Even though the bulk of yesterday’s NBC executive session at press tour was spent discussing the network’s comedy strategy – and the hope of finding shows with broader appeal than “Community,” “30 Rock,” etc. – there was still more to discuss about those comedies. So when I ran into new NBC entertainment president Jennifer Salke at NBC’s press tour party, I asked her about the current plans for an “Office” spin-off built around Dwight, the state of “The Office” itself, and what might happen with all the marginally-rated returning NBC series that have shorter-than-normal episode orders for this season.
“The Office” spin-off is still not technically ordered, right?
What happened was, Rainn (Wilson) came in and talked about what he wanted to do with the spin-off, and they made the decision at the show to incorporate it as an episode. Just yesterday, I went to see the first and second episode table reads for “The Office,” where I could see that starting to percolate in Rainn’s story. They’re leading up to that, but I don’t have any creative material on the spin-off yet.
But the assumption is that it’s going to happen.
Yeah. Obviously, we’d have to see it, but that’s the assumption until we know differently.
Back when this idea initially came up, the idea was that “The Office” ends and this takes its place. Is that still the thinking, or do you now think the original show could co-exist with it?
I remember that we said that, but their choice is up for grabs. With “The Office,” Greg (Daniels) is very involved, beginning a little bit of creative renaissance, there are some interesting, original ideas he’s bringing in. We couldn’t box ourselves in in that way (of saying it definitely ends when the spin-off starts), but I think the series and the spin-off could co-exist.
Well, I want to ask about the original. Greg’s now back and being hands-on, some people have left, others will be doing part-time work – what is the show going to look like this year?
Having just come from the table reads, it looks like what it’s been. There’s the same characters you know and love, minus one or so. Obviously, Mindy’s not there. I think Greg’s really invested in it, and I found it creatively to be really exciting. I can’t tell you what the concept is, but if he wants to, he can.
You said this morning that because you ordered a lot of shows, many of them are getting shorter orders. Are there certain ones that can more easily, based on your scheduling needs, get additional episodes? Can “Parenthood” get more than that 15?
Absolutely. All of that’s up for grabs at a time when we’re just trying to stay afloat and watch the new shows and increase our viewership. Those (veteran) shows, some of them are finding a creative resurgence. “Parenthood” has really great storylines that are coming up. We want to build on what we have. That’ll be the telling information.
But at the same time, you have all these shows that are terrific shows, but as we discussed today, the ratings are iffy. So there’s a chance that, for many of them, this 13 or 15 could be it.
It could be, but I don’t think anybody here at the beginning has the ego or the thought that we can all do better than those shows. Basically, what we’re trying to do is build some new assets and support some assets that we love that are important to us. And we’ll have to re-evaluate after we see the new assets.
What I’m asking, though, is that these shows have been for several years, and there has to come a point in the season where you have to let the people making those shows know if this is it. Or is it going to be a case where people will produce finales that may retroactively be series finales?
I’m hoping that wouldn’t be the case, because it’s much better to find a natural ending to something, obviously. But it’s hard to say where we’re in a position to look at how these new things do. We’re not like, “Oh, get rid of that stuff we love that doesn’t do as well!” We love those shows, too. We respect what those shows bring to the network also. I think it’s a moving target. The best-case scenario would be we’d be able to make clear decisions early and give people concrete information. That can happen sometimes, but not always.
Alan, did she give any indication of how long the major players on The Office have resigned for. Krasinski, Fischer and Helms all had to reup this spring. If they only signed for a year that might tell us how long it might last.
Alan, I imagine this came to your mind too, but that last question certainly seems to be a concern for Community. Sure, it’s always been said that they didn’t need to be there for 4 years, it could go longer, or the show could move away from the school. But if it’s the last episode of the show and it’s season 4… it would make sense for it to be graduation, no?
I know it might be considered rude, but I wish someone would ask “The Office is terrible now and its ratings have fallen off a cliff. How horrible do things have to get in terms of quality or ratings before you finally stop beating a dead horse? Also, if you look on the internet you’ll see that there is no one interested in a Dwight spin-off. What possibly makes you think that’s a good idea?”
Dear Hitflix – please give J a job.
The Office is a dead horse beaten beyond all recognition. The show is being kept on air not because of any artistic or creative integrity but because NBC still thinks they can make money off of it. It is unfortunate that what was once a top tier comedy is now a pale retread.
I seem to recall Alan asking the producer who plays Toby, Paul Lieberstein, a question about the reduced quality a couple tours ago, or about storylines that didn’t work, and there was not a lot of self-awareness in his response.
The Office is still, despite all protestations to the contrary, NBC’s highest rated scripted series. If you have such a problem with it still being on the air, go complain to all the people who are watching it.
The Office ratings aren’t horrible. In fact, I would say that even if The Office aired on ABC or Fox, it would still be on the air, simply because it pulls more numbers than some of their comedies. It is true that the show suffered a massive hit throughout the season, but the show is still decently rated.
I do think The Office SHOULD have been cancelled a long time ago and that will harm the show in the future. I doubt The Office won’t get a final 10th season.
I think Dwight
I think Dwight
I (still) think Dwight is an incredibly funny character. “Dwight K. Schrute, (Acting) Manager” is (in my opinion) the best episode of The Office’s post-Carell era.
Andy is the manager only because Ed Helms is one of the stars of the Hangover franchise. The biggest stars of The Office were always Steve, John, Jenna and Rainn. The new manager should be Dwight, Jim or Pam.
At this point, I’d be happy to see Rainn Wilson – who I think is a very, very talented actor – on a show where he can shine brighter.
His work on The Office has been terrific. Can’t wait to see The Farm pilot.
From her comments it doesn’t sound like they have gotten very far in the production of The Farm. Not sure how they manage to get it up as a mid-season launch.
I think Office 9.4 is the backdoor pilot for The Farm. Reception for that will be the yay or nay for a midseason run, but that’s still early enough that it’s not at all impossible to do.
This is mildly tangential (but not really) … but I just saw the first two episodes of “Bent” on On Demand, and now I know why everyone was so chagrined by how badly NBC bungled it. Particularly when they have such trouble developing scripted series. And particularly when they’re airing something like “Whitney.”
Someone should ask the NBC higher-ups about that again … I guess just to make them feel bad.
Agreed. It was such a charming little show.
NBC seems pretty desperate to make sure I don’t watch anything other than Football on their network within the next few years. Parks and Rec seems to be the only hope to be a show I can still watch in a few years. I assume Community will die soon. I hope the return of Daniels to the Office fixes some of it’s problems and maybe offers payoffs to things like the idea of a documentary. I don’t think the show is dead by any means, but they’ve certainly offered up some clunkers. Ed Helms was particular not well written this last season, and to some extent he took down Kemper’s character as well. I don’t think the writers know who Andy is or who he is supposed to be at all. Sometimes it seems like they just pull some writing out of the Michael Scott file and tell Ed Helms to read it. It is a shame as there really has been some good work done by lots of the cast and with some of the storylines.
I don’t have much hope that “The Farm” will see the light of day as anything worth watching.
If they had any sense, the Dwight spinoff would be strange, over-the-top, and hilarious. Think a modern Green Acres Meets The Addams Family.
But I’m afraid that the management at NBC doesn’t have the smarts or the moxie to pull off a move like that.
I can see NBC’s plan now… Whitney and her boyfriend visit Schrute Farms, and “hilarity” ensues, as Whitney rolls her eyes a lot at Dwight and makes sex “jokes” about rolling in the hay, etc.
Now if the plot instead had Mose trephining Whitney in the night, so that she spent the rest of the season as a lobotomized, drooling zombie, chewing her cud along with Dwight’s cows… now you’re talking.
I don’t think she could have possibly done much more to avoid your questions altogether, Alan. I know TV execs are basically trained to dodge every question they either don’t want to answer, don’t have an answer to, or any question that is just difficult in any way, but jesus christ. I’d want this woman on the stand as one of my defense witnesses if I was on trial for murder; the prosecution wouldn’t be able to get a straight answer out of her.
D.A.: “Was KobraCola at the scene of the crime or not?”
Salke: “Well he definitely COULD have been at the scene of the crime, no one is denying that possibility. But if he actually WAS at the scene of the crime, I’m just not sure. I’ll have to do some more work on my recollection in order to give a concrete answer to you on that. The truth is, no one really knows right now. It’s obvious that everyone would like to be able to pinpoint KobraCola at the scene of the crime because it would make everyone’s lives easier, mine included, but I just don’t know right now. Best case scenario, KobraCola was at the scene of the crime so it’s physically possible that he committed the crime.”
Something that interests me in all the discussion of The Office and its future is the complete absence of any mention of BJ Novak’s sort-of departure from the series. It would normally be a big deal when a Day 1 writer-producer-actor ended his regular role on the show and didn’t become the showrunner after being an Executive Producer the season before, like it’s rightly a big deal that Mindy Kaling is doing her new show on Fox and will only make a few appearances as Kelly. Novak’s one of the top creative people on the show and the fact that he’s outright vanished from it is more than a little strange (though it does seem like he’s going to do some work for Mindy Project, it’s also weird that he’s almost alone amongst the former Office stable of writers in that he isn’t running or developing shows as the primary writer). I’d love to know what is going on with this.