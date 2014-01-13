‘New Girl’ to welcome Prince for Super Bowl episode

We already knew that FOX would air episodes of “New Girl” & “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” after the Super Bowl this year. Now we have a better idea of what those episodes will look like, with Prince playing himself on “New Girl” while “Brooklyn” will welcome back Fred Armisen and Dean Winters while also guest-starring Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Theismann.(*)
(*) And my current travails with a broken leg make it even harder than before to watch the infamous footage of Lawrence Taylor ending Theismann’s career. OUCH.
In the “New Girl” episode, “Party Time,” Jess and Cece have a chance encounter with the artist currently known as Prince and get invited to a party at his place, which in turn inspires the guys to try to crash it. Meanwhile, “Brooklyn,” which won a pair of Golden Globes last night – in the process inspiring this comment about renewal from Kevin Reilly – will do an episode bringing back Dean Winters as “the Vulture” from Major Crimes, and Armisen as a weird resident of the precinct. It’s not clear yet what Theismann will be doing, but hopefully he’ll remain upright throughout.
Because “New Girl” likely won’t air before 10:30, and “Brooklyn” before 11, nobody’s expecting a major ratings boost for either. At this point, the post-Super Bowl slot is less about trying to bring a new audience to a show and more about stating what shows are priorities going forward for a network.
If Fox is smart, they will air Brooklyn Nine-nine first, before New Girl that night.
Fox IS smart- and that’s why New Girl (with consistently higher DEMO ratings than B99, will be airing first. New Girl is the better show, hands down.
Yawn
I know it’s a post SB show, and it’s the network’s #1 non-animated, non-football fueled comedy, but it sure doesn’t seem like New Girl is a priority. I’ve seen exactly 1 promo for it since Thanksgiving and Reilly didn’t even seem to mention it in his little TCA this morning. It’s a no brainer for next season, but it sure seems like they’ve put the show on cruise control
Adam Sandler is also in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Superbowl episode.