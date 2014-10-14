Not a bomb: WGN’s ‘Manhattan’ renewed for season 2

A new TV show's opening credits sequence is often one of the last things completed, and therefore something critics don't always get to see before a show debuts. I don't know that the title sequence for “Manhattan” – which WGN America just renewed for a second season – would have significantly upgraded my initial review of the show, but it does a nice job of suggesting the level of ambition and execution the show would be able to achieve over the course of its first season, which concludes Sunday night at 9.
That title sequence (you can watch it here) presents an overhead view of a series of sketches and diagrams, as the military base that housed the Manhattan Project is rapidly constructed in the Los Alamos desert. We start with some solitary workmen, then blueprints of houses, then the houses themselves, with plans being mixed with physics equations and desert recipes and propaganda fliers, all as the base gets bigger in a damn hurry, full of people and buildings all there for the sole purpose of building the world's first atomic bomb. And as the music builds, we see the entire population of the base known as “Nowhere” clustered together before the grouping expands then contracts – moving very much like one of the bomb designs being proposed by the show's two competing science teams.
It's a visually neat way of conveying both the story and themes of the series, which has dealt nimbly not only with the moral questions associated with building such a destructive weapon, but with the diverse lives and backgrounds of the many fictionalized scientists, soldiers, wives and other hangers-on whose lives have been upended by the attempt to build the thing.
The pace of the series has at times been slower than what's suggested in those opening credits, but usually in a rewarding way. The first episode introduced us to the two rival science teams – one a band of misfits led by the abrasive Frank Winter (John Benjamin Hickey), one a group of polished bullies, plus wide-eyed genius Charlie (Ashley Zukerman) – and made clear that inevitably, its two leading men would have to join forces. But rather than rush to that moment, the season took its time establishing the quirks and flaws of each man, and the relationship they have with the people around them, before finally having them team up secretly – after Charlie realized that his group's model would never work, while Frank's less-celebrated implosion design required manpower the government would take too long to provide – so that the characters and the world felt lived-in, rather than simple cogs of history.
And along the way, the show has told a lot of fascinating stories about the physical, emotional and spiritual cost of working on such a project, for all involved. I worried in the early going, for instance, that Olivia Williams might be wasted in the archetypal, marginalized cable wife role, but that became the whole point of the character, a strong-willed scientist in her own right who rebels against the very cable-wifery to which she has been consigned. The show has dealt with what it would have been like to be a woman, or black, or gay, in this period, mixing smart social commentary in with all the science geek and paranoid spy thriller material – often, with the recurring presence of Richard Schiff as the man tasked with keeping the project's secrets secure, suggesting the ways in which paranoia can lead to plain madness.
I grew to like the show a lot, and was worried that the low ratings might leave it as a one-and-done. Sunday's finale (which I may write about it in more detail, to be read after it airs) is excellent, and suggests that there's much more story to tell. I'm glad that WGN, still relatively new to the scripted original game, chose to stick with a series that may not be sexy, but that's turned out to be very, very strong.
Has anyone been watching? If so, what have you thought so far?
I’ve really, really grown to like this show as well. In fact, it’s one of the few shows I actually catch live. The episodes just fly by. Very excited to see how the season ends, and hearing it’s getting a second is welcome news indeed. Glad to know I’m not alone in my appreciation.
I enjoy this show, even as it has veered further into soap territory than I would have expected.
I’m surprised and glad it’s getting picked up again. It seems like a show NO ONE knows it’s on–even AV Club, which recaps *everything*, doesn’t do Manhattan.
AV Club misses a lot of shows. The Divide, Happyland, Partners… At least shows like Faking It and Matador got initial reviews when they premiered.
One of our favorites. Sunday’s been a nightmare in the good sense this fall…
A lot of people don’t have access to WGN America—in my area it isn’t carried by Comcast. I ended up watching the show on Hulu, which posts the episodes three days after they air. That is a less than optimal experience (or horrible, depending on which browser you’re using), but I’m glad I’ve gotten to see it and I’m glad it’s coming back.
I also have Comcast and, although I can’t watch in show in real time, it is shown on Xfinity the next day. Never miss it.
Thanks, The Passenger. I hadn’t figured that out yet. I’m watching, but only on On Demand (which has it), but my DVR can’t find it and I didn’t understand why.
Glad to hear it’s being renewed. I liked what little I’ve seen so far.
Here it’s not on “On Demand” (not Comcast). I have resorted to watching it Amazon since I missed too many episodes to jump in in the middle.
Will check Xfinity or Hulu if needed. (It’s $2 plus an episode on Amazon) Thanks for the info.
Looking forward to your review, as always. Gotten very hooked by the series, as it is smart and well written. Very glad they will do a second season … there is so much material they can use, post-Trinity.
Only wish the channel was on my (FIOS) on-demand … missed an episode.
Not here either via On Demand. You could check Hulu or pay Amazon to see the one episode. Since I rarely go to movies that’s how I justify the cost to watch. :)
Its become one of my favorite shows, as it does a nice job of blending social commentary with the war effort and what it might have been like to live in a place with so much secrecy and so much on the line.
Plus, its just a very unique perspective and I don’t think I can come with a comparable show on TV. Glad its getting another season and I do think its one of those shows that will find a bigger audience once the first seasons hits streaming services.
Agreed. There’s nothing else like it. I love the glimpse it offers into a pivotal time and place in modern history–and for imparting the importance of science without being boring.
It’s a great show, and a real shame that it has such a small viewership. WGN should make an effort to get the first season rerun on network TV, to substantially increase the audience for the second season.
Some of the soapier aspects are boring to me, specifically the marital issues between Charlie and his wife, but there are so many interesting characters and relationship dynamics in play on the series, I am willing to just roll my eyes a bit and plow through the 3 minutes or whatever to get to the next scene. The show has done a good job, generally, in making all of the main players interesting and worthy of deeper exploration, particularly lady Dr. Winter (Eliza?). I too was worried she’d get the typical cable wife BS treatment, but that they steered deliberately in that direction to highlight just how much BS it truly is for a woman with her credentials and intelligence was a wonderful choice and made her my favorite character so far. Ackley’s trajectory in the penultimate episode of the season left me kind of cold, just because it felt a bit rushed and hyper dramatic in a bad way, but so far, that’s been the only thing to give me pause about this series. I’m so glad WGN is giving it a second season, because it looks fantastic and there are so many great actors on this show and I love watching them work together.
We wanted to watch but WGN isn’t on our TW system in West L.A. Weirdly, despite this, Ep. 1 was shown on a related channel, but none of the remaining episodes were. All this despite the fact that WGN ran weekly ads for the series in the L.A. Times.
It was all kinda strange.
I like soap operas about historical characters like kings and queens, but this soap opera never hooked me.
I love this show. The mix of science, soap opera and social history is great. The episode in which Neils Bohr arrived on the hill and was treated like a god/rock star cemented it for me as an unusual show that was pulling off something unique. Glad to hear it was renewed, and if you enjoy the show I recommend you check out the Nerdist Writers Panel Ben Blacker recently did with Saw Shaw, the creator/show-runner: [www.nerdist.com]
I didn’t know anything about WGN before this show, but I got completely hooked. The characters are fascinating and it’s such an interesting story! I’m a fan of the soapy parts too. So happy that it’ll get a second season.
The other WGN scripted show, Salem, is also worth watching (and was also renewed). It’s not in the same league as Manhattan in terms of story and quality, but it is good, cheesy fun.
Really good show. and you didn’t even mention the inclusion of Peter Stormare as the mad bomber.
Well cast and well written. Great news.
Very good fictionalization of wonderful/horrible project; paranoid mood seems to fit today also.
There are several shows that build up in the DVR, if I like the pilot enough not to delete it but don’t find myself drawn to watch every week. This joined Bates Motel, Turn, Halt &CF this season. Well, turn got deleted, h&cf got watched to soso results, Bates still sits there and Manhattan just got binged. Verdict, I’m glad it’s back. Like to really like cast. Nothing insults my intelligence. Yet much doesn’t grab me as “need to watch” TV. My highlight has been Olivia and forbidden, clandestine science.
I wish this grabbed me more. Mad Men did right away, yet BBad did not. So I’ll be patient, cause look how BB turned out
I have watched, mainly due to the historical and scientific aspects. The people, cars, the clothes, the furnishings, way of life,–all remind me of my childhood. While watching the hot, dusty scenes, I can also remember the sounds of a summer evening where I was and imagine what I must have been doing while all this was going on. A lot of it I don’t understand and I would rather have a conclusion to everything, than have it dragged out for another year. Like…..how long did they actually spend in that camp before they came up with the product? I am tired of watching and waiting, and am feeling their anxieties and miseries. I really don’t care about the soap opera parts, either. Enough. But I can’t leave something unfinished………
Patience, Grasshopper. All will be revealed.
Funny…I’d been meaning to ask Alan for weeks if he’d been keeping up with this after the initial review. As stated, it was a slow burn for the first 3 or 4 episodes (while I hung on, I wasn’t exactly on the edge of my seat, clamoring for a new episode each week), but that set-up work is paying off huge in this run up to the finale.
Hickey’s been fantastic as the brilliant, but, as Akley pointed out last week, not necessarily good Frank Winter.
As easy as it is to focus on Hickey’s performance (not to mention Williams, Stern and the other more recognizable names in the cast), I’ve been increasingly impressed at how well Shaw, Schlamme and co. have serviced the supporting cast. It would have been easy for members of Frank’s team like Helen, Fritz and Paul to end up as background players, getting a scene or two a week in mostly stereotypical ruts as woman scientist, snotty British guy, comic relief, etc. Allowing those characters to get their moments early in the season has allowed their pivotal roles in the Frank-Charlie conspiracy to play with so much more impact.
Considering WGN brought back the waste of time that is Salem, I was optimistic Manhattan’s strong critical reviews would get it a second season. But since you never know with these kind of things, it’s nice to see WGN didn’t disappoint…
I agree that one of the most notable attributes of the show is the way that it’s developed all of the secondary characters. That puts it in a class with some of the prestige cable dramas. Also I love the 1940s world that it’s built; I really feel immersed in the era while watching, unlike some dramas set in the past.
Alan, thanks for this good news on Manhattan’s renewal, and hope that you will review and comment on the show more often. In a short time it’s become one of our favorites. (Damn has 2014 been a great year for TV dramas!)
I admit to being skeptical when I first heard WGNA was going to make a series out of the Manhattan Project. I feared it would veer into the fast lane of soap (given the fact that so many spouses were left to an idle existence while their husbands went away in secret) and reduce the moral/intellectual struggle of the scientists to nothing more than an occasional scene of dumbed down exposition.
Obviously much of the story is dramatized with historical figures used legitimize the fictional elements of the narrative but I am admittedly hooked on what the creative team has done with this show.
The production quality is as good as you you would expect from a seasoned cable network with much more experience under it’s belt. It reminds me of HBO’s Deadwood on it’s attention to detail in the period costumes and sets. I can almost taste the dust in my teeth.
The performances are powerful and believable. I love that the writers didn’t go down the cliche path with Abby’s affair even though we knew infidelity was all but certain.
I loved the explanation of Frank Winter’s intensity and unforgiving nature on himself and everyone around him in episode 4. That was a great analogy of a scientist doing work for a war effort. That’s something that a viewer could be easily forget when the action plays out 3000 miles from the front lines.
I did feel that the payoff of episode 4 faltered in subsequent episodes when Frank goes from a bleeding, walking PTSD head-case to suddenly being back behind his desk scribbling equations as if nothing happened in episode 5. (Was that film really destroyed/exposed? Was his near death experience in the desert not worth continuing through the next episode?)
Perhaps I missed some details in the wings but I was really enjoying the adrenalin rush of watching Frank, with the weight of the world on his shoulders, soldier ahead at all costs. While his intensity does eventually return I felt the brakes were put on a little hard in order to satisfy other story arcs.
No matter. The show is a success through it’s consistently evolving characters and storyline that puts average citizens in a time and place where they are asked to do the impossible under the heaviest weight of secrecy.
Even though we know the outcome of the long game, that seems almost secondary to how the characters get there physically and emotionally and the toll it will take in the years to come.
I’m really looking forward to the season finale and another season to come.
Looking forward to your write-up of the finale. I’ve been really enjoying this show’s initial season and I’m glad it’s coming back. The storyline has been getting better and better and as Whitney Matheson (RIP Pop Candy) pointed out on Twitter, it’s beautifully photographed too.
One wonders why AMC can’t develop a show like this anymore. This would’ve been a perfect fit for their channel: It’s very well made but doesn’t feel too “prestige”-y. The plot of the season developed very organic, I thought, and the show feels in no way reverse-engineered like all the recent AMC dramas. Looking forward to the finale/second season.
Nonsense, AMC is literally the only other channel doing something like Manhattan, and that is Halt And Catch Fire. Both series are period dramas of outstanding quality about people with highly-specialized technical knowledge trying to build something (a nuclear bomb in one case, and a revolutionary computer system in the other). It is impossible to conceive of either show on FX, a channel I respect but that seems to demand a conventionally sensationalistic “hook” at the core of their dramas (cops or criminals or both together, spies, vampires, etc.)
I like the show very much, except for their attempts to sex it up with unnecessary scenes and implausible relationships like the two women – complete with totally cliche “free-spirited French woman.” When they stick with the science and the moral complexity of what they’re doing and how it must be done, it’s fascinating, with some excellent acting and characterization.
Recaps are being done on on the Cocktail Party Physics blog on the Scientific American website [blogs.scientificamerican.com]
I watched this past Sunday’s show just today. It was mind bending and kept me guessing the entire episode. The writing and story telling are just as good as anything on TV currently. The cast is wonderful and believable. I was wondering how they would tie up all the loose ends with just one episode left. Although I’m thrilled to hear there’s a second season, the wait will be torture.
After watching this past Sunday’s episode just today I am thrilled to hear there’s a second season. The writing and story telling are as good as anything on tv currently. The cast is wonderful and believable. Some of the more “soapy” storylines aren’t over the top. One if my favorites this year.
Great to hear Manhattan is coming back! This show has been a surprising gem – it could have fit in easily at Showtime or another prestige channel – very good writing for the most part, beautifully shot in great locations, and excellent acting. I hope they’re going to get to Trinity next year.
I’ve really been enjoying this and am glad to know it’s coming back for a second season. Hopefully that gets some more eyeballs on it. I think it’s really solid stuff if you’re into period drama.
I’m pleasantly surprised to see this review has almost as many comments as the Walking Dead recap. More popular than I thought.
Like most everyone here, I first tuned in not really impressed but love period pieces and am sort of a science geek who wanted to see if they had a Richard Feynman type guy, so I stuck with it.
And I decided that, sure, it was a soap opera…but it was a soap opera about BUILDING THE ATOMIC BOMB!
Came to love it.
Where else are you going to find $2.50 hookers?
I have struggled with this show. Obviously a fictionalization can’t stick with the record, but the development of the bomb is such a great story in its own right. And some of the bits are howlers. Charlie doesn’t recognize Werner Heisenberg’s picture. The German bomb project is pictured as an actual threat. The Brits are called second rate and pictured as drunken leches. (James Chadwick, anyone?). Charlie and Frank keep a secret about predetonation??
But I am still watching. I will order a copy of “Oppenheimer” from 1980 and reread Richard Rhodes’ books
I was slow to like the show at first but it’s really grown on me and I look forward to it now every week. Very glad to hear it’s been renewed. The writing and acting has been great and I really like the Danish actress that plays Helen.
To answer just Alan’s question: I have been watching, and I LOVE the show.
I love this show, and, while I don’t usually watch it live, I watch it as soon as possible each week. Glad it’s been renewed. I think all the actors–especially Hickey and Williams–are terrific.
And I agree with FIZORZED: “The production quality is as good as you would expect from a seasoned cable network with much more experience under it’s belt. It reminds me of HBO’s Deadwood on it’s attention to detail in the period costumes and sets. I can almost taste the dust in my teeth.” It makes me feel like I’m really there.
i enjoy this show very much and am able to watch it only due to the courtesy of HULU to which thanks are due. I am glad it is being renewed.
I really like the show. I am so happy it was renewed. I am really happy that the show is on Hulu so it can be binged. The show plays a lot better when binged.
Love the time period, fascinated by the idea of a drama about the Manhattan project. Love Olivia Wiliams.
So how come this show is SO dull?!!
Yet more tortured men behaving badly and underwritten female roles (oh it’s a metaphor for the plight of women at that time…yawn!)
Dislikable characters and rambling plot
Watching and loving it.
I love this show. After the 1st episode free preview, I had no choice but to upgrade my cable package to include WGN, in order to watch this well-written, intelligent and compelling series.
It’s great to see a post on this, along with so many comments. I’ve really been enjoying this show but often have felt like I’m the only one in the world who’s been watching. Alan, I know it’s been a busy summer, but I’d love to see at least an occasional post for next season briefly letting us know your thoughts and giving us a place to share our enjoyment of the show.
I have watched from the beginning. At first I was a little disappointed because except for Oppenheimer and Bohr there weren’t easily more recognized scientists, like Richard Feymann, being played. But in reality Charlie is probably close to that type. I was surprised by Ackley last Sunday, and not quite sure where they are going with Ms. Winter. Overall the desert scenes give a real sense of isolation and grit. IMO this is a very compelling show. Hope it continues like that into the future.
Read the biography of Openheimer. A very complicated and brilliant man.
Although I enjoy this series, I must keep reminding myself that this is a far fetched Hollywood rendering of one of the most significant developments in the annals of mankind and thus one ought to accept and indeed, expect it to bear little relationship to actual events. I have read many books describing the Manhattan Project and I’ve yet to find one that highlights, or even mentions in anything more than passing, the complex personal interactions depicted in this series, especially when it comes to such things as the Lesbian relationship depicted in recent episodes. And nowhere have I read about the intense, Gestapo like wire tapping, placement of hidden microphones in homes and interrogations by a ‘shadowy’ character who appears to operate with no restraint whatsoever and to have no controlling agency to which he is accountable. One begins to get the feeling that if these had actually been the conditions under which these scientists operated at Los Alamos, we’d still be waiting for that first nuclear device to be brought to the testing stage!!
If you any appreciation/context for the overall history of what was going on in Los Alamos and around the world at that time it makes the show that much better. I know it’s a drama series however they do a great job of explaining the problems and solutions in a way that the average viewer can understand and grasp. I watch it on Hulu+ on Mondays as I don’t pay for cable. Well written, well directed and well shot. I hope it get the following and recognition it deserves, especially after the season 1 finally!
John Benjamin Hickey should be cast as the new Indiana Jones!
I think this is one of the pleasant surprises of the 2014 TV programs. It started slow, but quickly picked up momentum over the course of the 10 episodes. The characters are incredible, as was the entire cast. As a former Airmen stationed in Alamogordo, NM, this show brought back some vivid memories of the environment, and what people must have to deal with back in the early days of the development period. Lots of twist and turns, surprises, yeah, lots of those. I am eagerly waiting for season 2. I hate it when season end, but the season finale was great too. It kind of ties up the loose ends, and still keeps you on the edge.
Will Frank be back. If not this show is doomed.
An important part of WWll history that really bears it’s considerable impact on the history of New Mexico today.
This show has it all with it’s excellent cast, tightly scripted story line and high quality acting from a cast not well known to most of us. This is a high quality show that really belonged on HBO so that it could earn a larger audience.
I am thrilled that there will be a second season at least I will be able to discuss the show with someone. I had the feeling I was the only viewer.
Note: To this day there is nothing for us to see in Las Alamos, it is still a secure facility,although, there are some pictures in Santa Fe at the Governors Plaza.
Los Alamos, shrouded in mystery to this day, and the government want’s it that way.
Started watching a few days ago based solely on your recommendation during a recent podcast. I’m almost caught up now, and I’m glad I listened to you. It’s a very good show. I appreciate how it’s using fictional characters but sticking pretty closely to the actual story of the bomb’s development. A few shortcuts and a bit of condensing (and some invention when it comes to the rivalry between the Fat Man and Little Boy teams), but far less than I’d expect from such a complex subject. It’s a pretty fallow time right now when it comes to dramas, so I am very glad you directed me to this one, Alan.
Love this show, realism, history, emotional side of events! Can’t wait til second season!
It’s the end of October and I just stumbled across this show. After watching the pilot, I bought the entire season one from iTunes. Rectify is still my absolute favorite, but Manhattan is up there. I hope that Alan will be writing more commentary next season.
I started watching Manhattan because Vudu gave the first episode to it’s users free. That was all it took to get me hooked. We don’t have the WGN network here, but I found Manhattan on HuluPlus and subscribed to it just because I could watch Manhattan each week. I found this site because I was trying to find out why it wasn’t on this week….not realizing the first season has finished. I cannot wait for the next season!!!! I have LOVED this series!!! I love the history part of the story (that’s what drew me in to begin with), but all the stories of the people who live here have kept me watching! Great writing and wonderful acting! Thanks for letting us know this was the end of the first season, by the way! I thought it had been pre-empted by football or something!
I think WGN made the show very sexy! This subject is hard to make look so seductive, but they’ve gone and done it. WGN did excellent with this show; setting, writing, and acting is superb. While not historically accurate, Manhattan provides a good fable style version of this historic event. I love the show, I only wish to see more Science and explosive testing, but that’s what season 2 is for. I am so glad to hear they’ve decided to make another season, maybe I’ll get more science and bomb testing!! WGN made a great Manhattan, I can’t wait to see what they make next.