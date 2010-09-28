‘No Ordinary Family’ – ‘Pilot’: You will believe a man can jump!

Yesterday, I reviewed “No Ordinary Family.” Now it’s your turn. What did you think of Michael Chiklis and company?
Not sure I can take the reverend from 7th Heaven seriously as a villian.
But I enjoyed the pilot. Hopefully the show retains the same sense of fun the pilot had.
After “The Shield” it’s impossible for me not to be a fan of Chiklis. That said, this feels like a good fit for him and Julie Benz. I hope the ratings do well…and it avoids the awful, unwatchable territory Heroes tread upon!
The jokes were corny, the family drama was really ineffective and laid on thick….but somehow I really enjoyed it. This could end up being a pretty fun hour every Tuesday. I feel like I could watch Malco and Chiklis for days at a time.
Yes, that was kind of how I felt too. I liked it, but I’m not sure why when there are a number of things I didn’t like about the show – like you said, the really bad jokes (especially the daughter’s lines, but maybe that’s because she had more screentime than her brother)), the docu-camera (I’m hoping it’s a one time thing, since the voiceovers seem like a parody of Heroes, who’s to say the docu cams aren’t either?), the cliche and forced “personalities”, which each can be boiled down to just one sentences, and the need to have to add in some conspiracy season arc that veer too close to Heroes territory that I already hate whatever this mystery is going to bring before I know what it is.
And yet, somehow, I liked and enjoyed the show. It is very odd.
I’d recommend an old show No Heroics for those wanting to watch a superhero show that’s a bit out of the box. It’s a pretty average show with occasional funny bits, but what I liked was the world they created for it, and how they dealt with the idea of superheroes in a different way.
(I’m going to repurpose my comment from the preview post, because it came in late)
I feel like they’re making the wrong show, and that it happens consistently. With few exceptions, when TV tries to make a SuperHero show, it’s about The Only Superpowered Being(s) in The World. (Most movies do this too.) But what’s so much fun about the Marvel and DC Universes, is the Universe. Once you accept the standard tropes of Superherodom, (Costumes, capes, powers, crimes and crimefighting, sidekicks and superteams) that’s when you can have fun exploring them and tweaking them. The only movie to do that really well has been The Incredibles.
I guess what I’m really saying is someone make a damn Astro City Tv series, already.
Didn’t do it for me. Too many logic errors. Bullets pierce the skin on Chiklis’s head, but not his hand? For that matter, I think I have super powers so the first thing I do is get somebody to shoot me? Naw, probably one and done for me.
I liked the show. In my review ([whatmarkread.blogspot.com]) I mentioned how I liked the Dad and his friend best (but that may be because they focused on them this episode). I’m not sold on Julie Benz as the Mom and the kids weren’t given enough to do to make much of an impression.
Overall I’m giving a few more episodes and are cautiously optimistic.
Plusses: the other guy who has superpowers (presumably without a weird river dip) randomly showing up.
The weirdness of telling a marital therapist this stuff.
Taylor Townsend as lab brat.
The geeky best friend guy coming up with the pimpin’ superhero pad with wi-fi.
The final baseball special effect, because until then it was kind of lame.
Minusses:
Dear god, Michael Chiklis is acting like a stereotypical whining wife, pouting and dropping the word “family” every other sentence until the powers kick in. I wanted to yell at him to stop acting like such a girl already.
Likewise, while I like the idea of Julie Benz playing a scientist (especially given the superpowers thing), I didn’t like how it implied that the former Vic Mackey was soooo emasculated because she was a successful scientist.
The kids aren’t too interesting yet. I keep looking at the girl and thinking someone must have cloned Amber Tamblyn.
In short: it has potential if they just quit whining about being a faaaaaaaaamily every two minutes. Shows that whine about faaaaaaamily (i.e. most family sitcoms, everyone but Modern Family) drive me up the wall.
That was just fun. If it doesn’t devolve into “Heroes,” I’m in.
I enjoyed it. This is what I hoped Heroes would be. Concentrate on a small group of people who are just discovering their powers and figuring out how to apply them in the real world. There’s a sense of joy that was hopelessly lost in Heroes.
I’m glad they gave us hints at a bigger story arc, as long as it doesn’t bog the series down (as in Heroes). I’m concerned that it will become the case where tons and tons of people have similar powers. I think it’s important that the show stick with the family dynamics as the anchor for the show.
I think what I’m hoping for is at odds with what Eric just described in the comments. As cool as an Astro City show would be, I just think it’s impractical for a TV series, so I’m hoping a normal family thrust into extraordinary circumstances will be both tractable and entertaining. Kinda like what Journeyman was… the drama came from the family dynamics, but there was the twist of the time traveling.
I didn’t think too much of the logic of the show, but why did that teleporting guy need a hostage if he could just teleport away?
I prefer my super-powers shows a bit darker, so I’m not sure how I feel about what appears to be a light-hearted take on the idea. The family stuff, as said previously, is silly so far. The kids annoy me (but then all kids do.) And they’ve hardly got original powers, either. We had bits of The Matrix & Superman, plus the evil nemesis, plus the super-powered bad guy, who apparently fell into the same part of the Amazon river, coincidentally (wtf?)
Weird to see Chiklis as a nice guy. But I’ve liked Julie Benz since Roswell & Taken, so I’ll stick with it. Actually I’ll stick with any sci-fi show apart from the serials (Stargate, for one.) They’re rarely around long so might as well enjoy ’em while I can.
This is pretty much how I felt.
Not digging really digging the kids, or family drama, but the superhero stuff was done reasonably well.
I hope the talking to the camera/marital therapist routine was only for the pilot. This will get old fast if it continues.
Show has promise.
Aw, but he was the Commish and so he was nice before Vic Mackey… I like darker shows more, but I also enjoy a bit of lighthearted, fish-out-of-water superhero acculturation. Probably dates to the Greatest American Hero. Loved that show as a kid.
There are definitely areas of concern, but so far, it seems like one of the more promising new shows of the year. I don’t even have a real problem with the docu-camera aspect IF it brings out the family element that could make the show unique. After all, the docu-camera aspect was simply their first couples therapy.
For the show to succeed, I think it needs to maintain the focus on family. Now, it can’t go down Berlanti’s typical, overly dramatic stuff, like he did with Brothers and Sisters, but we need to see that tension to be able to care about them.
I am a big fan of Chiklis, and he does the protective act real well, whether it was on the darker side in the Shield, or the Commish, or that short-lived comedy he did that I can’t remember the name of right now. I’m a big fan of Julie Benz and still a bit bummed that she’s not in Dexter anymore (granted, the character wasn’t that great … just miss Benz).
Yeah, the characters are a bit … generic right now, and they need to work on finding better … more realistic dialogue. I like the fact that there’s a conspiracy element to it, so that it isn’t simply these four people, but that there are other people with powers, however they got them.
I’ll stick around … I think it’s got promise and it works well on ABC.
It’s watchable, mostly because I love Romany Malco.
I liked it, so did my wife. I agree the daughter looks like a clone of Amber Tamlyn, my wife even mentioned it. I am suprised it was only rated (TV PG L V) with all the mentioning of virginity, sex, etc. from the teenage girl point of view and the bullets in the back of the head. My 10 year old girl was there watching it based on the rating. Shame on me for not watching it first, but I thought being on at 8pm it would be safe based on the rating. Definitely will watch again with the wife, just screen for the kids.
I’m not your superhero kinda girl but my friend is all gung ho about it so I asked her if you liked it (is that spoilerphobia to the nth degree? she said you liked it, but I didn’t read you review till this morning – after I watched it)
I’ve had this problem since the Bionic Woman, which, to my knowledge, though created by the OSS or OSI or whatever, started with her rescuing kids from trees: I’m good with the family part. It’s the fighting crime part that gets me. There has to be a way to “use your powers for good” without being just anothe show about crime, murder, death, or as I put it when I stopped watching Quantum Leap after three eps: there is so much more you can do here, but it appears to have turned into Sam Prevents the Murder of the Week.
Of course, the alternative is Joan of Arcadia… (but for the record, I *liked* that show. Until the Evil Leaper showed up. Was that Jason Priestly? No.. he was the one on Tru Calling)
Honestly, if I care about this show, it’s going to be about the Family, not the Not Ordinary.
Now if I can just get rid of The Event, I can probably be happy with Better With You, even though I would have preferred that Committed not have been cancelled (and Good Morning Miami be a little less predictable. I had to watch 3 eps in a row one night. That was too many).
Re: teleporter needing a hostage. Note that we never saw him ‘port more than about 10 feet. Could be he has a very limited range (and I’m thinking the black smoke effect was a Nightcrawler shoutout, given the Kitty Pryde action figure).
I bought Julie Benz as a high-powered uber-busy exec, but not as a research scientist. Note that the lab tech was the one who was asking all the science based questions about how her powers worked, and Benz doesn’t seem to be doing any biotesting on anyone to see what’s up with their bodies, particularly since each family member is getting a vastly different power/biological change due to the presumed exposure to the same substance (also, no apparent interest in getting that stuff and bottling it/testing it). Also interesting that Chiklis goes to his peer best friend, while she goes to a subordinate.
It was an OK, but nowhere near great or even first few episodes of Heroes, debut. I’ll see how it goes for a few more weeks.
I’m surprised that these comments are generally positive. I found the family to be bland and cliched, and I didn’t feel like the show was doing anything that hasn’t been done before in other superpower shows and movies. Very disappointing IMO.
Come one guys, someone has to say it:
Julie Benz is just a knock-out gorgeous woman!
And from the few appearances I’ve seen of her on talk shows and The Soup, she is just as funny and personable as she is beautiful.
I enjoyed the show as well. Escapist fun.
Not a bad start. I was glad to see the characters (the parents, at least) having fun with their powers. One of the bummers about “Heroes” was how quickly it devolved into “boo hoo, having powers is making my life miserable!” I think that there was more actual crime-stopping in this pilot than there was in the entire four years of “Heroes.”
The teleporter was a real surprise. Not sure why he would’ve needed to have been bailed out of jail, but whatever.
All in all, worth a second look.
I think my favorite bit was Autumn Reeser’s character pointing out all the physical impossibilities of Julie Benz’s superpowers and her doing her best to desperately justify it all, and how she’s basically talking to air because you know what it doesn’t really matter.
Speaking of Autumn Reeser, I thought she was okay-looking in Entourage, but I only really noticed her now. I think that’s because Entourage is Entourage, and this show seems more fun and…whatever the adjectivized version of “levity” is.
Everything I hate about network TV. Great premise. But. Terrible telegraphing music. Actors take turns speaking. Limited and repetitive camera angles. Flat lighting. Also terrible writing for the most part. Did enjoy the special effects and Chiklas’s side kick but overall -played like a Lifetime movie or maybe an afterschool special. Only watched til the end to see how they introduced more people with powers. (Read review while I was watching, so bored wasn’t worried about spoilers.)
