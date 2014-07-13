Press Tour: Emmy chief will look at category problem, do nothing

NBC's press tour panel for the 2014 Emmy telecast was a chance for Seth Meyers and his “Late Night” producer Mike Shoemaker to talk about their approach to Seth hosting the show. Mainly, though, it was an opportunity for TV critics to complain to Television Academy chairman Bruce Rosenblum about the broken Emmy category system – and for Rosenblum to smile, talk about his desire to examine the problem, and then make clear that he has no real plans to do anything to fix it.
In fact, Rosenblum mainly seemed to think that the category issue – where dramatic shows are submitted as comedies, where miniseries are submitted as ongoing series (and, in the case of shows like “Tremé” and “Luther,” vice versa), where series regulars are submitted as guest stars – was a good thing, because it suggested a healthy state of the industry.
“There's far more terrific programming today,” he noted. “The top shows this year are all terrific, and our members voted. We'll get criticism for one or two shows not getting nominated.”
He said that in the last five years, they had 40 percent more dramas submitted than previously, and 60 percent more comedies.
But each and every time he was asked if there were plans to fix things, he seemed unconcerned.
Asked if the Academy can do a better job policing category fraud, for instance, he said,
“I wouldn't refer to it as policing, and it's not a situation where they can go wherever they want. We have a defined set of rules. There are some subtle rules that, as an organization, we should take a look at, that has enabled the shows to move into the categories they're in.
“This isn't a new issue for the Academy to face,” he added, recalling shows like “Desperate Housewives” generating controversy for their categorization. “As an organization, should we look and maybe define the rules more carefully? It's probably something we should take a look at.”
I asked whether he felt that, given all of this year's shenanigans – including “Shameless” being allowed to hop from drama to comedy despite its darkest and most serious season ever, the final season of “Tremé” having to be submitted as a miniseries because it didn't produce enough episodes to qualify elsewhere, “True Detective” being considered a drama while “Fargo” was considered a miniseries, etc. – the rules had become too fluid, and too easy for the industry to exploit.
“I think it's less that the rules have become more fluid,” he insisted. “What's happened is that our industry has evolved. If you look at the kind of shows that are being produced, and the networks that are ordering shows – we didn't have Netflix doing shows, or HBO ordering eight episodes of a series like 'True Detective.' We need to be responsive to the way that the industry is evolving, to be reflective of the kinds of shows that are being produced. I do think it's incumbent on us to step back, take a look at the rules, and not respond to criticism, but respond to the evolution that's taking place in our business. And this is good news. It's good news that there is so much more production going on around town, and the kinds of productions are unique and they're varying and they don't fit into nice and cleanly defined boxes.”
He said the Academy would look at the idea of allowing for more nominees, given the sheer tonnage of quality programming on right now, but had no interest in adding new categories to deal with shows like “Orange,” “Shameless” and “Nurse Jackie” that fall somewhere in between drama and comedy.
“New categories is always challenging, because the (awards) show will run five hours long, and that's not something anybody wants,” he said. “We also want to maintain the sheen of what the award is. As you expand categories unnecessarily, you diffuse what that brand is.”
Over and over, Rosenblum used the phrase “we don't want to respond to criticism, but we will respond to issues.”
Don Mischer, producer of this year's Emmy telecast, admitted, “There is a blurring of the content now, with all of the shows airing on all the platforms. It's really difficult to have straight iron-clad procedures that delineate where every show falls. It's really tough. The solution is not to add more and more awards. We just have to do the best we can.”
So, basically, expect more of the same – especially since the abundant opportunities for category fraud are so good for the Academy's many members and partners. HBO benefited from being able to submit “True Detective” as a drama (and FX benefited in turn by having more slots open for “Fargo” on the miniseries end). Showtime got an extra “Shameless” nomination for William H. Macy by pretending it's now a comedy. “Orange Is the New Black” got more acting nominees because half its cast had the ability to submit as guest actors.
This is an industry award, and this dumb situation is currently beneficial to that industry, so don't expect Rosenblum's unconcerned smile to go away anytime soon.
I’ve long thought the Emmys should group fictional shows along two axes: episode length and series length. Set a boundary of, say, 15 episodes minimum to qualify as a full series. Any season shorter than that qualifies as a mini series. Half hours (usually comedies, but not necessarily so) are one subcategory and hour-long episodes or longer are another category.
This would create a clear, objective basis for categorization and implicitly recognize that it’s a lot harder to maintain high levels of quality over 22 or 24 episodes than over 10.
I believe it was Robin Wright who when asked about House of Cards made sure to emphasize that it was a streaming show and not a television show. Creating a separate category for streaming shows could alleviate the situation as streaming shows are not beholden to the same constraint as any television show that their format is constrained by the obligation to run commercials. All the premium cable shows would have to fall into the streaming categories then. Cable maybe should get their own categories which would also force people to figure out what is the best on network television.
Awards are important in that they are essentially an advertisement for a show. Awards shows are particularly important to shows that no one watches but have critical acclaim. Therefore to truly celebrate television is to finds ways to celebrate as much quality as possible and give attention to those shows which get very little attention but are deserving for more attention.
Emmy’s and Oscars should also add categories for Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror as well as other genres besides drama and comedy.
Tausif, streaming companies are competing with basic cable and premium cable. Why should each one get separate categories? Let them go at each other creatively and commercially.
I can’t imagine anything less important.
I agree completely about the half-hour/hour-long categorizations.. I’m not so sure about your Series Length argument.
Setting a boundary of 15 episodes for it to be considered a series would basically just be splitting up network and cable, whilst putting cable series in with ACTUAL miniseries.
I’d basically just change the Miniseries category so that it is “Best Miniseries or Anthology Series” and then have “Best Half-Hour show” basically being “Best Comedy Series” and “Best Hour-Long Show” being “Best Dramatic Series”.
There shouldn’t be “genre” categories for a whole host of reasons. Primarily it ghettoizes genre films/shows as being less than “dramas.” Was Battlestar Gallactica or Lost somehow less important or any less dramatic than The West Wing or Sopranos? And then it creates a weird imbalance where those genre categories have to be filled in with shows that simply don’t merit nominations. A horror category would automatically include Hannibal as well as True Blood, and would anyone be surprised when True Blood won because it’s a more popular show? Are Vikings and Spartacus fantasy shows or period dramas? Do we need a period drama category, and then does Downton Abbey compete with Vikings and Boardwalk Empire?
Bad, bad idea. I see the intent, but ghettoizing genre shows and films only reinforces the respective Academys’ bias against them.
In theory, the Emmys can advertise shows, but that is not how it works. They don’t even show clips of the nominated shows. And I don’t think NBC is going to show long clips of shows on other networks. So, you could watch the Emmys and still have no idea what the winning shows are about.
Tausif, while on the surface, creating separate categories for Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror might permit a bit more added for shows that might never otherwise get nominated, at the end of the day it would ultimately only serve to further ghettoize those genres in the eyes of the Academy voters (and general public).
In order for shows like Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and past series like Battlestar Galactica to remain relevant, they need to compete head-to-head with shows like True Detective and Orange is the New Black on their home turf, in the same categories.
“[Might] create a bit more added attention,” is what I meant to type, there — stupid lack of post-editing software.
1) A far more insidious problem for television is the ratings system. The antiquated ratings system, unable to keep with and measure the modern way people watch various media effects the ability of people to keep their jobs. This is something that hasn’t to be changed as soon as possible. In fact the various guilds SAG, WGA, DGA etc. should make it an important labor issue because the inability of networks to measure the impact of a show should not effect people’s job status.
2) Far more important to me than category fraud is the way that the categories are organized to continue the ghettoization of the stories of people of color. While it is laudable that 3 members of the Orange is the New Black were nominated for Emmy’s I only found out about this by reading television blogs. Any quick perusal of the top categories would show that they are by and large filled with people who are white. This is something that the Academy needs to address. Networks and the academy need to stop using industry terms like “crossover appeal” make and promote shows that focus on people of color. Are there any shows on broadcast television that have an entire cast that is made up of people of color? Are there any dramas that focus on families of color?
*has to be changed
It’s not a problem. Audiences don’t care–if they did, the broadcasters would adjust. Instead viewers seem to have walked into the 21st Century and opted to enjoy performances on their merits rather than predicating favor on the color of actors’ skin. Imagine that.
“A far more insidious problem for television is the ratings system. The antiquated ratings system, unable to keep with and measure the modern way people watch various media effects the ability of people to keep their jobs.”
You’re making the mistake of thinking Nielsen’s primary job is to measure the total audience of every TV program out there. It’s not. Nielsen’s primary job is to measure the audience that makes the most money for the networks. Advertisers primarily only care about ads that are viewed by adults 18-49 within the first 3 days of the initial airing (occasionally they care about a more specific subset, but it’s still usually within 3 days of airing). That’s what they pay the big bucks for, that’s what makes the most money for the networks, so that’s what has the most influence on a show’s survival. If advertisers are paying 10 cents for every demo viewer Live+3, and only 1 cent per demo viewer via VOD, then having 25% of a show’s total audience watch it via VOD doesn’t affect the network’s bottom line all that much, and isn’t going to factor too much into the renewal decision. 10 million people watching show X online is irrelevant if no one’s making much money off of them; this is a business, first and foremost.
The real problem here is that advertisers in this industry have been very slow to embrace modern viewing methods as worth paying sizable sums over. I’m sure the networks are fighting to get them to pony up for these alternate methods, but it’ll take time; the advertisers didn’t exactly hop on the DVR bandwagon when they first started becoming widespread. When they do start paying notable sums of money for online/VOD/etc., I’m sure Nielsen will be a whole lot quicker to roll out a measuring system for those. Or maybe it’ll be someone else; I have no particular like or dislike for Nielsen, and would hardly be heartbroken if they had a challenger.
I don’t have any problem with True Detective being in the drama category. It’s an ongoing anthology series. The problem is for a show like Sherlock that is clearly an ongoing series, but only produces 3 episodes a year. It should be in drama, but instead it’s in “movie” for its finale? That’s seriously lame. Should they have two separate mini-series categories? Ongoing shows of less than 6 episodes and limited series shows?
The Leftovers should be in drama if nominated, but didn’t Lindelof say he didn’t know if they were doing a season 2? So, what does that mean for categorization? It’s all a mess.
My problem with True Detective (and other anthology-type shows) being in the drama category is that it allows movie stars to go slumming on TV and pick up awards for less than a year’s work, while actors who commit to multiple years of a series get screwed out of nominations. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson should have been nominated in the miniseries category, and their drama nominations should have gone to Matthew Rhys and Michael Sheen.
Really, what does it matter as long as the voters make tone-deaf decisions like giving the Emmy to Jeff Daniels last year? He’s a good actor but his material was not great. Jon Hamm has gone 0-fer in one of the greatest performances ever on TV. The Emmys and basically all awards shows are just a reason to get together, have some laughs, pat each other on the back and have after-parties. Same thing for your press tour. You guys get to hang out in LA for a week and hobnob and party your asses off. Sure, it’s fun but none of it really matters.
After I read the list of nominations I’ve pretty much erased the topic from my mind, maybe with the exception of skimming what you had to say here. As others have suggested, this is not very important.
I suggest scrapping the whole award show premise. It’s silly to compare a John Hamm to Bryan Cranston or Kevin Spacey. They all did great work, but comparing one to another is like comparing a granny smith apple to a mcintosh. It comes down to individual tastes. Also with the plethora of award shows, they have little meaning, beyond the industry patting itself on the back anyway.
Talk about your first-world problems.
They give soooo many Emmys already. And it’s not like they make good choices, either for nominees or for the winners. Most seem like they’re decided by inertia.
When the awards are so plentiful and yet so meaningless, what do the categories matter?
This year’s nomination were a joke. Completely ignoring the shows and actors that were snubbed, the fact that one limited run series can be submitted as a show while others of a similar length can be submitted in the less competitive miniseries category is ridiculous. It’s the only way that AHS:Coven could have received all of those nominations. And some “guest stars” were actually recurring characters (i.e. supporting actors), not actors making a one episode appearance, which is what “guest” has meant in the past.
And I wish they would change “Variety show” to simply “late night talk show” since almost every nominee falls into that category or are award shows. True variety shows don’t exist any more and this should be acknowledged.
And I don’t understand this nonsense about new categories…they created ones for reality shows, so it is not completely unprecedented.