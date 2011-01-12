‘Off the Map’ – ‘Saved by the Great White Hope’: Paradise found?

I offered my take on “Off the Map” – the jungle hospital drama produced, but not created, by Shonda Rhimes – yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Whether you’re a “Grey’s Anatomy” fan or not, what did you think?
I offered my take on “Off the Map” – the jungle hospital drama produced, but not created, by Shonda Rhimes – yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Whether you’re a “Grey’s Anatomy” fan or not, what did you think?
I’m a Grey’s Fan among other TV shows and I liked it. It’s not perfect and I thought that some of it was a bit trite, but I feel like it has a good enough foundation to become a better show.
I’m only a couple of minutes in, but it’s blatantly Grey’s in the Jungle, which brings with it both strengths and weaknesses. When Grey’s is good (as it has been for most of this season and through about Season 3), it can be very very good, and when it’s bad, it’s quite bad. I expect the pattern to be much the same here. I’ve got enough residual goodwill for Gilford, Gummer, and Dhavernas from their prior projects that I’ll give it a couple of more episodes.
ABC refuses to stream V online anymore, so I’m not about to support their new show, Off the Map. I didn’t see it, but my Twitter feed doesn’t like it.
ABC also has no On Demand shows on Comcast, unlike NBC & CBS. CBS’s choice sure didn’t hurt NCIS ratings. If you have a great show, making the show available online, and/or On Demand, won’t hurt the network. It build’s loyalty. V’s rating are down this week, and I bet Off the Map won’t do well going forward. When Blue Bloods moves to Wednesday for a month, I predict it will beat Off the Map. Then, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior moves into the same slot. CBS respects their viewers, unlike ABC, which will fail.
Also, whoever was scheduling at ABC tonight needed help. Understand them wanting to leave Off the Map at 10 and not start late, but once it was clear that the speech was going to run well past 9 PM, why not run with analysis/news till 9:30, run the new Modern Family at 9:30 and then go straight into Off The Map, rather than filling 15 minutes with a joined in progress Modern Family rerun?
We thought that was strange as well. I’m sure George S. and Dianne Sawyer could have filled a few more minutes. I know they had an hour scheduled with Nightline, but still.
I don’t watch anything else like this (I think I did TV on DVD for 2 seasons of Grey’s several years ago during my dead on a couch phase), so I wasn’t particularly offended by similarities to any particular series.
Having seen my share of pilot episode I very much expected that we would get exposition and oddly coincidental situational back-stories for each of the characters we’re meant to bond with. I would say this was not handled as poorly as I might have expected.
That Alan intimates this kind of story-telling is also used in subsequent episodes puts me off a bit, but I like enough of the actors to wait for the bad to overpower that fact. I made it all the way to the first commercial break in the second episode of Past Life because I liked Toby Zeigler (Richard Schiff, in that order). Gilford, Dhavernas, and the oddly familiar (I checked IMDB and still can’t figure out why) Gummer and Lefevre get at least another few hours of my life.
If Gummer seems oddly familiar but you haven’t seen her in anything else, it’s because she’s Meryl Streep’s daughter and looks a whole lot like mom.
Gummer makes me think of Leelee Sobieski.
I left the TV on ABC after Modern Family ended in hopes that they’d still air Cougar Town but of course they didnt. Stuck around for 5 more minutes since they opening seen looked pretty but everything just looked so contrived and cheesy. How do people eat this crap up? And Alan, what’s going to happen to tonight’s unaired episode of Cougar Town? Will it at least be online?
Between the setting, the same announcer’s voice, and two of the leads reminding me of Josh Holloway and Evangeline Lilly (not exactly, but enough), it was sort of … strange, as if I was watching some alternate dimension version of LOST. I couldn’t shake it and changed the channel. So, no, I didn’t find it engaging on its own terms much at all.
It was pretty disappointing. None of the characters are remotely interesting at this point, and to make a Grey’s comparison, there wasn’t the tension/amusement created by Meredith sleeping with Derek the night before she started work.
I guess maybe the tension was supposed to come from all the wacky jungle medicine stuff, but being a pilot on a network I assumed everyone would survive and didn’t worry too much about our initial patients.
So here’s hoping it gets better and makes Dhavernas, Gilford and Gummer into real characters.
The older doctor who kept whining about how American doctors come and go really quickly was probably the worst part of the episode. Does she get more interesting?
Whatever happened to Dane Cook?
I’mn not a “Grey’s” fan, and never have been, but just from the promos, I figured this show was a “LOST” vs “Grey’s Anatomy/Private Practice” vs “Miami Medical” vs “Gilligan’s Island” hybrid. And from the five minutes I saw before giving up on TV and firing up the dvd player, I knew I was right(the idiot surfer dude confirmed the Gilligan’s part alone). I predict a quick hook by ABC.