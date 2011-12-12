One too many hits: checking in on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’

I’ll admit up-front that “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” has always been my least favorite major entry in the franchise. No knock on Chris Meloni, Mariska Hargitay and company, but the subject matter was always a turn-off for me, and that was even before the show went through that period of casting beloved TV stars to play sick rapists for maximum shock value.
But it’s the last piece of the franchise standing, and this year went through some major turnover, with Meloni (co-lead for the first 12 years) leaving, Danny Pino and Kelli Giddish joining the cast and Warren Leight (one-time “Criminal Intent” producer, but more recently boss of cable dramas like “In Treatment” and “Lights Out”) taking over as showrunner. Last week on Twitter, Leight was sounding the trumpet for the most recent episode, “Spiraling Down,” guest starring Treat Williams as a former star quarterback suffering from concussion-related dementia and featuring another appearance by Andre Braugher in his recurring role as defense lawyer Bayard Ellis.
I didn’t have time to watch it that night, but when I did my Wednesday night TV open thread post the next day, a few commenters sang its praises. I figured the convergence of Braugher, Leight, Williams, the subject matter (I’ve read a whole lot of Alan Schwarz’s brilliant reporting in the New York Times on the long-term effects of concussions) and my curiosity about the revamped show (I’d only previously watched Braugher’s first appearance) led me to give it a shot.
And I thought it was a very strong hour of dramatic television, aside from an ending that was probably several degrees too melodramatic for what came before. (Had this been a story on the “L&O” mothership around, say, 1992, we would have learned that Williams’ character killed himself off-camera while Ben Stone and Adam Schiff walked through the drizzle together.) In both this episode and Braugher’s first appearance, it feels like the series has taken on a more straightforward tone where the crimes are still heinous but the show doesn’t wallow in the details quite as much as I recall back in the day.
What was interesting, though, was how much the show tilted not only its sympathy, but its point of view, towards Williams and Braugher. This may not be an unusual thing for the series (again, before this year I’m not sure how long it’s been since I watched more than a few minutes of an episode, and then only to see if Munch was doing something funny), but it did feel like the show temporarily turned into a spin-off about Braugher’s character – which, considering how great Braugher is, I wouldn’t exactly object to.
I’m curious, though, how the “SVU” die-hards – if there are many of you around these parts – feel about the state of the show. The ratings are down from last year, and the show’s been trending down in general, so it’s not clear how many Meloni fans defected versus age, entropy and the fact that it’s on NBC. But if you’re a long-timer, how have you felt about this incarnation of the show? And has anyone come to the show for the first time in a while (if ever) because of the changes?
Have at it. What say you on “SVU” circa December 2011?
I watched the first four episodes and then left. The show’s too different even from last season, now that Meloni’s gone.
I think the show is going down the drain despite the new faces. It has been going on for several seasons now. It probably started when it became more melodramatic with Stabler and his wife’s separation and the drama that has caused. Then it got worse when Novak left the show and we began the ever-changing series of assistant DAs. Now the precinct setting has changed for the worse, Munch has less of a function in the show (I’m confused over whether he is still Fin’s partner or not), Stabler left (which should have been sooner by the way they kept making him worse with his temper and crossing the line too many times for him keep having his badge), his replacement acts like another version of him, and Benson is still the troubled detective who can’t have one shred of happiness in her life though the new lawyer may become her love interest but who knows long it will be until he gets killed, leaves for no reason, or turn out to be bad or corrupt like the other previous love interests in Benson’s past. It’s just a matter of time before Benson leaves the show like Stabler. These days, I just watch the show for the occassional interest.
Belzer has really only had “feature” episodes since Munch was promoted to sergeant last season (or was it longer ago?). I’ve also enjoyed the new dynamics between Benson and Amaro. I think the best episodes this season have focused more on the courtroom side of the show, especially those that include ADA Cutter.
Stabler is the reason I stopped watchng the show reguarly a few years back. How many times can one man cross the line and have others willing to risk their career for him? That and the espoisde were the guy from prision break plays a renegade cop and Stabbler has the balls to tell him not to cross the line. I could not stop laughing watching that one.
I was a big L&O original fan and when I swtiched to SVU, I was hooked. They do a much better job, IMO of the POV of the week to week characters, forgetting about the main characters. Given what is going on today with sexual abuse, it is given me an idea of what is going on around the world.
Losing Meloni, was a huge loss, and I think the ratings low has somewhat to do with people not interested in learning the new characters, which this SVU was good at portraying (the relationship bet. Meloni and Hargitay being the obvious one there).
Specifically from this episode though, There was a L&O SVU in 2008 that did the exact same storyline with the quarterback who had brain damage from too many hits and committed murder and didnt remember anything but they laughed it off as “football made him do it” Its amazing what we have learned in 3 years. [allthingslawandorder.blogspot.com]
I thought the episode you discussed was a strong one, and the show doesn’t overly miss Meloni. It’s also been nice to have Linus Roache on some episodes. While it isn’t appointment tv for me, I like to DVR it and watch a couple at a time on a rainy day.
I haven’t seen any post-Meloni. I’ve probably seen maybe 70% of the episodes from season 4 to about season 12 (whatever is on Netflix). I can’t imagine the show working at all without Stabler, but I’m sure I’ll watch it eventually.
SVU has always been my favorite L&O. Really, the only one I could actually stand. I more or less hated the lawyer characters on the original, and never got into CI. The subject matter can wear me down sometimes, but I feel like they’re pretty good about, every 4 or 5 episodes, putting in a plot that starts as a Special Victims case but expands into something else entirely.
The real reason I think I like this show the best is that it tends to keep the focus on the cops and off of the lawyer part of the show. As lawyers, my wife and I find a lot of the courtroom parts of L&O shows borderline unwatchable.
I haven’t bothered to watch any episodes post-Meloni, either. Once I heard that Mariska was also cutting back her schedule – to only appear in a few eps. and not the full season – I thought “why bother?”. L&O SVU used to be appointment television for me, but no more.
Mariska is still going to be in every ep. She continues as a lead for the first half. But will cut back to a supporting role for the last several episodes. She is still there and still awesome. As for the show in general, it’s different than it has been in years past. But that doesn’t mean it’s not good. If you watch it expecting it to be just like it used to be, you’ll be disappointed. But if you embrace the changes you’ll be pleasantly surprised.
I don’t watch it much because of the subject matter but when I do it’s always been quite clear to me that Hargitay and Meloni had the most charisma and acting chops of any duo on the franchise, despite my love for Waterston and Roache.
The worst thing about SVU in recent years, for me, has been the ridiculously OTT nature of the cases as well as the episode-ending twists. I feel like you really lost the human nature of the story and the characters’ relationships to those stories. This season has been a breath of fresh air for me, with relatively down to earth yet harrowing cases, and the newbies (particularly Giddish) fitting in well with little bits of backstory being dropped in over time. I think Leight is doing a standup job patching up a sinking ship.
I have watched every single episode of Law & Order: SVU. I’m not sure whether to be embarrassed or proud of that, but it’s just pure entertainment for me. I can’t stop watching it now that I’ve been watching it for so many years. I will say that I miss Meloni and his relationship with Hargitay on the show. I do feel like that beyond having new main characters, something has changed about the show in recent years. I don’t know if I can pinpoint it exactly. But I have noticed that recently they are doing lots of cases that reflect current real-life situations. For example, the season premiere had a Sandusky-like villain. I typically don’t like these episodes, because if you keep up with the headlines you have an idea of where they’re going with the storyline, even if all they do is change the ending with a twist. I don’t feel like there is as much of an element of surprise. Regardless, I’ll still keep watching. I’ve been watching for too long now to stop.
Like Nathalie, I’ve been watching it forever and still enjoy it most of the time. It’s the only crime show I watch. I’m sorry Meloni left, but still like the show. I have a bet with my husband that Andre Braugher and Mariska will be a solid couple by the end of the season. anyone else agree?
I enjoyed the acting on this show, but I always had a hard time getting past the horribly detailed depictions of terrible crimes, often committed against children. Supposedly Stabler’s character had trouble in his personal life because it was so difficult for him to face these atrocities — so why should we, the audience, do it voluntarily?
The show is not the same wthout stabler every week I be hoping stabler is coming back this make me dnt want to watch the show any more its so different cuz stabler was so passion about the kids him and olivia she is to they made a great time
The twist in the end while sensationalized is based on a recent sucicde of a fomer NFL player Dave Duerson who intentionally shot himself in the chest instead of the head in order to preserve his brain for study.
Yeah, I didn’t object to the suicide, but the way it was depicted: on the courthouse steps, in full view of Benson, Amaro, and the reporters, and using a gun lifted off an idiot beat cop.
What happened to the dozens of reporters who were there just a minute earlier? Funny that every single one of them had been teletransported away in the time it took him to grab the gun and shoot himself. Not a reporter in sight, or even a passerby with a cell phone.
They all fled down the stairs, judging from the screaming that got fainter and fainter….
Anytime SVU brings in ex-Homicide guys, I’ll tune in. Having Munch (slightly) more involved this season has been a pleasure. His scene with Braugher a few weeks ago (with Braugher’s line- Have we met before?) was awesome as a longtime Homicide fan.
So yes, I’ve been enjoying this incarnation of SVU more than those in the past several years.
I’ve long held out a small hope that before the series ends they’ll have an episode that would serve as a mini-Homicide reunion, where either something happens to Munch in NY that causes a few of his ex-partners to show up, or sending Munch back to Baltimore as part of a case. I’m sure that’s just wishful thinking, but until the series ends, I’ll hold out hope.
I always thought Bayliss would be a good character from Homicide to interact with Munch and given Bayliss’ history, the subject matter of SVU would hit him deep. What was Bayliss’ fate at the end of Homicide when he confessed to Frank about killing the suspect that got away (end of the end of series movie)? Did he go to jail?
I don’t think so. IIRC, Frank told Tim he couldn’t offer him absolution (I think he was angry Tim even told him), but I don’t think he turned Tim in.
I always knew Meloni, and the relationship between he and Mariska’a character, was important to me. But I didn’t realize how much until this season. I’ve watched every episode since day 1. To paraphrase Nathalie, not sure if that’s pathetic or dedicated. And trust me I know it’s been on a little trip to crazy town the last few seasons. None the less, it’s definitely no longer appointment tv for me. It didn’t help that the DSKesque ep was their first one back. I had read all about the story and the ep added absolutely nothing to it. And since I don’t have as strong a connection to the characters, I find myself easily distracted. For example when there are four actors in one episode who have all been in a previous SVU ep so I’m distracted figuring out which ep and what part they played. Or they go completely off the rails with unrealistic police work. Fin and Rollins standing over the naked guy in the park just looking at him anyone? Not covering him up? Not calling an ambulance? And thin Fin diagnosing that he needs the psychiatric ER? Really? And lastly is the relationship they’re building between Amaro and Rollins. They are going down the same damn road of the male cop all protective of his female partner. For now I am still catching it on Hulu days later. But if Gilbert Gottfried’s guest turn had lasted another 30 secs I probably would have turned it off forever.
Oh and trust me a large part of the viewer drop off is the lack of Meloni. I know a number of people who no longer watch because he’s gone. I always thought I’d miss him but still be hooked and I’ve found out not so much.
i think this season the show is better than it’s been in a few seasons
Great show. Seldom disappoints. Love Maris. Har
Write a comment…Can’t be to critical of law an or. Even if it misses it is better than most shows. But this show was great. Surprise ending!
Chris Meloni made this show unmissable for me for 12 years. He brought a passion to the Stabler character that is sadly lacking now in a show that is now much more like CI or L&O than SVU. It is no longer worth watching IMO
I’ve been incredulous with the show for a long time. It was always trashy, never trying even for the pop-sophistication of Criminal Intent.
This season has felt less sensationalistic, which I never thought could be said about the Law and Order franchise.
There aren’t a million plot twists, trying to cram in seven ‘ripped-from-the headline’ issues into a single episode; the ADD that has plagued the show for at least six seasons is toned down.
The characters are still one-dimensional and the lessons are still crammed down your throat. It’ll never be a good show, but at least now I don’t feel like throwing my TV out the window whenever it’s on. And yeah, I pretty much watched every season on instant play.
I didn’t come to the show until maybe 2004 or 2005. I don’t remember for sure. The subject was also really hard for me to watch. I’ve really loved Season 13 and am glad for the changes. I missed Elliot at first, I just kept thinking he was away on a special assignment!! He’s not coming back and I’ve made that resolution. I think the changes have been good and the story lines great.
Die hard fan here. Always have been, always will. That show changed a lot in my life and made me grow as a person. I’ve always been proud of the episodes and just the fact that they are putting such a taboo subject out there. It makes people really think about these horrors we really face in real life. And sure, I am a fan on Meloni but I didn’t cry a river when he left. I think the show is still as interesting and captivating as it always has been for me.
I’ve felt like the show has been written in crayon for the past five or six years. When they cancelled the original, I remember thinking it was the wrong choice. I miss Jack McCoy and Lt. Van Buren, not to mention Lennie Briscoe.
Andre Braugher for President!
. . . but this show sucks, always has.
I’ve always been an SVU fan. I’m not missing Chris or Stabler. The stories have been good so far, but the mistake Warren is making is not cultivating Olivia’s relationships with Alex, Casey, Munch, Fin and the new kids. With Stabler gone, these relationships she be developing more. I was thrilled to hear that Stephanie March and Diane Neal were coming back, but now that I see how little they are being used, I am pissed. Warren needs to go back and watch episodes from the early – mid 2000s and see just how much screen time Alex and Casey were given back then.
I never liked Meloni and all his drama and how he and “Liv” seemed to dominate the show so I stopped watching years ago and only tuned in again once I heard Meloni was gone.
For me, it is 100% improved but it is still a show that I will watch (only after DVRing it) when I am in a fluff mood and just want to be distracted for awhile. It is never something I seek out.
Really did not like the ending but it was good to see TW in something that made good use of his talent again and AB is always a wonder to watch.
I like the extended cast and that the show is not so concentrated on just two characters; especially two characters I always found tiresome in their earnestness – a little of each was fine but suddenly they ate the show and I vanished.
I actually am enjoying it more without Meloni. His character had gotten so ridiculous, and having police who don’t routinely break every single law during their investigations is a nice change. I think without the new characters, I might’ve pulled the plug.
Once they get over the Olivia is forever alone/has happiness dangled and ripped away from her storylines, I’ll be completely on board. Having said that, I’ve been a die hard for years and Season 13 is so much better than the past few seasons. It got pretty stale, but I think that was due to the writing. They finally hired a new writing team and the entire show has brought their A game, although I’m not sure if that’ll be enough. I’ll watch as long as Mariska’s there, but this season is much more entertaining.
The only one I liked was the original. I miss it. Not interested in this
affected soap opera.
i just realized last night that i like it better without Elliot. Watching season 11 thru Netflix made me think that hios character was really getting mean and that quitting the force was the best thing to do. I love this season better than the last two, not because of the new detectives but because of the stories and because Olivia’s deeper character is being highlighted. I think SVU fanatics want to see more Mariska though. Cutting back her screen time will greatly affect the show rating wise. I think people are not watching because they dont want to be disappointed over Mariska’s screen time.
I’ve been watching SVU for 8 years, and after Meloni left I was devastated, and vowed to never watch again. Of course, I caved, and I am glad I did- I have been very pleasantly surprised with the new faces (particularly Giddish- more so than Pino) and the show in general. I would suggest to those of you who haven’t to give it a chance.