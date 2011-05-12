‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘The Fight/Road Trip’: Know ya booze

We’re getting “Parks and Recreation” double-features for the last two weeks of the season, and I have a combined review of “The Fight” and “Road Trip” coming up just as soon as I have a CGI puppy co-host…
“Uh-oh.” -Leslie
“The Fight” and “Road Trip” weren’t designed to air together – and, in fact, play just a bit oddly as a double-feature, as in “Road Trip” Tom is back up to some of the extra-curricular antics Chris told him to cut out moments earlier in “The Fight” – but they work very well as a pair of character studies about two of the three most important relationships in Leslie Knope’s life(*), and as two very funny portraits of just how crazy Leslie can be when her personal life gets out of balance.
(*) The third is her and Ron, and we got plenty of that in last week’s wonderful birthday subplot.
The Poehler-scripted “The Fight” gets into the first real argument of Leslie and Ann’s young friendship, addressing how it’s in some ways not the healthiest relationship. Each puts the other up on a pedestal – Ann is intimidated by Leslie’s exuberance and work ethic, while I don’t think it’s just a running gag that Leslie has to refer to Ann as beautiful at least once per episode – and that in turn leads them to ignore certain things that might otherwise bother even the closest of friends. Leslie, for instance, has put Ann into a lot of uncomfortable situations (like her fake first date with Chris) long before she set up that job interview without asking her first.
And what’s great is that even as they’re having an argument for a legit reason – Ann is understandably frustrated that Leslie, in dealing with her sexual frustration about Ben, keeps pushing her to do things she doesn’t necessarily want to(**) – it turns completely intense and ridiculous because it’s taking place at the Snakehole Lounge on the night Tom has introduced his incredibly potent, disgusting new Snake Juice liqueur. Alcohol can be a real mood intensifier, so the fight becomes far more intense (and speedy) than it would under sober circumstances, and it also pushes both Leslie and Ann to do ridiculous things, like Leslie inviting a giddy Jean-Ralphio to dance on her when Ben refuses.
(**) In that way, the episodes make good companion pieces, because in the second, Ann keeps going against Leslie’s instructions and encouraging her to hook up with Ben.
And by bringing all the regulars together into this liquid environment, and adding in some familiar faces in The Douche and Jean-Ralphio – along with April and Andy bringing back their alter egos Janet Snakehole and Burt Macklin, FBI – gave the whole episode a chaotic yet welcoming feel, like it was the show’s drunken greatest hits.
I was particularly impressed by the puke jokes. (And, yes, I just wrote those words in that order.) Ever since Leslie Mann spewed all over Steve Carell in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” it feels like vomit humor has become both really prevalent and really lazy, as if too many writers and directors think puke is funny in and of itself, rather than based on context. It takes skill to craft a good puke joke, though, like Ron Donald pleading for an ambulance at the end of the high school reunion episode of “Party Down,” or like some of the gags here like Andy puking as he chases after April as Kip Hackman(***), or Leslie and Ann having a very polite exchange about throwing up into a wastebasket.
(***) I love that Andy thinks Burt Macklin’s brother should have a different last name.
“Road Trip,” meanwhile, finally brought Leslie and Ben together after several weeks of delay due to Chris’ rule against inter-office dating. I wasn’t crazy about the idea when they introduced it, feeling like it was one of the more contrived devices I’d seen to keep sexual tension between two characters unresolved. But the show didn’t drag it out too long, and the policy – and Leslie’s usual compulsion to follow the rules – led to a lot of very funny scenes in this one. Leslie’s various tactics to kill the mood were a hoot, particularly the different reactions to “Banjo Boogie Bonanza,” from Ben’s uncomfortable “I didn’t realize it could be this loud” to Chris’ ecstatic air banjoing on the drive back to Pawnee.(****)
(****) Not to nitpick too much, given just how funny that gag was – and pretty much every bit of Rob Lowe’s performance as human saltpeter in that episode – but why was Chris driving back with them? And/or how did he get from Pawnee to Indianapolis in the first place?
And though it was slightly odd placement to have another Tom scheme involving City Hall personnel mere moments (in our time) after Chris had ordered him to stop it – I believe that Tom would start looking for ways to defy that order soon, but it took away a little of the impact of his sadness at the end of “The Fight” to have it happen on the same night – “Know Ya Boo” was both a funny concept and another good story about Mr. and Mrs. Andy Dwyer getting to know each other after already being married. April loves Andy, but she still doesn’t quite appreciate the depths of his simplicity (“Art is supposed to be happy and fun!”) and neediness, and she has to turn to hated rival Ann – who’s in a very helpful mode throughout “Road Trip” – for advice on how to fix the problem. April singing “Pit” with the other members of Mouse Rat was both a really sweet scene and one that makes me want to see Aubrey Plaza touring America with her own hopped-up bar band. (Or, at the very least, that NBC makes the April Ludgate version of “The Pit” available to download.)
And Ron teaching a 9-year-old girl about libertarianism? Simply fantastic in both concept and execution(*****), as well as a good example of the value of opening up the show’s world now and then. When Ron exists only within the insular world of the Pawnee government, he can seem almost like a superhero. But introduce him to the mother of that 9-year-old girl, and he comes across, quite understandably, as a lunatic. I love Ron Effing Swanson, but the man is insane, and every now and then it’s important to point this out.
(*****) Ron’s lesson about taxes reminded me very much of a classic “SNL” sketch where then-Governor Bill Clinton stops at a McDonald’s in the middle of the ’92 campaign – specifically where he uses Rob Schneider’s burger and McNuggets to explain the situation in Somalia.
Two very strong episodes – but then, nearly all of them have been this season. And the two episodes airing next week are damned good too, which means we have to wait until the fall to see how long this streak can keep going.
Some other thoughts:
• When I interviewed Poehler before the season premiered, she talked about this episode, and about how everyone had such a good time improvising their characters drunken behavior for that talking head montage (Ben saying “Baba Booey,” Andy singing, Ron – Ron Effing Swanson! – with that goofy look on his face while he dances in April’s Janet Snakehole hat) that they likely could have just assembled 22 minutes of that and it would have been super-funny. I expect the deleted scenes for this episode on the DVD (if not on NBC.com tomorrow) to be epic in length.
• Speaking of talking heads, between “The Fight” and “Sweethearts,” I think it should be a rule going forward that at least every other episode features Tom listing a bunch of his douchiest ideas (here his business plans like the department store with a guest list) to the camera.
• Ann’s new job allows the show to have it both ways, in that they no longer need to keep explaining what she’s doing hanging around City Hall, participating in Parks Department functions, etc., while still leaving room for her to be at the hospital if a story happens to take place there.
• While I enjoy a good joke about the fat people of Pawnee as much as the next guy, it’s getting a little weird how most of the guest stars, extras, etc., are in fairly good shape. Just how obese do the obese citizens of the town have to be to bring the average up that much?
• Loved the evolution of Ron’s position in the office, where Tom can laugh in his face about the idea of Ron being his boss – and Ron can’t really object, because he’d much rather these people waste their time than carry on the actual business of government.
• Chekhov’s Hooker Dress: if you introduce the idea of Ann owning the dress Julia Roberts wore as a prostitute in “Pretty Woman” in the first act, then somebody needs to be wearing it by the third act. Dramatic writing 101. Yeesh.
• As I did with the Andy/April wedding episode, I have to thank NBC for canceling “Undercovers” so that Ben Schwartz could come back. I hadn’t realized just how much I missed Jean-Ralphio until he was appearing semi-regularly again.
• Not sure which was funnier: Tom explaining that “Can’t Buy Me Love” was based on “Kramer vs. Kramer,” or Tom’s list of his favorite cable channels and shows, including Slurp, Slurp Latin, Slurp HD and (at Andy’s suggestion) “Ultimate Battle Smoothie.”
• In the whole Pawnee vs. Springfield thing, Perd Hapley’s hairstyle in the flashback to the raccoon infestation reminded me very much of how “The Simpsons” changes Dr. Hibberd’s hair for each flashback episode.
What did everybody else think?
I hate to be ‘that guy’, but it’s ‘Hibbert’. Loved both episodes though.
You are clearly that guy.
I love this.
But my favorite dance of the episode was Ann and Leslie’s angry dance at each other while also dancing with The Douche and Ralphio.
I don’t think the episodes ‘complimented’ each other, but both were so strong (though I guess if I had to pick, it would be The Fight), who cares? I LMAO through the entire hour. It was fab.
I’m sure I’m forgetting some, but with two episodes left, I think this may be the best or second best (after Arrested Development Season 1) season of a sitcom that I’ve ever watched.
It is way up there for me, but Season 4 Seinfeld will always be my number one.
I think that these two episodes actually worked fairly well together. I didn’t even notice the disconnect between Tom getting slapped on the wrist in one episode and then being back to shenanigans in the second. There was just so much good for everyone in these two- great stuff for Poehler & Scott, obviously, but for Rashida and Aziz and Nick as well. I continue to be amazed at how much this show, of all shows, makes me laugh and “awww” at the same time, without being maudlin or resorting to so-called “nasty” humor. It has heart without being cheesy, and it manages to be natural and grown-up without being boring. I don’t know whether or not to be sad that it will probably never get mainstream awards show recognition, or to just be content that it will hang out under the radar and (hopefully) continue to be stellar.
There are so many other great bits to mention, but re: “I continue to be amazed at how much this show makes me laugh and “awww” at the same time,” I would submit Jerry and Donna playing “Know Ya Boo.” He knows some things about her, and they’re having a blast and high-fiving! Awww!
The Neutral Milk Hotel reference will open up this show to a whole new hipster demographic.
Yes, this was definitely a case of INTERNET, LOOK AT US. (Which is fine as long as the thing is worth looking at, which this is.)
What is with peoples obsession with hipsters? Seriously – move on. Neutral Milk Hotel’s In the Aeroplane Over the Sea is one of the greatest albums ever, I was absolutely cheering when it became an integral part of the storyline.
^ “They’re different from me I don’t like it!”
“This isn’t different from everyone, I don’t like it!”
Yeah, I loved the Neutral Milk Hotel reference. Mike Schur tweeted about how having that discussion on national television was a lifelong dream.
In reference to Perd, I was thinking about how Kent Brockman’s name has changed over the years. Dr. Hibberd is a good comparison too though.
By the way, I nearly jumped and cheered when Leslie and Ben kissed. I am all over that ship, sorry. Adam Scott and Amy Poehler are too great not to go together in some other way.
NBC needs to release an entire Mouserat CD on iTunes. I actually really enjoy the songs I’ve heard from them and actually find myself singing The Pit or Sexhair every now and then.
So glad that Mike Schur and co found a way to actually use Rashida Jones this year. Sure, she’s a great straight-woman, but I’ll take what we’ve had this year over anything else.
My one nitpick: there’s no way Donna would strap Jerry to the roof of her car. Her baby has a delicate suspension.
Rashida had some really funny/great moments in tonight’s episodes. She’s being used perfectly lately, kudos to the writers.
I think “The Fight” might go down as my favorite in this brilliant show’s run. What a riot from start-to-finish.
In Chris’ condo in Indianapolis, there was a bike behind the couch where Leslie and Ben were sitting. I assumed that Chris rode his bike to Indianapolis and then the bike was on top of the car when they were driving back. I have no idea if that’s reasonable, but it seems like something Chris would do.
“but why was Chris driving back with them? And/or how did he get from Pawnee to Indianapolis in the first place?”
I just assumed he ran from Pawnee to Indianapolis.
I applaud this. Totally fits his character, too. Plausible.
My boyfriend said the same thing. I figured Chris would have a hilarious explanation for why he doesn’t own a car and he rented a one to drive up there, but running is funnier.
I loved these two episodes.. I went from laughing my ass off one second to squeeing over the Leslie and Ben stuff. I didn’t think that I was a shipper but those two play it so well.
I do wonder just how oblivious Chris is to the whole sexual tension between them and so I wouldn’t be surprised if they reveal that Chris interrupted their dinner on purpose. But regardless of intent, it added to the show.
Currently, Parks & Rec feels like the best seasons of The Simpson, where Pawnee is as real and sprawling as Springfield, with the right mix of realism and wackiness.
I like that they found a way to bring Ann into Pawnee government in a more official capacity. It feels earned and can keep her in the mix less awkwardly.
It feels to me like a strong combination of The Simpsons and The Office, with a little Cheers thrown in now and again.
I really like this show, but only started watching it recently, so there may be a completely valid back story to explain this, but the one thing that seemed off in this episode was April’s enthusiasm in playing the widow. Is there some story about her love of acting? Or is it just an extension of her not wanting to be boring? Because I thought she’d be too apathetic to be into that.
Or is it Andy’s influence? I could see that too, like she’s willing to try his idea of fun and then gets into it. Still, it felt strange compared to her normal apathy
I think she likes fucking with people. Taking on this persona makes other people uncomfortable, and she likes that.
A little bit of you, a little bit of Alf. April likes annoying the piss out of people, but she also likes tapping into her inner kid with Andy. He’s really the only person who makes her not-apathetic.
Watch the deleted scenes for “Pawnee Zoo” and “Greg Pikitis.” She enjoyed acting even before she and Andy started hanging out.
To be fair, re: Pawneeans being obese, we do have Jerry and Donna.
The truly overweight residents of Pawnee can’t get out of their homes.
(Too many NutriYums!)
Woo hoo! Neutral Milk Hotel shoutout!
Agree – I cheered when I saw Mangum get mentioned. I’m sure he hated it though!
Ron dancing! I am still laughing.
what was the song Ron was dancing to in the snake juice montage?
I want to know too!!
It was Flo Rida feat. Akon – “Who Dat Girl”.
In just a handful of weeks, we’ve seen Rob Lowe silly dance AND play air banjo. When you’re getting that kind of buy-in from a big name in a smallish role, you know the writing is sharp.
No show on TV right now makes me laugh more than this one. I could handle a double-shot of P&R every week.
And credit to Lowe because as soon as “Banjo Boogie” started, you knew Chris would (literally) love it, but his reaction still cracked me up..
I was chuckling through the drunken head shots, but I didn’t just LOL. I, lit’rally, burst out laughing when Ron Effin Swanson was dancing with April’s hat on.
I liked these but I’m pretending 90% of the april stuff didn’t happen. Of *course* her facorite band is Neutral Milk Hotel. Can’t remember when I’ve wanted a character to go away this much. Watching her and Andy (who I like quite a bit) is like watching 10-year olds play at grown up life.
Ann and Leslie having it out and Ron dancing in a little hat. Really, I guess I liked the Fight quite a bit and thought Road Trip was just ok. Ben’s speech was gag-worthy, but almost worth it for Chris playing air banjo. And it was nice to see Jerry win at something.
Agree, the whole NMH fave band stuff made me puke a little in my mouth.
You should have your gag reflex checked.
Does anyone know the song that Ron was dancing too?
It probably wouldn’t have fit but I think I would have lost it even more if Adam Scott said “Are we having fun yet?” His “Baba Booey” was hilarious nevertheless.
You’re right. That would have been fantastic. I keep waiting for them to work in a nod to Party Down.
Perd Hapley’s 1989 hair! I had to pause the ep to laugh out loud for 5 minutes.
Know Ya Boo felt incredibly cliched from a show that usually steers away from typical sitcom nonsense. You could see where that was going a mile away, and it didn’t even do the ‘newlywed game where the newlyweds don’t know anything about each other’ plot in a way that turned it on its head.
Yeah, it was very similar to something done on Full House. But still was funny enough I thought.
I agree, but it ultimately was pretty funny and in character for Tom, so I gave it a by. I’m sure the writers appreciated the chance to take it easy and just kick out the jokes.
I liked the way Tom was working his iPhone app to create the sound effects on the fly.
Brilliant evening in Pawnee. I too love it when the show opens up a bit more, and we get to see the rest of the town. Perd, The Douche and the genius that is Jean-Ralphio. Hands down the best comedy on the air right now.
I would love to see Jean-Ralphio added as a full-timer. The dude was arguably the highlight of the fantastic opener tonight. He just slayed me with every line. And having The Douche dating Ann is a perfect touch of continuity that not many shows, especially comedies, can match.
For as much as I loved Dancin’ Ron Swanson, the quick cut as Andy pivots and pukes just a bit had me dying. Alan’s right – we’re in a golden age of vomit humor, folks. Don’t take this magnificent time for granted.
There’s a GIF, whatever the hell that is, of Ron Swanson dancing.
I guess it’s too much to ask to want to see Andy and Mouse Rat doing a cover: “IIIIIIIIIIII loooooovve yooooouuuuu JeeeeessuuuuuuusChrrriiiiiiiiissst … “
How did everyone take the “Uh-oh” line. I wasn’t sure if it was simply the “we’re breaking the rules and might get fired” response or if it was “there were no sparks” kind of thing. I’m not usually much of a shipper, but I really like the interplay between these two, despite some contrivances.
I took it as an “oh, crap, that was awesome and now we’re in trouble,” kind of thing. I considered the “no sparks” idea for a second, but I think that would be too disappointing for P&R. They like each other, the kiss was great, and now they have to deal with what’s going to happen next.
Yeah, I took it as “uh-oh…that was great, we’re going to have to do this more often.”
I’m certain it was the “Uh-oh, that was awesome” response. Ben surprised Leslie by pulling her in for a kiss. He breaks it off after a few seconds and you see her give him a small smile before leaning in to kiss him again. If there were no sparks, I don’t think she would have leaned in for a second one. At least that’s what I’m hoping because I love these two together, despite, like you mentioned, a few contrivances.
I let out a giddy squeal when Jean Ralphio popped up! Now if only I could get him to write a rap about me…
I’m happy that “Beautiful Ann” got to shine a bit in these episodes. Rashida Jones has been underused at times, but she delivers when called upon.
I loved that Chris didn’t even think about it before saying he’d like a rap done about his name. And that Jean-Ralphio thought his NAME was “boss.”
I might have missed it Alan, but did you mention in your review how they mentioned Franzen’s Freedom. I laughed when I saw that , knowing how much you hate the book!!
the kiss is already on youtube! yay!
and here is a gif of everyone’s drunk talking heads.
swanson dancing
Wasn’t the episode called ‘Soulmates not ‘Sweethearts’?
I used to hold my breath each week, hoping that week’s episode wouldn’t be the dud to break this incredible streak. But now I’ve decided to just enjoy it for as long as they can sustain it because this show is, hands down, the funniest comedy on TV right now.
Did Leslie’s “uh-oh” mean the kiss was bad and that means the romance train is off the tracks?
I think it meant the opposite in that it was too good and they broke the rule as set out by Chris. Leslie actually initiates a second kiss so clearly she liked the first one. Not that I analyzed it or anything. :-)
I actually thought I heard a door open and close in the background, and that it was Chris coming back in. But I think nic919’s assessment is right.
Perfect. Absolutely perfect.
One of my favorite parts about The Fight was Jean-Ralphio’s inability to properly rhyme. Cracked me up every time he did it.
What a great show this has turned into. Only on Parks & Rec could a character give a land mine to a little girl and have it play as completely plausible and hilarious.
(My stupid DVR didn’t get the first half of the Fight, so I’m a little bitter this morning.)
I didn’t get any of the second episode because I thought it was a rerun of the “Indianapolis” episode. Oops.
Anyone know what drunk April said in Spanish? I thought there was something about, “. . . como es mexicana. . .” but had a hard time understanding any of the rest, especially with the cigarette holder in her mouth
I think I heard something about “the house on the left” but I have to watch it again because it was all too quick and mumbly.
There is something about “derecha de mi casa”
Is it just me or does anyone else think that Chris knows that Leslie and Ben have feelings for each other, and he tries to keep them apart… maybe because he likes Leslie too!!!! I mean, he is a full time Pawnee resident, and yet he’s not back with Ann, the main reason they broke up in the first place… He forced the rule about co-workers not dating, and tried to match Ben with some girl, and then tried to justify it by saying they are in different departments. Isn’t Ben suppose to be the “budget guy” for all departments? After that hook up didn’t work out, he promised he will find someone good for Ben, pointing out (in front of Leslie) that his type are tall brunettes… And the way he popped up at their dinner, and all the “bladder” drama afterwards, interrupting their “alone time”, and the trip back to Pawnee… Could it be?
No
My only problem was that at the same time Chris made Tom sell his Snakehole shares, he gave his ex-girlfriend a job at the suggestion of her best friend.
But as long as he’s not dating her, there’s no conflict of interest there. I guess.
very funny- I’m actually kinda bothered though about the 2 shows thing- I mean the more P&R the better I guess but it just gives it the feeling of one of them mid season cancelled sitcoms that has leftover eps the network needs to show. They weren’t meant to be aired back to back like this and to watch them like this takes away from them I think.
As far as Alan’s point about the fat people- I understand what he’s saying but I don’t know really what options they’ve got. The can stop doing the funny yet reasonably true fat jokes about the Midwest (where I live btw) or start bringing in some Gilbert-Grape’s-mother looking fat people but then the show goes into a dark/mean area whee I don’t think anybody wants it to go.
Loved Andy’s chase and puke, that killed me.
As did the perfect Adam Scott, “I ran 3 miles today” “Really” “No actually I just puked on myself in the shower.”
I have absolutely loved this season of PR but I have one minor issue. Whatever happened to Ron dating Tom’s ex wife? I don’t think it’s been brought up since the season premiere. Other than that, the season has been flawless.
Didn’t you see the Ron + Tammy, Part 2 Episode? She moved back to Canada to be with her aging parents. And there is no way that Ron Effing Swanson would move to Canada…I can just imagine him fainting at the sight of their health care.
In one of the earlier episodes this season Wendy (Tom’s ex) decided to move back to Canada to be closer to her parents. She asked Ron if he wanted to join her and he had a hilarious reaction at the thought of moving to Canada.
Thanks Sara. I guess I either forgot or just missed that detail. I should be shot!!
It was a great Swanson moment–she said, “I don’t suppose you’d consider moving to Canada?” and he just cracked up and said, “no, I don’t suppose I would.”
Biggest laugh of the night for me was Andy’s response for favorite place to have sex: “The Neutral Milk Hotel”
Like many details of P&R, it speaks volume about the show’s excellence that they chose *exactly* the right band to be April’s favorite, rather than some more popular, faddish equivalent that more viewers would have heard of.
Is there any place to see full cast lists? I was trying to see the character name of the little girl in Road Trip, but only the regulars are listed on IMDB> I think it was Lauren something…
Mrs Berkus – mother: Jessica St. Clair [www.imdb.com]
Lauren Berkus – daughter: Alyssa Shafer [www.imdb.com]
Perd Hapley’s high top fade was inspired. And I could watch Aziz host game shows all day.
I wish this show would run two episodes back-to-back every week.
There’s a 4 minute longer version of The Fight on Hulu, haven’t watched it yet to see what was added.
I just hate so much Ben and Leslie together that I got surprise how funny it was her attempts to push him away, especially with the musics and the photographer situation.