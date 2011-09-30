NBC moves ‘Chuck,’ ‘Grimm’ premiere dates back a week

Remember how yesterday – while reporting news of Stan Lee’s guest appearance – I reminded you folks that the fifth and final season of “Chuck” would be debuting on Friday, Oct. 21? Well, adjust your viewing calendars by a week, as NBC has pushed the premiere for both “Chuck” and the fairy tale-themed cop drama “Grimm” back one week, so both will debut on Oct. 28 at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively.

Given what a mess some of NBC’s other nights have been, I had started to wonder if perhaps the network might deploy “Chuck” – which has a small but relatively consistent audience – on a different night (Wednesday, maybe?) to stop the bleeding there. Instead, they’re still set to be on Fridays, with the move apparently being made to make it easier to promote the “Grimm” premiere closer to Halloween. (All four of NBC’s Thursday comedies will be airing Halloween-themed episodes the night before.)

So Chuck, Sarah, Casey, Morgan and company will still be back – just a few days later than originally planned.