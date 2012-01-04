‘Parenthood’ – ‘Road Trip’: Is it much further, Papa Zeek?

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I give you some fuzzy dice and a switchblade…
“I love you, Zeek.” -Grandma Blanche
One of the many aims of “Parenthood” is to achieve a sense of universality, where even if you didn’t grow up in a family like the Bravermans (which I didn’t), there will always be some dynamic among the huge ensemble that will feel disturbingly familiar. And few family experiences are more universal than the road trip, which makes this kind of episode so perfect for a drama like this.(*)
(*) It was also perfect for “Big Love,” whose best episode packed Bill and his many wives and kids into a caravan of cars en route from Utah to New York.
“Road Trip” is in many ways a very simple episode of “Parenthood.” The Bravermans drive from Point A to Point B (making enough stops along the way that a 5-hour drive somehow becomes an overnight trip), Zeek gets the closure he wanted from his mother(**) while she’s still healthy enough to provide it, and the adult siblings either don’t get subplots at all (Crosby, Joel and Julia) or get ones with fairly low stakes (Adam is frustrated Haddie won’t talk to him more, Drew is horrified to be around Sarah after seeing her in bed with Mr. Cyr). Even the Kristina/Max subplot is less fraught than a lot of Max subplots tend to be.
(**) Played by Frances Sternhagen, who will always be Ma Clavin on “Cheers” to me.
Yet there can be a real elegance in simplicity. Not every episode has to be filled with characters screaming (though Max does yell at Kristina) and crying (though Zeek does get choked up when Blanche says she loves him). Sometimes it’s enough to just get the little details right, like the chaos when everyone stops for lunch and can’t decide what to order, or the irritation that can rise when you’re an adult who has to listen to too many kids’ songs in a row at top volume. Sometimes it’s enough just to do a lovely job of photographing the scenery on the drive(***). Sometimes it’s enough to just show Monica Potter (who may just be the MVP of this season) reacting to Max calling Kristina a bitch, or to the shaky circumstances and mood she finds when she arrives at Blanche’s home. Sometimes it’s enough to just remember that you have Craig T. Nelson on the payroll and you might as well let him remind people what a good actor he is. Sometimes it’s enough to just show the Bravermans being together, in all their messy, funny, poignant glory.
(***) Can any Californians identify any of the territory they covered to figure out roughly where those driving scenes were shot? I don’t figure they flew the entire cast up to Berkeley to have them then drive to Bakersfield, but you never know.
That there was a damn good hour of television, in both the silly journey and the poignant destination.
What did everybody else think?
I loved it as well, best part was seeing Zeek so emotionally vulnerable. Never seen that side of Zeek before.
Being a former resident of the Bay area I too was confused by the geography and timing of the trip through Bakersfield. Also, does anyone have any idea where the last shot of the family standing on a ridge overlooking a river with a plaque on to side was taken?
I really enjoyed the shots on the road. Reminded me of Katim’s Friday Night Lights.
Two comments:
1) I mentioned this to Alan on Twitter, but I’m 90% sure that Bakersfield was the location of the motel they stayed in the first night, not Blanche’s house. If she only lived a 5-hour drive away, why would they (seemingly) see her so infrequently?
2) I really liked when Kristina was talking to Zeke and alluded to her family having some issues. It feels like they’ve literally NEVER mentioned her or Joel’s families before, so any sort of background there is welcomed.
1)Even if Blanche hypothetically lives in San Diego, which is as far south as you can get from Berkeley and stay in California, that’s still only 10 hours, and a trip they would complete in a day given that they were leaving Zeek’s house at 9 a.m. Unless the idea is that they then cut east from Bakersfield to go to somewhere in Arizona, but even then it makes no sense to make Bakersfield your stopping point on such a trip. Zeek was being mega-anal about this trip, and he would make sure they covered as much ground as possible in the first day.
2)I noticed that, too. The Zeek story kind of functioned as a secret origin of the Braverman family and why Zeek has made them be so incredibly close-knit, but it also acknowledged why one of the adults who married into the clan doesn’t really deal with her own blood relatives, ever.
Steve– We did learn that Joel’s mother has already died (in the episode with Sidney and the dead bird). There may have been a comment here or there about his father not being around but that I’m not as sure on.
Oh yeah, I had forgotten that they left in the morning. But still, my point was more that she lives further away than Bakersfield than that it being a 2-day trip was plausible.
Good recall, AMG.
Kristina has previously mentioned to Haddie that Kristina’s dad (and her relationship with him) were nothing like Adam and his relationship with Haddie. I don’t remember if there were any other mentions of her relationship with her folks, but I always had the impression it was not a good one.
Even though I’m from the Bay Area, I can’t tell where they were driving, but I can tell you that it seemed like everyone I know (including both of my parents) were from elsewhere. This is especially true in university towns like Berkeley and Santa Cruz.
Was anyone else disturbed by Sarah’s explanation. I liked it from a Drama perspective because I thought she handled it extremely poorly and will create tension. But, I am a adult and adults do that, just cant see that working well with him. Happens to be he is the worst at confrontations, so I dont know if he was the best one for that plot to be with.
I loved the Max/Kristina plot but am curious if he learns from this.
I felt that the conversation was botched. After getting him to understand that moms have sex. They should have discussed practical boundaries so that it wouldn’t happen again (the seeing of the sex).
I really cringed during her speech… both because it seemed like the kind of well-meant, but awkward/imperfect speech often given in real life, but also because I thought it was poorly handled. Yep, part of growing up (particularly with a single parent) is realizing one way or another that your parents are sexual beings, but there was little sensitivity for how particularly discomforting witnessing your mom having sex with a teacher would be for a teenaged boy who recently started dating. And I agree that it would have been prudent to discuss boundaries, such as getting permission before entering the guest house, especially since this is not the first time Sarah has had a family member walk in on her during sexy times!
Really love the show, but am concerned it will suffer same fate as FNL. Wasn’t the season order for shows downsized? Heard anything, Alan?
They don’t have a full 22 episodes. However, NBC has added episodes to Parenthood’s run after the original order. Parenthood is one of the best things NBC has going for it right now.
Just saw it had a series low for ratings on Tuesday. I don’t get it. I’m telling everybody I know to watch.
Great first episode back. All the little moments in the Max subplot were perfectly written and acted– and so familiar–and the conversation with the siblings and Zeek at the motel was spot-on also. I rolled my eyes a bit at the chair being stolen which seemed a bit too obvious a way to go, and this episode even more than usual presented the entire family as being able to very easily–and with fairly little stress–throw money at problems (all the gift buying when the chair disappeared, the expenisve chair itself, Kristina getting two tickets on a last minute flight), so I’m curious if others who’ve mentioned that issue before noted that. Glad to have the show back though, and looking forward to getting back in the Braverman groove.
The chair being stolen did feel pretty natural to me. I kept on thinking as soon as they stop looking at it will be gone. The way it was played where Zeke came back and organically had a conversation and then suddenly realized it was gone felt natural. Everyone had told him previously that it wasn’t going to get stolen, who is going to steal a chair like that? And then to everyone’s surprise, breaking conventional wisdom of people minding their own business and not worrying about ugly chairs, it gets stolen. It was a great set up. It was a given but well orchestrated.
It also led to Crosby being able to interject how he did feel bad about the chair and then everyone else telling him that he should feel guilty.
I also like the second round of that conversation where Sarah said is it weird that I dont’ feel any guilt.
It was a lot of fun.
I am genuinely curious. Were you glad when Max called Kristina a bitch and then proceeded to berate her further afterwards?
That is some kind of branding:
“Yet there can be a real elegance in simplicity. Not every episode has to be filled with characters screaming (though Max does yell at Kristina)
Sometimes it’s enough to just show Monica Potter (who may just be the MVP of this season) reacting to Max calling Kristina a bitch”
I ask this somewhat facetiously but still with sincerity: Is Max calling Kristina a bitch fan service? Max pretty much iterates all of the reasons why in the comments here have a problem with Kristina. Is this the writers commenting perceptions people have of Kristina by giving them what they want and showing them how ugly they think?
This definitely was a tough dilemma for Kristina in this episode.
She was faced with the same dilemma as Julia and Joel faced with Sydney but with the added dimension of Asperger’s. It is even more imperative that Max learn the lesson of maintaining respectful boundaries for language as it is conceivable that without being told he will never understand that his behavior is wrong.
At the same time, Kristina’s tough decision isn’t about just taking something away from Max it is about disrupting a bond with a older relative who might not be around much longer. That is something Max can never get back and is a horrible thing for a parent to do to a child.
It was a tough episode for Kristina.
I also continue to feel weird when watching Kristina’s/Monica Potter’s interactions with characters/actors she has not related to before. Her scene with Amber/Mae Whitman was a little weird and awkward. Here her heart to heart with Zeke was awkward particularly when she gave him the “come on!” look when he talked about being a bad father. It did not feel natural it felt forced on Kristina’s part.
If she had taken at least one more second she could have come up with No video games for a week – but then the ep would have been without that conflict (even though it was a more logical punishment. I was surprised that Max even wanted to go. It was a huge change from routine, etc)
Aside from that and the chair I loved the episode.
Didn’t bother me; I found the scene entirely believable. I think I read where the show runner has a child with Asperger’s. Just a hunch: Perhaps when the writers hashed out the episode, the “bitch” incident was something Katim suggested from his own life?
It was a “tough dilemma” because bad parenting was already causing a tough situation. Ana as bitchy as MP’s character is being written, I blame both parents in that situation. If one of them had walked into the room their son was in and gave him a short warning and then heard him out about how much time he needed to get where he could quit without losing his play, it might have gone fine.
Regarding Zeek being upset about Max and Kristina not coming:
Do we know if Adam ever told Zeek that Max called his mother a Bitch. If he did, considering Zeek’s old school attitude, he would never respect someone who called their mother a bitch. I think he would have agreed that the punishment was warranted
Yeah I don’t think Adam did. I agree that Zeek would have been very angry at Max.
One complete misstep I felt in this episode was the while we got the scene with Kristina and Max sharing a moment where Max is displaying affection for his great grandmother but never got to see the pay off.
Joss Whedon in the commentary track on the train job episode for Firefly quoted Chekov in saying that if you talk about a chicken in the first act in the third act you must produce a chicken (to which Tim Minear responded, which Star Trek movie was that in? Joss Whedon sighed and said yes that Chekov)
It would have been a huge moment for Max as a character on the show to connect with a member of the family on such a primal level in which he can relate to others and others in the family can not relate to his great grandmother. It would have been a great moment. It was sadly missed.
chekov said gun, not chicken
I live in the sf bay area, and if I were going on a trip to the Bakersfield area, there is no way anyone in their right mind would make a one day side trip to Arizona (LA area or SD maybe) when it’s 5 hours away and people seem totally pissed to be dragged on this trip in the first place. And being from the Bay Area I recognize none of the traveling scenes but it sure looks more picturesque than good ol highway 5.
As someone who lives in Oakland (next town south of Berkeley) and grew up in the San Fernando Valley, I concur is Andrew’s comments. I believe that the on -road scenes were probably filmed in the hills north of Los Angeles, since I believe that the production may actually be based in Santa Clarita in the midst of that area.
A few years ago, I drove from Oakland through Bakersfield to Ridgecrest (just outside Death Valley) starting about 8 in the morning, lunching about 40 miles past Bakersfield in Tehachapi, and arriving in Ridgecrest well before dinner. The all-day trek to Bakersfield from the Bay Area was ludicrous.
Especially amusing was the caution to not exceed the speed limit. I think that the minimum speed on I-5, on which you travel for about 200 of the 275 miles (see [g.co]), is the speed limit or 5 mph above it. Nowhere on this route would you see cars traveling as slow as pictured in the episode.
As an aside, the sense of geography of the Tuesday evening shows set in Northern California (Parenthood and Sons of Anarchy) in how messed up they are in picturing the location and describing the geography. I wish they’d agree on a place called CalAriNev, give us a map of the and idea of the topography and go from there.
Did Texans have the same problem with Friday Night Lights or Chicagoans with The Good Wife?
Aforkosh- They filmed FNL in my neighborhood (Coach’s house is around the corner from me) in Austin. While most of the show is shot in Austin, they filmed it in a way that plausibly looks like small town Texas. I think they got away with some stuff because they never really stated where Dillon was. Odessa (the original location of the FNL book and Movie) is in west texas and has very different topography than Dillon seemed to. So, because Dillon is sort of anywhere small-town Texas, it’s harder to pinpoint the inaccuracies like the Berkeley to Bakersfield trip.
As someone who lived in tbe Bay Area for 20 years, I can assure there is nothing remotely as picturesque between Oakland and Bakersfield. There are many cows and incredibly bad odors.
What’s the deal with people acting like Monica Potter is a great actress? She has the same weepy, wet eyed, blank stare in all of her scenes and she recites her lines in the same screechy yet monotone voice.
They weren’t stopping in Bakersfield… they were spending the night there before going further. I know you can make the trip to San Diego in about 11 hrs. from Berkeley if they were going that far and probably most don’t need to be overnight. I don’t recall them saying where she lived. Maybe Zeek can only handle 5hrs driving at a time…lol I used to drive from Vandenburg AFB to San Diego alot.. 6 hr. drive.
I loved it, and I was in tears during the scene with Zeek and his mom at the end. I think Monica Potter did a great job this episode, the quandary of drawing the line with a kid at an inconvenient time is one most parents can probably relate to. I think this show portrays the messiness of parenting in a very realistic way.
One other note on realism:
Wouldn’t the recliner in the truck bed end up covered with road gunk and bugs? Shouldn’t it at least be covered with a sheet or something?
One reason why they might want to make it a two day trip is that they were (supposed to be) traveling with 3 young kids and a baby. Probably don’t want to be in car with them for 10+ hours at a time.
Grandma’s house was definitely filmed in Valencia/Santa Clarita. It’s a valley just north of the San Fernando Valley going up I-5. A lot of the shots from the road seemed much too hilly for the Berkley to Bakersfield drive and looked like the Grapevine (mountain pass between Santa Clarita and Bakersfield). Zeke’s bankrupt property was filmed Santa Clarita too, so they could be using the studios up there some. Maybe Grandma was supposed to live out towards Palm Springs/Desert, but that would still be only 7 hours or a 1 day drive unless it was a big holiday travel day.
I agree that many of the drive scenes looked like santa clarita. I think Zeke’s mom’s house is in Valencia. The drive scene where the bikers where riding by reminded me of a portion of bouquet canyon. Another shot reminded me of san fransquito cyn and even angeles crest hwy.
In the car, did Joel say he never met Grandma Blanche?
That would be unbelievable.
When the rest of the Bravermans woke up, discovered Zeke was gone and debated going home, Joel mentioned having driven by Anderson Split Pea and wanting to check it out, suggesting they went via the 101 (it’s off the 101 near Buellton). That doesn’t jive with Bakersfield, though…
There are 2 Andersen’s. The northern one is near where the highway from the Monterey Bay area joins I-5.
Enjoyed it, although it does sound like they got the geography all kinds of messed up.
I like Frances Sternhagen, but aren’t there any other older actresses out there who can play mom? As noted, she was Ma Clavin. She was also Bunny McDougal on “Sex and the City” and currently plays mom to Kyra Sedgwick’s character on “The Closer.”
During the road trip, I was hoping for some different pairings in the car. Say, Amber with Adam, or Drew with Joel and Julia. Seemed like a good opportunity to mix it up a bit. Not that I didn’t like the episode, just was slightly surprised they didn’t take advantage of the opportunity.
I very much liked how Camille was the cog in the wheel of this episode, trying to illuminate her kids about their dad’s relationship with his mom, plus be supportive of his resulting mood swings, etc.
No one noticed the reference to Sports Night when Haddie asks Adam for money to buy the 70’s CD? I half expected Adam to tell her to make sure it was the Time Life Sounds of the 70’s with Starland Vocal Band on it. :)
I believe the driving scenes were filmed on the 126 highway between Santa Clarita and Ventura. They do a lot of filming on this stretch of highway (e.g., Justified, Water for Elephants, etc.) I’m from this area, and drive the highway all the time, so the scenery was very recognizable!
If you are from the area, do you know where the last shot of the family on a ridge overlooking a river with a marker dated 1875 was?
A litle late to the party here. Grandmas house is two blocks from me and yes it’s in Valencia. I believe all of that episode was filmed around here. The beginning of the trip is on the 126 between Valencia and Ventura.
I loved the show and could relate to a lot of the family dynamics in this one. I know the ratings aren’t so great but I hope NBC sticks with this one.
Toooo funny. We just watched the episode tonight and were discussing where it was filmed and I felt the house was in Valencia and then I found this site and the above comment.. It was a simple but decent episode.. I’d sure like to see that scenic overlook. Wish I knew where it is..
I’ve been trying to figure out where in Valencia they filmed the Grandma’s house scenes. I live in Valencia South Valley, and I know the cast was camped out at a church at the entrance of our neighborhood when they filmed this episode. Can you give me a street name that the house is on? I’m just curious!
The show has a good balance of interesting life challenges and show various ways to address them. But then, I’d watch anything with Lauren Graham.