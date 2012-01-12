PASADENA – “We feel like jerks. We get asked that question a lot”
This was “How I Met Your Mother” co-creator Craig Thomas, addressing a handful of critics and reporters (including me) at a press tour lunch with co-creator Carter Bays. The question in particular was a familiar one about whether they’ll introduce Ted to the Mother at the end of the series or make her a character much sooner(*), but “HIMYM” is structured in such a way that there are many questions the duo can’t answer, even as they repeatedly apologize for their inability to do so.
(*) As I’ve written before, I think taking the title literally and waiting until the series finale to meet her would be a mistake – not because I’m that invested in who she is at this point, but because at this point the show’s best stories (the Marshall/Lily material in particular) takes place in the present and doesn’t rely on narrative sleight-of-hand. If “who is the Mother?” is no longer a factor, then you tell the best stories possible, not the stories best designed to prolong that reveal. Your mileage may vary.
And because of that, any interview with the guys inevitably reaches many dead ends. At one point during the group discussion, Bays even said he was glad they were telling the story of Lily’s pregnancy “because we can say ‘a baby will be born'” without any equivocation.
So this particular conversation went back and forth between things Bays and Thomas could discuss – some involving past events, some involving upcoming stories unrelated to the conception of Future Ted’s children (and at this point I should insert the obligatory spoiler warning, though my view is that most of the stuff was fairly mild, and/or tied into things Future Ted has already told us were coming) – and things they couldn’t. The discussion ran nearly 90 minutes – and took many non-“HIMYM” digressions(**) – so I’m not going to transcribe it all, but rather offer you highlights by topic.
(**) Bays and Thomas are both big fans of “Homeland,” for instance, with Thomas exclaiming, “Talk about a show that redefines itself every week. Other shows would have milked that idea for five episodes; they just did it in one little ending, and they come back, and it’s still amazing!” I am now trying to imagine a version of “HIMYM” that is as breakneck with its plotting as “Homeland” was. That would be a very, very different show.
The pros and cons of late in life success
A while back, CBS renewed “HIMYM” through its eighth season, and everyone assumed that would be the end of the show. Jason Segel has said he felt eight years was the right amount of time to play Marshall, and Bays and Thomas told us yesterday that they had an eight-year plan for the series early on, whether or not they ever got to execute it.(***) But the show is getting its best ratings ever this season, and now there’s a very good chance that CBS could order at least a ninth season, if not more beyond that.
(***) Though the show was on shaky ratings ground for its first couple of seasons, the only time they had a specific contingency plan for what to do in case of premature cancellation was that Victoria would have been revealed as the Mother had CBS not ordered any episodes past the original 13.
On the plus side, during the “HIMYM” panel preceding the lunch, Segel reversed course and said he would ideally like to stick around to “see the story come to its natural end, whether it’s eight years or nine years, just whatever.”
But the idea of an extended life for the series complicates the plan Bays and Thomas came up with before the sixth season. They say they’ve had the final episode of the show in their head since they made the pilot, but now they don’t know exactly when it will be. Many of the show’s season premieres have been designed to point the way towards how that season will end, but Thomas and Bays may not know when they start writing next year’s premiere if it will be setting up the series finale or just another season-ender.
“It might be something where we write two episodes,” Bays said, acknowledging the tricky situation. “Hopefully, we’ll have an answer for that soon. We’ve already started discussions with the studio, letting them know that we need some lead time. We do have a story we want to tell. We have to see how quickly or slowly we should be telling that story.
“We don’t ever want to keep the show on longer than it needs to,” he added, “just like we don’t want to end it before it needs to end.”
Bays said they could just stick to their original plan for the eighth season regardless of what the future might bring, and if there’s a renewal, season nine could open with Future Ted telling the kids, “Oh, by the way, kids, I left some stuff out,” and then they would tell 22 stories that took place over the course of the series.
(“Jesus, the wig budget of that season would be prohibitively expensive!” Thomas joked.)
They had also had what Thomas called “joke conversations” about rewinding back to 2005 and doing a “How I Met Your Father” series following the actress cast as the Mother as she lived her life and occasionally camethisclose to crossing paths with Ted.
I asked whether their answer on whether to introduce the Mother at the very end of the series or sooner than that would be affected by the idea that the show might have more life in it. Does their math change at all?
“It does,” Bays said. “We know what the big mileposts are, but it’s something creatively we need to figure out: how much space is there between the mileposts? One life event, is it a five-episode condition or a one-episode condition? It’s like an accordion, kind of.”
Still, they’ve now offered so many details about who the Mother is, and where Ted meets her, that they can no longer play many games with that other than the when of it.
“We took a very big swing at the start of season six,” Thomas said of explaining that Ted meets the Mother at a wedding (which we later found out was Barney’s), “and we realized we were ruling out a lot of type of thing we’d done before. Is this girl walking down the street the mother? Now you know she’s not. It has to be this wedding day. That was a big swing. I remember feeling a sense of loss. We couldn’t do those fakeouts anymore. But it was reinvigorating for us to pinpoint it some more.”
And whenever the end comes, Thomas knows they’re going to get yelled at by some segment of the fans.
“Carter and I have made plans to be on a flight to Antarctica the night of the series finale,” he joked. “Once the show’s over, people will be hunting us down.”
The Robin Christmas switcheroo
You know how unhappy I was with the narrative bait-and-switch in the Christmas episode where we found out Robin couldn’t have kids. I wasn’t alone in that (though many people liked it), and the writers acknowledged that sometimes they feel they’re onto something if they think a story will upset some of their viewers.
“It gave us the chills to think about that,” Bays said. “And whenever you get that, and you realize, ‘This is going to piss off 10 percent of the people,’ let’s do that. Something about that excited us.”
Thomas added that the goal was to put viewers into Robin’s mindset so they would be just as devastated as she was when she found out the kids would never be real.
What’s coming up this season
There will be lots of complications to Robin’s love life and her feelings about Barney, Kevin and even Ted. On the latter, Victoria’s prediction from the ducky tie episode that things would get messy between the ex-lovers will come true, and allow the writers to revisit something from much earlier in the series.
“One of the things we’re going to explore is that when Ted and Robin broke up in season 2, Ted asked Robin the question, ‘Where do you see yourself in 5 years?'” Bays said, “and Robin thought she was going to be living in Russia or Afghanistan or wherever. And it’s 5 years later. We made it to that spot, and it’s just interesting exploring why is it that Robin is in this apartment.”
There’s also the matter of Kevin. They’ve enjoyed having Kal Penn on the show, and playing with the idea of how hard it is for a newcomer to fit in with the gang after all these years, but Bays said that for Robin, “the waters don’t run as deep with Kevin as they do with Barney or Ted, and we’re going to deal with that.”
Robin is with Kevin for now, and Barney will get involved with a new character played by Becki Newton from “Ugly Betty,” but Thomas said that even though “they’re going to move in different directions for a while, those two actors and those two characters have a crazy chemistry together that I can’t say we’re done exploring.”
And they promised that we will definitively find out in the season finale who Barney’s supposed to be marrying, but that the wedding will still be a flash forward, and that our characters still have some time to go before catching up to it.
Lily and Marshall are going to give the suburbs a go – and the writers will, indeed, explore how much more difficult it is for them to be part of the gang when they’re not in Manhattan – but you shouldn’t expect them to stay there permanently.
“My family got so excited.” Thomas said. “I’m from Long Island. They were calling me up going, ‘Oh, great, Marshall and Lily are moving to Long Island! You’re going to do a season and a half of stories about Long Island!’ And I went, ‘Yeah… We’re maybe going to talk some smack about Long Island and they’re not going to live there forever.'”
There’s also the matter of various danglers set up by Future Ted that the show will have to pay off sooner or later: Ted in the green dress, Robin as a matador, Barney and Marshall at the casino, etc. Robin’s crush on the character played by Michael Trucco had to morph into the relationship with Kevin when Trucco was cast in “Fairly Legal,” but the writers hope to bring Trucco back at some point before the end if he’s ever available so they can pay it off in some other way.
I asked whether they usually know what the payoff will be to those teases or if they just throw them out and figure it out later.
“I think Carter said it best: sometimes yes, sometimes no,” Thomas explained. “Sometimes it’s almost with glee: ‘Let’s fuck over our future selves!’ And other times we know exactly what it is.”
But in the case of the Mother, there is very little confusion, other than the tricky business of the show maybe being too successful for its own good.
“We have a plan,” insisted Thomas, “and we know we can never answer your questions, and you hate us for it.”
Great interview Alan. I’m interested to see how long they’ll be able to keep Kal Penn on the show.
This show has long since ceased to be funny, but because I assumed next season was the last, I’ve been sticking it out just to see all the eventual payoffs. But now you’re telling me it could continue another couple of years? Ugh. If it weren’t for my love of Becki Newton I would be deleting my season pass right now.
These guys need what I call the “George Lucas Slap.”
Seriously, they just need someone they love & fear to SLAP them out of their hubris. Literally. I mean they should be both struck very hard with the flat of the hand. In the f**king face.*
They have some talent, but not nearly enough to overcome their hubris. Not without the slap.
*Obviously the GLslap isn’t for women…unless they have another woman to slap ’em. I suppose for straight women it would be the Georgina Lucas Get the Hell Out of My House.
Am I the only one who thinks they’ve completely telegraphed how this is going to play out? Barney will be marrying Robin and the mother, who Ted meets at the wedding, is Barney’s half-sister (John Lithgow’s daughter who is off in college… which is how she was in Ted’s class that day and roommates w/ Rachel Bilson). And then all the “Aunt Robin” and “Uncle Barney” talk becomes a great inside joke for the whole series.
You are not the only one. Many people have made this prediction since Lithgow first mentioned his daughter.
I’ve always thought that made a fair amount of sense, and I could see them getting married, leading Barney to be too happy for words, finally going above being Ted’s best friend and actually being his family. He brags and brags so much, throwing it in Marshall’s face, that Marshall is left with only one bit of retaliation: the fifth slap!
Great interview, Alan. Though these guys can be frustrating in their elusiveness and their storytelling at times, they often come across as very good, genuine people. Everyone always seems very cordial and grateful. I can’t imagine them involved in a 2 Broke Girls-esque situation.
Yes, there was a moment where Zoe came up, and I said something about how I wished she was a stronger character, and Thomas laughed and said he knew that was my opinion, and that I was free to express it, etc. We do not always agree on the direction or quality of the show, but they are mensches.
Kids, here’s the story of how I met Barney’s half-sister….
Just watched “Belly Full of Turkey,” Season 1, Episode 9. At the end, Bob Saget tells the kids that he met a stripper named Tracy, and “that’s the true story of how I met your mother.” Barney’s sister’s name is Carly. So, despite how well it fits, I don’t think it’s right.
He was clearly joking that the stripper was the mother, but it was heavily implied that her name is Tracy. (Sorry, hit reply too early)
in case the series gets renewed for 9, etc. I think a How I Met Your Father arc would be very interesting and enjoyable.
I definitely agree about revealing the mother before the final episode, in large part because Ted has had that starry-eyed look about too many women before. If all we see is him get that look again and the two of them smile at each other, there would be no indication that the relationship would go the distance (he and Robyn didn’t). It’s not called “How I Met this Chick Who Eventually Became You Mother”. I think we need to see the relationship play out a bit. Anything else would be all romanticism, no substance.
That said, I don’t really care much about the mother. I just enjoy the people and still find the show funny much of the time, so I’m in until one or either of those things stops being true for more than an episode or three.
The problem is that if the mother shows up before the last moment of the last episode, she’s got to be a great character — one who’s both worthy of Ted and complements both his positive and negative qualities, and who doesn’t make Robin seem like “the one who got away.” (And who’s as entertaining for us to spend time with as the rest of the gang.)
That’s a really tall order — and if she doesn’t live up to that, it’ll cloud the way fans view the entire series.
Which is why it should have been Victoria.
I am done with this show….I think it has gone on long enough and I do not even watch the reruns any longer. It was time to introduce the mother last year and build her relationship with Ted and the gang of friends and we are no closer to knowing who the mother is now then we were day one of the show…..like I said I am DONE with this show!
hey julie, are you done with this show? no one cares, but it’s just not totally clear from your comment if you’re done with this show or not
When How I Met Your Mother first started the life lessons future Ted was telling his kids were very heart warming and good lessons to teach. But now with how this show is gone it has become future Ted basically bragging to his kids how many women he has dated.
When Lost had an end date the show got appreciably better but these people get an end date and they are making the show worse not better. I do wonder if they realise how distasteful and misogynic they have gotten. arghh.
you mean that lost got better after season 3? surely you must be joking.
“”We don’t ever want to keep the show on longer than it needs to.”
Then it should have ended 2-3 seasons ago.
Also, the idea of making season 9 22 random stories (that Ted had forgotten to tell his kids) is a terrible idea. One of the things I use to love about HIMYM is that it WASN’T a standard one-off sitcom where there was little cohesion between episodes.
I have to say that I was looking forward to the Michael Trucco character, so it’s a bit of a disappointment to find out that the Kevin arc was supposed to be w/ him. I hope they get him back at some point to pay that off.
“We have a plan.”
Are they cylons?
“I remember feeling a sense of loss. We couldn’t do those fakeouts anymore. But it was reinvigorating for us to pinpoint it some more.”
I wonder if they realize the fakeouts were (are) becoming the most annoying part of the show
I find this article so disappointing. The show hasn’t seemed to have much direction for several seasons now and thsi makes it sound like they still don’t have much of a plan (except for the end). I think it would be the best thing for the show if it ended next season.
I think they overestimate people’s attention to some of htese “danglers”. This isn’t “Lost”. I’ve watched every episode, every year and I have only a vague recollection of Ted in the green dress, Robin as a matador, Barney and Marshall at the casino.
Were these guys involved with The Killing? They seem about as clueless.
The main good thing that would come out of introducing hte mother is it would likely make Ted the central character again and his character more interesting. I’d like to see that happen.
As to how long the show might last, it’s a sitcom. It will last till it gets canceled and with current ratings that won’t be anytime soon.
Good on Segel for clearing the air like that. The idea that he was miserable and waiting out the contract has been hanging over Marshall’s stuff for a little while now, so it’s good to know that the dude is committed to seeing the show through. Especially because I think Segel might very well be carrying the show right now. Barney’s himbo schtick is pretty played out, Ted’s always been frustrating and Lily and Robin still seem somehow adrift, even if the pregnancy and Kevin storylines have integrated them better than in seasons past. But Marshall tailgating his Dad’s tombstone? Just a beautiful mix of silliness, heart and sadness that Segel has always been so good at and that the show used to be really masterful at creating.
Co-sign. You hit the nail on the head for me.
“We couldn’t do those fakeouts anymore. ” Thank God for that.
I think I made it to the end but more interstitial comments may have popped it (and don’t let my use of that work make you think i’m awake)
The thing I am not following is:
Pilot set in 2030
Girl looks maybe 15 (boy, younger? doesn’t matter – unless he’s actually older)
2030
-15 (lets say 14 plus nine months and Ted and mom didn’t even date)
=
2015
current real year
2012
verdict?
They are running out of time to meet the mother.
Ted: Kids, I met your mother, when, like Sam Seaborn on the West Wing, I accidentally had sex wtih her
Toby (wondering why he’s on HIMYM): What do you mean accidentally? You tripped?
Excellent point. I was wondering about the very same thing. Some people say that the show could go on as long as the ratings are up, but what they forget is that the show has an inherent deadline: that Future Ted’s narration to his kids takes place in 2030. Now assuming that the kids are at least 15 years old (though I think the girl looks at least 17-18), it would mean that they had to be conceived 15 years earlier, around 2014-15. That means Ted has to meet his future wife within the next 2 years, and they need to get so intimate so as to get married and have children together. Tall order for a pretty short time-span, if you ask me.
This show is getting killed because the stupid title.
They might be nice guys, but every quotation I read from them sounded like, “We’ll keep this baby going as long as we get paid!”
I think any respect the show gave to the lore and its viewers ended about 3 years ago, and at this point Carter and Craig are just trying to stuff filler to drag the show out to 8 seasons.
It’s a shame, because I really, really liked the first 2 seasons of the show.
I just want to know who the mother is!!! I have many different ideas of who it could be! but the suspense is killing me!!
i hope the goes past 10 seasons .. or beats fraiser , loveeeeeeeeee this show soo much.
The “mother” may be Lilly, and the kids to whom he’s speaking are her and Marshall’s.
He often refers to Lilly & Marshall as “Your Aunt Lilly” & “Your Uncle Marshall”. I’ve thought before of the possibility that the “kids” he is talking to about how he met their mother aren’t HIS kids, but he does at one point call the boy “Son”, and he is always talking about being in love with their mother, which would be awkward if it wasn’t his wife.
Teds son looks about 17 so if he’s 17 in 2030 then that implies that ted & the mother had him in 2013 so that means ted would have met the mother at the end of series 7 or at the start of series 8.