‘Revenge’ – ‘Pilot’: The countess of the Hamptons?

Senior Television Writer
09.21.11 13 Comments

Too many new shows this week, and not much time to review them all. Fienberg published his review of ABC’s “Revenge” earlier today, and all I have the time or energy to say is that I found this chilly, humorless update of “The Count of Monte Cristo” – and the lightweight lead performance by Emily Van Camp (whom I’ve liked in the past) – too dull to even qualify as a guilty pleasure.

Now it’s your turn. For those who watched, what did you think? Are you setting the season pass now? 

Around The Web

TAGSEmily Van CampFall TV 2011Henry CzernyMadeleine StoweREVENGE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP