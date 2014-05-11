Upfronts 2014: NBC tries to build on its first-place finish by leaning on ‘The Blacklist’

A very strange thing happened to NBC this year: for the first time in a decade – a period during which it has mostly been a laughingstock – it will finish a season in first place among the adults 18-49 demographic that advertisers care about most. Ordinarily, a network that wins a season can play things conservatively for the next year, but NBC's success isn't entirely replicable. Yes, the network's buoyed by regular, season-long programming like “The Voice” and hit freshman drama “The Blacklist,” but a lot of credit for that win comes from “Sunday Night Football,” which always goes away in January (leaving the network's ratings on that night a shambles), and some from the Winter Olympics, which won't be back for another four years.
So the schedule that NBC announced for next season seems on the one hand a fairly stable one. “The Blacklist,” for instance, will stay in a protected timeslot after “The Voice” for half a season, and get an airing after next year's Super Bowl for extra support, before being sent off to try to resurrect the network's ruined Thursday night lineup. But on the other hand, NBC ordered a dozen new scripted shows for next season (five dramas, seven comedies), and only five of those have spots on the fall schedule, and only two more are already marked for midseason, leaving a whole lot of new product – not to mention currently-unscheduled returning shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “Hannibal,” and several new miniseries (one of them the ill-advised “Heroes: Reborn”) – waiting to find homes.
NBC's press release announcing their plans for next season says the goal is to schedule original shows year-round, but it's hard to say how that will work until we know the specifics of that plan, particularly involving Sundays after football and Thursdays in the event that new comedies “Bad Judge” and “A to Z” actually do well in the hour that's earmarked for “The Blacklist.”
But let's look at what we know, night-by-night:
SUNDAY: In the fall, this is easy: the NFL. All problems solved. For the early part of 2014? Who's to say? We know that miniseries “A.D.,” the 12-part follow-up to “The Bible” from Mark Burnett, will debut on Easter Sunday, but beyond that, some kinds of rookies will have to be sacrificed there, in the same way that the canceled “Believe” and “Crisis” were this season.
MONDAY: Again, easy-peasie. “The Voice” at 8, “The Blacklist” at 10 in the fall, and “State of Affairs” (a cross between “Scandal” and “Homeland” starring Katherine Heigl as a CIA analyst who advises the president (Alfre Woodard) at mid-season. NBC will also have a harder problem filling the gap between “Voice” seasons with no Olympics this time out.
TUESDAY: More of sticking with what worked, basically, with “The Voice” at 8 and “Chicago Fire” at 10, and comedies in between. “About a Boy” survives after being buoyed by “The Voice,” but moves to 9:30 to see if “Marry Me,” a new romantic comedy starring Casey Wilson and Ken Marino (and created by Wilson's old “Happy Endings” boss Dave Caspe), can do notably better at 9. And if it can't, NBC has many comedies waiting in the wings to try in its place, including new shows produced by Tina Fey (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” about a young woman rescued from a cult) and Will Ferrell (Krysten Ritter as a '60s NASA scientist).
WEDNESDAY: The arrival of “Chicago Fire” spin-off “Chicago P.D.” to Wednesdays at 10 provided some stability for the night (and also pleased longtime NBC collaborator Dick Wolf), so that stays in place with “Law & Order: SVU.” And rather than try another ill-fated plan to launch Wednesday comedies, NBC tries to go with a police procedural triple-feature, leading things off at 8 with “The Mysteries of Laura,” with “Smash” star Debra Messing playing a detective balancing work and family.
THURSDAY: In the schedule release, NBC entertainment president Jennifer Salke talks about the comedy opportunities created by CBS airing Thursday night football games for eight weeks in the fall, which will force the relocation and/or postponement of “The Big Bang Theory,” which slaughters all NBC Thursday at 8 comedies. Weirdly, though, they haven't actually put any new comedies in the 8 o'clock hour, instead using “The Biggest Loser” as a sacrificial lamb against football, then seeing how new comedies “Bad Judge” (“Private Practice” alum Kate Walsh as a misbehaving jurist) and “A to Z” (romantic comedy starring Ben Feldman from “Mad Men” and Cristin Milioti from “How I Met Your Mother”) at 9 and 9:30. “Parenthood” returns for its final season at 10. After the Super Bowl, “The Blacklist” slides in at 9, and another spy drama, “Allegiance” (starring Scott Cohen and Hope Davis as deactivated KGB sleeper agents who are reluctantly returned to duty) will air at 10.
FRIDAY: NBC has done decently with “Dateline” at 8 and “Grimm” at 9, and has rotated various other shows at 10. (Expect “Hannibal” to air its third season there at some point next year.) In the fall, though, it's “Constantine,” based on the DC Comics character (previously adapted into the Keanu Reeves movie of the same name), starring Matt Ryan as a trenchoat-wearing expert on the occult.
SATURDAY: NBC gave up on the night years ago, and just airs repeats.
That still leaves the final season of “Parks and Recreation,” season 3 of “Hannibal,” plus new shows “Mission Control,” “Mr. Robinson” (Craig Robinson from “The Office” as a musician forced to work as a substitute teacher), “One Big Happy” (comedy starring Elisha Cuthbert and Nick Zano as a gay woman and her male best friend who decide to have a baby together, right before he falls for a new woman), “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Aquarius” (miniseries about David Duchovny chasing Charles Manson in the late '60s), “Emerald City” (miniseries reimagining characters from “The Wizard of Oz”), “Heroes Reborn,” “Odyssey” (“Traffic”-like drama about terrorism) in need of places to land.
What does everybody think? Is this the schedule to keep NBC on top?
Honestly, I think that this is just about the best schedule that NBC could have realistically come up with. They knew that they had three real assets (The Voice, The Blacklist, and Super Bowl XLIX) along with a small number of steady performers, and they deployed them all effectively.
Obviously it isn’t all smooth sailing – there are some real questions and concerns. Are they headed for a total comedy washout, even after mostly abandoning Thursday? What do they do with Sundays once the NFL season ends? Where the hell are they going to find timeslots for all of these new shows? But after years of being a laughingstock, this schedule should keep them steady on most nights for a decent amount of the year, and that’s really all that anyone can ask for these days. I’m sure that there was some internal wrangling about finally giving up on Thursday comedies, but after this past year, they really didn’t have a choice.
As for what I personally care about … I assume that Hannibal will return to the 10 PM hour on Friday next spring and that Parks and Recreation will get its 13-episode send-off at some point. Everything else is gravy.
NBC is slowly looking more like CBS. Which, I guess, is wise.
I think Mysteries of Laura looks okay. It just looks out of place on NBC. If it were on ABC and paired with, say, Castle it might have a shot. But it’s gonna be a tough sell on NBC on Wednesdays at 8pm.
State of Affairs looks like a dud, but it’s not going on until November, so something will surely be canceled by then.
Honestly, most of NBC’s dramas look pretty dreadful. I also don’t understand why they’re still doing so many single camera sitcoms. I know multi-cam isn’t as popular now, but they’ve literally never produced a hit single camera show. At this point it would seem like going back to multi-cam might be a risk worth taking.
Guess they’re finally abandoning Thursdays? Considering football and that Hollywood Game Night took up the spot this Spring, it’s probably a wise move. They could try 4 comedies (inc. Parks) again in 2015 but I have a feeling it’ll be another “Michael J Fox/Sean Saves” situation after new comedies fail to catch on.
Must See TV was lightning in a bottle, it might never happen again and I think they’re starting to realize that.
“The Biggest Loser” on Thursdays at 8:00 was a good idea. Surprised they waited this long to do it.
No mention of The Slap – which was announced as an 8 episode mini-series at the same time as Emerald City – in the NBC press releases though.
I’m a fan of Jon Robin Baitz, so I’m curious to see what he does with The Slap. He has his work cut out for thin, though, because the Australian version featured the most loathsome group of characters I’ve ever seen on TV. I literally hated every single one of them. If this version isn’t extremely different it’s going to go over like a lead balloon with the American public.
I just looked at the NBC fall preview page. They don’t have The Slap listed among next season’s shows, but there is actually a page for it if you go directly to the URL: [www.nbc.com]
I’m calling it now: Blacklist without a Voice lead-in will shed its comfortable 2.8 ratings and eventually wither away to 1.1 ~ 1.3 land (aka Cancelsville.)
Without its voice lead in The Blacklist averaged a 2.5. What the shift to Thursday and 9:00 will bring is a whole different story.
Four Thoughts:
– The schedule has question marks, but given the deep backlog of programming and multiple strong lead-in points it’s really not that relevant. Half of it could change by November and it’d just keep plugging along.
– The once exception is the Spring Blacklist-Allegiance tandem. With 8-10 comedy block prevalance, it’s more common to stick the hot property directly at 10 rather than holding it back as a lead-in, as with ER. It suggests the network is high on Allegiance. Objectively, Hope Davis has the chops to make that the case and Scott Cohen really does not. Subjectively, I don’t think I could watch it and not be preoccupied with it’s inferiority to The Americans. Either way, I expect this particular experiment to be short-lived.
– Any thoughts on the cancellation of the once-strong Revolution, Alan?
– “Could this schedule *have* any more espionage?” – Chandler Bing
OMG a John Constantine series? One that could hopefully make us forget the Keanu Reeves travesty? It’s a brilliant, literate, surreal comic. If they adapt it correctly, it will be genius TV, with a small audience, and an inevitable cancellation. But I’ll enjoy the ride.
But David S. Goyer is one of the co-runners of the project, so you can probably forget about it being adapted correctly or genius tv.
Nitpicky critique, Alan. I think Walsh plays a judge, not a jurist on ‘Bad Judge’
