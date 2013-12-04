Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ returning in February

Netflix will premiere “House of Cards” season 2 on Valentine’s Day – and, once again, will premiere all the episodes at once.
The political drama’s 13-episode second season, featuring the return of Kevin Space, Robin Wright, Kate Mara, Gerald McRaney, director David Fincher and producer Beau Willimon, will launch on February 14, presumably around 12:01 a.m. Pacific like previously.
Netflix ordered the second season at the same time as the first, so the only questions on any level were what day “Cards” would return, and whether Netflix would stick with the all-at-once strategy after a year’s worth of data from the launch of this show, “Hemlock Grove,” “Arrested Development” and “Orange Is the New Black.” Yesterday, Netflix announced that it would launch its first original kids series, “Turbo Fast,” in a more piecemeal fashion, with five episodes launching on Christmas Eve, and the rest premiering throughout 2014. For a moment, it seemed like Netflix was experimenting with an alternative distribution plan, but it just turned out that the animation process for “Turbo Fast” was taking a long time, and this was a way to make the already-announced premiere date.
I was mixed on “Cards” immediately after I finished watching all 13 episodes, and some of this year’s other new series – including its fabulous Netflix sibling “Orange” – only highlighted some of the areas where I found the series wanting. But I’ll be back again – if not racing quite as intensely to finish it all – for Spacey, for some of the other performances (Molly Parker’s a new regular this year), and for the gorgeous visual style presented by Fincher and directors like Carl Franklin, James Foley and Jodie Foster, among others.
What does everybody else think? Nearly a year later, are you excited to get back to Frank Underwood’s world, or did you binge the show and then forget all about it?
Binged and forgot about it. I’ll probably watch the new episodes but won’t be in any sort of rush.
I’m not binging it again. That made me like the show a lot less than I think I would’ve otherwise. It became a real slog for me to get through, whereas I think if I’d been watching just an ep or two a week, I’d have just enjoyed Spacey and Corey Stoll and the moody style of it. I am looking forward to it, though. Quite curious to see where it goes.
I don’t know. I watched it over the course of about five weeks in short bursts, 1-3 episodes at a time. It didn’t improve the experience much from what you describe. Definitely not a show I’d binge based on season 1, but there are few shows I could get so excited over that I could set aside huge blocks of my personal time to watch anymore. The loads of free-time I once had don’t exist in my life anymore.
There are lots of shows better suited for binging than House of Cards.
I for one watched the series over a couple of weeks. After every episode I would go to AV Club to read the review of that particular episode. That enhanced my viewing experience, and the series didn’t become slow or boring. But mainly it’s because I’m a huge Spacey fan and the series is really well made and produced. The music is great too.
I’ll be back this February. I’m pretty excited actually.
Never got past the sixth episode of Season 1. It just didn’t grab me like I thought it would. Have been meaning to get back to it though.
Why sixth? That’s my favorite episode, the ending of that one is awesome.
No particular reason, just where we happened to stop.
I liked it. I think it’s a better series than some that have been touted more, like Justified or Boardwalk Empire. Not sure how I feel about the shift toward the White House, as I felt they could have done more with the House of Representatives setting, but I’ll see where it goes.
I did not binge the first season nor will I be binging the new one. I watched the first half when it was first released but only finished the second half in September. I think I’ll treat the new season like its a weekly cable drama and I feel like that is the best way to enjoy this show.
I’ll be watching the second season, but I anticipate that I’ll do so at a more leisurely pace – one or two episodes per week. As others have already noted, House of Cards isn’t really the type of show that’s best-served by binge-watching. With the novelty of the “all-episodes-at-once” distribution model having worn off over the past year, I see no real incentive to rush through the season (unless you’re adamantly opposed to the possibility of being spoiled, which I really am not).
I wonder if there’ll be less of a spoiler/binging fervor this year, since audiences are more accustomed to viewing stuff this way (and because it wasn’t a particularly fun binging experience, so we’ll all know that going in). I’m sure spoilers will exist, but I don’t feel like it was /that/ hard to avoid them with “Orange is the New Black.”
Hopefully Frank’s plan this year involves assassinating the President, because whoa, was that guy a bad actor. But yes, the promise of more McCraney and the addition of Molly Parker (Hearst/Mrs. Ellsworth slash fic, here we come!) definitely has me intrigued to see where it goes. Also, I hope Kristen Connolly’s character meets someone nice, she was probably the most sympathetic person in the first season.
Hey – good news to hear we’ll get to see Deadwood’s Molly Parker this season! I’m looking forward to season 2 and I plan to watch right away just like last year. But it takes me almost two weeks to see all the episodes. Don’t know if that qualifies as “bingeing’ or not.
I’m gonna watch this season in classic way, one episode per week. Just to have another show alongside Justified and The Americans until Mad Men and Game of Thrones start.
I just hope I’m not gonna spoil it in that way.
I wonder whether HoC will continue to follow the BBC original series or diverge – a la the US version of The Office – in the second season? I’m curious, but I’ll be watching either way.
The first season sucked and it would have been rightfully critically reviled if not for the novelty of how it was released.
I can’t say I’m particularly excited about a second season.
Any word yet on the breakdown of directors by episode blocks for S2? Can we expect the same director stable to return?
You can count out Fincher, as his participation would have been heavily touted to begin with. Curiously he doesn’t have an executive producer credit for season 2 on his IMDb. (?) Never expected him to return to the show anyway (he would be working on Gone Girl during production anyway).
It appears only Foley is listed as having returned for season 2, but it’s also possible that the individual directors’ IMDb pages are simply not up to date. The entire IMDb entry for season 2 is spotty at best right now.
I couldn’t possibly comment.
This was the rare show that 1) I enjoyed but 2) didn’t read recaps after episodes or even think about much once I was done.
I wonder if that was b/c of my semi binging (probably took me two weeks) or my perceived shallowness of the show. Probably doesn’t help that there really isn’t an online community who’s watching at exactly the same pace as me.
I’m only on season 2 of The Good Wife (so please no spoilers), but they seem to be equal quality. Doesn’t rise to the level of a Boardwalk Empire, but is entertaining without the huge head scratchers like Homeland and The Walking Dead. And yes, I’m tired, and just writing this comment based on the pictures that are above this text.
Loved the first season. Cannot get into “Orange is the New Black”