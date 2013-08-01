Press Tour: FOX’s Kevin Reilly abandoning business as usual

FOX president Kevin Reilly began his press tour executive session with an Oprah Winfrey-length filibuster. Given the season his network had – with the collapse of “American Idol” ratings ending the network’s long streak as the highest-rated network on TV – the move wasn’t a surprise. Lengthy monologues are one way for TV executives to distract us from the recent bad news at their network (or, at least, to suck away all our will to live or ask tough questions). But Reilly’s speech had less to do with trying to change the narrative about Fox than trying to change the narrative about the broadcast network business in general.
“Clearly, I don’t think the broadcast system is broken or antiquated or run by inept people,” Reilly said, while discussing the many ways in which TV viewing has changed from the traditional model.
To try to illustrate his point, he showed the “Portlandia” sketch where friends at a dinner party wind up spoiling each other on cable series they’re not all caught up on (this also, in fairness, ate up about 3 minutes of the pre-Q&A period). He lamented the way the entertainment media covers TV ratings by focusing on overnight viewership and giving short shrift (if not outright ignoring) DVRs, On Demand, streaming and other options, then busted out a series of pie charts showing how much of the total audience for “New Girl” and “Family Guy” come from non-traditional viewing.
And both the TV media and the TV networks at times follow, as Reilly put it, “certain practices that were born in a different era.” But as one reporter noted, all viewers are not created equal in 2013. Even if the cumulative ratings for “The Mindy Project” or “New Girl” across all platforms are much more impressive than just the live TV numbers, advertisers pay vastly more for those live viewers than for the ones watching in any other way.
“We monetize all platforms at this point,” Reilly insisted, while acknowledging that they don’t make as much money on the alternatives as he would like. “We have had to build entirely new business models and catch up with a marketplace that’s moving very fast.”
He noted that cable featured 1050 original series last year, and only four of them would have made the Nielsen top 50 for the year. (Though he commended AMC’s “The Walking Dead” by breaking ground as the first basic cable series to be the season’s highest-rated.) But those cable shows also air many more times for their channels, and those channels make money from both advertising and from cable subscriber fees, whereas network TV only makes money on advertising.
Reilly joined in this press tour’s chorus of executives knocking Netflix for not making its viewership data publicly available – noting that some TV shows speak to a large audience, and some to a small audience, he said there are “some services like Netflix speaking loudly to an unreported mystery audience” – but later admitted to jealousy of the service, and complimented the recent Netflix originals.
“That is my dream definition of television,” he said of Netflix’s business model to this point, “that I get to make television without having to look at or worry about ratings anymore.”
For now, Reilly has to work with the reality of running a broadcast network, and try to find ways to revamp a very old business model for a rapidly-changing new world. He reiterated his comments from the upfronts about giving up on the idea of the traditional 35-week network season, and on debuting shows only in fall and at mid-season, but rather introducing them year-round. The “24” miniseries and the new drama “Gang Related,” for instance, won’t debut until May, when most other network series are winding down, and the network will launch a new Friday lineup – though even Reilly admitted it wouldn’t necessarily consist of “Bones,” “Raising Hope” and “Enlisted,” depending on what happens in the fall – in November, after the baseball playoffs end.
He talked of pitching a three-year plan to News Corp bosses Rupert Murdoch and Chase Carey that “was embraced as the most aggressive plan in our history.” Network TV is generally not a business with a lot of patience, but if Reilly is able to see this plan through to the end, we may be talking about how he reinvented the way the broadcast business works. Or we may just be talking some more about how “Idol” kept FOX’s ratings artificially inflated for most of the last decade.
If that’s true then why is TWC threatening to drop CBS stations in several markets over carriage fees?
I touched on this in Dan’s live-blog, but it’s easy to see why Reilly wants to focus on extended viewership: It hides what terrible shape Fox is actually in right now. If you look only at the same-day ratings, Fox actually finished third this season, behind NBC. And with X-Factor and Idol fading, a weak comedy line-up, and its one, true hit being a 15-episode, unrepeatable series, it’s tough to see that changing anytime soon (unless Reilly is right and “Dads” pulls a “Big Bang Theory”).
I like what Fox is doing with extending the television season and dipping into event series, but all his talk about ratings is pure spin.
Fox is in a tough position, but the network is still delivering a steady stream of scripted hits (New Girl, The Following).
The real problems only happen when you have years of development failure.
Since “Bones” premiered eight years ago, Fox has had exactly one drama get to 50 episodes: Fringe. In fact, Fringe is the only show in that time period to get two full seasons. Lie to Me got three seasons, but two were half seasons.
Idol is fading, X-Factor is fading, Glee is fading, New Girl is fading, The Following is a legit hit, but it’s only on for 15 episodes and doesn’t repeat, so they still need something to fill the other 20 weeks.
Fox is down almost 30% from just two years with only one show displaying positive momentum. That seems like trouble to me.
The “broadcast” networks reach only about 10% of their viewers via free over-the-air broadcasts. The other 90% are watching on cable or satellite, where part of their monthly fees are paid back to the broadcaster in form of retransmission consent fees.
Advertisers really ought to pay about 10x as much to run commercials on On-Demand for Fox shows. It’s the only time I ever watch commercials, since they disabled the fast forward.
I love all the digs at Netflix from…everybody. Especially since they seem to be getting more secretive rather than less, by getting rid of information like when titles in your queue are expiring (and making the queue less and less user-friendly, but that is probably an entirely different Netflix gripe).
What’s the rationale behind denying customers the knowledge of when shows are expiring. I was so upset when I recently looked for two things in my queue and they were gone.
Does Netflx want to keep my total hours of viewing as low as possible? That is the only reason I could think of. Because if i saw a show was expiring, I would binge watch that first and THEN go to the next thing.
I’m reluctant to indulge in too much “why I am growing to hate Netflix” complaining, because I’m not sure I’d stop and this probably isn’t the place. But every change they make seems designed to be less and less friendly to me as a subscriber. I made the decision years ago to go for paid streaming over cable, so I spend a lot of time on these services, and Netflix is the one I am currently most tempted to drop. They presently have too many old shows I rewatch frequently for me to go through with it (and I /really/ loved ‘Orange is the New Black’), but I feel like HuluPlus right now offers a better selection without the weird refusal to be transparent about viewership (also, their new “In the Loop” season was pretty good). I almost wonder if this isn’t why it gets less attention, because it’s not just selling itself on the increasingly questionable mystique of “A lot of people watch us, really for real, we are the future!” I also think AmazonPrime is doing some interesting stuff, and getting a lot more content I’m interested in, and not continually finding new ways to make me mad and alienate me as a customer.
Why would Netflix’s transparency (or lack thereof) about viewership affect you as a consumer?
“He noted that cable featured 1050 original series last year, and only four of them would have made the Nielsen top 50 for the year.”
What are the other three besides “Walking Dead”? “Madmen”, “Breaking Bad”, “Game of Thrones”, “Duck Dynasty”, “Talking Dead”, “Homeland”, etc.?
>> To try to illustrate his point, he showed the “Portlandia” sketch where friends at a dinner party wind up spoiling each other on cable series they’re not all caught up on (this also, in fairness, ate up about 3 minutes of the pre-Q&A period)
Simultaneously illustrating a second point: That every ‘Portlandia’ sketch lasts about three times longer than it should. Hey, remember that classic ‘Happy Days’ episode where there were all those jokes about someone spoiling the end of ‘Citizen Kane?’
Most of the successful shows on FX seem to have been made without worrying about ratings. That’s probably why they’re all good-to-great shows. That network has gotten to a point where people will watch their shows based on reputation alone.
