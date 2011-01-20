‘Perfect Couples’ – ‘Pilot’: La Bamba?

When I reviewed NBC’s “Perfect Couples” last month, tonight’s pilot episode was one of the two I had seen. It wasn’t great, or maybe even good, but I have to admit to laughing at a number of things Mary Elizabeth Ellis did, particularly in and around Game Night. Those of you who watched the December preview didn’t seem impressed, but I thought this episode was better than that one (and the other episode I saw, set to air Feb. 3, is better than this one).
I probably don’t have enough time or interest to work the show into the rotation in its current state, but given that this was the real premiere tonight, I’m curious what everyone thought of this one.
I thought it was interesting, had some potential, but it certainly was wasting some of its stars in the pilot
At least it wasn’t another broad, predictable sitcom featuring unrealistic boorish characters with no self-awareness who do and say things that no normal human being would do in real life. Oh, wait.
The main couple (don’t even remember their names) seemed somewhat realistic, but the other four characters are awful. Olivia Munn needs to not say things.
Sigh. I tried to watch the show, and was able to, but as soon as Munn started talking I needed to change it.
That’s funny, because I was never crazy about Munn on AOTS, and feel she is hit and miss as a Daily SHow correspondent, but felt she was the best thing about this show. I didn’t like her enough to watch again, though.
It wasn’t as bad as I’d hoped it would be as a Community fan hoping for a quick cancellation.
I can’t believe that out of SIX main characters, only one is non-white — and even she is only half Chinese. Just doesn’t make sense to me. That said, I will try this show out. I’m just disappointed!
boooooooooo
and to clarify, you earned that boooooooo
I dont get this criticism of shows…I would be happy to see more diversity in many shows, but that is not always reality.
How many groups of friends are diverse like the cast of Community (for example). Most groups of friends tend to be similar backgrounds, and considering that all the guys went to college together, it is not unreasonable to guess that a group is monoracial (if that is an actual word)
Oh, it’s not unreasonable at all! That’s not what I was trying to say. The fact is, you don’t see Asians, for example, on TV much; definitely not as much as Caucasians. When given the chance to hire six leads, wouldn’t it be nice for at least a couple of them to be minorities? That’s all I’m saying.
As Mr. Sepinwall’s podcasting buddy eloquently put it several weeks ago, it’s not about tokenism, it’s about minority actors and writers not receiving the same opportunities as white writers and actors. So the problem with this show isn’t that they didn’t make a couple a minority and have them act the same as all the white folks, it’s that the show is clearly written from a 100% white viewpoint, and we already have a billion of those.
Ohhhh, it’s my birthday!
Now it’s official. Olivia Munn is not funny.
Terrible show.
Now? I thought The Daily Show proved that.
Single camera version of “100 Questions.” Terrible.
At least this will give me adequate time to read Alan’s Community reviews online before The Office starts.
Awful. Feel bad for Ellis, she is great on It’s Always Sunny.
a lot of unwarranted hate in here, it wasn’t great but it’s worlds better than every “comedy” on CBS save HIMYM
Agree! And thanks for not saying Big Bang Theory.
Possibly the worst pilot I have seen in years. That show is awful. I hated 5 of the 6 characters in the first 2 minutes.
If I wanted to watch three pairs of white people in a comedy, I’d watch Better With You (and I do), which at least has a couple of older people, as well as less stereotyped characters played by better actors. Oh yes, and it’s actually funny, unlike this garbage.
That was awful. I hated every last minute of it, and I feel really sorry for the actors. And why was it lit like a murder mystery?
Is this supposed to be a comedy or a half hour drama? I’m serious. There wasn’t one moment that was funny. Is it supposed to be like that?
I’m gonna reserve judgment, because I’ve been underwhelmed by comedy pilots before (most recently Parks and Rec, a series I now love), but I didn’t laugh one time. I don’t say that to be hypercritical, but just because I think it’s honestly the first time I’ve experienced that while watching a comedy. I guess it was supposed to be a cute moment at the end when they demolished the house, but even that I felt like only bought because I was lowering my standards by the end of the half-hour. I remember getting a couple of laughs out of the December preview, so here’s to hoping it gets funnier from this point on.
I was primed to hate this but needed to pass the time until “Parks and Rec.” It got some grudging laughs out of me, but I hated every moment of the Olivia Munn couple. Are they at all appealing?
The lack of diversity also bugs. Though I don’t have a problem with it on “How I Met Your Mother” — maybe because the characters are interesting and I care about them? And it’s more consistently funny.
That’s been my view on it. If a cast is all white, they better be the funniest people ever. On Community Anne was supposed to be Asian, but Alison Brie was THE funniest person that auditioned and she was hired for it, even if she wasn’t the race they were looking for. However, if Alison was a terrible comedian, I would seriously wonder how they weren’t able to find a decent Asian actor.
Unwatchable.
Waaaaaaaaaaaay better!
I laughed a couple of times, but I really don’t see a show here. NBC’s ridiculous characters usually at least try to have some semblance of depth, but there doesn’t seem to be any here…
At least it’s better than Outsourced.
People are losing their minds with this race thing. So stupid.
And guess what, people. MOST SHOWS HAVE MOSTLY WHITE CASTS!! The only reason any of you know-it-alls are saying anything is because all of the white people on this show have brown or dark hair. And that they all fall into the same category of blandness. It makes them all look the same. Where as other shows have more diversity amongst their whiteness. You people think you’re so smart. Where is this outrage for shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or Party Down. Both shows with even whiter main casts. Exactly. You don’t even know what you’re complaining about. So typical.
And haven’t you been paying attention to how hard the show tries to remind you that Olivia Munn is half Vietnamese? (Vietnamese church flashback & a couple extra coats of fake tan.) lol.
And I didn’t even like the show. I’m not defending it by any means. Just pointing out how ignorant some of this self-righteous indignation truly is.
The show does deserve criticism for it’s casting. But not due to race. All 3 of the men on the show are very similar both in personality and looks. Wet blanket city. Bad move.
When it comes to cable, white casts seem to be less of an issue. I don’t know if it’s because shows are more niche, or if people just want to emulate Mad Men, but there aren’t a lot of minorities or female leads on cable.
As for the two examples you gave, I kind of see them as shoestring budget shows where the showrunners are relying on favors and friends to try to get it down. AS was shot for less than $100 between a couple of friends. Adding another character in general (regardless of his/her race) would have raised the price of the show and made an uneven rift between the close friends working together and an outsider.
I know they added Divito in the second season, but that was after FX gave them a larger budget and they had access to a known comedian.
Also, would you really want a minority as part of the gang? The gang is made up of vile and terrible people and it would suck for the one minority on FX to be such a douchenozzle.
Nothing great, but perfectly harmless. I actually thought Munn was fine. Liked her better than the Flash Forward actress, but maybe because she got to make jokes. Ellis didn’t do it for me, but that couple was my least favorite so a hard road to climb.
I do like Worst Week Ever guy though. He’s funny. Hopefully he’ll turn up in something better soon.
Outsourced is still in the line up even though it is awful and there isn’t even any room for it. Sso judging by NBC’s track record, it will be around for a while.
Wow. I thought the first episode aired last month was weak. This one wasn’t funny at all. I couldn’t wait until it was over. I can’t see myself going back to this show again.
Maybe it’s cause I watched it after bowling night (bowling = drinking) but I actually found it kind of funny. It’s not the new great comedy or anything but in it’s time slot, as a half hour show and not much else on other channels, I’ll probably leave it on after community while I do the dishes and occasionally glance at it.
This was better than the episode that aired in December. However, that’s not saying much.
I actually don’t mind the sensible couple and thought their storyline in the last episode–which the plot was based around–was at least tolerable. Last night they were, again, the focus of the other two couples (mainly the males) attention, which I’m assuming is going to be a pattern. Thatâ€™s an issue for me because I donâ€™t care for Munnâ€™s husband at all. Heâ€™s strange and awkward looking, and not in a funny way, and his scenes, so far, have made me feel uncomfortable. I think the show would be stronger minus that couple entirely. Unlike most people here though, I currently have no real opinion on Munn because I donâ€™t feel Iâ€™ve seen enough of her yet. Sheâ€™s pretty forgettable in the two episodes that have aired thus far.
On the plus side, the third couple, with their communication issues, clearly have the best comedic chemistry out of the three. Although the jokes they were given were fairly unoriginal, their deliveries and reactions were the highlight of the show for me.
Also, the assistant needs more screen time. She is too fine and should be given more to say and do.
Hot chicks .. bad show.
I’m going to be honest…I watch my fair share of television and this was one of the worst, most annoying and unbearable sitcom pilots I have ever seen (yes worse than Outsourced). What a drag to sit through this thing. How did they let it on air in such a prime timeslot?
Yeah, one and done for me. Just awful.
I think this is the kind of show that if you fit the demographic of the characters, it might possibly work for you. If your life is all about your spouse and married couple friends. Then you’ll relate to the bickering and things like game night. But if you’re like me and single, absolutely none of that relates. And if anything, reminds you of all of the annoying aspects of your married friends.
Also, I find it annoying how yuppified they all are. I could care less if they’re all dark haired white people (and Munn basically is personality wise). What annoys me is that they all have fancy pants jobs. Not only can I not relate to a bunch of married people. I can’t relate to a bunch of young lawyers, execs, and real estate agents. Where’s the normal people?
Not to mention, it’s just not that funny.
Still miles ahead of Outsourced or any CBS comedy outside of HIMYM.
NBC has been trying to recreate Friends starting even while Friends was still on the air. The truth of the matter is that Friends in its first two seasons were a very different, much better show than it’s last few. I couldn’t tell if this show wanted to be where Friends started, or where it ended up. My hung is the latter, but you can never tell in a show that probably got “noted” to death by TV execs.
There were potentially funny bits, but the actors were so staggeringly bad, generic and annoying they brought down the intent of the show.
NBC is officially the high school jock making yet another desperate attempt to recapture their glory days.
Unwatchable. Unlikeable characters. Bleh!
Has potential, but most of the characters seem like cartoons. That’ll have to change, I think.
I expected awful but found myself laughing. Then again, I like (the eps I’ve seen of) …whatever it is that Jennifer Finnigan is in.
Ever since, years ago, Married People was canceled and I forgot to NOT erase the tapes, I like shows about married couples. The three contrasting couples seems to be a thing. But I’m okay with that thing.
I didn’t know who anyone was, and couldn’t tell you now. The hip couple was annoying though. I’m guessing that’s their job.
