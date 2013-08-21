‘Orphan Black’ star Tatiana Maslany to guest on ‘Parks and Recreation’

“Parks and Recreation” is about to be attacked by a clone: “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany will be guest-starring in two episodes in the upcoming sixth season.
Maslany, who went from obscure Canadian actress to sensation playing multiple roles on the BBC America sci-fi series, will be playing a love interest for Aziz Ansari’s Tom Haverford, whom “Parks” co-creator Mike Schur describes as “generally out of his league.”
Schur added that he is “extraordinarily gaga bonkers psyched” about the casting, and said he was “tempted to have her play eleven individual characters, but it’s probably best for reality to keep it at just the one.”
Maslany will be one of many high-profile guests in the new “Parks” season (which debuts September 26 at 8, with an hour-long episode filmed on location in London), including Kristen Bell, Sam Elliott, Heidi Klum, Henry Winkler and more of Lucy Lawless. The series will also be saying goodbye to Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe midway through the season.
Can’t wait! Hoping for an Easter Egg!
This is awesome. Jonathan Banks on Community and now this. My favorite dramas are invading my favorite comedies and I love it.
Well, this is fantastic news.
I think Maslany is very good on Orphan Black, but I don’t really get all the love for the show itself. Do people really find the overall storyline interesting?
It’s paced poorly and really only a bit better than your average Syfy series.
It has some issues. But I’m willing to overlook all of them because of the fresh concept and Maslany’s performance.
Will she be playing Aprils clone?
Year after year, Parks and Rec does a generally excellent job with guest casting. This is yet another coup for the show. Glad to see the widespread acclaim for Maslany’s performance is translating into demand for her services.
She’s so good on that show it mostly just makes me wish she’ll get on something worthy of her.
This casting announcement is awesomesauce.
This was literally the most beautiful and moving thing I’ve ever heard.
That is such good news about Maslamy. Look forward to Orphan Black. Maybe SNL could spoof it, but I don’t think enough people know about it.