‘Raising Hope’ -‘Prodigy’: Hard to handle

Premiere week has got me swamped, but I had time to watch the “Raising Hope” premiere at lunch today and wanted to at least get up a post about it to acknowledge the strong start Greg Garcia and company got off to for the second season. “Prodigy” was just the right mixture of silly and sweet – and, with the 9/11 joke, impressively hovering on tasteless without quite landing there – Garret Dillahunt continues to make me laugh with almost everything he says and does (“I made that boy with my wang!”), baby Hope remains adorable, and the three adult leads continue to work very well together.
I imagine I’ll check back in at a later point in the season, but an excellent beginning. With any luck, “New Girl” will be a hit and, in turn, be a more compatible lead-in for “Raising Hope” than “Glee” turned out to be last spring.
What did everybody else think?
What’s funny is I thought to myself, that happened on Family Guy, didn’t it? And then they acknowledge it. And then turn that convention on it’s head when it turns out that they were just beer goggiling Jimmy’s success. Plus, I love the numerous Sherwood Schwartz references.
I too was not feeling the drunk-talent story because I just recently watched the episode of Happy Endings where Penny only knows Italian when she’s drunk, and then they went and acknowledged the similarity, and THEN they went above and beyond by making it about Burt and Virginia being drunk. I usually hate meta-jokes, but that (plus the convo with the doctor about TV shows making up medical conditions to serve the story) were just perfectly self-deprecating and still very true to the characters. Loved it.
I’m so glad this show is back!
The captcha kept thinking I was a robot, so if my comment eventually shows up a million times, I apologize.
Lol, so hilarious. I love that they totally referenced Happy Endings. This is seriously one of the best comedies currently on right now.
Between this episode and the self-conscious Sunny-inspired dead-tooth backpedal, this show is the most aware of other currently-running comedies of any currently-running comedy. And yet somehow the characters keep it from feeling too arch.
Whats the name of that dude with the Barbara Walters hair, named after the dog movie?
Did anybody else catch Virginia holding the lighter up to the thermostat? To get the temperature to change? To get the heat to turn off?
i found the 9/11 comment disgusting and in poor taste
agree
The joke was not in bad taste. It was quite hilarious. They didn’t say anything about the tragedy itself and instead referenced the date. Besides, are you really going to take offense from a character who is obviously played as a dullard. I mean, he confused amnesia for anemia. Would it have been any different if Cloris Leachman’s character made a reference to the date of Pearl Harbor being the worst day of her life?
Yes it would have been just as bad. Remember this is a tv show and a “dullard” or semi senile woman did not come up with the line. It was written by what is supposed to be an adult writer who should have more sense then to make any sort of joke where peoples lives were lost or changed forever.
More people are negatively (and personally) impacted every year by Parkinson’s Disease, yet I don’t hear you complaining about that joke from Cloris Leachman… even though it was a direct insult to those with Parkinson’s Disease, whereas the 9/11 joke was merely about the date, not the events of that day. Lighten up.
Yes, I realize that the writers are not dullards but they are writing for a character who is clearly not the brightest bulb in the house. If we can’t find humor out of the darkest things, then we might as well never laugh. And it’s not even about patriotism, it’s about comedy. And seriously, speaking of Family Guy…I have heard way more offensive jokes on there about 9/11, than a quick complaint about 9/11. But both are great shows and the people who watch it understand that sometimes for the sake of comedy, you have to go dark. Now, I’ll watch my Louis C.K stand-up.
I was not offended by the comment — it rang completely true to the character.
I thought Kate Micucci’s song at the beginning of the show was the best “Previously on [fill in the show name]” moment I’ve ever seen.
Agreed. Outstanding way to bring new viewers quickly up to date while conveying the quirky spirit/humor of the show.
And a nice Sherwood Schwartz tribute
Overall, this was a solid episode – something I’ve come to expect from Raising Hope.
Also, I loved the Young Jimmy cameo played by Grayson Chance — I saw him when he performed at the BlogHer Conference last year in NYC. I was happy to see that crazily talented kid getting parts. For me, that casting piece was almost part of the joke itself, because Chance actually IS a music prodigy, not just some random actor.
Oh, how I LOVE Greyson Chance! He’s so talented for his age! He tweeted about being on this show, but I missed it :(