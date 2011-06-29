‘Necessary Roughness’ – ‘Pilot’: Physician, heal thyself

Senior Television Writer
06.29.11 8 Comments

I offered my review of USA’s “Necessary Roughnes” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of Callie Thorne, Marc Blucas and company? Is this a USA show that’s going to rise above the level of something to watch while you fold laundry? 

