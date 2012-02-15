‘New Girl’ – ‘Valentine’s Day’: I feel twirly, oh so twirly

A review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I play guitar in an alt-country ska band…
I strongly disliked last week’s episode (and was in the minority among you on that), but was very pleased with “Valentine’s Day,” which gave all five regulars something funny and character-appropriate to do, and which correctly judged whose stories were more deserving of time than others. (I imagine, for instance, there was a lot of Winston at girls night in that got left on the cutting room floor, but the end result was probably the right amount.)
I was particularly pleased with how the Jess story went. In the past, whenever the show has done a story about Jess’ sex life, she tends to come across like a 10-year-old girl, or (to quote Donna Meagle) Nell from the movie “Nell.” This story did a much better job of making her seem both inexperienced and clumsy without completely selling her out for the sake of the joke. She had bad luck with Jason Stackhouse, and she’s not really into sex for sex’s sake, but she also didn’t seem infantilized. She was just the protagonist in a sexual comedy of errors.
This was also a terrific episode for Schmidt (“youths” is just a funny word, and not just because of all the “My Cousin Vinny” memories it conjures) and Cece, ending with their inevitable hook-up. Because we don’t see Cece as often as the guy roommates, it can be easier to miss how good a job the writers have done at character development (or, rather, establishment) with her, but she has a clear voice and a clear role in both Jess’ life and the show, and that’s more than you can say for what they’ve largely done with Winston, even if this particular subplot for him was decent.
One other thought: the show could not make it more blatant that a Jess/Nick hook-up is somewhere in our future, be it near or far, but I have to say I was intrigued by Jess misreading Schmidt’s signals and pondering a one-nighter with him. The one part of “The Story of the 50” I didn’t particularly like was that Schmidt’s big sin was trying to kiss Jess, when that wasn’t remotely as d-baggy as everything else he did in the episode, and when the show and the other characters don’t react that way about the greater purity of Jess and Nick’s flirtation. (You know he won’t be putting no 50 in no douchebag jar if/when they kiss.) Max Greenfield has quickly become the funniest part of this show, and while Schmidt’s been chasing after Cece for a while, and while Jess and Nick have been circling each other, I think it could be very funny – and possibly more character-appropriate – for Jess to realize that Schmidt’s more sensitive, inner-fat-kid qualities might make him a good match.
Of course, if you go down that road, then eventually she’ll also have to flirt with Winston just to make things fair, and suddenly it becomes a show not about four mismatched friends and roommates, but more in the vein of latter-day “Friends” where the writers keep trying to pair people off in new combinations. And that’s probably not ideal. So let’s keep Lizzy Caplan around as long as possible (even though she’s doing Showtime’s “Masters of Sex,” cable series tend to film on weird schedules), let’s see where Schmidt and Cece take us, and let’s keep moving forward.
What did everybody else think?
Lizzy Caplan forever!
The thought of Jess with Schmidt makes me happy and sick at the same time.
Any time Clark Duke shows up, I’m on board.
That rap joke Cece made was horrendous.
RAPE, not rap
I’m naming my alt-country ska band “Rudeboy Tupelo”.
Genius!
This was a really good episode. In terms of roommate relationships, I think that Jess/Nick and Jess/Schmidt are both viable and potentially fun pairings. I also think that Jess/Winston could work out well too – ZD and LM had good chemistry in the “Wedding” episode.
When Schmidt rambles off ridiculous things, he is funny. When he tries to pretend he is a ladies man, it is awful. I have always had a problem with him acting like that, even though I believe it is intended as a joke, I just don’t find it funny.
Nick, is also so much better when he is around Lizzy Caplan’s character. I know she has to eventually leave, but I really hope it happens later rather than sooner. Lizzy Caplan is all kinds of awesome.
ALSO, Clark Duke is hilarious. I wish he could have stuck around a little longer too.
Schmidt’s attempts at machismo are hilarious as long as you appreciate the severe overcompensation at work from his time as a chubby loser.
Haha I also thought of My Cousin Vinny when I heard Schmidt say “youths” Yoots!
I’m glad to see Cece and Schmidt finally hook up. That relationship was hinted at more and seemed more plausible to me and I’m more pleased that it happened than Nick and Jess
I’m happy for Winston but it’s been I dont know how many episodes and he still isn’t effectively incorporated into the cast. I think the problem is that he’s just not interacting with the group like everyone else. Him trying to work and getting his girl back in his life are good for his character but as an audience member I don’t care. It’s no coincidence that the best Winston episode was the one where he interacted with everyone throughout the episode and interacted a lot with Jess- the Bells episode. I wanna see more episodes like that one
Overall, I didn’t care too much for this episode, mainly because it didn’t make me laugh as much as past episodes. Last nights show felt stagnant to me. And while it may not have been “age appropriate” I thought one of the funniest moments of the show was when Nick was forcing Jess to say “penis”
Was it my imagination, or was the opening scene where Jess comes out into the kitchen and says “ewww, couples” a repeat from an recent episode?
Probably the best episode of the season for me. Jess seemed like a functional, if odd, adult. Schmidt and Cece make a strange, but fun couple and Nick’s flashback made me laugh. Schmidt’s description of “It’s Complicated” (“It’s about rich, white people redecorating their kitchen!”) was perfect.
“Its really not that complicated.”
The It’s Complicated synopsis was one of my favorite Schmidt lines of the night.
I hope they hold off on the Jess/Nick hookup for as long as possible. Like Friends, IMO once you start pairing everyone up the show starts to suffer. For example, wise-cracking Chandler in early season friends was the best part of the show. Once he started dating Monica and became P-whipped Chandler, the show jumped the shark for me.
It all depends how the handle it honestly. They can let it derail the characters and give them roadblocks to be funny (Friends), or they can do what Cougar Town is able to do and still make the funny characters even though they are in relationships (even Chuck pulled it off).
The chances are obviously against them, because it seems most shows fail when they finally put the will they/won’t they couple together, but its not a definitely death sentance.
Frankly, I hope they never to the Jess/Nick hookup. It doesn’t really seem necessary for this show. I wish they would keep it like the Jack/Liz relationship on 30 Rock.
I’m fascinated by how much humor is generated by Schmidt’s pronunciations. YouTHs. Chut-a-ney. So far, the writers haven’t gone to that well too often. I hope they don’t start to do so.
I loved Jess waving the glow stick at Cece’s boyfriend, then throwing it out the door. Also, Jason Stackhouse is amazingly hot, I just wanted him to use his Aussie accent. Everything sounds better in Australian. (Note: Weird True Blood connection with Ryan and Lizzy in the same episode, however loved the Vampire Diaries shout out.)
I love the phantom tollbooth.
Of course you do, you’re human
I’ll admit, I’ve been more intrigued by the idea of Jess and Schmidt than I have been by Jess and Nick. Is it because I find Schmidt funnier than Nick, or because the writers or showrunners or whomever have been kind of pushing it at us.
I also appreciate that Kwanten’s Oliver was so wonderfully Jason Stackhouse in nature. It’s a role that works wonderfully for him.
This show is so “twee” it actually makes my teeth hurt.
Whatever happened with Jess and Jason Long’s character? Last I remember, they skipped off hand in hand at a Black Friday midnight store opening. Now she’s single – did something happen I forgot or missed?
Missed their breakup at the Xmas party…
Oops, thought I’d seen every ep but apparently not – thanks!
Schmidt is one of the best new character on TV, he makes that show.
Lizzy needs to be a regular. That is all. And the show was funny yet again. Now, that is all.
This episode featured Lizzy Caplan, Clark Duke and Melissa Stephens. Whoever is casting this show is living in my brain.
There was a bit of a lull for me 2/3 of the way in, but on the whole it was a really great half hour of television, with at least three laugh-out-loud funny moments. I still have a problem with all of the rage they’ve added to the Nick character since the beginning, but I liked him and Zooey much better in this episode than at any point in the recent past. Jess’s verbal style and personality was well balanced, and is the first time the writers have delivered on the show’s promise of “adorkable.” Meanwhile, after all the time we’ve spent with a very bold Schmidt taking us through the cause-effect cycles that have brought him into existence, I enjoyed the show taking the opportunity to rest on Greenfield’s obvious talent and let Schmidt still be interesting as the straight man in this one.
Easily the best episode of the series to date, and a thoroughly enjoyable half hour of television.
I loathe Nick (he’s more of a d-bag than Schmidt will ever be, plus whiny) and the idea that the producers are pushing him and Jess as the ‘teens version of Ross and Rachel makes me want to scream (plus SO BORING).
I agree about Caplan, though – she’s great in her role (although she is The Obstacle to Jess & Nick’s Tru Wuv OMG Eleventy!!) and the longer she stays the less unpalatable Nick is AND the longer the inevitable is put off.
Bleh.
This might’ve been the best New Girl ep to date. My favorite line was from Shelby’s friend.
“He looks like player.” Puts glasses on. “Oh, never mind.”
I would actually prefer if Jess and Nick never get together. I would find that refreshing. Besides, I like Julia.
What happened to Winston as a guy that will get into teaching/babysitting or something from the Christmas episode?
Nick and Jess are endgame. They have to be. Schmidt and Jess are too much of friends (plus, I would love Schmidt and Cece as endgame)and Winston is too much of an older brother to Jess. Nick challenges Jess in a good way and they balance each other out. They bring out the best in each other: Jess teaches Nick to be more open-hearted and Nick teases Jess to be more sensible. They are perfect for each other.
My husband and I laughed so hard at Cece’s “That’s racist”. I think it was the image of the boyfriend on the tire swing doing Namaste hands.