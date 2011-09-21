‘Revenge’ – ‘Pilot’: The countess of the Hamptons?

Too many new shows this week, and not much time to review them all. Fienberg published his review of ABC’s “Revenge” earlier today, and all I have the time or energy to say is that I found this chilly, humorless update of “The Count of Monte Cristo” – and the lightweight lead performance by Emily Van Camp (whom I’ve liked in the past) – too dull to even qualify as a guilty pleasure.

Now it’s your turn. For those who watched, what did you think? Are you setting the season pass now?