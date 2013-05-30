NBC renews ‘Hannibal’ for season 2

NBC has renewed “Hannibal” for a second season.
The Bryan Fuller-produced drama, starring Hugh Dancy as criminal profiler Will Graham and Mads Mikkelsen as infamous serial killer Hannibal Lecter, has easily been NBC’s best new show of the season, and perhaps the best-reviewed new show on any of the broadcast networks this season. (Here’s mine.) But because it premiered so late in the spring, and because the ratings have been modest at best (though they’re mitigated by the show’s cheapness, since it’s an international co-production), the network held off on deciding to renew or cancel at the upfronts earlier this month.
Instead, the good news came tonight, only a few hours before the next new episode airs at 10 p.m. The renewal is for another 13-episode season, to debut “no earlier than midseason.”
NBC entertainment president Jennifer Saalke unsurprisingly had praise for the work executive producer Bryan Fuller has done adapting the very familiar Lecter story (specifically, material from Thomas Harris’ first Lecter novel, “Red Dragon,” later adapted into both a movie of that name and Michael Mann’s “Manhunter”) into something that feels exciting and new, 20-plus years after “Silence of the Lambs.”
“We”re so proud of Bryan”s vision for a show that is richly textured, psychologically complex, and very compelling,” Salke said in a statement. “There are many great stories still to be told.”
only 5 more renewals to go!
Yay!!!!
Is it just me who suddenly hears Handel’s Messiah playing in the background?
The novel is ‘Red Dragon’ and not ‘Manhunter’, which was the first theatrical adaptation.
Hooray, now I can start watching it.
You will be greatly rewarded by doing so.
Yelled downstairs to tell the wife the same thing just a moment ago. Good thing I saved them all on the DVR
‘Cause those episodes would SUCK if the show was canceled. -.-
If the last episode of the season doesn’t work as a good Series capper….it would have been seen as 10 hours I could have better spent on something else.
CSI Miami (and many others) had lots of seasons and it didn’t have a series finale.
Maybe you shouldn’t watch. Imagine it’s canceled after season 2 and they don’t have a good series capper? That’s 20 hours you could have better spent on something else.
@Steve C
That’s some poor logic buddy. You really shouldn’t feel that the enjoyment you got out of watching the episodes before a theoretically poor series finale has to be invalidated. Make the most of what we’re given.
@Ricardo.
You can not be serious when you compare CSI Miami with Hannibal. Miami was the worst pice of crap ever, Hannibal is one of the best series this year, perhaps even one of the best ever. With a true storyline, something you can follow, not some dead blonde and Carussos b-film stare over his ugly glasses =D
The first Lecter novel was titled “Red Dragon.” The first film adaptation of that book was titled Manhunter.
Do you think NBC could be planning to air season 2 next summer? They (along with all of the broadcast networks, really) seem to be beginning to put more of a focus into their scripted programming output in the summer. Hannibal’s numbers have been pretty bad by normal standards, but perhaps NBC is gambling that a show with critical acclaim and some semblance of a fanbase has a better chance of succeeding there than some new show.
I am legitimately stunned. It’s ratings were so poor I never thought this would happen.
We already have 4 movies and a season, in a way :)
6 seasons and a movie! Awesome news!!
P.S. Sorry i replied to the wron post above
yaaaaaaay
more seasoning
I literally shouted for joy at this news. Mostly because, like everyone else, I thought that the year-to-year timeslot gains still weren’t enough for NBC to seriously consider renewing.
Yay!
I was bracing myself for its cancellation, so I’m pleasantly (but very) surprised. I’m not convinced it’ll ever be a show a huge number of people will watch, and part of me feels like it would fit better on cable, where it could just chug along in an arty, disturbing way with 3 million viewers. Still, I’ve really enjoyed it and am happy NBC is sticking with it.
The show must be incredibly cheap for NBC. I mean, it’s amazing, but the last episode barely reached above 2.5 million viewers.
Whatever, this is fantastic news.
!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hell Yes.
Hannibal has been the most pleasant surprise of the TV season for me by a large margin. It’s been dark and extremely violent, but I like that in a show if it’s done well – and this show has done it very well. More importantly, it’s been smart, emotionally honest with respect to its characters, and willing to explore the consequences of the violent acts in rich detail. And the performances have been excellent. Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen probably won’t get much if any Emmy attention, but they absolutely should. Laurence Fishburne, Caroline Dhavernas, and Kacey Rohl have all been very strong too in supporting roles, and every week, the show has some great new guest star.
I really have to thank Alan and Dan for inspiring me to watch this one. Believe me when I say that I had absolutely NO interest in this show when it was first announced and in the weeks leading up to its premiere, even though Bryan Fuller was attached. I thought that at best it was going to be a boilerplate serial killer show like Criminal Minds, trading off a famous brand name to draw a few extra eyeballs. At worst, I thought it was going to end up being derivative crap like The Following has turned out to be. Quite frankly, I thought that it was impossible that the show had any potential to explore interesting ideas when shackled with the constraints of airing on a broadcast network. But after Alan, Dan, and several other critics raved about how surprisingly good it was, I decided to give the premiere a look – and I’m very glad that I did. It’s been GREAT, and I’m very much looking forward to Season 2.
Agreed on all counts. Especially in your gratitude to Alan and Dan. I actually laughed out loud when I heard they were making this show. Now I look forward to it almost as much as any show all week. Thrilled it’s coming back.
yes – when i heard about it & bates motel i wondered what the heck was going on & laughed it off, too.
so is Will Graham gonna find out about Lector at the end of this season or not? This show is great but Im not interested in season him trick the feds and making them like like complete morons for another whole season. Enough of that going on in Dexter
*seeing him
I disagree. I don’t want him behind the glass just yet, and I really don’t want to see a season long Red Dragon adaptation any time soon. I want more original storylines featuring Lector and Graham, not rehashes of the narratives featured in the movies.
Go Hannibal!
Awesome news. Definitely my favorite new show. It has some pretty clear flaws (the serial killer of the week theme is pretty silly, the new variation on Freddy Lounds is awful), but the many elements that DO work are spectacular. I’m sure the show will grow and improve in Season 2 — I just hope it can draw some more viewers!
I agree that the Freddie Lounds character has been the weakest aspect of the show so far. I know that she’s supposed to be despicable, but frequently she’s just boring and seldom seems like the wildcard threat that she’s meant to be. However, I don’t anticipate her becoming a drag on the show, as long as they continue to use her sparingly.
This is easily the best news I’ve heard all week. Hannibal is completely appointment television for me – it’s the only show I can’t wait to watch, so this is such fantastic news!
OK Now I can watch…my DVR ated the premiere and NBC dropped the one epi but now I feel confident to pay for those epis on iTunes and watch the whole thing. Love Fuller….
yes yes yes yes yes
YIPPPEEE! This is great news! Even though I have to FF through some of the gruesome parts, I am loving the performances. Just watched A Royal Affair this weekend, which cemented my Mads Mikkelsen love!
Great news. I hope NBC airs the last 2 episodes of this season on Mondays (June 10, 17) in the post-voice slot. I also hope NBC re-airs the entire season this summer to promote it.
I saw A Royal Affair on my suggested Netflix queue and added it simply because of Mads. Look forward to watching it.
Yay!
Alan, could Hannibal be added to the new Show recaps/review section ? I can’t seem to find it and am having some trouble digging up your reviews on the eps.
This is the only network show I watch. It’s better than just about anything else on t.v. right now, including cable.
Why is NBC making good decisions?
YES! A very happy surprise, indeed. I’ll go back to fretting about Bunheads tomorrow. Tonight we celebrate!
YES!
Well done NBC.
I don’t understand people.
If “Hannibal” was a mediocre show with lots of potential, I would understand people not watching because it wouldn’t get a chance to realize it’s full potential.
But it’s a genuinely great show.
By that logic, no one would ever watch Firelfy and that’s one of my favorite shows of all time.
No one did watch Firefly.
Sadly.
I watch things I’m really interested in as they air but for my personal bubble shows I wait and see. So for me that means I watched Raines, Terriers, Awake, Life, Dollhouse and Pushing Daisies as they aired to varying degrees of satisfaction and sadness.
And I can’t even think of the names of the shows I didn’t watch on the air other than Firefly, Jericho, Last Resort and the current highly missable Revolutions. I understand that some people prefer to know how much pain they’re likely to experience associated with any given show. And once they know that it’s gonna be sad but worth it (Firefly) then they often watch later.
The issue is not how people consume media. It’s how long it takes the content providers to find a way to make money on quality offerings.
Meanwhile we wind up with Nathan Fillion in Castle for 5 seasons instead of Firefly. Oy.
Not only that, but it is a prequel so it is not like the show is open ended. It had a full first season an known payoff.
1st Bryan Fuller show to get a 2nd Season !
pushing daisies.
Ehhh… I’ll let him have it. Pushing Daisies never actually got more episodes than it was promised for its first season.
Thanks you Tammy…Wonderfalls, Pushing Daises, The Munsters all 1 and done (and in The Munsters case one episode and done)
I know he left early but Dead Like Me still counts as a Bryan Fuller show if you want to be pedantic.
Yes, yes, yes!!!
Happy dance. Between this and the Deadwood re-wind post my Friday afternoon is a happy one.
I think, the problem of the show is to find evry week a more disgusting way of killing the victims. Hannibal could be a good show, but by exploring how sickening the killings could be ist is just looking for applause.
All it needs is Emmy Traction and it’ll be fine for a few more seasons.
Mads needs some mad props from voters