Press tour: ABC boss Paul Lee finally has shows of his own

ABC president Paul Lee has had one of the longer free rides of any network executive in recent press tour memory. A year ago, he appeared before critics on literally his first day on the job and therefore couldn’t answer any specific questions about programs he hadn’t ordered, scheduling decisions that weren’t his, etc. At the January press tour, he was still talking about shows that predecessor Steve McPherson had picked up, so we could talk a bit about scheduling, and about development for the following season, but that was it.
So the shows ABC brought to press tour this summer are the first that Lee gets sole credit and/or blame for, which led to a session (which Fienberg live-blogged) that was far busier and more contentious than either of his first two.
Much of the tension came from a trio of comedies greenlit by Lee, all of them revolving around the theme that Time critic James Poniewozik has dubbed “manxiety,” in which men freak out over being trapped in a world run by powerful women: “Last Man Standing,” with Tim Allen as an old-fashioned executive at a sporting goods company who has to do more hands-on parenting when his wife gets a promotion; “Man Up,” about three dudes who feel emasculated and ineffectual thanks to modern life; and mid-season comedy “Work It,” about a pair of unemployed men who cross-dress to get jobs as pharmaceutical reps.
Just from polling the room the last two weeks, it’s clear that none of the three are very popular with the critics, but “Work It” has been greeted mostly with disbelief that such a comedy could be written, produced and ordered in this day and age. (It isn’t the cross-dressing theme itself so much as the show’s contempt for both its characters and the audience it expects to watch it.) Several critics and executives from rival networks have even been placing informal wagers about whether the show would actually air, or fall into history’s dustbin alongside NBC’s “Thick and Thin” and “The Singles Table,” FOX’s “Rewind” and “Manchester Prep,” etc.
Lee noted that ABC’s audience skews towards affluent women, and that therefore shows about how men respond to those women would fit the brand well.
Specifically to “Work It,” he joked that because he’s British, “It’s in my contract. I have to do a cross-dressing show every year. I grew up on Monty Python.”
Later, while answering a question about shows driven by nostalgia, he said, that wasn’t how the development process works. “We don’t think, ‘Work It,’ that goes back to Shakespeare!”
On the larger Manxiety issue – and whether the “mancession” is old news, given employment figures the last two years – Lee said, “You guys are seeing patterns that I wish I had seen.”
He later added, “It’s the job of television, has been since we started, to look at the plight of men, look at the plight of women.” He argued that Allen’s character “is deeply empowered,” that the “Man Up” characters are just frustrated that they didn’t grow up in a period where they could storm the beaches at Normandy. “It’s our job to question how people look at the world. We found three shows that made us cackle with laughter.”
The issue of cackling came up again near the end of the main Q&A period (before “Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry came out to discuss the decision to make this season the show’s last). One frustrated critic, who had clearly had higher hopes for Lee’s first development season – given Lee’s track record at ABC Family and his comments at the last two press tours – asked of “Work It,” “Seriously? Come on, Paul.”
“When you pick up pilots,” Lee argued, “there are many reasons why you decide you’re going to pick this up: who is the showrunner, what’s the slot going to be, does it fit your brand? Sometimes, you just pick up a show because it makes you cackle with laughter. I make absolutely no excuses for that show, it makes me cackle with laughter, and we think it’s going to get noticed.”
Then he said one of the most candid sentences I’ve ever heard at press tour: “We didn’t expect this room would like it, and it gives me some pleasure.”
The discussion was more easy-going on the subject of the network’s new dramas, which have received more mixed reactions. Of the fall stuff, I’m intrigued by “Pan Am” but wonder whether a network-sized audience will watch a show set in the “Mad Men” era, while mid-season thriller “The River” has a very promising pilot but doesn’t seem designed to run for years and years.
On the inevitable “Mad Men”/”Pan Am” comparisons, Lee said, “‘Pan Am,’ when you watch it, is a much brighter and broader canvas.” He praised the script for the second “River” episode and said he thought the show really did have an extended life in it.
At one point, when several reporters were attempting to ask questions at once, Lee joked, “I had less questions when I had no shows, actually.”
That’s the way it goes when the shows aren’t yours. Now they are, and we’ll see how those shows work. This was a bumpy start, but maybe “Work It” and the other Manxiety comedies will sweep the nation and change the face of comedy as we know it. This late in press tour, it’s kind of hard to make sense of anything.
Work it looks like a POS. But, at least Paul’s taking some risks with Pan Am and The River. Pan Am looks good.
I can’t be the only one that now wants desperately to know about “Thick and Thin”, “The Singles Table”, “Rewind” and “Manchester Prep”. I guess I’m off to Google. Unless anyone has all the deets in one handy package.
Awful and Axed would be a nice complement to site Brilliant but Cancelled.
Vaughn – Fortunately, you can watch “Manchester Prep” right now as “Cruel Intentions 2.” They added boobs and some additional footage and magically it became a movie. It’s like a direct-to-video “Mulholland Drive.” Only bad. And with Amy Adams!
-Daniel
Kablamo! [en.wikipedia.org]
Dear lord, if they sweep the nation, this nation is in far bigger trouble than I realized. As I posted on Dan’s blog I am just appalled at the premise of Work It and more so the ridiculous gender stereotypes reflected in the clip reel on their website. They really think “empowered” educated professional women want to watch a show about men making fun of how professional women can’t eat a sandwich because they are so obsessed with their weight? Or will buy the notion that men are the oppressed ones, with no power in todays world? That’s a hell of a theory…I hope next January you get to give this guy a big “I told you so.”
I think they are using the same “empowered” as was used in the Playboy Club discussion. Which means that Hollywood execs (men) have no clue what that word really means.
Good point. I had forgotten about that use of “empowerment” too. This all sounds about as empowering as churning butter and bringing the boss’ coffee to me…
I really can’t believe than in 2011 someone actually proposed a cross dressing sitcom, let alone greenlit it and put it on the schedule. Seriously…WTF?
Also, is there an actor out there that has wasted his talent as badly as Tim Allen has? Just crappy movie after crappy movie and now a terrible sitcom to follow it up.
So, which of the two guys on Work It will be the next Tom Hanks and which will be Peter Scolari?
If they’ve got the next Wendie Jo Sperber, I’ll watch.
As someone who left a job because of the overwhelming sexual harassment I experienced, I am appalled that someone even thinks we need “manxiety” shows about men under “empowered” women. I am truly insulted by ABC and their inability to understand half their audience.
This is the same network that has Desperate Housewives, where all the women are neurotic and Grey’s Anatomy, where the female doctors tend to spend more time worrying about their next boyfriend than their jobs, so I am not really surprised that the ABC execs have such a dim view of women.
Don’t forget Modern Family, which suggested that a women have to choose between having a job or having a family.
There are women on Modern Family with jobs?
So if “manxiety” is okay, how about “caucasianxiety” where white people lament over losing their dominance in today’s society? Maybe they could have a show about a couple of white people putting on minority disguises to get hired. They could even have a running gag about one of the characters pretending to speak Spanish or Chinese and causing all sorts of problems. I think it’s about time tv addressed the plight of white people.
Wasn’t that the subtext of Outsourced?
These shows, especially “Work It,” sound so offensive that I am quite literally speechless. I have nothing to say.