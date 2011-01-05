‘Parenthood’ – ‘Damage Control’: Drink up!

As I mentioned earlier today, I’m scrambling to get ready for the TV critics’ press tour, so no time for a proper take on last night’s “Parenthood,” in which most of the Bravermans had to accept that sometimes being a parent means being the bad guy. Of the plots, I’m still struggling to stay interested in Jason Katims’ latest age-inappropriate teenage girl romance, and while Crosby taking responsibility with Jabbar was a nice piece of growth for him (since he seemed to go from 0 to 60 on the parenting scale awfully easily), it was still a story about a little boy who won’t clean his room, and thankfully didn’t take up too much time. The most affecting wound up being Julia and Joel’s struggle with teaching Sydney about death, as it’s not only a complicated question but another chance for Sam Jaeger’s sneaky campaign to become the most likable person on the show.
Also, Katims continues his quest to smuggle the cast of “Friday Night Lights” in, ala Johnny Cash, one piece at a time, continues with Jeff Rosick (who’s played Buddy Garrity Jr. in this final season) playing one of Drew’s friends.
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was a really great episode last night. I’m not a Friday Night Lights watcher (I was a victim of the shaky camera early on), so I was very impressed by Michael B. Jordan. I thought the Haddie/Alex story was very effective, probably because I enjoy Jordan so much. Query: Do we know how old Alex actually is? The show still needs more Mae Whitman, but overall, this is one of my favorite shows on TV and I think they are in a really nice groove this season.
It was a good episode. Joel had no role last year, good to see them giving the character a chance to do some stuff this year. Crosby is still the favorite character around here though.
Sam Jaeger consistently keeps me from turning the channel every time the Joel/Julia household is featured. My affection for the character he has created far outweighs my intense dislike of Erika Christensen’s Julia. Oddly, Michael B. Jordan’s Alex is having a similar effect on the Haddie character for me. Better casting for these two female characters would make a world of difference.
Cosign.
Yes, the whole dealing with death plot lines brought up lots of emotions and memories I had when I was a little girl. Very well done. Also, kudos to Lauren Graham. She didn’t have a whole lot to work with this episode, but she was able to pull out her vulnerability like no other. She’s amazing. Also, I can’t say enough good things about Michael B. Jordan. Love him in everything he does!
I thought they took the easy way out on the death situation. If the dad doesn’t believe in heaven, or isn’t sure that’s what he wants to teach his daughter, and the parents agree not to bring it up, I would be pissed if my wife did what Julia pulled. They just glossed over it like, he’s okay with it now. I know it’s TV, but no way that happens in real life.
As for the quintessential Braverman’s, I thought they handled the situation with Alex in a terrible way. Their daughter is 16 and by all accounts a good kid with a good head on her shoulders. I understand their concern, but at her age I would have spelled out my concerns very clearly but would have left it up to her to make the decision. Telling her she can’t see him had the exact result I knew it would (as it would in real life) it drove her to him. Bad parenting by the quintessential Braverman’s IMO. They can’t be dumb enough to think she will simply obey their decree, can they?
I agree, Teklanika. They also should have done what Adam did at the beginning of the episode… taken steps to “supervise” the relationship. Invite the kid to dinner once a week, include him to other family events, etc. Of course, that’s not as dramatically interesting as Haddie sneaking around.
Overall, solid episode, I really liked it.
What was weird is that, although Adam and Kristina had an in depth discussion with *each other* about Alex, how impressed they were with him, and why, sadly, it was a bad idea for Haddie to be dating him, when they sat down with Haddie they just glossed over all that. They just said “you can’t see him anymore” with limited explanation.
No wonder she rebelled and will be sneaking around.
Oh, and I enjoyed the episode.
Nice to see it ticked up a bit in the ratings from the show’s last airing.
I think the important thing to take away from the Julia/Joel situation is that he is upset about his mother passing away, and that she is not around to see his daughter grow up. I think it’s less how passionately he feels about his beliefs.
How many people, when they have someone close to them die, get resentful with God and begin to believe there is no heaven or question their beliefs in general? I think that is what happened with Joel.
I don’t agree with how Adam and Kristina’s decision, but the fact of the matter is that is exactly how a parent would react. Of course he is wonderful, but this is their 16-year-old daughter. Haddie played the reaction well and didnt exactly what anyone would expect her to do. Whether or not she is a good, responsible girl, Adam and Kristina, especially Kristina, have always danced more on the overprotective side than the easygoing parent side. I felt this situation stayed incredibly true to the character’s personalities.
It’s funny because I liked Sam Jaeger’s Joel for a long time, but the first part of this season, he’s gotten on my nerves a lot. Him being all persnickety and touchy about every damned thing.
What I liked about this episode was that while it started out to me with him being all huffy and disapproving, the final scene with Joel and Julia watching their daughter play was PERFECTION. There was no judgemental Joel or “we talked about this” huffy stuff, it was actually a complete right turn into “I kind of wish I believed that too.” Very very sweet and absolutely perfect.
I’m another one for Team Joel. I was a little worried about the way the death/Heaven plot would play out, because non-believers tend to get their heathen asses handed to them in these sorts of story lines. I can’t say I was pleased with the anti-climatic way it ended, but… it’s better than it could have gone, I guess.
Heathen? Really? Not cool, Molly.
LJA, I “think” what Molly means is that non believers get portrayed as heathens in these types of plots. The person who believes is “right” and the person who doesn’t believe is cold, jaded, etc. It’s rarely shown as a 50/50 draw. I don’t think Molly was calling them Heathens.
I have actually been in the unenviable position of Julia and Joel, of having to explain an unexpected death (in this case of a grandparent) to my young children. I hope/wish I had done it as well as Julia did. Kudos to the writers and Erika Christensen. I also liked the way Sarah confronted her Dad about the drinking, then explained her fears to both Zeek and later Julia about life before (with Seth). Lauren Graham is at her best in these emotional situations, and I cannot wait for John Corbett’s appearances as Seth. He’s hot, he’s good, and their storyline should be really interesting to learn. And like others, I too, missed Mae Whitman in this episode. Just the short time in the car with her mother/brother was not enough. She’s fantastic on screen. Looking forward to seeing her interact with her father soon.
Maybe I’m the only one but I thought it was weird that they had a conversation pondering what they should make for dinner and they ended up making chicken with a black kid coming over. I couldn’t tell if that was intentional to show there is an underlying racial subtext to the Bravermans reaction or if that just never occurred to anybody on the show. Also, it seemed like Alex opened up way too much for his first time really getting to know the parents. I would think somebody with such a troubling background would be somewhat more guarded.
I’m sure it was just intended as something innocuous to make so that he wouldn’t dislike it. Who doesn’t like chicken?
Was I the only one bothered by Sara’s (over?) reaction to the drinking incidents?
Didn’t Sara work in a bar before coming aboard Adam’s company? Didn’t she go on the limo trip (drinking) celebration with Gordon? Didn’t she previously rescue her daugher/daughter’s friend from a drunken college party? Shouldn’t some of her concerns in this area have already been raised with her kids?
I’m bothered a bit about the inconsistency here.
I thought the whole situation with Alex having dinner at the Braverman's was actually great…they did a really good job of making it just the right amount of tense and somewhat humorours, too. I also loved that song they played when Adam invited Alex to dinner ("At the Doors" by Junip), it really fit the scene so well.