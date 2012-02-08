‘New Girl’ – ‘Landlord’: Send me on my way

A quick review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I paint a sexually-charged zero gravity tea ceremony in my closet…
There have been episodes of “New Girl” that I felt haven’t worked in one way or another, but “Landlord” was the first episode I outright hated. Outside of the brief sequence in the middle where Schmidt was telling Cece his problems and listing unsexy things (“What if I had a croissant blog?”), and possibly the choice of Rusted Root as Remy’s mood music, I found nearly all of it painful, over the top, and/or miscalculated.
While I recognize that Jess is polarizing (which the show dealt with at length with last week’s Julia storyline), I like her. I also like Nick. Yet by the time we came to the climax of their uncomfortable contest involving creepy Remy, I realized I wanted them to somehow both be wrong, because I disliked both of them so much in the context of this episode. And while Schmidt is generally a pretty broad character, his inability to differentiate flirting from conversation went way too far, and led to an episode that climaxed with one of the male characters on the verge of being molested to prove a point, and another one being beaten up by security guards who couldn’t differentiate between sex and rape.
Uncomfortable all around. Like Armen Tamzarian, I’d prefer that we never speak of this again. (Except possibly Schmidt having a croissant blog.) Then again, I saw several tweets from people calling this a great episode, so I’ll be curious to read your reactions. What did everybody else think?
Schmidt’s 2007 list of New Years resolutions was pretty great too. Overall, I’d say it was sort of a C- episode, but not terrible.
I did like the shoutout to the pilot when the landlord called Winston “Coach”, and Winston did a double-take. I didn’t think it was a bad episode at all.
He called Nick “Brad” too right? So a double Damon Wayans Jr. Shout Out…
No mention of Schmidt’s New Year’s resolutions from 2007? Those were gold!
I agree with most of your points but I laughed quite a bit at the Nick/Jess plot, less so at the Schmidt plot though as I didn’t think he’d be THAT clueless.
Wow…I thought this was one of the funniest episodes. I loved the slowly building weirdness of the dinner with the landlord, and Schmidt doing moves on the conference table had me in stitches. It was a very broad episode on an already broad show, but I dug it.
I agree. I thought it very funny.
I also believed it was one of the funnier episodes. The resolutions were hilarious and Jess was funny was as well.
I agree. I thought it was very funny and pretty well done. It was ridiculous on purpose! I thought it was being a bit satirical with the landlord bit. No one is really going to ever push things that far in real life, but that was obvious; it wasn’t meant to be taken literally, which is what made it so funny. I thought this was yet another great episode. Really liking this show so far!
Yeah, I’m in the disagree-with-Alan camp, too. I wouldn’t say it was my favourite episode, but the landlord wanting a threesome put a twist on an otherwise conventional storyline and you can’t tell me that the landlord’s choice of sex soundtrack wasn’t a LOL moment.
whaaaa???? Interesting, because myself and the other 3 people watching it with me thought it was one of the funniest ones so far. May have to go back and rewatch.
When the road rager pulled the gun at the beginning and Jess said “It’s like the Wire!” I almost busted a gut.
The Wire reference was gold! Can’t believe Alan didn’t comment on that.
That was the worst Wire reference I had ever seen in a television show and there seem to be a lot these days. Must be the writers trying to prove they are hip or something. Didn’t even make sense.
It being a horrible Wire reference was part of the joke. Of course Jess at the sight of a gun would say it was just like the Wire.
Had funny lines (like others mentioned, the resolutions list was gold), but the overall plot was weak. It’s one of those episodes that makes Jess seem too stupid and naive rather than just cutesy. All of the misunderstandings were over the top, and the resolutions unsatisfying.
That said, I laughed a bunch, especially in the beginning, so it wasn’t totally useless as an episode.
I liked this episode. Yeah, the mixed messages plot wasn’t superb. But I loved Jess outcrazying the guy with a gun, Schmidt/CeCe, Schmidt’s New year’s resolutions, and found the main plotline good enough.
Overall I didn’t like it very much at all, except for Jeff Kober having a rare chance to be funny (such as it was). Considering that I thought last week’s ep was by far the best of them all (I love Lizzy Caplan – the anti-Zooey), this one had a long way to fall.
I largely agree with your take, Alan. I understand how Nick and Jess both starting from such a silly, overly simplified world view should create a goofy, and potentially funny tension. But, each character being so obstinate in their dumb (and wrong) view point was absolutely grating.
I also think that this episode coming right after Lizzy Caplan only highlighted how difficult it is to take Jess seriously at some times. Particularly in her endless optimism, and how that optimism seems to translate to her being absolutely oblivious at times. I think it would have been possible for Jess to think the landlord was, at his heart a good person, while also not being completely blind to his advances.
I completely agree with you, this was a horrible episode, easily the worst of the season by a wide margin. The threesome storyline was just awful, and the Schmidt subplot was weak.
Alan, I can’t believe that you didn’t like this episode… I thought that it was so funny…The writers keep coming up with things that Schmidt can weirdly which I find extremely amusing . Plus, I thought the the threesome seen was the funniest of the episode…
Ouch. I normally agree spot on with your reviews, but I loved this episode. I thought it was hilarious. Cringeworthy at times – yes, but still a solid episode for me.
I thought it was pretty LOL worthy.
I was expecting the lead in to be “as soon as this is like The Wire…”
I didn’t outright hate this episode, because overall I like the characters and tone of the show and even if it’s not funny or kind of dumb, it’s still fun, but I didn’t like the premise of the main plot or where it led to. It seemed like a lot of bad sitcom tropes thrown together.
Are they airing episodes out of order? Last week had a random new character and this week nobody mentioned the fact that Nick has a girlfriend, which wasn’t the point of why they were going to do the threesome, but it seemed like a good excuse for Nick to get out of it.
I don’t know how accurate the Wikipedia site is for New Girl, but the have last week’s episode with a production code of 1ATM12, and they seem to jump around all over the place (I’m assuming the last digits are the order in which they are produced). It doesn’t have the production code for this week’s episode, but 9 is missing and it wouldn’t surprise me if this week’s ep is #9 given that Nick and Julia started dating in the 10th ep that was produced…
Oops, Julia was actually introduced in the 8th ep that was produced, so if yesterday’s was the 9th, there’s not really an excuse for Nick not even mentioning her….
This show seems to be extremely polarizing because I also disagree and thought it was one of the better ones they’ve done. Amazing.
Terrible episode. How many times did Nick make that face in place of a joke? And once they started down the threeway path, Nick was already right so why was Jess continuing to play along. Not funny and it didn’t make sense.
Wow. I feel like Sepinwall was watching a completely different show. While the episode was a little slow in getting going, my wife and I were laughing so hard we couldn’t see straight by the end. I would say, though, that they still don’t seem to know what to do with Winston, although Remy’s addressing him as “Coach” was pretty funny.
he also called him Brad once, which is the name of Coach’s Happy Endings character.
I thought it was funny, but I can understand Alan’s view. It does seem that they seem to make their characters have different traits (that we’ve never seen before) in order to service the plot/premise of the week.
Basically I just went with all the ridiculous premises they were throwing out there, and it didn’t stop me from laughing at the constant jokes, which were quite funny this week.
Strange. I, too, found this to be one of the better New Girl-episodes – if not the best. Nick’s face when the Landlord started massaging him, Schmidts resolutions… instant comedy gold.
I thought it was hilarious! Jess and Nick’s relationship is so complex… he’s so irritated at her sweetness always seeming to bring out the best in others, but he grudgingly admires that about her too. He’s willing to insert himself in an uncomfortable situation (staying for dinner) to protect her, but he’s just as willing to place himself into an even more uncomfortable situation to try to prove her wrong. We all knew they’d never actually go through with something so gross, but the fun was waiting to see who would crack first. Also interesting to note that all it took was Nick starting to kiss her to abruptly cause Jess to fold. A funny episode featuring A+ acting, as usual.
I agree with Alan 100%. I think this is one of the most wildly inconsistent shows on TV at the moment. I go from laughing out loud repeatedly one week to barely mustering a smile the next. The only amusing line this week was when the landlord called Winston “Coach”.
I hated the Schmidt plotline (the “it turns out the Japanese conference call was literal and not foreplay and the Japanese see everything!” ‘twist’ was obvious and not funny enough to overcome that) and while I laughed considerably at a lot of things (Schmidt’s list, Schmidt’s suggestion of a croissant blog, Nick’s face during the massage), I felt like those things were not enough to outweigh two storylines which were basically oblivious miscommunication with a sexual edge. If the Schmidt/CFO storyline had come into play earlier in the season, I might’ve been able to buy it more. Instead, it seemed odd and out of place, particularly him asking Cece for advice since last week they’d still been heavily pushing Schmidt/Cece. Another commenter mentioned the complete lack of Julia mentions, which also seemed out of place.
The Schmidt/CFO thing has come up before. The xmas episode had sexual undertones between them, especially at the end. And I think there might have been something in an episode after that. It’s not hard to buy that a guy can be interested in 2 women at once. The xmas ep, he bought a present for Cece then came onto his boss. I do agree that it seemed weird for him to ask Cece for advice since he’s been trying to get with her. But it didn’t seem totally unbelievable, because I can see multiple reasons why a guy might do that.
Based on some of the other comments, this seems to be a polarizing episode. Erik Adams at the AV Club mentioned how it was the first time there were any real sparks between Nick and Jess, and I thought it was the opposite. I’m not exactly rooting for them to hookup, either. I guess this shows how much I like this show, as even when things were irritating me, I still got some enjoyment out of watching.
There’s a difference between dorky and insufferable… Jess was insufferable last night… there’s no way a sane person reacts that way to having a gun drawn on them
I enjoyed this episode – wasn’t one of the best, but the jokes were solid and laughs came fairly regularly. Despite the wobbly start, New Girl is turning into one of those shows where it’s just nice chilling out with the characters once a week. This episode pushed credibility, but I don’t watch comedy for realism: this was funny (the Schmidt plot wasn’t top grade, but the landlord stuff was lots of fun) so the fact that certain contrivances were fit into the story didn’t bother me in the least. What’s interesting is that Zooey Deschanel has quickly become the least interesting part of what should be her vehicle, with Nick and Schmidt getting hogging nearly all the best lines and physical bits. Winston’s reaction to being called ‘Coach’ was a gem, even if the character has been woefully under-developed/used so far.
Does need more Caplan, though.
I didn’t hate this episode, but something did feel off. It felt like it was an early episode they held over. Any idea if this could be the case? I don’t remember Nick’s girlfriend being mentioned, and there was, seemingly, a lot of background info weaved into the dialogue.
Wow, talk about differing perceptions but I loved this episode from start to finish. After the promising pilot my expectations for this show fell dramatically. But this episode was hilarious, the landlord was great, I hope he is a reoccurring character. And Zooey has toned down the adorkable to just the right level.
Edwina
I thought it was a good episode, I thought the jokes stuck & it had good pacing. The schmidt storyline could have ended better, I agree, but it goes along preeettttty well with his awkward-workplace persona on this show.
Though looking back on it, I could see how the bedroom scene with the landlord didn’t make too much sense. The landlord’s intentions were already established so there was no longer anything for Jess or Nick to prove; so why Nick allowed himself to be caressed + almost kiss Jess is beyond me.
But my slight confusion during the episode wasn’t such a big deal to me, this is a comedy with characters that act ridiculous/abnormal 90% of the time. [Though so is community, and they’ve done a similar storyline better in the past huh]
I loved everything Schmidt related during the first half of the episode. I liked the flashbacks where Schmidt took everything as a sexual come on and the 2007 NE list and what he showed to his boss (only masterbate to sexy boss half the time). But it did take a turn for the worse at the end for Schmidt. I wouldn’t go so far as you would.
I also wouldn’t go so far as you would with the Nick and Jess storyline but it was extremely poor and probably the worst storyline of the season.
The show STILL hasn’t figured out what to do with Winston and at this point I’ve just come to accept the fact that he just hangs around and is just there. Although I loved that Remy called him Coach!
Usually I can’t tell when an episode is bad (or at least, I’m surprised to come here and find out that Alan didn’t like it), but I found myself thinking ‘Why am I watching this?’ during this episode. I ended up half-watching the last fifteen minutes and I think I realized I don’t really care about this show. At least now in this form.
Write a comment…Usually I can’t tell when an episode is bad (or at least, I’m surprised to come here and find out that Alan didn’t like it), but I found myself thinking ‘Why am I watching this?’ during this episode. I ended up half-watching the last fifteen minutes and I think I realized I don’t really care about this show. At least now in this form.
I liked the episode, but I definitely had some problems with it. Schmidt’s inability to get what was going on wasn’t so bad when the payoffs were so funny, even if some of them were predictable (like the closing tag). And of course the 2007 New Year’s resolutions were great.
The Nick/Jess plot not paying off in any meaningful way was disappointing. I was hoping they would discover they were both a little bit right and a little bit wrong (Remy DID fix the broken stuff in the apartment, right?), especially since Nick’s cynicism is obviously a childish defense mechanism, but… then he turned out to be right all along! Ha… ho?
The cold open not paying off with another joke was confusing, too. I thought we’d discover that the guy with the gun thought Jess was mentally handicapped or something.
Also, there were just a lot of funny one-liners in this one, something the show was lacking in the early days.
Also, there were just a lot of funny one-liners in this one, something the show was lacking in the early days.
I thought the episode was pretty good. Though I score everything higher when Jeff Kober is in it.
I remember watching the pilot, and I said to my wife: “I am going to stick with this show, because in a year or two, these characters are going to get beyond wacky, and the show’s universe is going to become 30-Rock-ridiculous.”
Turns out, it only took half a season.
And while I thought the landlord was a little too broad for this early in the show’s transition to insanity, overall I liked the episode.
It’s odd that Alan’s complains seem to stem from the “likability” of the characters.
I really like that Nick is a bit unlikable and not the standard leading man you see in most “will-they-won’t-they” storylines (see last week’s “we all wear each other’s underwear” bit).
The fact that Nick’s need to be right was self-destructive was actually endearing for me. I wasn’t rooting for him or against him, just sympathizing with someone who knows he has his priorities in the wrong order but proceeds anyway.
The problem with Nick is that he started out as a sweet, lovelorn guy with the will-they-won’t-they tension, but after the fourth ep or so they randomly decided to make him an obstinate curmudgeon, which they’ve solidified more and more with each passing week
I am seriously starting to doubt your taste in tv, Alan. This episode was absolutely hilarious. Are you sure you’re still inside the key ad demo?
I thought it had kind of goofy ad predictable parts but overall was very funny which is all I ask.
I normally agree with you, but I thought this was one of the funniest episodes ever! Watching Nick’s creepster faces when Remy was giving him a backrub was hilarious!!!
Em, Alan, do me a favor and don’t review this show. You obviously hate it way too much, so best to spare us.
The show is funny and this episode was that as well…
I’m in the one of the better episodes camp too.
This was actually one of my favorite episodes. New Girl is and has always been a ridiculous show of unclear tone and premise whose writers have no interests or skill in consistently characterizing any of their characters (except perhaps Cece), and from that point just making it a complete farce cracked me up. It wasn’t good – it rarely is – but at least it made me laugh.
I found it very funny and I was happy to see the actor who played Remy (I think his name is Jeff Fryer) playing the part of something other than a complete sociopath. A million years ago he was in China Beach with Dana Delany and Marg Helgenberger and played an actual multi-dimensional character. It seems as if in the 20 years since he has played a particular type of character over and over and over (angry redneck/wife beater/white supremacist, etc.) It was nice to see him/the show turn that on its head.
I really enjoyed this episode and I’m growing very fond of this show.
Wow. Usually we see so eye-to-eye, but I must admit, I’m mystified at what bothered you so much about this episode. I just don’t see the unlikability that you see, and neither of the scenes you specifically mention — Jess, Nick, and Remy in the threeway-that-wasn’t and Schmidt being beaten up by security guards — bothered me at all. In fact, I laughed out loud during the former (Nick’s expressions, oh my God) and found the second to be pretty consistent with how the show treats Schmidt in general.
Even on the rare occasions I disagree with you, I can usually see your point — but this time I’m just not getting it. I wish your review had been a little longer, to explain a little more why you hated the episode so much.
I want Jess saying “I want a threesome” as my new ringtone.
I think this show is finding its stride and is now delivering consistently funny episodes every week.
I laughed very hard at the threesome scene.
I thought this show struggled at first with the characters and what kind of show they wanted to make. Now the characters are more defined and the comedy is getting funnier and funnier!
I really liked this one, the ending was kind of too much, but I loved the rest.
Wow, Alan.. The masses (sic) have spoken.. New Girl was funny. Imo, it had funny bits, but the parking lot security guards intervention seemed forced and the 3some scene went too long.. But overall i found it an average fun ep
“Uncomfortable” is the label for The (unwatchable for years) Office. New Girl has just been funny. For me it’s right up there (not quite as high though) with Community and Parks as a favorite comedy. At least this one gets decent ratings.
Yeah I agree with everyone who disagree. I LOVED this episode! I laughed out loud at many moments and probably the most at the scene in the bedroom with the threesome. The uncomfortableness was so great. It reminded me of that great episode of the office when they got the new people from the other branch and Michael made them sit on those chairs on that stage and unintentionally humiliated them. I think Schmidt is one of the best characters on tv and that new years resolutions list was genius! I don’t know Alan I can usually see your point even when I don’t agree but not here.
Write a comment…Yeah I agree with everyone who disagree. I LOVED this episode! I laughed out loud at many moments and probably the most at the scene in the bedroom with the threesome. The uncomfortableness was so great. It reminded me of that great episode of the office when they got the new people from the other branch and Michael made them sit on those chairs on that stage and unintentionally humiliated them. I think Schmidt is one of the best characters on tv and that new years resolutions list was genius! I don’t know Alan I can usually see your point even when I don’t agree but not here.