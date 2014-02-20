On the set of the ‘Veronica Mars’ movie

LOS ANGELES — Veronica Mars is back at work, against all odds, doing the job she gave up years ago, in a project that has no business existing under any of the rules by which we understand Hollywood.
It”s a scorching day in an industrial section of downtown LA, and Veronica herself, in the form of the pocket-sized Kristen Bell, has her telephoto lens out, reluctantly plying her trade as a private detective for the first time since the end of the low-rated TV show that bore her name, and now as part of the “Veronica Mars” movie that was improbably funded by that show”s fans.
This is day 3 of the Film Shoot Brought to You By Kickstarter, a crazy idea dreamed up by the show”s creator Rob Thomas, who co-wrote and is directing the movie. $5.7 million crowdfunded dollars later, Bell is back in character, performing surveillance on Gia Goodman (Krysten Ritter, reprising her role from season 2 of the series), who is at the center of the film”s big mystery.
Ivan Askwith, associate producer and the point man for social media related to both the film and the Kickstarter that is funding it, goggles at the idea that they are here, and under these circumstances.
“These people gave money to a movie that didn”t even exist yet,” he observes.
The movie very much exists at this moment, though – and everyone involved is deeply grateful to the audience that made it so.
The scenes being filmed today don”t feature the bulk of the movie”s cast – only Bell, Ritter and Martin Starr (playing Cobb Cobbler, a Neptune High alum we”ve never met before) are scheduled to work today among the film”s major players – and only have a bit of the sardonic banter that Thomas and co-writer Diane Ruggiero have brought from the show to this new incarnation. But they feature Veronica back at work, and once again finding ways to be more clever and resourceful than her wealthier opponents.
It”s a practical location, with Bell working on the rooftop of one building while Ritter is in an industrial loft set across the street. Thomas is on Bell”s side of the street, sporting a WWVMD – What Would Veronica Mars Do? – bracelet that was given to him by a fan he met outside the parking lot. They”ve been lingering around this and the locations of previous days, hoping for a glimpse of Bell, or Jason Dohring, or any of the other stars of the mid-’00s teen drama.
Bell, who had plenty of experience handling a camera in the UPN and CW days, is concerned that she aim it at just the right angle, and while Thomas and director of photography Ben Kutchins discuss this and other matters related to the blinding sunlight, Bell”s attention is drawn to Milo, a white terrier mix who belongs to the building”s manager.
“Is he friendly?” she asks, running over to hug and pet him. She”s not as overcome with emotion as she might be if Milo were a sloth, but it”s nonetheless an adorable scene as Milo licks her face and she says, “Oh, thank you, buddy!” in the same tone of voice Veronica used with her beloved pooch Backup.
There”s a strange sense of life imitating art imitating life throughout the day. While Thomas films Bell filming Ritter, a documentary crew – making one of the many rewards for Kickstarter backers, a film that”s as much about the campaign as it is a making-of piece – is busy filming all of them. At one point, Thomas and the other producers will pause to study a mock Entertainment Weekly cover featuring one of their characters that will look not too dissimilar from a real one featuring Bell and Dohring that will be published much closer to the film”s March 14 release date.
Throughout the day, Askwith is taking pictures to send to the film”s Instagram account, and everyone has fan outreach on their minds. Thomas and producer Joel Silver had tried for years to talk Warner Bros. into making a follow-up movie, without any interest. The Kickstarter campaign not only provided the great majority of the film”s budget (Warner Bros. would later kick in some cash to handle fulfillment of the Kickstarter rewards, and to pay for a few reshoots), but demonstrated that there was, in fact, a lot of very active and vocal love for what was perennially one of TV”s lowest-rated series during its three seasons on the air. At every opportunity, Askwith or someone else in production is trying to find ways to communicate with the fans, keep them posted on filming and generally keep thanking them for making this all possible. One of the director”s chairs arrived with Dohring”s name misspelled, and a new one was ordered; the plan is for him to sign both and sell them for charity.
Comedy veteran Dave “Gruber” Allen swings by to play one of Cobb”s neighbors. It”s a double reunion with Starr, since they worked together on “Freaks and Geeks” and then teamed for a memorable episode of Thomas” brilliant-but-canceled Starz comedy “Party Down.” Almost instantly, Allen has Starr cracking up between takes, and seeing him makes Starr nostalgic for his last collaboration with Thomas. Soon, he”s talking about the best way to get a “Party Down” revival, which has come close a few times in the past without ever materializing. Between the possibilities opened up by Kickstarter and Netflix”s deal to revive “Arrested Development,” Starr is convinced there”s a way Thomas can make it work, if they can just figure out the logistics of it.
But that”s a dream to be considered on a different day. Right now, everyone is basking in the dream they have improbably brought into being.
“It”s one of the reasons I love working with Rob,” says Dan Etheridge, one of Thomas” long-time producing partners, who worked on the show and returned for the movie. “I”ve had him come to me a number of times during our ten years together and say, ‘Hey, what if we shoot ‘Party Down” in our backyard?” And lo and behold, it”s a series. So when he told me about the Kickstarter, it was like, ‘If anybody can do it, it”s him.” So of course we jumped right in and went for it. But I tell you there were dark times in that stretch over the last year where many people would have given up and it really looked dark and he did not. And that was a tough row to hoe.”
The campaign cleared its initial funding goal within its first 12 hours, and it became clear soon after that it would make enough money that Thomas wouldn”t have to shoot the bare-bones, locked room mystery version of the story he had as a default. But as the numbers kept going up – the campaign eventually cleared $5.7 million – it was up to the production team to figure out how to get everyone they wanted to sign a contract and find room in their schedule during the brief window when Bell would be free after the birth of her daughter and before she had to return to production on Showtime”s “House of Lies.”
“It was scary,” says Etheridge, “but there were more leaps of faith taken in that two month period just before and right after Kickstarter by Warner Bros., by Rob, by some of the actors involved. Normally you”re so bogged down working out contracts, and we got to a moment where everybody decided, ‘Let”s just leap off the cliff and hope that we land together.” And we did. So there was some serendipity at work. There was only so much deal making that could be done before Kickstarter, you know. Most of it just had to be after. But we knew that people who were in the show, really liked being in the show, really wanted to be in the movie and we tried to tuck it in after the TV season. And then we just got lucky.”
Ritter, for instance, got a part in Tim Burton”s “Big Eyes,” and the production schedules overlapped to the point that it didn”t look like she might be able to reprise her role as Gia. (Thomas jokes that he had another “Party Down” alum, Lizzy Caplan, on speed dial in the event Ritter had to bolt.)
“It was a real nail biter for a minute,” recalls Ritter, “because I really wanted to, of course, be a part of the movie. I didn't want to be the only one out.”
Given the haste with which this all had to be done, as well as the fans” desire to see all of their “Veronica” favorites back in the movie, it would have been very easy for any of the actors to try for a bigger salary than the production could provide.
“We couldn”t have afforded to be jacked up,” says Etheridge, “So it”s great that no one tried. And it”s wonderful that that goodwill from the show still existed all these years later.”
It”s a day more about technical challenges then acting or scripting ones – getting Veronica”s camera movements just right, quickly transforming the same rooftop into the window of Cobb Cobbler”s apartment – but all of the series” alums have that same sense of slipping back into familiar roles.
“It feels real,” marvels producer Danielle Stodyk, another longtime Thomas collaborator. “It feels right.”
It is, like every day of the 23-day production, a long one, and Bell disappears at every opportunity to spend time with her daughter. During the post-midnight “dinner” break, Starr recalls following the Kickstarter campaign online during its first day.
“A couple of hours into it,” he says, “someone tweeted at me that it would make them happy if I was a part of the movie. So I tweeted that at both Rob and Kristen, and they got back to me separately. Kristen said, ‘Keep your summer free,” and Rob said, ‘I think we have something in mind for you. I didn”t take it very seriously until it actually happened.”
Ritter joins him, and as they banter about the many sins committed by her character on the short-lived “Don”t Trust the Bitch in Apt. 23,” Starr confesses that he never saw that show.
“I realized I just never paid my cable bill and so I didn”t get to watch it,” he insists.
Ritter isn”t having it, pointing out, “It”s not on cable. It”s free television.”
He tries to deflect by saying of the cancellation, “They cut the Bitch, huh?”
“Yeah, they killed the Bitch,” she tells him. “The Bitch is dead. Ding dong.”
The subject returns to Starr getting to be part of the “Veronica Mars” world, and how he knows so many of the people, through “Party Down” and elsewhere, even though he was never on the original series.
“It”s such a beautiful experience working with your friends,” he says. “It”s such a wonderful luxury that we have in this industry that most people never really get to experience. So I take full advantage of it every time I have the opportunity.”
But it turns out that “Don”t Trust the Bitch” isn”t the only show involving a new co-worker that Starr has never seen.
“I still haven”t seen a full episode” of “Veronica Mars,” he admits, to mock horror from Ritter, who is waving at him to give a different answer. (“Oh, no,” she cries. “I wish I could telepathically tell you to say yes!”)
“I”ve watched a third of the way through the pilot,” he adds, trying to dig out of the hole. “It”s great.”
At this point, the only people awake in this neighborhood are the small cast and crew, this writer, and a pair of fans who have been hanging around the set for the last hour.
“I was hoping to meet Kristen Bell, and I got a photo with her. Mission accomplished,” says Lauren Sierra, who contributed $25 to the Kickstarter campaign.
“I”m a broke college student,” she says apologetically. “It was all I could do.”
And this is the point of it all: a project loved so much by the people who made it that all would drop what they were doing for this reunion, and one so beloved by the people who watched it that they would – even a broke college student like Lauren – give their own money to a movie that didn”t exist yet.
And now it”s almost here.
Kristen reacting to the sloth will never not be funny!
Dan hates the Veronica Mars Kickstarter campaign!!
…because Dan is a big grumpy grump, just grumping along grumpily in his grumpy office. Of course, he’s free to do that, but it’s just… I think Alan articulated rather beautifully why this is something cool and good and nice that happened. I think we need to see the film and how it’s received before we can judge this whole thing.
Really, all of the anger people have over Kickstarter being “abused” should be reserved for the Garden State sequel. The VM movie would never be made without crowdfunding. Zach Braff had funding secured for his movie but went to Kickstarter pretty much solely so he could get final cut.
It is not a sequel to Garden State. And why is the fact that he went to Kickstarter so he could get final cut a bad thing? He didn’t lie about that. He was upfront about it and explained why he had turned to Kickstarter. Had he just made it with the financiers’ money, it would not have been the movie that he wanted to make. He didn’t force people to give him money. They all made a conscious choice to do so.
It was widely reported at the time as a Garden State sequel: [www.rollingstone.com]
I see now that it’s not.
I’m not saying it’s necessarily a bad thing, but Braff’s Kickstarter was clearly the bigger “abuse” of the system and I couldn’t remember Dan talking about it, at least on the podcast.
When they spoke about the Veronica Mars Kickstarter campaign, I don’t think Braff’s one had started yet. Since then, the VM thing has really only been mentioned in passing.
What does ANY of this have to do with me?
-Daniel
I was originally referencing your dislike of the VM Kickstarter campaign. And Alan has made fun of you for it a couple times since then on the podcast.
Respect to Lauren – as a fellow broke college student I argued with myself for a while before putting in the more-than-I-should-have $35, partially for the t-shirt.
Thanks for the article Alan! Really enjoying the new pre-movie glimpses
It seems to me that people like Dan or Bix’s argument against Kickstarter is more emotional than logical when you consider some things:
Dan, please correct me if I’m wrong because it’s been awhile since I listened to the podcast where you detailed your dislike of the process, but it basically boils down to the fact that the people who pay into the Kickstarter do not share in the profits, and the distributor, in this case, Warners, who spent little to no money to fund the movie will reap the lion’s share of the profits, is that correct?
So for you, it’s about corporations further profiting from the pure love of fans.
You are also a fan of sports teams like the Patriots and Red Sox, right?
Please tell me how John Henry or Robert Kraft do not profit from the pure love of fans.
How is a Kickstarter any different than plunking down for season tickets to Fenway or Gillette, or even for one game?
The person watching sports is subsidizing his favorite team, in reality, lining the pockets of the person or corporate entity that owns the team.
They get no monetary benefit at all. It’s all about the emotional benefit.
Yes, you could say buying a ticket to a film and buying a ticket to a game is the better analogy, but in reality, the best analogy is buying a ticket to a game is a combination BOTH funding the film as well as buying a ticket to a film.
Unlike a film, a baseball team or a football team is more than a one-time proposition. They are recurring, evolving entities that in some cases, are over 100 years old. When you buy a ticket to Fenway, you are funding the Red Sox for the future, which is a like a delayed Kickstarter, and then you’re also providing the team with immediate profit, which is like purchasing the ticket to see a film.
Actually, a better analogy would be how season tickets in College Football work.
For some teams (mostly outside the SEC and Big 10), you can purchase season tickets with no extra step.
But at say, Georgia or Bama or Texas A&M or Ohio State, you have to first reach a donation threshold to the Athletic Association (Kickstarter) and THEN you are allowed to purchase your season tickets (Kickstarter + ticket purchase).
The point is… no matter what we sports lovers do, we’re not getting a dime back for our investment of the team.
What do we get for our investment?
We get, nominally, a better team to watch for our enjoyment. We get to watch our team live. We get the experience of being part of the bigger picture (that really applies most to College Football fans or Green Bay Packers fans).
It’s about the emotional investment in what we love.
The Veronica Mars Kickstarter or the Zach Braff one or the Adam Carolla one… those who invested in those films are doing so because they want to see the finished product in the form they want to see it. And yes, like any investment one makes, the product could be crap.
Even though they sold all of their season ticket packages in 2012, didn’t the Red Sox finish in last place?
But then, in 2013, with the influx of profit from their fans investing in the team (as well as the TV deals, etc) they turned it around, signed some good players, got a new manager, and won the World Series.
That’s investment. It’s a crapshoot. But we invest in what we love, in things we have only an emotional attachment and not a monetary one, because that feeling we get is, for a lot of us, you can’t put a price on it.
If you’ve ever spent a dime to see sports live, or you’re a fan of a team with owners that make profit, I don’t see how you can make any argument against Kickstarter.
I really don’t.
And again, if I’m misrembering your argument, I apologize. This rebuttle is for those like Bix.
So Bix… do you like sports? Have you ever been to see a game live?
Matt – This has ZERO to do with me. Christ.
And no. You’re wrong. If I pay money to see a sporting event, that is a parallel to paying money for a ticket to a movie. The sporting event is going to happen WITH OR WITHOUT ME. I pay for the entertainment of it. It’s a thing that exists. If nobody goes to games, it’s a thing that ceases to exist. But that isn’t related to when I’m able to buy a ticket. The social contract of a sporting franchise, however, goes like this: Owners field a competitive team. People pay to see said team. Owners continue to field a competitive team. The first responsibility is always on the owners and the franchise because… they have the money. I have never sent the owner of the Red Sox 10 bucks so that David Ortiz can get a contract extension.
The point that Rob Thomas and Kristen Bell made repeatedly in their pleas for money is that WITHOUT THE FANS that movie would never happen. “You pay. We make a movie.” There has never been a sporting franchise that *started* that that as its ethos.
But this has nothing to do with me and my feelings about the “Veronica Mars” kickstarter, so I REALLY don’t know why I’ve been yoked into it.
-Daniel
Dan,
I appreciate the correction then.
And I do think the better analogy is with College Football, but I disagree that the contract extension happens without the profit gained from fans, because money cannot be spent unless a profit is earned.
I didn’t mean to rope you into it, but try to understand, from the comments above, where it would fit.
BTW… Congrats on the Canadian win today.
No shame in losing to Canada in their national sport.
Matt – Again, No. I never said that the contract extension happens without profit from the fans. “Owners field a competitive team. People pay to see said team. Owners continue to field a competitive team.” There is no sport in which a team is started without the upfront expenditures from somebody with money. The money starts. Cities often raise tax revenues for stadiums to lure teams, but that’s not a voluntary donation.
The “Veronica Mars” movie started from zero. It didn’t start with Kristen Bell saying, “Here’s my million!” and Rob Thomas saying, “Here’s my million!” And Warner Brothers saying, “Here’s our two million, now if fans raise a million, it’s a movie.” It started with “If you give us money, we can make a movie.” No sporting franchise has ever started with that. Ever. Not one.
But… again. I didn’t bring myself into this discussion and I don’t know why Greg wanted to. My opinion is my opinion and nothing has changed and nobody cares, because the movie is happening and yay. And I’ll almost certainly pay my 10 bucks to see it in the way that I pay money to see movies.
-Daniel
I backed the project and got a tshrit. Alan backed the project and gets a set visit. :-)
I didn’t had a job at the time and no money but I still try to fund it even it if was only 45$. I had to eat pasta for a long time after that since it’s really cheap lol but it was totally worth it :)