NBC moves ‘Chuck,’ ‘Grimm’ premiere dates back a week

Remember how yesterday – while reporting news of Stan Lee’s guest appearance – I reminded you folks that the fifth and final season of “Chuck” would be debuting on Friday, Oct. 21? Well, adjust your viewing calendars by a week, as NBC has pushed the premiere for both “Chuck” and the fairy tale-themed cop drama “Grimm” back one week, so both will debut on Oct. 28 at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively.
Given what a mess some of NBC’s other nights have been, I had started to wonder if perhaps the network might deploy “Chuck” – which has a small but relatively consistent audience – on a different night (Wednesday, maybe?) to stop the bleeding there. Instead, they’re still set to be on Fridays, with the move apparently being made to make it easier to promote the “Grimm” premiere closer to Halloween. (All four of NBC’s Thursday comedies will be airing Halloween-themed episodes the night before.)
So Chuck, Sarah, Casey, Morgan and company will still be back – just a few days later than originally planned.
Don’t care when it’s aired, so long as we got those final 13 episodes, aired in completion (which I’m sure we will). Sometimes I can’t help but giggle gleefully when I think that we somehow got 5 seasons of this show, including one season at least with a firm end date in mind.
What does this do to the finale date? Are they planning on running straight through (which would put it on Jan. 20), or will there be gaps, which might actually put the finale into February sweeps?
And what would that say about the state of NBC, where they would want Chuck in sweeps?
I’m sure they’ll suddenly show double headers of Chuck on Fridays in January to avoid sweeps. Or even better, in December, right at Christmas.
October 28 is actually the first Friday of November sweeps. February sweeps kicks off Feb. 2; I’ll take a wild guess and say it goes halfway through February.
NBC is so screwed right now that I’m surprised this postponement was the only major change they’ve made so far. I’m sure they fear for Grimm’s potential so they’re trying to capitalize on Halloween promotion, because they need it to be some kind of a hit. Moving this and Chuck also gives them time to rerun more episodes of their failing shows in foolish hope of gaining more viewers
With the season 4 blu-ray arriving October 11th, that will give me an extra week to re-watch before the final season starts. Assuming they don’t push back that release as well.
I will be surprised if Chuck actually ever airs on Friday. NBC knows Chuck will pull in a solid 4.5 million viewers on Monday at 7, at the very least what The Sing Off has done so far, and Sing Off won’t hold. Chuck has been consistent. I’d be more inclined to say they swap it with Playboy Club; that would be later than usual for Chuck, but Chuck can still pull in more than a 1.3, which is what Playboy did last week.
I still don’t get putting Grimm on at Friday night at 9:00. It makes absolutely no sense at all.
If you’re a person who’s interested in that kind of show you’re almost certainly watching either Fringe or Supernatural at that time. Or you’re like me and you’re DVRing both of them and have no available slot for anything else.