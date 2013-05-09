NBC renews ‘Parks and Recreation’ for season 6

05.09.13

“Parks and Recreation” is getting a sixth season.

It’s not a surprise, given the state of NBC’s other comedies – “Parks” is the network’s highest-rated sitcom after “The Office,” which is ending in a week – but nothing was certain until the network said it. According to a source close to the production, Now according to NBC, the renewal is now official, though other details – timeslot and number of episodes to be produced – will be figured out later. (NBC’s fall schedule will be announced on Sunday afternoon.)

When I inteviewed “Parks” co-creator Mike Schur about the finale, he said he was “fairly confident” in renewal, and had written the finale more to set things up for a sixth season than to act as a de facto series finale, in the way he has so many times in the past. It appears he was right to feel that way.

UPDATE: Not only has NBC confirmed the news, but Schur tells me, “We finished season five, thought about skipping right to season seven, but NBC suggested we just go sequentially, which is smart, so we’re going to go ahead and do Season Six.”

UPDATE #2: So many “Parks” dancing gifs to choose from for a celebratory tone, but I found myself feeling partial to this one.

