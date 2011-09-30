NBC moves ‘Chuck,’ ‘Grimm’ premiere dates back a week

Senior Television Writer
09.30.11 8 Comments

Remember how yesterday – while reporting news of Stan Lee’s guest appearance – I reminded you folks that the fifth and final season of “Chuck” would be debuting on Friday, Oct. 21? Well, adjust your viewing calendars by a week, as NBC has pushed the premiere for both “Chuck” and the fairy tale-themed cop drama “Grimm” back one week, so both will debut on Oct. 28 at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively.

Given what a mess some of NBC’s other nights have been, I had started to wonder if perhaps the network might deploy “Chuck” – which has a small but relatively consistent audience – on a different night (Wednesday, maybe?) to stop the bleeding there. Instead, they’re still set to be on Fridays, with the move apparently being made to make it easier to promote the “Grimm” premiere closer to Halloween. (All four of NBC’s Thursday comedies will be airing Halloween-themed episodes the night before.)

So Chuck, Sarah, Casey, Morgan and company will still be back – just a few days later than originally planned.

Around The Web

TAGSCHUCKGRIMM

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP