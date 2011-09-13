‘Parenthood’ – ‘I Don’t Want To Do This Without You’: Pump it up

I offered some early thoughts on the “Parenthood” season 3 premiere in yesterday’s column. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the show’s return, where the various storylines stand, what Adam should do, the state of Crosby/Jasmine, how quickly the coffee girl can file a restraining order, etc., etc.? And should Max have been able to discuss “Friday Night Lights” while being in a car with Alex?
I enjoyed it. This show is just very comforting, and like you said in your review, very skilled at servicing about 12 storylines at the same time. Peter Krause reminded me of what a good actor he is on both the dramatic and the comedic side as well – it’s good that the show’s weight is mostly carried by him and Lauren Graham, though really everyone does a good job with their roles.
I also agreed with you that Julia is the biggest problem. Since I doubt they’ll want to do “dealing with a baby” storylines for both her and Adam, I have a feeling we’ll be spinning our wheels on this adoption angle for quite awhile. It was depressing because when she was speaking to Alex at the end of the episode as a lawyer it reminded me of how much I like her when she’s doing her job, since she is very good at it. For her, I weirdly enjoy her business life much more than her family one.
Regardless I think they did a great job of setting up the season and I’m looking forward to seeing where they go with Adam and Kristina in particular.
liked the opening. looks like christina is having twins. Amber has all this money, doe she have a job. Looking forward to the Adam-Crosby tandem, cant go well. How do they press charges on a kid, wh en there is drinking going on at party, dont the parents get arrested?
This was exactly my question — how are the parents not in serious trouble here?
I see them hanging the lampshade on “buying that girl’s baby is pretty arrogant”, but I’m not sure they make lampshades big enough.
I would watch this show for the soundtrack alone; the cast is so full of characters from past favorite shows and the plot twists pull me back in when I turn to surf the net. I liked the FNL s/o and only Max could do it, so yes. The drunken teen party scene was lame, and the job interview as well, but otherwise, pretty good stuff – my favorite moment was when all the kids were called over to feel the baby kick; that was really wonderful.
Yeah, the whole party arrest thing is disappointing to me because it’s not credible that the only person not drinking is going to get arrested when 100+ drunk teenagers — and the owners of the house — are scot free. They could have tried to make it remotely believable.
My thoughts exactly. Who called the cops? the HS kids at the party who were drinking while underage? The guy who got punched out? He’d be liable for serving (maybe?) AND he’d look like a wuss for calling the police. This was a weak attempt to get to a plot point. That being said, Haddie’s reaction was extra annoying to me. As was um, Lauren’s character, yelling at the school for the diploma. I really like this show, but for some reason I find some of the female characters very annoying.
I couldn’t agree with you more on the party crashing scene. Most of the storylines that they write for the Haddie character are stretches. She so easily vasilates from a person that is more mature than her age to someone that acts like a 13 year old.
West Coast, That is exactly what a teenager should be doing. She is not mature yet but she has her ups and downs. I still think she would have left with Alex, been more happy to see him, and its still rediculous that the cops came and the one guy not drinking gets arrested.
I also find Haddie to be extremely annoying. Although I have no problem with the rest of the cast. I sometimes feel like Michael B. Jordan is wasted here just playing her boyfriend.
I at first really liked the Haddie/Alex storyline, but then felt the fight/arrest, took a rather (unnecessarily) melodramatic turn (to borrow Alan’s characterization from the earlier review). I would have rather seen the story play out so that Alex and Haddie had to deal with his disappointment in her for getting wasted at the party, and now it seems she’s off the hook with him, given his plea to Julia to “not tell Haddie” it was not his first offense.
This felt like a ratings hook–which I get from a “need to draw viewers to the show” angle–but from a story standpoint, it felt a bit contrived that Alex would respond that way to begin with, and that even then it would result in an arrest (since shouldn’t the underage kid throwing the party have had reason to NOT want to call the police? Not to mention his parents, who could be liable for serving teenagers alcohol at their house?) I’ll admit though, that was the cliff-hanger I was most curious about at episode end, (as opposed to the job, which was pretty obvious) so I guess the ploy worked. Interesting to see where that will go–hopefully nothing too cliche or overdone.
I didn’t mind the Julia plot so much, but agree with Karyn that Julia was at her best at the end as her work-self, so if a side-effect of the “Alex is now enmeshed with the legal system” plot is getting to see her as his lawyer, that will be a good story for her. I was surprised to see Crosby and Jasmine still split up since I thought they hinted at reconciliation last season, but its rare we see true co-parenting relationships (sans-animosity) on TV, so that could be good fodder for some fresh stories there.
I just started watching FNL (still in season 1) so no strong opinion on the meta-comment in that scene, but imagine it would be a bit of wire-crossing for dedicated viewers with an FNL character actually in the car. Even Community (I’m in season 2 now that its out on DVD) has not yet to my knowledge made any references to Chevy’s SNL or nat’l lampoon pasts…
It could have been worse: the guy Alex punched could have died and then Alex and Haddie dump his body off a bridge.
I had a completely different take on all of that. For starters, the FNL reference was awesome. Max’s role is that of idiot savant, so it only makes sense that he can partake in meta-dialogue. As far as the Alex getting arrested, etc., I agree it’s an exaggeration, but not so much of a stretch that it’s impossible. Alex is one of the only black people at the party. He’s obviously older than the rest, and we don’t really know anything about the “host”. The host seemed like such a jerk, that I can easily imagine that he had some similarly jerk-y friends that would call the police to save their friend. The Alex/Haddie story line has been playing with this idea of Haddie as the “forbidden fruit” for a while. This seemed to be a worthy climax to that conflict.
I wasnt going to comment about how ridiculous that was because so many others already have, but i could not ignore the brilliance of Reverend Slappy’s response. Well played sir!
It’s killing me, but I can’t put my finger on where I’ve seen Crosby’s waitress from the Pancake House before. IMDB didn’t have cast information for the episode. Any help? Thanks.
I regonized her from Wilfred. Her name is Fiona Gubelmann, on Wilfred she plays Jenna, Wilfred’s owner ans Ryan’s neighbor.
THANK YOU Ferg! It was making me absolutely crazy.
Any episode with Peter Krause dancing is a happy episode in my book. I could watch that guy do anything, but his dancing is on par with Turk dancing for me.
I was just going to say…The Bravermans danced! And I love when The Bravermans dance!!
Maybe my family is wierd, maybe my wife’s family is weird, but we never get together with our siblings and parents and dance after dinner. Even if it’s someone’s birthday.
These Braverman’s have more pride in being Braverman’s than the Mandlebaum’s from Seinfeld!
After watching this episode, my wife asked why we are still watching. They seem to be going out of their way to push viewers away.
I had no problem with Adam-Crosby storyline. And I liked the Amber/Sarah stories. But the Haddie storyline was silly and the the less said about the Julia/Joel story the better.
They should have had Coach Taylor bail Alex out of jail.
Nice!
I love this show, but I find the women on it annoying. They always react the same way. Just like Lauren Graham when she kissed that teacher: rambling, making assumptions, and walking away without letting the other person respond. They do it constantly. It’s annoying.
Parenthood is not my favorite show by a long shot, but my wife enjoys it so we watch together. On the other hand, I really enjoyed FNL which she never quite got into. What do you think about the way the dialogue in both of these shows constantly has actors talking over each other’s lines? Sure that happens sometimes in real conversations, but way too many of the characters do this in both shows and I personally find it pretty annoying. Apparently it is a style that Jason Katims thinks is very cool.
It seems that on Internet forums the overlapping dialogue is really unpopular but I for one really like it (no surprise since I was a huge fan of Robert Altman).
I really love this show. I barely remember a thing other than screaming at Alex – don’t hit him!! but I love the show.
Also, ABC had one of those primetime/nightline/whatever shows last night on models and the thinner one looked like Haddie – if she shaved her head..
I’m not precisely who in this show I relate too, but I like the weepfests with giggles. The dancing is kinda weird and everyone is so close it’s as if they don’t have any other friends… They can keep Ritter, though, he’s cute.
I can’t remember the meaning of Lampshading. It’s been a while since i’ve been to tv tropes.
I was worried at certain points toward the end of last season that this show, which has generally been among my very favourites, was veering toward melodrama. I was reassured however by the season premiere, which though not as good as some of the best eps, was solid.
I made a brief comment on the episode below. I wanted to add that I recommended you to a friend sometime in the past and she recently asked if I planned to watch Pan Am, mentioning that she had read your review. I tried briefly to find your review but it had fallen off the front page and/or RSS/live bookmarks and I didn’t have the energy to figure out the navigation at the time, as too many other things were calling to me.
Since I also am no longer able to follow you on Twitter for some reason, that deletes one reminder to check and see what you’ve posted (usually I checked the RSS/live bookmarks – at least I used to). I feel as if I am falling out of synch and I feel sad, as I used to spend so much time on your blog that I was really anxious to get one of your Tshirts at the ComicCon I didn’t go to (I never go, but that year I wasn’t working and had tome to follow it better online)
I was happy to see a large list of shows on your right nav on your main page – the Search tends to bring up things written by others at hitfix, which isn’t what I am looking for most of the time (I read Daniel’s stuff sometimes and I recently read an interview with Jon Hamm that someone else did). I checked out your Rotation (thanks for posting that!) and found I’m only watching 3 of the shows that are in it.
I spent too much of this past summer doing a Mad Men rewatch: getting the DVDs from the library, trying to watch the eps and at least one commentary per ep, and also your old blog posts, and some of the comments.
My friend (different one) tried to watch Mad Men but said it was too slow, and I told her reading your blogs would help. I noticed this summer that your early blog posts on the show were fairly brief (you were at TCA or whatever) and the comments were few. It made me think you should do one of those newbies/veterans rewatch series you do, but it was too late in the summer, so I didn’t even suggest it. Maybe next summer.
Oh, also, the fact that you can’t receive follow up comments by mail from Hitfix is another thing that makes my eyeballs less sticky for this venue. I used to have an attention span. TV didn’t kill it as many said it would. Twitter and Facebook, however, succeeded in destroying it, where nothing else could.
Anyway, I’m off to shut my adblock off and reload the page a few times. After all, everyone needs to get paid (even if I am, once again, laid off).