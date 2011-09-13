‘Parenthood’ – ‘I Don’t Want To Do This Without You’: Pump it up

#Parenthood Review #Parenthood
Senior Television Writer
09.13.11 30 Comments

I offered some early thoughts on the “Parenthood” season 3 premiere in yesterday’s column. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the show’s return, where the various storylines stand, what Adam should do, the state of Crosby/Jasmine, how quickly the coffee girl can file a restraining order, etc., etc.? And should Max have been able to discuss “Friday Night Lights” while being in a car with Alex?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Parenthood Review#Parenthood
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBonnie BedeliaCRAIG T. NELSONdax sheparderika christensenLauren GrahamMAE WHITMANPARENTHOODParenthood ReviewPETER KRAUSESarah Ramos

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 19 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP