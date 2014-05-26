Review: ’24: Live Another Day’ – ‘3:00 PM – 4:00 PM’

A review of tonight's “24: Live Another Day” coming up just as soon as I tell you how to open a socket…
I didn't get a chance to review last week's episode, but it was a really strong and streamlined example of the “24” concept at its most basic: a clear conflict to be resolved within an episode in the hostage crisis at the embassy, even as it's moving along various bigger plots for the season.
Tonight's episode was more sprawling, but extremely satisfying in its own way. It kept Jack silent and mostly off camera for the first half, yet was compelling because this has turned out to be one of the show's stronger ensembles in a while, whether returning figures like Heller or newbies like Kate(*) and Margot. There's genuine tension within the twisted Al-Harazi family, real pathos as Heller acknowledges the danger to London or as Mark admits he's been giving bad advice for a bad reason.
(*) In the last review, a few of you suggested “Live Another Day” may be heading towards Jack finally sacrificing his life, and the hero mantle being turned over to Kate. I don't really see that happening – it's clear by now that Jack/Kiefer is the franchise, and there'd be much less urgency to do it with anybody else – but Yvonne Strahovski's been awfully good so far, and Kate may be the best of the series' various proto-Jacks.
Most satisfyingly, we had that sequence where Cross identifies the proof that the drone was hijacked, and the message gets passed all the way up the chain to President Heller, and for once in a very rare while on “24,” every character in authority recognizes what's actually happening and takes steps to prevent it. It may have just been relief, given how so much of the plot on the show can be driven by people being stupid and/or jealous, but I felt positively giddy as I realized Heller was going to ground the drones, even as I figured that it would be too late to entirely foil Margot's plans.
Then Jack finally came back into the picture, and things stayed interesting. Sutherland and William Devane have excellent chemistry, and I appreciated that Heller is old pro enough that he wouldn't simply send Jack back into the field. It'll happen eventually because the situation will get bad enough to require it, but the flip side of what I was talking about earlier is that sometimes people just go along with whatever insane thing Jack is proposing because the plot also requires that. This episode struck a good balance between the two.
It also gave us an excellent Jack/Audrey scene, and I say that as someone who consistently found Audrey one of the less interesting Jack love interests over the years. There was just such rawness between the two of them, in a way that people who had been through all the horrific, ridiculous things they had together, and apart, would be displaying in such a moment.
The shorter episode order has so far been working wonders with the plot, which has had a distinct lack of fat, and thus far hasn't required the abrupt reversals and diversions required from 24 episodes a season. (In a regular year, Margot would probably be replaced by a bigger villain midway through, but here I can see them carrying this story out for another seven weeks.) Yet there's also been room for character beats, whether Jack hugging Chloe a few weeks ago, or Adrian saying goodbye to Chloe here, or the Jack and Audrey scene.
There's always going to be a certain level of fatigue from a show that's already told so many of these stories, with so many variations of these characters. But the last three episodes have been really strong. As we know, “24” has great potential to go to hell at any given moment, but right now I'm really glad it's back and functioning at this level.
What did everybody else think?
Was going to download tomorrow sense couldn’t watch today but after reading will most assuredly be doing so. Kate is a strong character but no Jack…not yet. She can be unpredictable though.
Fantastic episode tonight, and the preview for next week……. wow.
I will certainly appreciate it if the Al-Harazi’s continue to be this season’s main villain. I thought the drama with the Simone-Margot relationship was really good, and I found myself honestly wondering where Simone’s loyalty would fall with the multiple possible tipping points.
The Jack/ Audrey scene absolutely blew me away. Kiefer even changed facial expressions! (I kid a little)
As Irony would have it, I literally finished the season 4 finalie of “Chuck” before sitting down to “24”, and Yay, Yvonne Strahovski! Love her work. I might have to actually watch “Dexter” now…
Stop now, before Sarah is slaughtered even worse than the first half of season three! Enter at your own risk! Abandon all hope, ye who enter here. Etc. Actually, you’re OK until the episode where Sarah meets her mom. After that, I very much suggest you bail. Though Alan liked the finale, as I recall.
Anyway, this was strong, and with barely any Jack and no Jack doing ridiculous things. I think they’ll still turn totally not Julian Assange into the real big bad in the last couple episodes, but it would have been 100% guaranteed in a 24 episode season. I am excited for Jack and Kate to have to kick ass together later in the season.
Nah don’t listen to this bozo. Watch Chuck til the bitter end. Dexter you can stop after the trinity season.
If you get far enough into Dexter where Yvonne Strahovski shows up as a character, STOP!! Go back! Go Back! She’s great but as Big J says, everything after the trinity season is terrible.
If Audrey’s one of his less interesting love interests then who was the best? Renee was a great character but she and Jack had zero chemistry? It’s been too long since I’ve seen Day 1 to remember much of Teri but I don’t know, Audrey (before s6 at least) always seemed like the most solid attempt at giving Jack a relationship that the show’s ever made
I didn’t dislike Audrey, but I was tired of her and Jack by the end of “24.” Then again, I was tired of most things about “24” but the end of”24″. I found their scenes here very affecting, though. In general, I’m really digging this incarnation of the series far more than I thought I would.
I don’t know. I always thought Jack and Renee’s chemistry was just fine, but maybe it was just because I liked her character so much (I always thought the best way to end the series was to finally give Jack a win by having him and Renee get on a plane to spend the rest of their lives with Kim and her family, you know, since Jack had saved the country countless times). I wasn’t a fan of Teri. I think killing her off was arguably the smartest thing the show ever did, since it was a huge emotional moment for both Jack and the audience, but the show didn’t really lose anything important. I was a big fan of Kate Warner in Season 2, so she would be my favorite in the non-Renee category.
Even though I saw it coming a mile away — as soon as Navarro said he’d personally oversee the op, I knew they’d been fed faulty data (and that Chloe would figure it out either just in the nick of time or just barely *not* in the nick of time). Still, the show’s been firing on all cylinders this whole season, thanks in no small part to the casting director (and the decision to bring back William Devane and Kim Raver, though I worry we’re going to end up with some sort of Audrey kidnap drama closer to the end of the season). Michelle Fairley is the best villain they’ve had since the odious Charles Logan … and speaking of which, I’m still wondering if someone from the show’s past is in on the whole drone plot.
Anyway, I loved the Jack/Heller scene, as well as the Jack/Audrey reunion. It wasn’t yet clear that Jack knew she was alive, though I figured (correctly) he had to have known, and their “I don’t even know where to begin” is one of the rare cases when someone on this show is making an understatement!
I am loving the return of 24. The moment for me last night was when President Heller entered the room where Jack was sitting and Jack remained seated. Guess we know where he stands on Heller. Also felt the reunion scene with Audrey and Jack was very well done.
I was pretty sure Navarro was doomed as soon as he said he was goin’ in.
No mention of Behrooz/Navid?
Logan was a GREAT heavy: Dick Nixon resurrected.
They could continue the series with Yvonne in the lead but only if a) Kiefer was either not interested or too expensive and b) Fox is desperate enough to put on anything to get ratings. b) is certainly the case, given Fox would have been in fourth this year had they not had the Super Bowl and the primetime NFC Championship game. As for a), that remains to be seen. But certainly Yvonne has earned her keep to be given the lead on a TV show.
Very much enjoying these episodes so far as well. I don’t expect 24 to leave Jack/Kiefer behind, but being familiar with Yvonne Strahovski from Chuck (and Dexter), I can totally get behind her taking over the mantle.
It also is nice to see characters not having to bend over backwards to act stupidly or inexplicably because the plot needs them to.
Is the assumption Benjamin Bratt’s character is KIA at this point? The minute he said he was running point, I figured he was a goner.
Last year gave us a return of Arrested Development after seven years away, but the format was necessarily a lot different.
Earlier this year, we got a Veronica Mars movie after seven years away from the series. It was fine, but a lot more noteworthy for HOW it got made than the product itself.
24 was gone for four years. I was ready for it to be gone when it went… but always hoped we’d get that Jack Bauer feature film Kiefer wanted to do so badly… Okay, we’re only 5/12 of the way through this, but I think this has been a very successful return. Love it, hate it, or somewhere in between – it really IS the same show, just ‘refreshed’ for having had the time off. It’s fun to have it back.
I’m hoping we’ll get another run after this.
A more subdued Jack this season. Seeing him sitting motionless in a conference room with his hands folded was different for this show. But am sure he will eventually get into action mode. Agree Yvonne is fantastic. I think the notion of Kate replacing Jack actually came from the director who commented that the series is progressing more from her eyes than from Jack’s.
I’m loving Strahovski’s performance as Kate, and would certainly continue watching 24 with her prominently involved. But come on, what possible reason would the show have to off Jack now? It’s finally back, hitting its stride full steam like the early seasons. No reason to mess with success. Now, after another season or 2? I could see it.
But how can Kate be the new Jack WHEN SHE DIDN’T KNOW HER OWN HUSBAND WAS A TERRORIST?!!!??!?!??!?
Eh, Jack had an affair with Nina Myers and had no idea she was a mole.
I know, I was just making fun of the point they were driving home the first two episodes on why she was leaving. They’ve done a good job making her more than a one-note character
i like 24 as much as the next adrenaline junky, but this season seems fairly derivative of homeland season 1. good for 24 viewers since season 1 was homeland’s strongest by far, but abu nazir and margot al harazi have exactly the same motivation. not to mention the parallels between jack/brody and kate/carrie. plus, we already saw the override trick with the VP’s pacemaker, right? maybe i’m being picky, but drone strikes can’t be the only questionable/harmful practice the U.S. is up to…
Same ole 24 which is a good thing for the most part. My biggest complaint so far are the scenes with Chloe, not because of her acting rather because of her look. I hope someone throws a bucket of water in her face so it washes away the horrible makeup.
As an added bonus, the writers of ’24’ need to speak to the writers of ‘Chuck’ so they can find a way to work in some scenes with Yvonne in either lingerie or a bikini.
It’s 24. She’s clearly a mole. Somebody has to be.
My money’s on the computer tech (Jordan, I believe) with a crush on Kate. He’s either new Edgar and is slated for die by the end of the season, or he’s a mole. The CTU/FBI/CIA office can’t have a seemingly normal, helpful, competent associate who both lives and isn’t a traitor. That’s just crazy :)
Great review Alan and I, like you, got sucked into the Jack-Audrey scene, not expecting much but blown away with it. While that breathy voiced Jack can be annoying at times, in this instance it worked and well. Those two still sizzle despite some wear on those tires. [tvruckus.com]
I don’t find this to be any better than last two seasons, and I don’t mean that last two seasons were bad, they were solid just like this is. Only bad 24 season was season 6.
But I have to agree the scene between Jack and Audrey was great. 24 does this scenes very well, it’s not an non-stop action show like most people think.
For the season to make sense, Heller should be brought up on charges for not immediately grounding the fleet the first time he heard it mentioned there could be an override device. It would have cost nothing and made sense to do that before any questioning of Jack or the pilot. In reality it’s likely they already would be grounded after such a public friendly fire incident.
Of course that’s assuming he lives long enough.. The poorly dubbed 3 hour deadline was clearly inserted late in the day I’m wondering if there’s a little filler to come or they removed some.
Seriously, guys? Jordan is the mole. I’ve been seeing it for 3 episodes, already.
folks please share some downloads we are missing out and cant download in my area..
I missed the episode of 24 on Monday, May 26. I was out of town and forgot to record it. Does anyone know if that episode is going to be run again on TV this week so I can watch it and get caught up. I watch The Following during the year – and it is so nice – because if you miss the Monday night episode – they run it again on Saturday night.
I’m waiting for the big confrontation between Margot and Heller so she can say, “When you play the game of drones, you win or you die!”
(I know this is coming late, but) Alan, I so wish you would’ve reviewed episode 4 as I found it to be one of the weakest episodes of the entire series. The first 15 minutes with Jack breaking into the embassy were great, but then we quite literally spend the remainder of the episode watching Jack Bauer watch a status bar tick up toward 100% as he uploads the data to Open Cell. It’s excruciating. Add to that the ridiculousness of Heller changing the minds of the entire Parliament with his brilliant OFF-SCREEN speech and also Kate just suddenly saying “hey, remember that air vent?” and you’ve got a poor episode even by 24’s standards. I’m not just here to be a hater as I found the most recent two episodes to be increasingly better, with the 6/1 episode being the best of the season (even with some familiar tropes like surprise family members and potential moles!)