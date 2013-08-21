‘Orphan Black’ star Tatiana Maslany to guest on ‘Parks and Recreation’

“Parks and Recreation” is about to be attacked by a clone: “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany will be guest-starring in two episodes in the upcoming sixth season.

Maslany, who went from obscure Canadian actress to sensation playing multiple roles on the BBC America sci-fi series, will be playing a love interest for Aziz Ansari’s Tom Haverford, whom “Parks” co-creator Mike Schur describes as “generally out of his league.”

Schur added that he is “extraordinarily gaga bonkers psyched” about the casting, and said he was “tempted to have her play eleven individual characters, but it’s probably best for reality to keep it at just the one.”

Maslany will be one of many high-profile guests in the new “Parks” season (which debuts September 26 at 8, with an hour-long episode filmed on location in London), including Kristen Bell, Sam Elliott, Heidi Klum, Henry Winkler and more of Lucy Lawless. The series will also be saying goodbye to Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe midway through the season.