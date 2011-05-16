FOX has been the top-rated network on TV for seven seasons now, and will likely remain so until “American Idol” falls completely off a cliff. There are seasons where the network takes advantage of its inevitable top-dog status to take big risks, and then there are seasons where FOX execs play things conservatively.
The 2011-12 schedule the network announced Monday morning looks at first glance to be one of the conservative ones, with few of the huge mid-season changes that usually appear at upfront time (and are usually changed six or seven more times before mid-season actually starts). Simon Cowell’s new singing competition “The X Factor” takes over the exact real estate that “Idol” holds in the spring, which means the FOX fall schedule looks very similar to the FOX spring schedule. There are at least seven new shows debuting at some point during the season, but most are in protected timeslots and designed to maintain a conssitent scheduling flow.
FOX is seemingly playing things so safe, in fact, that the network’s entertainment president blamed last week’s sweeping cancellation of all his bubble shows (including “The Chicago Code,” “Breaking In” and “Lie to Me”) on success, not failure.
“To be candid, a couple of the shows we had to let go because we didn’t have the shelf space probably would have made the cut on other networks,” Kevin Reilly told reporters. “We can be more conservative this year.”
Of course, it’s only a conservative schedule if you believe, like Reilly and entertainment chairman Peter Rice believe, that “X Factor” will be a huge hit, even though “X Factor” and “Pop Idol” never aired in the same season in the UK, and even though NBC already beat Cowell’s show to the punch with “The Voice,” which, like “X Factor,” has the judges serving as mentors to teams of contestants.
“We feel we have the gold standard in ‘Idol’ and ‘X Factor,'” Rice insisted. “We feel really good about our two shows… We’re going to schedule them and play our game.”
If “X Factor” doesn’t work – if viewers haven’t missed Simon from “Idol,” and if people will now look at it as a “Voice” clone – FOX will still probably win next season based on “Idol” alone. But so much of the network’s strategy for both season-long stability and launching new hits assumes that it will work. We’ll see.
Fienberg posted the full schedule this morning, and here’s my analysis of it, night-by-night:
MONDAY: The FOX execs insist the Steven Spielberg-produced time travel drama “Terra Nova” won’t be pushed back yet again, after it was already supposed to debut at mid-season this year, and then after the “Glee” season finale. And based on the huge expense, Reilly says they’ll be patient with it “short of some disaster” (like the one that felled “Lone Star” after two episodes this season). FOX execs clearly believe “Terra Nova” can stand on its own, which is why they’re airing it before “House” rather than after, while their confidence in JJ Abrams’ “Alcatraz” (which will air at 9 while “House” moves back to 8) seems less rock-solid.
TUESDAY: “Glee” leads into a pair of sitcoms again, with FOX betting that the Zooey Deschanel-starrer “New Girl” will be a bigger hit than “Raising Hope” (which returns in the lower-profile 9:30 slot) turned out to be. The most interesting idea here is that when “Glee” takes its annual mid-season siesta, likely in March, Reilly wants to try a four-sitcom night featuring (assuming nothing’s canceled early) “New Girl,” “Raising Hope,” “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” and one of a pair of sitcoms still in contention for mid-season, “Family Album” and “Little in Common.” Like NBC (and, I’m guessing, ABC), FOX wants to get a second comedy night going if it can.
WEDNESDAY: Again, assuming that both “X Factor” and “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” work, we’ll get a similar schedule in fall and spring.
THURSDAY: “Bones” will take a break at mid-season due to Emily Deschanel’s pregnancy, and FOX will swap in “The Finder,” which debuted as a backdoor pilot in a “Bones” episode a few weeks ago. Thursdays used to be a sinkhole for FOX; thanks to “Bones” and “Idol,” it’s now a stalwart for the network.
FRIDAY: Status quo throughout the year: “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Fringe,” which will wind up in a sci-fi pile-up of sorts opposite NBC’s “Grimm” and, likely, the CW’s “Supernatural.”
SATURDAY: Here may be the biggest news of the FOX schedule: “America’s Most Wanted” is being downgraded from an ongoing series to four two-hour specials each year. Producer John Walsh and the show’s fans protested loudly the last time FOX tried to take it off the schedule, but Reilly insisted this was different.
“It’s been no secret to John we have not made money on the show in quite a while,” he said. “It was economically getting to the place where it was not particularly viable, but we wanted to keep the franchise alive.” He said Walsh was in talks with other NewsCorp properties (MyNetworkTV, maybe?) to keep the show going as a weekly series.
SUNDAY: “Bob’s Burgers” didn’t do spectacularly well after “The Simpsons” this spring, but still got renewed and will be back at mid-season (in an even less compatible timeslot after “Family Guy,” which is the curse of being an idiosyncratic comedy; nothing’s a perfect fit). The post-“Simpsons” timeslot, meanwhile, will go to a pair of cartoon newbies: the Jonah Hill-produced “Allen Gregory” (about a precocious 7-year-old going to elementary school after being home-schooled) in the fall, and an animated “Napoleon Dynamite” in the spring.
Given Braga’s previous comments about “Terra Nova” and his own track record in writing both sci-fi in general and time travel in particular, I have neither hope for nor interest in this show. It may start out strong, but I predict it will become hopelessly tangled, with confusing plot threads left to dangle or arbitrarily declared tied off.
It’s a shame; he used to write really good sci-fi, but he simply isn’t showrunner material. He needs to be in the back room with a good co-writer and one or two strong editors on top of him who have absolute veto power over his dumber ideas.
That, and the fact that going back to the Dinosaur Age to “Restart” the human race is the STUPIDEST PLOT in sci-fi history.
I mean, you know, because of a MASSIVE ASTEROID that will strike the Yucatan Peninsula circa 65 million BC, causing the mass extinction of just about every animal and plant on the planet.
Why not go back to the end of the last ice age, about 10000 BC? Go back that far, and restart the human race then, with the ability to ensure the ecosystem can be preserved?
Then again, as stated, this is a Braga-fueled show, so of course going back to the Dinosaur Age to restart the human race, only to be wiped-out eventually by an asteroid is the plot.
I’d love to see a show where the last survivors of the Human race go back to to 10,000 BC, where they find themselves in conflict with both primitive humans and the survivors of the Galactica.
Eric, I would TOTALLY watch that.
Is Fox’s Saturday night the longest-running unchanged night of scheduled programming in TV history?
Just never understood why a show – no matter the quality – would be a “hit” just because it followed a hit. Success based on laziness seems American – go FOX
“(and are usually changed six or seven more times before mid-season actually starts)”
Well, now you’re just baiting the Masked Scheduler.
“…their confidence in JJ Abrams’ “Alcatraz” (which will air at 9 while “House” moves back to 8) seems less rock-solid.”
I see what you did there. Someone call Stanley Goodspeed!
Welllcome to tha Rock.
I wonder if Allen Gregory was inspired by Jonah Hill’s Saturday Night Live appearance where he played a “wiser than his years” 7-year-old. It was actually a really funny sketch, so if that’s the case, then I guess I am tentatively hopeful for this show?
Again someone calls “Supernatural” (and “Grimm”) sci-fi when they are fantasy shows.
My worry about “Terra Nova” is how much of a family show it is. Spielberg has often dumbed down his TV work to attract kids…
Although I’m no Spielberg fan, he did lend his name to some high quality animated shows 20 years ago (Animaniacs, P&TB, Freakazoid)
So what will be canceled before it even airs?
“Napoleon Dynamite.” I mean, really?
I’m so glad Fox cancelled ‘The Chicago Code’ and ‘Breaking In’ so they had room on the schedule for the truly talented people that we’ll be treated to on ‘The X Factor’. Because Jason Clarke, Jennifer Beals, Delroy Lindo, Bret Harrison, and Christian Slater are not as talented.
The best thing about this schedule? I’ll have an extra few hours a week to read books. So, thank you, Fox!!
what gets me is that they could’ve easily used the friday at 8 slot for Lie To Me–(or have at least picked it up for another 13 ep run in case of a failure on Monday nights again.)
AND what gets me even more so–Fox could’ve used Breaking In as one of their Tuesday night shows. (they want to launch two nights of comedies but they go ahead and cancel one of their more promising sitcoms in several years now?!?!?!? what?)
they’ve given lie to me 3 yrs. time to cut bait
Hey, i know you have mentioned the whole NBC-FOX same-day upfront situation on the podcast before, but I don’t understand why NBC can’t just move to Thursdays. It’s not like the CW needs its own day.
Where’s Hell’s Kitchen? I haven’t even seen any ads for it returning this summer.