‘Parks and Recreation’ & ‘Parenthood’ to conclude after next season

“Parks and Recreation” and “Parenthood” were both renewed by NBC, but next season will be the last for both series.
The official word came with the release of NBC’s fall schedule (here’s my analysis), which has “Parenthood” returning on Thursdays at 10 – albeit one that will be given over to a new drama, “Allegiance,” after the Super Bowl – while “Parks” doesn’t yet have a timeslot, and will therefore be held for midseason (or in case another show fails).
NBC isn’t talking episode counts yet, but I would guess that means that “Parks” gets 13 episodes to close things out, as we’ll get to see what Leslie, Ben and friends are up to in the year 2017. And various published reports over the past week about “Parenthood” renewal negotiations suggested NBC was trying to reduce the cost for what’s a very expensive show, given the size of the cast, so it could also be a shortened order, and the Bravermans go away for good right as “Allegiance” is entering.
UPDATE: NBC confirms that “Parenthood” is 13 episodes and out. Sounds like the “Parks” number hasn’t been settled on yet.
All TV shows eventually end, but not all shows know that they’re going to. Both “Parks” and “Parenthood” have had long runs – including multiple episodes in the past that were written as potential series finales – and now everyone will go into these seasons knowing it’s the last time we’ll be spending with Ron Swanson, Max Braverman, April Ludgate, Amber Holt and the rest.
I’m saddened that P&R is leaving, but looking forward to one final season in Pawnee. It’s going to be interesting to see what Michael Schur does with the remaining episodes. Whatever direction he goes, I have faith it will be a great ride.
13 episodes of Parks seems about right… Just a shame f***ing Craig is probably going to be in all of them.
The jump to the future is a good one, but if Craig hasn’t died, or at least mellowed out in some way, it’ll all be for naught. That guy sucks.
We didn’t see Craig in the future, right? How awesome would it be if he became April 2.0 and was extra quiet and down. Or even like that creepy dude who shows up at parties.
Maybe NBC got confused and thought they were supposed to hold ‘Parks’ until 2017
I guess I was girded for Parenthood to be canceled. And that last episode was definitely okay as a finale.
This is a blip of good news in what seems like a bloodbath of TV cancellation news.
Wonder how many episodes it will get for it’s last season order. 13 will be good as long as they don’t mess around with scheduling. Parenthood needs a consistent timeslot and a weekly flow to keep it going.
Suspect the upcoming season will be a real sobfest. The Charter School — yikes.
Is there nothing the Bravermans can’t do?!?
Erika
NBC is going to be even more of a disaster after next season. #Knope2017
Will 13 episodes be enough to have her run for POTUS?
Kristina, not Leslie, that is.
I’m fine with only one more season of Parks. I still think it’s a great show but there’s no reason for it to continue just because it could. This way it has a chance to tell a focused final story and gets to go out on a good note a la “30 Rock”.