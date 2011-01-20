‘Perfect Couples’ – ‘Pilot’: La Bamba?

#Olivia Munn
Senior Television Writer
01.20.11 45 Comments

When I reviewed NBC’s “Perfect Couples” last month, tonight’s pilot episode was one of the two I had seen. It wasn’t great, or maybe even good, but I have to admit to laughing at a number of things Mary Elizabeth Ellis did, particularly in and around Game Night. Those of you who watched the December preview didn’t seem impressed, but I thought this episode was better than that one (and the other episode I saw, set to air Feb. 3, is better than this one).

I probably don’t have enough time or interest to work the show into the rotation in its current state, but given that this was the real premiere tonight, I’m curious what everyone thought of this one.

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLChristine WoodsDavid WaltonHayes MacArthurKyle BornheimerMary Elizabeth EllisOLIVIA MUNNPERFECT COUPLES

