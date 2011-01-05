‘Parenthood’ – ‘Damage Control’: Drink up!

#Parenthood Review #Parenthood
Senior Television Writer
01.05.11 23 Comments

As I mentioned earlier today, I’m scrambling to get ready for the TV critics’ press tour, so no time for a proper take on last night’s “Parenthood,” in which most of the Bravermans had to accept that sometimes being a parent means being the bad guy. Of the plots, I’m still struggling to stay interested in Jason Katims’ latest age-inappropriate teenage girl romance, and while Crosby taking responsibility with Jabbar was a nice piece of growth for him (since he seemed to go from 0 to 60 on the parenting scale awfully easily), it was still a story about a little boy who won’t clean his room, and thankfully didn’t take up too much time. The most affecting wound up being Julia and Joel’s struggle with teaching Sydney about death, as it’s not only a complicated question but another chance for Sam Jaeger’s sneaky campaign to become the most likable person on the show.

Also, Katims continues his quest to smuggle the cast of “Friday Night Lights” in, ala Johnny Cash, one piece at a time, continues with Jeff Rosick (who’s played Buddy Garrity Jr. in this final season) playing one of Drew’s friends.

What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Parenthood Review#Parenthood
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLPARENTHOODParenthood Review

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP