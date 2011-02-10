‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Ron & Tammy II’: Rock the cradle of love?

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I’m checking myself for scoliosis…
“I didn’t shave it off. It rubbed off… from friction.” -Ron
One of my favorite sitcoms growing up (and one of “Parks and Rec” co-creator Mike Schur’s, as well) was “Cheers,” and one of my favorite aspects of that show’s later years was the annual “Bar Wars” episode, always written by friend of the blog Ken Levine and his partner David Isaacs, in which Cheers would wage some kind of prank war with their arch-rivals at Gary’s Old Towne Tavern. The episodes were almost always pure silliness, usually one of the best episodes of their respective seasons and something that fans anticipated because the “Cheers” producers wisely limited it to once a year. A couple didn’t work, but overall the batting average was very high.
If “Parks and Rec” is lucky enough to have a run even vaguely as long as “Cheers,” I hope to God that we get a “Ron and Tammy” every year – and only once a year. Because based on the first two, these things are hilarious insanity, but also special precisely because they’re only an occasional thing.
It would be hard to top the first “Ron and Tammy,” which not only featured my favorite Ron Swanson talking head ever but just one disgusting display of love and flaming desire after another.(*) The surprise of it, and the abandon with which real-life spouses Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally attacked each other, was so much fun that “Ron and Tammy II” had a lot to live up to.
(*) Because this episode has been in the can for nearly a year, it’s a complete coincidence that it wound up airing right after an episode of “The Office” that was also loaded with gross PDAs. (And was also the funniest “Office” in quite a while.) I watched this episode a few weeks ago, and “The Office” ep a few days ago. For those of you who watched them back-to-back tonight, I’m curious how they played together. Was anyone already burnt out on this particular style of joke by the time Ron and Tammy started rubbing up against each other.
But the sequel did several very smart things. First, it upped the ante by putting Ron even deeper in thrall to Tammy than the last time. The image of Ron Effing Swanson sporting cornrows and a filthy kimono was the sight gag that kept on giving, and the idea that Ron was in so deep that the staff attempted an intervention(**) was brilliant.
(**) That individual scene was hilarious, from Jerry mistakenly thinking it was a wedding shower (which carried over to his appearance at the actual shower a few scenes later) to Andy being confused about why they were there and paying Eduardo’s “follow your dreams” advice forward. Question, though: where does it rank on a continuum of recent comic TV intervention scenes, including Christopher Moltisanti’s on “The Sopranos,” the douchebag intervention on “My Boys” and the “How I Met Your Mother” intervention intervention?
Second, it wasn’t a straight rehash of the first story. The instigator of this horrifying reunion wasn’t busybody Leslie, but jealous, vengeful Tom. It played off the (relatively) long-running Tom/Wendy/Ron triangle, sent Wendy back to Canada (and gave Offerman the chance to deliver a perfect spit take in the process at the idea of Ron moving there) and forced childish Tom to man up and face bodily harms at the hands of crazy Tammy Swanson to undo the mess he’d created.
Third, the episode didn’t spend as much time on Ron and Tammy as the original did. Last year’s episode had a subplot about Andy trying to win Ann back (because he seems to spend a lot of the series trying to win back one woman or another), but it was fairly brief and forgettable, where “Ron and Tammy II” had two different fairly prominent subplots, with Leslie giving Ben another lesson in how business gets done in Pawnee, and Ann and April each adjusting to life in Chris’ orbit.
I enjoyed both of those a lot. To this point, Adam Scott has mostly been asked to play straight man and react to the people of Pawnee, but here he got to play more of a spaz, stumbling time and again over the attempt to woo the chief of police(***), letting Leslie, the chief and everyone else turn him into “Calzone Boy,” and again recognizing the specific genius of Leslie Knope. Some fine, funny work from Scott, and a good warm-up for next week’s Ben-centric episode.
(***) Played by Eric Pierpoint, who somehow keeps playing cops. He was the alien partner on “Alien Nation,” was the police chief who got murdered in the opening minutes of “The Cape” pilot, and here is both the chief of Pawnee and a pal of the Louis CK character from last season. Continuity!
As for the other subplot, it was only a matter of time before the show tried to put the irresistible force of Chris’ relentless enthusiasm up against the immovable object that is April’s apathy, and the results were as delightful as I might have hoped. And rather than just sit on that one joke, the script worked the ongoing Ann/April tension into the mix, as well as Ann’s own insecurities about this relationship (and her ongoing transformation into the female Chris, which again gave Rashida Jones a chance to do her Rob Lowe impression), so that there was some actual emotion underneath the barbs and quips and pranks. And I appreciated that Ann figured out what April did about not passing on the message in about five seconds, and similarly that Chris immediately understood what the note from Bert Macklin, FBI(****) was all about. This isn’t the kind of show that needs to waste time on wacky misunderstandings, and thankfully it doesn’t.
(****) More continuity!
All in all, a worthy successor to the first “Ron and Tammy.” I look forward to “Ron and Tammy VI” in a few years’ time, if only to see what they can do to Ron’s mustache that time. Hard to top “…from friction,” isn’t it?
What did everybody else think?
Also, apparently there was a promo at the end of the episode suggesting some sort of storyline from much further into the season. So let me remind you of the No Spoiler rule around here, and how it extends to promos. DO NOT TALK ABOUT THE PROMO.
That is all. :)
What the fuck was up with that?? It wasn’t even a preview, it was a some stupid promo that completely gave away what I imagine will be a huge plotline in the future. If that wasn’t just a joke/gag I’m going to be pretty bitter. Completely irresponsible of NBC to do that.
See my comment below. It was a mistake.
Yea that was crazy, better have been some sort of joke or I can imagine the steam coming out of Ken Tremendous’ ears right now…
That’s just what I came here to comment on! Unbelievable. Please follow up on that – was it a promo meant for much later?
Whoops, guess I need to read further before commenting – but I totally don’t buy the excuse. Either way, as far as spoilers go, I wish I’d never seen Ron in cornrows before the episode or it might have been the biggest sitcom laugh ever.
I am going to keep this vague but did NBC’s marketing give away a huge spoiler during the last commercial break?
Sorry Alan, posted mine before I saw your comment. I hate NBC’s marketing.
See above comment. I’m looking into this with Mike Schur and may do a separate post on it, but I don’t want people talking about it here. Stick to the episode.
Someone at NBC just got fired.
…or someone at NBC just got a huge promotion. What a coincidence that this mistake happened the day before the EW cover spread. Also no tweet from ken tremendous (at tgis point at least) about the mistake? This was very much planned to get people talking about an undeservedly poor rating tv show. What couldn’t NBC marketing have thought of an idea like this for FNL?
No mention of the brilliant “cop supercut”? That was my biggest laugh of the episode. “A real piece of work.”
Hysterical. Maybe it’s from my experience trying to interview cops for a newspaper, but the language and flat tone of all the cops was spot on.
Reply to comment…
That scene was great
The catastrophic levels of PDA in back to back episodes was a bit jarring. But the over the top PDA in Parks was saved by one thing and one thing only. The sight of Ron Effing Swanson in cornrows. It is the rare sitcom sight gag that gets funnier with each subsequent exposure
What about those shots of the back of his head with the conrow beads dangling along his neck. Toooooo funny.
Red, White and Blue…at least he can be a patriotic hippie.
I loved this episode, loving Adam Scott and Rob Lowe (and probable relationship w/Leslie and Ben), but two questions:
1) Does anyone think we’ll ever meet Ron’s other ex-wife Tammy?
2) Is Rob Lowe still on the temporary thing or is he officially full time? For some reason I never heard for sure.
And the cast is on the cover of EW hitting newsstands tomorrow (sans Adam Scott for some reason) everyone should check it out.
Lowe is a regular castmember now, but I’m not sure if he’s going to be in every episode. (It’s been a while since I’ve seen next week’s episode, but I vaguely recall him not being in it.)
And Scott didn’t appear in the photo shoot because he was filming a movie in New York.
Schur tweeted earlier today that Scott was working on a film, hence he wasn’t able to appear on the cover. Great feature story though
Okay, I checked with Mike Schur, and he said the promo was a mistake. It was supposed to be pointing people to Ron and Tammy’s wedding registry, playing off of the storyline from this episode.
Not sure how an error like this happens, but everyone can return to normal levels of spoiler calm for now.
What still doesn’t make since is that there isn’t a Ron and Tammy wedding registry on the NBC site…
But that doesn’t explain the short video clip of April hugging Andy, something we’ve never seen before. This just sounds like an excuse to cover up a huge screw up.
Hmm, so if it’s just a name mixup and not a legitimate spoiler, then we should feel free to go ahead and talk about it openly … right?
I want to agree with Kristal. Just watched the promo again and the images and videos shown def gave a lot of an upcoming storyline away, and if it was for Ron and Tammy, we’d get clips from tonites episode.
I think it’s totally implausible that this is from a future episode, if only because April and Andy getting married is fairly ridiculous, even for this show. The much simpler explanation is that it was intended for this episode *which actually featured a wedding registry*, and it was the result of a series of miscommunications from people who don’t watch the show (or simply haven’t seen this episode because it hadn’t aired yet). And the one clip of April and Andy may be from an upcoming episode, but don’t forget this batch of episodes was produced last spring and out-of-order, so it’s not unreasonable for them to have just randomly grabbed a clip from the wrong episode.
Agreed with the others calling “BS” on that excuse. They spoiled an upcoming storyline, period. Somone grabbed a pre-taped promo labelled “wedding registry” because they incorrectly assumed it was about Ron and Tammy’s wedding.
Why would they have even taped that promo if it wasn’t an upcoming storyline?
100% agree with Will C- come on people do you really think April & Andy are getting married with in the next few episodes?? This episode featured Ron & Tammy drunkenly making a wedding registry, something I could see them putting online for the fans to read. Clearly the promo people do the video & audio-so thatâ€™s why both images & voiceover said â€œApril & Andyâ€
There is now a registry up for Ron and Tammy. It’s pretty funny.
I loved when the officer gave his explanation about why Leslie Knopes gets any favor asked done for her. It is amazing how far they came with her. She has the goofie aspects, but her value easily understood.
Too bad they just went and made the same mistake by making Rob Lowe’s character a walking caricature. Damn near every review of the second season of this show mentions how great Leslie Knope is now… I don’t understand why they wouldn’t learn their lesson when creating the Chris character.
The difference? Leslie’s the main character in this show. She needs to stay at least somewhat grounded and respected (or risk hearing the Michael Scott comparisons that flooded this blog during Season 1), and they’ve done a terrific job balancing her goofy and serious, productive sides. But characters like Tom, Chris, April, Ron, and Andy are allowed to be more broad and outlandish because they are supporting characters. At least that’s how I look at it. They toned down Leslie and amplified the other characters.
I was a bit nervous about the idea of another Ron and Tammy episode, for fear that it would be a one-note show, so I’m glad that the Ron/Tammy story (which I did end up enjoying) was balanced by other important, character developing storylines. Ron in cornrows was an inspired idea! I’m also glad they let Chris catch on right away, showing that his perpetual enthusiasm is not accompanied by naivete. (And gotta love those perfect lines of Post-its…)
I love Parks & Rec, I loved tonight’s episode, I love Ken Levine, but I always hated the Bar Wars episodes of Cheers. For me, they represented everything that ultimately went wrong with Cheers as the years went on – taking a whip-smart show (even with regular-guy characters) and making it as dumb as possible. Aside from wanting to see Ron and Tammy again, I hope nothing from Parks & Rec ever becomes like Bar Wars.
Once a year for this level of zaniness works. Ron in cornrows once a week is too much of a good thing, once a year is just fine by me. Let the remainder of the year be a true celebration of various elements of the Ron Swanson Pyramid of Greatness.
What other couples from television could hope to be nearly as funny as Ron and Tammy?
Alan, thanks for the promo clarification…I only wish it was Ron and Tammy when it aired, would have been the perfect touch. It may have been a cheap laught, but Tammy throwing Tom into the book shelf and then beating him up was by far my highlight of the episode
That may be the best bit of physical comedy ever done on this show. The only one I can think of that was better was Ron sliding on the grass in last seasons finale.
“This isn’t the kind of show that needs to waste time on wacky misunderstandings”
Hey, I thought you weren’t going to comment on Modern Family! (Totally agree.)
Great episode.
Alan,
I liked the episode, but I didn’t love it as much as the original (I’m focusing on the Ron and Tammy part of the plot). As is the case with most sequels, the inspiration behind the original can’t be reproduced. Things get taken to a more extreme level to compensate. It was good (the highlight was Ron’s video message to himself). Just not great. For these reasons, I would recommend against your Cheers Bar Wars model. Here’s a counter example to fear: Lillith’s annual visits to Frasier.
Forgot to add…
My advice would be to hold back on Ron and Tammy III until real inspiration strikes.
Yeah a lot of the fun of the original R and T episode came from Leslie’s feud with the library in general and her dislike of librarians, but she was comparatively sidelined this go round.
Agreed; it was just too over the top and I LOVED Ron and Tammy. Last night I wanted Tammy to be a little more “normal” like she was in last season. I like the idea of her seeming like a normal, cool woman–until she and Ron are alone together.
I started laughing the instant that April and Chris showed up together on my screen. Just a perfect pairing!
The Ron & Tammy wedding registry is at [www.nbc.com]
[www.nbc.com]
I’m excited for the Ben-centric episode next week. Hard to believe Lowe and Scott have only been on this show for six episodes, as I feel they have been great additions (particularly in the Flu Season episode).
Loved that episode. Things in particular that caught my eye, 1) the brilliance of juxaposing “Past” Ron with Cornrowed Ron with the video (and Ron pressing pause with just enough time to leave his normal image on the screen), 2) Gerry not leaving the conference room when Ron and Tammy began making out and everyone else fleeing (in addition to the earlier Ben is Gerry comment), 3) Ron carrying out Tom in his arms, just as Jeff carried out Chang tonight on Community tonight. Also, the return of Agent Macklin. Finally, I hope the hatred of calzones comes to equal the hatred of the library department (which is apparently also hated by the police).
I like Ron-centric plots and in fact all the plots worked pretty well. It wasn’t really a laugh out loud episode though; I think I was mostly just smiling on the inside. I do like that they are exploring the Chris/April dynamic. But I felt that Andy & Jerry were coming off too clueless/stupid this episode. Also the continuous pushing of Ben/Leslie is getting too forced for me. I still can’t sense much chemistry between the both of them but I hope I’ll change my mind soon. Their scenes together are too bland for me and usually leaves me pining for more Leslie-Ann, Leslie-Ron or Parks Department scenes.
It would be nice if not so many plots were romance centered which was why I liked the scenes of Chris encouraging April the most.
I agree about the Ben/Leslie thing. Even though they’ve been steering things that direction, I’ve been confused up till this point, wondering if I was imagining things, just because their chemistry is so lacking. She doesn’t seem interested in him at all, and he seems to simply admire her, even though they’re trying to frame it as a budding romance.
I believe the mistaken promo never made it to the West Coast version. Just Ron and Tom sipping Scotch in his office from the tumblers Jerry bought.
“Calzones are pointless. They’re just pizza that’s harder to eat. Noone likes them. Good day, sir.”
My favorite moments seem to be the smaller ones. Last week was Leslie’s “Oh, yes” expression, and the week before was Ann’s quiet “no” after her corny “potato chip” joke. I don’t know if I’m just getting accustomed to the brisker pace, but this is the first episode all season where I didn’t feel hurried. Is there a sitcom on the air that has more respect for its characters than this? Even Ron and Wendy’s short relationship is taken seriously, and is not just a plot point. Fantastic episode.
On the subject of funny intervention scenes, I’m going to give my vote to the one in Season 1 of Breaking Bad, which was both serious and darkly comic.
My proposition for Ron and Tammy 3: Bring in the other Tammy and we can have some Tammy on Tammy action.
how’s that for lunacy.
If Megan Mullaly doesn’t also play the other Tammy, I for one will be bitterly disappointed.
And Ben is the only one who can’t tell the difference between the two.
Can someone tell me what was in that promo ? didn’t catch it …. (yeah i’m weird , i wanna be spoiled8D)
You can watch the promo on TV Squad:
[goo.gl]
(shortened link due to potential spoiler in the full URL)
thx …
Ben’s reactions to Ron and Tammy were hilarious! And have to say, totally awwed at Ben’s peaked interest at the mention of Leslie’s ex Dave (I was wondering if the show would mention him again when we meet the police department, and happy that they did).
But…I have to go back and watch Ron again. The thing he did with his feet like a horse as he approach Tammy during the intervention was just totally awesome.
Just about dies when Tom and Tammy were showing off in front of Ron by dancing. Plus when Tammy was leaning over the cabinet and then slapping her face with the jerky while moaning. She is EXCELLENT as Tammy. And I didn’t know they were married in real life. I’ll bet they did 100 takes because thy couldn’t stop laughing.
Oh and Ron’s face full of quiet glee when he learned he’d gotten a fine from the library. Or how about him explaining to Tammy that “You know I have never, ever checked out a book from the library in my adult life”.
Did the montage of the escalating events of Ron and Tammy’s night remind anyone else of Amy’s guest spot on Arrested Development as GOB’s wife, only sexual?
As usual, great episode. This is definitely my favorite comedy on TV right now.
Yes!!! Forgot all about that. Oh my lovely AD alas, sigh…we miss thee so. When is the damn movie coming out.
Wow. This show just keeps getting better, and better and better. Leslie riff on calzones at the beggining and end of the episode were absolutely hilarious. Even better, was the chief’s reaction to Ben’s statement on liking calzones: “what the hell is wrong with this guy”
Absolutely cannot get enough of this show. Easily the funniest show on television right now.
More reasons to love it? Just watched again…
“Gimme it”, Ron to Tammy in the conference room
“I hate you like my real brother , Lavandreus”, the intervention
Andy’s “Sounds like it was Maclin’s call” was a gut-wrenchingly funny line for me…but then the scene morphs into something real and emotional for April and Ann…and Andy that for that matter. Genius! Just a month ago I thought this show was just an Office copy, but then 3 episodes in to season 2 I got hooked. Thank God.
When you said next week was a Ben-Centric episode I immediately got excited thinking that Michael Emerson was appearing in next weeks Parks and Rec.
Dunno if anyone has mentioned it, but my favorite part about this episode was Andy’s facial reaction when the video of Ron Swanson was put on telling Ron that he’s been put under Tammy’s spell. It was quick, but hilarious and part of what makes that character so funny.
Anyway, great episode and a great one-two punch of The Office and Parks And Rec tonight.
This is my favorite comedy currently on TV, but this was not my favorite episode. The cornrows went too far for me. It took Ron too far out of character. I know that was the point, but I just didn’t love it.
I agree, I dont like it when they take Ron out of character like this. I rely on him being steadfast and consistent with his manhood persona. Thats what makes him so funny. A weaker Ron is unfunny to me.
For me, this show continues to be very uneven. Ron Swanson is a great character, and Leslie is a strong lead. But as someone who loved Adam Scott on Party Down, I am grossly disappointed at P&R’s mishandling of such a great, funny character actor. The next time Adam Scott delivers a funny line on P&R will be the first, and to awkwardly hint at him having some sort of cliched crush on Leslie only promises him two seasons down a tired, unfunny sitcom dead-end.
I laughed a few times watching P&R last night, but mostly Mullaly and Adam Scott made me really miss Party Down, an underappreciated and much better written show than this.
I was thinking along similar lines. He just got such great stuff to play on Party Down, and the chemistry between Henry and Casey was insane. That show played on his comic abilities, but also proved he is a good all-around actor. I felt likeevery line reading told you something about who Henry was as a person. On this show his direction seems to consist of “deadpan.” and ” look uncomfortable.” seems like a waste.
I adored Adam Scott on Party Down, but feeling the love for him here yet. There seems to be a huge ben/leslie fandom emerging, so I know my opinion is not a popular one. Not feeling the chemistry between them. I’m hoping my feelings change, but it feels forced right now.
Just wanted to say that they fixed the promo at the end by the alaskan feed.
I loved it. I love that making up embarrassing book rentals are apparently a common library department tactic. I love Tammy kicking Tom’s butt. I love Ron rejecting his own advice. I love Ben being intimated by cops, only to learn that Leslie used to date one.
No one else is commenting on the mini Party Down reunion? I was kind of hoping Tammy and Ben would interact.
I’m definitely in the minority on this site it seems, as I find Ron and Leslie to be my least favorite of the main cast (I enjoyed Ron’s pyramid of life thing the other week, but others ADORED it.)
For me the show should be about, well, all the other characters as they’re much funnier (well, maybe not Rashida Jones’ character, but she grounds it in reality.)
So far it’s been my favorite season, but this one was a real let down. Although I did love the Chief of Police’s treatment of Ben.
if u dont like ron swanson u shouldnt be watching this show. good day to u, sir
This is a wonderful opinion. The things mentioned are unanimous and needs to be appreciated by everyone
====================
Jacob Mark
caravans