NBC renews ‘Parks and Recreation’ for season 6

“Parks and Recreation” is getting a sixth season.
It’s not a surprise, given the state of NBC’s other comedies – “Parks” is the network’s highest-rated sitcom after “The Office,” which is ending in a week – but nothing was certain until the network said it. According to a source close to the production, Now according to NBC, the renewal is now official, though other details – timeslot and number of episodes to be produced – will be figured out later. (NBC’s fall schedule will be announced on Sunday afternoon.)
When I inteviewed “Parks” co-creator Mike Schur about the finale, he said he was “fairly confident” in renewal, and had written the finale more to set things up for a sixth season than to act as a de facto series finale, in the way he has so many times in the past. It appears he was right to feel that way.
UPDATE: Not only has NBC confirmed the news, but Schur tells me, “We finished season five, thought about skipping right to season seven, but NBC suggested we just go sequentially, which is smart, so we’re going to go ahead and do Season Six.”
UPDATE #2: So many “Parks” dancing gifs to choose from for a celebratory tone, but I found myself feeling partial to this one.
Well isn’t this just kick you in the crotch fantastic.
Alan, your source is Diddy, right?
This. Is. Hilarious.
Well, he’s not saying it’s NOT Diddy.
Perhaps his source only has 98 problems now.
Bravo! [Citizen Kane clapping GIF goes here]
Yay! It’s almost got to be a full season renewal right? It might be NBC’s only returning sitcom (well, maybe Go On will get a second season) so I don’t see how they could possibly not use this to replace The Office as it’s 9:00 lead-in to a new show.
Like Dan in yesterday’s podcast, I really hope NBC picks up the show for a full season (and actually means it this time). I can’t even imagine how frustrating it must of been for Schur and co. to effectively wrap up the series and then have to quickly scramble to produce nine more episodes.
[Traeger]This is LITERALLY the best news I’ve heard all week.[/Traeger]
Not a shock at all. It’s just too bad that seasons 4&5 have been so poor.
Much like The Office this show should have ended after season 3.
:(
Why? Just because you don’t like it? There are many people (me included) who have greatly enjoyed the last two seasons. Sigh. There’s always a killjoy.
It’s like the show always preaches, SIX SEASONS AND A MOVIE! I think?
Haha, I believe that’s Community (fingers sorta crossed that they’re coming back too)
When did Alan become a newsbreaker? I always thought that was for writers without enough talent to do anything else; Schefter types.
Oh, ouch! Pickin’ on ol’ Schefty…
He’s hooked into the power of the Internet now.
It’s a Festivus miracle!
Just read that Whitney’s been canceled (Hurray!).
Which might open a place for another season of Community.
really hoping against a “nothing happens for a season and then leslie knope leaves pawnee in the next one” vibe
Awesome sauce! I’m gonna treat my self to bacon and waffles now!
So happy this is coming back! I just hope NBC decides on the number of episode in advance this time around so the writers don’t have to build toward a 13-episode season only to find out they’ve actually got 9 more to go.
Fantastic. now if we can just get the Emmy’s to realize that this show is the best comedy on network television, and that nearly every person on the cast has a solid case for an Emmy nom.
Of course, that won’t happen. Shows don’t just start getting Emmy noms after season 5, no matter how richly they’re deserved.
While you couldn’t of gone wrong with any of the dancing GIFs Alan, I thought it had to be Ron dancing drunk on Snake Juice from “The Fight”