong**” falacy, but If there was a movie that would be considered “overhyped” it’s this one.
Don’t get me wrong, I thought it was a lot of fun. But was it more than that? I mean, people always mock Micheal Bay for his terrible non-stop action with lots of explosions, but I don’t see how Avengers is that different from “Transformers”. Maybe it was Whedon’s “american sitcom” humor that really blended well with the action. I guess that really does make the difference. But the story was really weak and the villain was just bad and poorly acted.
I would compare “The Avengers” as a roller coaster ride. It’s really fun when you’re in it, but once you get out, you don’t take anything else other than the *experience*. Maybe that’s all you need to take, a fun mindless, popcorn-movie experience: but aren’t those kind of movies the more criticized among “Film experts”.
I don’t think a superhero needs to be as dark as Nolan’s TDK. But I hope it has a little bit more than a string of “american sitcom” one-liners, and 40 minutes of CGi explosions.
I hope Marc Webb’s make his “Spiderman” closer to Nolan’s Batman, than to Whedon’s “The Avengers”: fun, action packed, poignant, tantalizing and a little tragic.
Seriously? You actually believe ‘The Dark Knight’ had more story just because it was darker and had an element of tragedy? I love the Nolan movies – they were great comic book movies – but there is a good argument to be made about how a tragic world-view is just as basically adolescent as power fantasies like ‘The Avengers’. Now, Nolan’s Batman movies do have those – welcome – elements of questioning the limits and dangers of power. Justice vs. revenge, security vs. liberty, individual rights vs. expediency. And a little bit of that kind of awareness would be very welcome for Marvel, too, (I’m looking at you, S.H.I.E.L.D.) but in the end even Nolan’s movies come down squarely on the side of the (comic book) action. Not the side of social criticism. Which is as it should be.
First of all, the minor miracle of the movie was the ability to fit in so many strongly characterized heroes in such a way that they all served a single story while at the same time giving them individual moments and journeys. In this way the movie took on the question of what it means to be a hero, so I think you’re short changing it when you suggest that it was mindless fun.
Additionally, the large action set pieces stand in stark contrast to what Michael Bay is criticized for doing. Wheedon shows that it’s possible to render epic out-sized battles in which the action moves quickly but it’s clear to the viewer what is happening and who is acting at all times. Watch the end of a Transformers movie, and then watch this as a master class in how that shit should be done.
Saying the action was just like a michael bay movie???? Except for the fact that they trashed downtown and that there were a lot of explosions, the action was the exact opposite of michael bay. First off you can actually follOw all of the action, secondly and most importantly if you pay attention all of the action is so closely tied to the characters. Each hero has to fight in their own way with their own personality and Each set piece is a mini story for each character. Exact opposite of michael bay.
A very good time was had. Agree with the several Hulk scenes being hilarious, especially the Loki as dishrag in the middle of his endless banter. The entire audience burst into uproarious laughter and applause. Iron man had any number of good snarky lines as well. Enjoyable 2.5 hrs.
OK, picky as hell on my part, but if, like in the comics, Tony Stark’s an MIT graduate, he missed out on some really good shwarma trucks at the ‘Tute, which is where I first had it.
Food carts and trucks were thick on the ground back when Tony supposedly attended, even back then…. so even if he was going full geek by staying in labs, there was no excuse, really — unless Obediah told him the damn Arabs had a hit out on him, and to avoid all Middle Eastern cuisines.
I thought it was okay, but as someone who prefers to see original entertainment, that was probably my last comic book movie.
Sometimes if I get irritated with my friends I like to come to the internet and see the kind of people I could be hanging out with so I realize how good I have it.
Ummmm you do realize that there are tons of movies that are based on books, novels, and short stories right? How are comic book movies any less original?
And Hasbro toy lines and Disney rides!
Hopefully you never read Joseph Campbell and thus become unable to ever see any movie again ever.
I could see Whedon creating, producing and/or directing the pilot of a new tv series (probably on a cable network, if anything- I would be surprised if he ever returns to network tv) but I doubt he will go back to being show-runner any time soon.
He’s been a big advocate of new media in recent years so maybe he’ll use some of his new clout to push in that direction.
I have to say, I’m very interested to see where his career goes from here.
I don’t think he will be lost to TV, I’m sure I read in interviews recently that he wants to come back to it. But I think he has too much of a desire to tell his own stories than follow an Abrams method of producing random shows, seemingly with very little input (even in the initial development).
He may not be a show-runner again*, but I reckon at least he’d be a hands on Exec-Producer. Taking a hands on role in building the ‘show-bible’ and season structures.
*though I don’t think it is beyond the realms of possibility. Were he do find a collaborator he really trusted behind the camera (maybe even someone like Goddard), the lead-time HBO or Showtime could afford him would probably allow him to spend two months in a writer’s room every 18 months or so, to complete 10 or 12 scripts.
One word, kids: Netflix.
He’d keep costs down, market it through the Whedonesque troops and now his mainstream fans –> (modest) profit.
Make content event-worthy like the network miniseries of old, and he’d be able to fit them in between straight gigs.
While watching Scarlett O’Hara’s half-naked reverse-interrogation scene, I was reminded of that episode of CSI with the dominatrix where I learned that it is the victim (with their safe word) and not the dominator who is actually in control. Knowing Joss Whedon is a feminist, I suppose he planned it that way.
Also, Captain America’s growth in the film is him coming to terms with a future world and that there still is a place for him and need of his leadership and heroics.
My biggest fear going in was that joss wouldnt be able to handle the size and scope of the project. I was afraid the production values and general look and feel wouldnt be there. As much as i love serenity, i felt like it still looked like it was just a higher budget tv show. I also didnt know how joss would handle action. I knew the dialogue and characters would be there.
But it is in the production and action that he far exceeded expectations. I dare say best action in a superhero movie ever. You actually get to see the heroes use there powers alot, for a good extended period of time allowing you to just enjoy the scale of comic book/superhero action. He spends enough time on each character and is not afraid to use longer shots (that one long track shot at the end as it goes from hero to hero is amazing!) makes this the closest thing to how i always imagined the action when i read the comics. Compare this with Batman movies where they always try to mask his fighting with all these quick cuts, where he becomes a blur. Or even in xmen when people like cyclops or storm maybe only use their powers once or twice in an entire movie.
Finally joss did a great job with making the action look cool…not in the sense of special effects, but in terms of creating those great freeze frame, iconic moments in your head….just like a great panel in a comic. Sometimes its just a cool angle or pose, or sometimes its the equivalent of when a comic takes a scene and goes “full page” with a panel. This movie worked like that for me.
In the end credits – after acknowledging Lee and Kirby – they listed a number of comics creators as “with special thanks to”: Bryan Michael Bendis, Sal Buscema, Gabrielle Dell’Otto, Don Heck, Bryan Hitch, Larry Lieber, Ralph Macchio, Mark Millar, George Perez, Don Rico, John Romita Sr, and Jim Starlin (I took a photo of the names).
I know that Heck co-created Iron Man and Lieber was early Marvel as well (what did he do that was Avengers-specific?), but I don’t know enough about Marvel history to know what the others contributed. Starlin I can guess was for Thanos, but what characters and/or concepts did the others contribute? I’ve read that some of the concepts (Jackson as Nick Fury, the aliens) were from “The Ultimates”, which I guess is Bendis.
Ultimates is Millar and Hitch.
Don Heck also co-created Hawkeye and the Black Widow (who were both originally iron Man villains in Tales of Suspense).
Larry Lieber is also Stan Lee’s brother.
As I’ve found out elsewhere, Rico co-created Black Widow, Bendis created Maria Hill, Lieber co-created Iron Man and Thor, Macchio and Perez did the “Project Pegasus” storyline which inspired the Tesseract/energy source plot line, Romita Sr was responsible for the modern look of Black Widow, and Starlin created Thanos. Nobody I’ve talked to can figure out what elements of Buscema’s or Dell’Otto’s work made it into the movie.
Sal Buscema illustrated “The Incredible Hulk” for almost a decade, as well as stints on “The Avengers” and “Thor”
If Whedon casted Harry Dean Stanton specifically because of this, he is my new favorite person: [www.youtube.com]
You said it, Alan. They got it right.
The entire time I’m sitting through every moment, every joke, every giant bang, I’m thinking, “this is right, this is how Big Damn Super-Heroes should be.”
Had the same concerns with Whedon directing, but he succeeded for exactly the reasons you stated. When the ensemble have clearly defined roles (and personalities offering extensions to those roles), it becomes a lot easier (and tolerable) to follow so many individuals.
As soon as the Tesseract research base was attacked and destroyed (no doubt killing dozens), I had an “aha” moment where the Avengers starting making more sense as a thematic group, and the continued line from Fury about a “response team” just sealed it. Coulson’s death helped make a dramatic pin to things, but I thought the idea was planted from the start.
The Thanos reveal was wonderful. After listening to the blithering of
The Mouth of ThanosThe Other for so long, it was nice to see a genuine Marvel villain sneer at death and give a little “uh oh” for the future. I’m of a different mind on the cosmic stuff, specifically wanting to see Robbie Rider and the Nova Corps introduced, GL film taint be damned, but we’ll see how it all gets handled.
I loved how the cast and crew of Iron Man ushered in this new era of Marvel Universe films, and how each successive group has done such amazing work to build on previous things and add to the whole. I think this film coming out so well stands as a testament to a LOT of people’s hard work in producing such a glittering, entertaining film world.
I’d like to imagine that, aside from certain properties (Spidey, the X-People), Disney and Marvel Studios can start greenlighting more films that exist in the same shared universe and even allow some character crossovers (the rumored Dr. Strange, a Luke Cage/Iron Fist team-up as some have mentioned, hopefully dove-tailing into an expanded Heroes For Hire movie).
This makes one big summer 2012 movie I was looking forward to being thoroughly engrossed by, and it did not disappoint. Now here’s hoping the payoff is as good for DKR and Prometheus.
I love how you’re thinking of the movie as an ensemble television show. Adventure of the week but superhero style. One episode Hulk and Tony Stark go off to a nuclear physicist conference (wackiness ensues) while in the B-story Thor and the Captain decide to explore NYC and bond over how little they understand American Pop Culture.
That is a television show I would watch the hell out of.
I would watch that show just for Cap excitedly pointing out all the pre-WWII pop culture references. “Rosebud? I understood that reference!”
Between this movie and Ron Swanson’s endorsement a few weeks ago–I could REALLY go for some shawarma.
“Like any right-thinking nerd with no childcare or other scheduling conflicts, I made sure to see “The Avengers” during the opening weekend.”
Except for the “right-thinking” contingent of comics fans who chose not to see the movie opening weekend as a statement about creators’ rights and the Big Two entertainment conglomerates participation in lawsuits involving the families of Jack Kirby and Siegel/Shuster, respectively.
Dude, how many Claremont comics did Whedon channel to use “rabbit” as a verb?
Also should have seen Colson’s death coming when we found out about his g/f, cause that is the death knell for secondary characters, instead thought it was just a funny running gag.
For the most part, I agree with you, but seeing Ultimate Hawkeye instead of real Hawkeye (i.e. NOT an assassin, and wearing a cool purple uniform of SOME sort) really bummed me out (though I did love how they handled his quiver and trick arrows). Also really bummed by the lack of Hank and Jan. Just because Bendis doesn’t like them, doesn’t mean they’re not just as important to the Avengers than any of the characters here.
For someone that prides themselves on characters and character development, I’m ashamed in you Alan. You’re the guy who defended Community in Season 2 when the episodes were not funny but helped with character growth. You’re the man who hates on The Walking Dead because you don’t like the characters even though the action and plot are awesome. You have always put characters over the plot and the quintessential movie that does this in the Avengers. It’s nice that it is non-stop action and excitement but there is absolutely no character development or growth whatsoever. You of all people I thought would have agreed with me that while this movie is awesome and enjoyable, it is not “A” worthy
There is *plenty* of character work at the expense of plot and action. There’s a very long section of the film (in between the Thor/Iron Man fight in the woods and Hawkeye’s assault on the helicarrier) that’s nothing but characters standing around and talking about their feelings.
While there *may* have been *some* characters stuff there’s very little of it. The movie is action first, characters second. The movie barely scratches the surface of these characters and it’s hard to do so with such a big cast. The movie is all about explosions and action and fight sequences and anything semblance of character development is shallow and just a pretext for an action sequence.
I think it could have been better. I thoroughly enjoyed myself, but I still can’t get past the Avengers fighting a faceless army. There’s just no real weight, Loki wasn’t around much and they overcome the portal pretty easily. Why do villains always want to rule the world? Also, can we get some villain movies now or villain team up movies?
p.s. I did like the movie! I love Chris Evans as Captain America. He should totally be Terry Bogard!
Pure Sophistry reviews Marvel’s “The Avengers” hero-by-hero, so visit and vote in the poll!
[www.puresophistry.com]
oh just love the way movie go .my all heros in a movie wow love it go and watch it u gonna love it
[moviesiwanted.blogspot.com]
Since I’ve only just now seen the film (a year later), it’s been interesting to read the reviews well after the fact. While Mr Spepinwall is relieved to have Whedon do movies insted of TV, another reviewer’s only criticism is that Whedon has more to learn in shooting for feature films rather than TV, in terms of camera angles.
Well, it looks like he is returning to TV after all, with his new Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D…