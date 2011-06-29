‘Necessary Roughness’ – ‘Pilot’: Physician, heal thyself

I offered my review of USA’s “Necessary Roughnes” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of Callie Thorne, Marc Blucas and company? Is this a USA show that’s going to rise above the level of something to watch while you fold laundry?
Didn’t watch the show but is that a Scrubs quote in the title? Well done.
Physician, heal thyself? Luke 4:23
ahh i was close.
Dr. Cox: Physician, love thyself.
Turk: Are you talkin’ about down-town, Lester Brown?
Ha! Missed it by that much!!
Anyway, given the response to this post, I’m guessing Alan won’t have to blog about this show for very long.
This show makes it appear as if no one had ever thought of getting a mental-health professional to treat athletes before. But sports psychology has been a major discipline for decades now. And I’d be amazed if there were any pro teams that didn’t have at least one psychologist as a consultant or on staff.
So the whole premise is just kind of silly…
It was okay. Given the lack of other options this summer I’ll probably watch a few more episodes.
I don’t think Callie Thorne is a good enough actress to carry a series.
There were 3-4 scenes that just seemed too forced and contrived and it felt like the actors knew it.
Still, it was mildly interesting.
Mehhhh. My laundry deserves better. So do I. Alan had it right the first time. And I’ll be watching something else, or else (gasp!) reading a good book.
I was pleasantly surprised-I liked it. Was it perfect? Nope, but I thought it was entertaining with a cast of people I enjoy watching. I will keep tuning in.