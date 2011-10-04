‘New Girl’ – ‘Wedding’: Say yes to the Jess

A review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I have acrobatic, mean-spirited, highly-educational sex…
I hadn’t planned on writing about “New Girl” for a while. Last week’s “Kryptonite” was a step down from the pilot (mainly because of the awkward transition from Damon Wayans Jr. to Lamorne Morris) but still promising enough, while the other episode I’d seen (Oct. 18’s “Naked”) pushes Jess’ eccentricity over the line into annoying. So I was just going to wait and see a month or two from now how the show was managing to maintain its inner Zooey-ness.
But “Wedding” was easily the best of the post-pilot episodes I’ve seen, and in some ways I enjoyed it more than the pilot. It made pretty good use of Winston, gave Schmidt a very funny foil in Natasha Lyonne’s gross but confident Gretchen (whom I hope comes back) and with the slow-mo Chicken Dance(*) did a much better job of recreating the fun of the pilot’s climax than last week’s bit with the guys all donning silly hats.
(*) Winston’s dance-off with the kid and then the Chicken Dance climaxwere both reminders of a theory Phil Rosenthal liked to espouse behind the scenes on “Everybody Loves Raymond” (and which is clearly shared by many comedy writers): funny dancing makes everything better.
Most importantly, though, it allowed Jess to be strange and silly without making her seem like a slow-witted womanchild, and/or someone so oblivious that you’re not sure why the guys tolerate her presence. Jess is goofy and can’t control it, but she also enjoys herself and her life much more than the guys usually do, and it was nice to see an episode building towards them acknowledging that, while also allowing Zooey Deschanel to do various amusing bits of physical and verbal comedy. (Jess’ ongoing struggle with the bicycle pants was a good running gag, albeit one that didn’t have the expected payoff at the end where her lack of underwear became an issue).
Strong episode all-around. FOX unsurprisingly ordered a full season last week, and if they can make more like this one, I look forward to watching for quite a while.
What did everybody else think?
Agreed. Liked it better than the pilot. Zoey is very entertaining.
Enjoyed the episode in general but getting kind of annoyed at these bonding moments at the end of every episode so far where the guys join Jess in doing something embarrassing, it feeling quite contrived and ineffective. Is this going to continue for the rest of the season?
Reminds me a lot of what Modern Family use to insist on doing at the end of each episode.
Aw, I thought it was sweet. To me, it weirdly didn’t feel contrived, as it did last week, or forced like an MF voiceover. There were parts of the episode that fell a bit flat for me (Jess being SO over the top that its hard to buy her as a real person) but the ending won me over.
Totally agree, the sugary sweet endings are getting to be a bit much. I’m hoping it’s just part of the “repeat the pilot six times” or whatever theory and they will quickly move past it.
Liked this episode a lot otherwise, though, definitely stronger than the pilot.
Does anyone else feel like we’re building to a possible Jess/Nick pairing?
The show couldn’t be less subtle about hinting at that, so yes.
I do. I felt some chemistry between them in the pilot.
I don’t know. I have I feeling they’ll make a left turn and pair her with Schmidt, which would be pretty weird but much more interesting.
I feel yes..As Imani said there is great chemistry between them and it is an interesting pair.Buy kitchen cabinets
I am guessing Jess actually sleeps with Schmidt first as an obstacle to the inevitable Nick/Jess Pairing… Not sure if that happens end of season one or next season…
If I’m Natasha Lyonne, I’m strangling whoever in costuming put her in that pantsuit. So unflattering.
-alyson
That was the point, I thought. Funnier that way.
I find this show a bit on the smug side. The show relies too heavily on the assumption that the viewer will find Jess quirky and endearing. I agree with Browntown about the contrived bonding moments. Also Schmidt is a jerk. I love jerk characters but only if they have some redeeming qualities or are at least funny. Schmidt is just an a-hole. These aren’t characters I would want to hang out with in real life.
To each their own, but I find this show a lot less smug than say Community where only half of the characters are redeeming.
Community is too far up its own butt now. However I would rather hypothetically hang out with any 4 of the study group than Jess and the gang. Maybe if Damon Wayans Jr. had stayed things would be different.
Community has the writing to back up its smugness. This show is hollow. And I love zooey so it is sad to say so. This episode didn’t redeem it for me, but heck, I have to keep watching this train wreck regardless. I wonder if thats how most of the shows audience feels?
Andy, you nailed everything I think about this show.
Could have done without the hilbilly teeth, but this was definitely the best episode so far, and by a long shot.
Going forward, I’m interested to see what the writers do with the blatant chemistry between Deschanel and Johnson,* which I’m not sure was inspected or intended. I’m not sure that’s a direction they would have planned to go in, at least not for the first couple of seasons, but three eps in it already seems like the magnetism will pull them in that direction, and I’m not sure how well that would serve tone and structure of the show in these early goings. Only time will tell.
*But for alan’s caption with the name, this definitely would have read “poor man’s Mark Ruffalo,” which is the first thing I think when he pops on screen.
Poor man’s David Krumholtz.
David Krumholtz is the poor man’s David Krumholtz.
Johnson looks so much like David Krumholtz that’s it unsettling. Seeing him and Deschanel together makes the show look like a Bones/Numbers crossover.
Agree! I hope it gets better as I have high expectations with zoey ..!
Apparently I’m in the minority, but it was easily my least favorite episode of the three so far. I just didn’t think it worked comedically and it seemed overly cliched with a drunk guy at a wedding, a regrettable hook up and a precocious kid becoming one of the gang’s rival.
I did laugh at the slow motion chicken dance though.
I want Jess’s dress!
This was actually my least favorite episode so far. Mostly because it’s starting to feel repetitive and like a show about nothing. Three episodes in and I still don’t have any sense of where the show is going or see any signs of an overall narrative or any kind of plot momentum. The first episode got her into the apartment, the second episode dealt with the fallout of the pilot, and the third episode was just totally random. What happens next? Jess brings home a puppy and decides to hide it from the guys? (That plotline being the obvious sign of creative death on a sitcom.) Right now this thing just feels kind of rudderless.
Like a couple of others, I found this to be the weakest episode yet, and didn’t laugh very much. I found the pilot to be strong, but each subsequent episode has been a step down. Jess is too quirky (when she said that she had her own version of the Chicken Dance, I couldn’t help but say “Of course!” out loud), the show relies too much on Zooey Deschanel’s charm, and the male supporting characters just aren’t as interesting to create a strong ensemble. For me, it isn’t worth my time any more.
Enjoyed the episode quite a lot. However, I find myself lamenting the loss of Wayans with every episode. I think he’d be the difference-maker in taking this show from “good” to “great.” I think he’d have easily taken the little rivalry scenes with the kid usher to the next level.
Absolutely agree. Wayans just has that extra something special that is hard to define, but easy to recognize.
Definitely my favorite so far, more than the pilot actually. And I couldn’t help but think of Schmidt’s wedding hook-up girl as Chekov’s pantsuit.
I thought this episode was so bad and I was SURE I would come here and find everyone just going nuts about how bad it was blah blah blah and instead there’s all this weird “How I met Your Mother” type of swooning. This was a pretty lazy, tired premise (really? the drunk at the wedding??? And hasn’t there been at least two instances -and there’s only been 3 episodes- where she gets dressed up and we got the old “wow. she isn’t ugly at all. Why, she’s beautiful.” routine?) and we know nothing about these characters yet we’re just supposed to be so darn enamored by all their clever quirkiness. When she put in those teeth…why not just look directly at the camera and shrug as if to say “That’s just cute little ole’ me being me” or better yet one of the roommates could have said (a la Lenny about Homer at Frank Grime’s funeral) “That’s our Jess!”
I totally agree. I just found Zooey to be fingernails on a chalkboard annoying this week, and bailed on the show halfway through. I think I’m done with this show.
I so totally loved the chicken dance part of this episode, plus all the other quirky additions! Jess/Zooey Deschanel is becoming one of my favorite comedic actresses! Visit [www.tvmovielove.com] for more of my thoughts on this and other episodes.
I completely agree. I loved this episode and felt like it had such a great buildup and the silly dancing to Phil Collins was hilarious! My friends and I were laughing so hard.
I really hope they tone down the craziness a bit. But, it’s getting better every week and this week was the best yet, that’s for sure.
Here’s another take on the episode: [goo.gl]
Can we EVER have a show where the male and female characters can simply be platonic friends and/or roommates and NOT have weird incestuous relationships?
I thought what made this episode stand apart from the previous two was Jess’ confidence in her wackiness. This was the first time she was unapologetically quirky but not stupid.
My review: [blog.melanism.com]
I was so happy to see Natasha Lyonne being fully functional and funny that I could forgive any minor criticisms I might have. I also hope we see her again, that character was terrific.
God, I hated this episode with all my guts. It was excruciating to watch Jake Johnson playing the drunken scenes and Lamorne Morris is not funny at all. And the Schmidt scenes were pretty awful too. Seriously, I don’t care AT ALL about these guys, I’m only watching this show for Zooey. All I need from the guys is to see their reactions when Zooey does what she does. That’s all.
Mr. Sepinwall,
Thank you for your lighting-fast response following last Tuesday’s episode. As a film student and avid television enthusiast myself, I so appreciate comparing my reactions to those of a respected source while it is all so fresh in my mind. As you mentioned, the episode did make very good use of the supporting characters, namely Winston, Schmidt and the frizzy-haired Gretchen (I too am so hoping that she will return). Additionally, my expectations were certainly lowered following episode two; I walked away and seemed to completely forget what I had watched in the preceding half hour. This in mind, I find that I most always side with your critiques, and while this week is no exception, your upmost positivity leaves me with just a few doubts that I would very much like to discuss with you here.
You mentioned that the most important element of the episode was Jess’ transformation from less of a caricature into more of a real, tolerable young woman. Certainly, it is important to create a smarter character for Deschanel to build upon but Schmidt, Winston and Nick’s eventual softening and appreciation for her joie de vivre seems like it has the potential to become a rather repetitive theme. For instance, upon watching the hilarious slow-mo Chicken Dance, I was immediately reminded of Nick’s line, “you get used to her,” that he uttered in episode two, and to episode one’s singing display in the restaurant when all the boys ditched the cool party to come to Jess’ rescue. I do agree with you, “she [Jess] also enjoys herself and her life much more than the guys usually do, and it was nice to see an episode building towards them acknowledging that,” but I’m wondering if you think that this formulaic camaraderie will be able to carry us through twenty-one more episodes. In Cory Barker’s review of “Wedding,” on his blog TV SURVEILLANCE, he notes that New Girl is “going to be one of those sitcoms based purely on the characters hanging out with one another,” and states that although this has been done successfully (i.e. Friends and Cheers,) it will indeed be a difficult act to follow. Do you agree that New Girl is based largely on potentially unsustainable character interaction, or do you predict that the show’s foundation is layered enough to sustain a full season? Additionally, is it Zooey’s admittedly ‘adorkable’ character that will bring you back this week, or New Girl’s developing premise that has you hooked? I write this response in anticipation of this Tuesday night’s upcoming episode. Like you, I am excited, but I do hope that the writers will surprise me in their ability to come up with comedic, heartfelt subplots, especially once all of the characters have managed to get over their exes.