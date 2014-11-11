22 fan favorite TV characters who came very late to the show

Earlier this week, Yahoo announced that season 6 of “Community” would get some much-needed new blood, with Paget Brewster and Keith David joining a cast that's lost Donald Glover, Chevy Chase and Yvette Nicole Brown in the last few years (not to mention prominent recurring players Jonathan Banks and John Oliver).
Now, sometimes, late-in-life TV show cast changes and/or additions can be a death knell. “The X-Files” without Mulder (and then Scully) just isn't “The X-Files,” and nobody much liked either Doggett or (especially) Reyes. Ditto “The Facts of Life” trying to swap in Cloris Leachman for Charlotte Rae, or “Welcome Back Kotter” thinking they could survive without John Travolta as Barbarino.
Other times, though, a cast change can be just the shot in the arm a veteran show needs. “Law & Order” most famously made a science out of swapping actors in and out of its cast, but lots of shows have done well with either individual changes or wholesale ones. (By the time “ER” finished its run, it was on its third, and in some cases fourth, generation of characters.)
Given how well Banks fit in as Chase's replacement during “Community” season 5, and how funny both Brewster and David can be, I'm hoping they're much more Rebecca Howe than Cousin Oliver. But while we wait to see how that turns out, the HitFix TV team thought up some of our favorite late cast additions. This isn't a definitive list, but just ones that we liked, and we tried to stick with the ground rules that they be added in the fourth season or later, unless a show ran four seasons or fewer. (So Jerry Orbach wouldn't have qualified, since he joined the “L&O” cast in the third season – and also since even a fourth season addition wouldn't qualify as “late” for a show with that lifespan.)
Did I miss something, or is Benjamin Linus not on this list?
You missed the introduction saying that characters had to be introduced and/or added to the cast in season 4 or later (unless the show had a much shorter run.) Ben was introduced midway through season 2. That’s not “late.”
Yup, I see it now. That’ll teach me to read the intro before clicking through the gallery.
I’d add Abby Lockhart on ER.
Oh sorry, I guess Abby didn’t join ER late enough.
Oh I think sixth season is late enough, regardless of how long the show may have run.
I’d probably include Jack McCoy for the same reason. A new lead character getting introduced in season 5 is always a late addition. It’s just the character was so astronomically successful that the enabled the show to run for another decade and a half.
Tony Blundetto. Oberyn Martell.
I always thought Tony B was not so compelling, especially in comparison with other characters on The Sopranos who caused problems like Livia, Richie, Big Pussy, and Ralph.
The funny thing Hill Street is that being replaced led to Ray getting better character development in his guest appearances in those final two seasons than he had in the previous five years as a regular.
Here are some others:
You’re the second person to mention Blundetto, can you elaborate on that choice? I agree with pretty much all your other picks
This should probably include Doctor Who numbers 2 through 12
Replacement of actors who died: John McIntire for Ward Bond (Wagon Train), Gale Gordon for Joseph Kearns (Dennis the Menace), Steve Whitmire for Jim Henson (The Muppet Show). I know there are others.
I know it never had mainstream popularity but for those Stargate fans out there, I enjoyed both Cameron Mitchell and Vala being added to what was under-rated seasons 9 & 10 reboot of stargate SG-1.
also for Big Bang Theory fans, Amy’s slow integration into the show has helped keep the show fresh even if the 4 nerds all having girlfriends now is mind-boggling.
lol Amy’s a great choice. I remember feeling assured we wouldn’t see more of girl nerds on the show after… Leslie didn’t really gel as a new cast member. Amy fit in really fucking well, caught me off guard.
And Chacci! Not my favorite character, but you cant argue how successful that was.
Whoa! Completely forgot about Mr Furley. Definitely one of the best replacements of all time
I second that Jefferson Darcy from Married, With Children! Some friends and I were just talking about that actor this weekend. He’s known as a show killer even though he held the role of Marcy’s husband for years longer that Steve Rhodes did.
Todd. Breaking Bad. S05E03.
I love this list. I’d never really thought about this as a topic unto itself, but it’s a fun thing to consider.
For my money, the Alan Alda / Jimmy Smits turns on West Wing are the ultimate examples of late arrivals who not only worked, but who dominated the show. When they showed up in season 6 I hadn’t even realized that I was getting a little tired of the main cast. As that season progressed, though, I found myself wanting more Santos and Vinick, and less of everybody else. They were great.
What about Megan on Mad Men? Everybody loves her.
You almost want to give honorable mention for Ted McGinley, the actor best known for coming in as a late season replacement for a tired series. Happy Days, Love Boat, Married with Children, etc.
I guess best choice of those characters would be Jefferson Darcy, one of the more memorable of TV’s replacements.
Also I think a shout out is worth it for the re-tool of My 3 sons, swapping out old characters with Ernie and Uncle Charlie and going on a long run.
another show that was good at swapping out characters was Charmed, bringing in a new sister Paige in season 4 to keep the power of 3 going.
“Easy-going BJ?” Maybe in the first year, but BJ was far from easy-going. He always seemed on the verge of an eruption – and I’m pretty sure he’d be diagnosed with depression in today’s age. And his constant whining about Peg? No, not easy-going. Hated that Trapper left.
And I’m sorry, but I still don’t get the love for Narcisse. All that was missing from that character was him twirling a mustache and a damsel in distress tied to a train track. A perfect example of overacting to the nth degree.
I might be in the minority but I always thought the Coy/Vance episodes were much more story driven and believable than the Bo/Luke episodes.
We joke, but Cletus Hogg deserves a spot on this list. (Although he did show up a few times on the show before they used him to replace Deputy Enos)
Seven of Nine!
Exactly what I was thinking! Seven came in season 4 and was the best character from that point on
Good call! I went with Ro Laren for a Trek pick. Seven of Nine would’ve been even stronger.
Worf on DS9. (Hey, it counts!)
Totally agree! I know some couldn’t see past the cat suit, but Jeri Ryan did a great job and most Seven stories were a lot more interesting than any with Harry Kim or Chakotay.
Wow, how are MSTies Joel fan not trying to tear this list down like the Berlin Wall? I love Mike and Joel equally, I think your comments on Mike being a kid like the bots is spot on, but Joel fans would rather see MST3K torpedoed without Joel.
Can’t go anywhere on the internet and say a nice thing about Mike, usually. How refreshing.
Also surprised no MSTies corrected the errors in that entry (Mike started in season 5 and Manos was a season 4 episode). But, I know, it’s just a list I should really just relax.
Here are a few that should have made the lists, IMO:
Butters Stotch (South Park) – Always in the background but really blossomed as a fully-realized character when he became Kenny’s replacement friend in Season 5; arguably the funniest character on the show.
Oberyn Martell (GoT) – Joined in Season 4 and contributed one of the series most unforgettable scenes, along with a great overall presence throughout his run. If Narcisse qualifies, you’ve gotta include this guy.
Ro Laren (ST: TNG) – Joined in Season 5. Provided a much-needed change from the typical gung-ho Starfleet officer. Helped to introduce Bajorans as a plot device for future TNG episodes and the entire backdrop for DS9.
Antwon Mitchell or Jon Kavanaugh (The Shield) – Take your pick! Mitchell was the major bad guy in Season 4 and showed up again during the final two seasons. Excellent performance for Anderson, mixing his natural charisma with a believable dark side. Kavanaugh came in during Season 5 and played equally well by Forest Whitaker.
Puddy, Taylor Townsend, and Anya are tops for me from this list.
Leon Black gets special mention too
Didn’t Mike technically first appear on the “Mitchell” episode of MST3K? That was the one where Joel left the Satellite of Love for the last time. Or were we looking at first full-on usage of Mike for an episode?
On a side note…”Mitchell!!”
What?! No red, furry, infantile, latecomer Muppet on the list?
On The Cosby Show, Olivia did replace Rudy for all intents and purposes, as the young child Cosby could play his “kids say the darnedest things” schtick off of.
And as far as Rebecca Howe, she was a great addition to the show, but it is sad how such a strong woman became such a mess by the end of the series. I imagined some folx noticed it at the time, and I’m guessing her character’s treatment would have received a lot more guff now.