NBC renews ‘Hannibal’ for season 3

Dinner will be served for at least one more year: NBC has renewed “Hannibal” for a third season.
Last spring, NBC waited until well after the upfronts were over to order a second season, in part because the show had premiered so late, in part because the network’s deal with Gaumont International to make and air the show is unusual enough that it didn’t have to follow the traditional schedule. This year, though, the good news came days before NBC’s schedule for next season will be announced. (NBC presents it to advertisers on Monday, though it’ll be released to the press on Sunday.)
“Hannibal” remains one of NBC’s lower-rated shows, but the Gaumont deal also means the cost to NBC is significantly less than for a conventionally-made drama. It’s also one of the very best shows on television, and Fridays are already something of a dead zone.
“Hannibal” developer Bryan Fuller has a long-term plan for the show that will involve getting to the plot of “Red Dragon” eventually, and perhaps doing a twist on the “Silence of the Lambs” story (at the moment, the show doesn’t have the rights to use Clarice Starling or any other characters introduced in that book/film). We still don’t know if they’ll get there, but we’ll have at least one more year of Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy’s chilling brilliance, and of all those delicious/disgusting meals Dr. Lecter is fond of making.
This season has three episodes to go, with a new one airing tonight at 10.
This is my design!
I’m so glad Hannibal was renewed! I’m interested to see where Fuller goes now – given that he’s killed off some major characters from the novel and is already using some of the iconic dialogue and scenes from Red Dragon and SOTL.
Wow.
I guess I’m less surprised than I was last year, but this is still a very pleasant shock. And, while I do hope the series continues as long as Fuller and company want it to, I can actually see a satisfying resolution in a third season ending in Hannibal’s capture. Whereas wherever they’re going to end this season is just going to be bananas set-up for a pay-off they seem to want to do later.
Yay!
Time to get a nice bottle of Chianti and some fava beans and celebrate with style!
Hurray! Time for an organ eating party!
Normally, I operate with a very even keel when it comes to the potential fates of network shows that I like. I understand the way that the broadcast model works, and that shows with anemic Live+SD ratings will always be justifiable candidates for cancellation, even with highly-favorable international co-production deals in place to alleviate the cost. Every year, some good shows scrape by, while others die. It’s the nature of the broadcast TV business, and I’ve made my peace with it.
I say all of that right now in order to frame my reaction to today’s news in the proper perspective and imbue it with weight it deserves.
HELL YES!!!! SEASON THREE OF HANNIBAL IS A GO! THE BEST SHOW ON NETWORK TELEVISION LIVES ON! I’M SO FREAKING PUMPED!
F*ck yeah!
So glad to read this! Easily the creepiest show on any form of television today. I have a question. Since shows become more expensive to make the longer it stays on the air, won’t its chances for renewal inevitably decrease (especially because its low cost of production was a main factor for the season 3 renewal)?
I always thought the escalating cost was related to contract renewals (Friends and Seinfeld being the examples that come to mind).
Since the seasons are shorter Dancy and Mads can still work on other projects and these are great parts with amazing publicity for them. I can’t imagine Bryan Fuller trying to negotiate for more when the show is on the perma bubble. In my mind those 3 are the only ones necessary to the show.
At the very least, three seasons gets them to the end of the “prequel”, since Fuller said season 4 would cover Red Dragon (or, at this point, I would assume a dramatically altered version of Red Dragon). Fingers will be crossed for the next 4 years for them to get to the full 7 seasons though.
Happy dance!
Very disappointed in the decision to cancel Community but, very excited about this decision. Hannibal is the best drama on network t.v. I’m very pleased that the time I’ve put into this show will not be wasted. NBC finally made a good decision.
Soooooo happy about this one.
Just started Season 2 on my DVR, but it’s amazing so far (except the pretty boring courtroom episode)
This is comforting after the community cancellation.
Hopefully Season 3 will introduce a new patient for Dr. Lecter, Mr. James Gumm. #WEWANTBILL
It’s so hard to imagine him treating a client of limited means and/or a different social class. Wasn’t the actual client a lover of Buffalo Bill’s though?
Well, if I had to pick between Hannibal and Community, I’d probably pick the former, so at least there’s that. Still disappointing that the prophecy didn’t come true though.
Finally, something to be happy about today! :-)
HELLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
(cool)
I’ll admit it now — I’ve never once been able to stay awake through this show. I don’t know why they decided to air what’s basically a meditation video (plus horror) late on Friday night, but after a long week all those slow scenes and dark, dreamlike images put me right out by the 20-minute mark.
My partner usually falls asleep too (even though I’m the one coming home from a day of work), but then that means I get to rewatch it the next night. <3
I can not believe that they say or even how they can say hannibal is one of the best shows on that does not add up one bit it is one of the lowest rated it is horrer so that makes it even lower where and in what mind is this so great
”We still don’t know if they’ll get there, but we’ll have at least one more year…” Of course we”ll get there, that’s the whole point of the Gaumont deal. NBC doesn’t own the show, so, even if it gets cancelled and even if nobody in The USA picks it up, it will still air through Gaumont and Axn in Europe and Asia. Pepole in US could watch it through torrents.
I cannot believe that they kept this show and cancelled Believe. It should be the other way around.
Believe was a generic mess.