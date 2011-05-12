Review: A second opinion on ABC’s ‘Happy Endings’

You may remember that I wasn’t a fan of ABC’s “Happy Endings” when it debuted last month, dismissing it as not only the last, but least, of this season’s trend of sitcoms about young friends and/or relatives at different relationship stages.
Then a funny thing happened: I kept watching the show, at first just as something to have on in the background while doing other things, but then because I realized I was starting to actually, somehow, enjoy it. I have a few thoughts on why coming up just as soon as I pay you in poems…
I write a lot about the concept of sitcoms(*) that don’t have to be spectacularly funny every week if I’ve grown to like the characters; at a certain point, it can just be fun to plop down on the couch at the end of a long day and hang out with them. “Cougar Town” has become a fine example of this phenomenon, where even episodes without a lot of laughs still feel worth it because I enjoy spending a half-hour a week with the Cul-De-Sac Crew. I don’t have to like my sitcom characters to enjoy the show, of course. “Arrested Development” (which, like “Happy Endings,” made good use of directors Joe and Anthony Russo) was disdainful of all of its characters at every turn – even someone like Michael Bluth, who on another sitcom would have been the empathetic one, was quickly revealed to be just as petty as the rest of the family, just in a different, more passive-aggressive way.
(*) The idea can apply to dramas, too. “Treme,” for instance, only occasionally features significant plot movement or big emotional moments, but the characters and world are so well-drawn I just like visiting each week.
“Happy Endings,” though, aspires to be a hang-out kind of show, even if I don’t think it succeeds. Nine episodes in, I still find most of the characters hovering somewhere between obnoxious and more benignly annoying, though I from time to time feel sympathy for Casey Wilson’s Penny. (I also like Eliza Coupe’s Jane, but in the way I like every Eliza Coupe character, which is to say that I am scared of her but realize I am supposed to be.)
But even though I don’t like these characters, nor buy those climactic moments when they all put aside their usual bickering to be there for each other, I do find the show funny. Not “‘Arrested Development’ funny,” but definitely “solid companion to ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Cougar Town’ funny.” I think Adam Pally’s Max is kind of a smug d-bag (as opposed to a lovable d-bag like Barney Stinson), but I’m amused by some of the ideas he comes up with, and the absolute confidence with which he presents them. For example, this scene from last week in which Max teaches Penny how to behave around her new hipster boyfriend:
I watch a scene like that and I find myself liking Pally, if not Max, and I think most of the stories involving Max, Penny, Jane and Damon Wayans Jr’s Brad have been funny more often than not. Zachary Knighton’s Dave and Elisha Cuthbert’s Alex have been more problematic – Alex in particular I tend to forget exists unless a scene is specifically about her – but used in combination with the others, the show has started to work surprisingly well for me.
In a way, last night’s two episodes suggest it has more in common with my hang-out theory than I’d want to believe. The two respective Max dating stories were pretty funny, and I enjoyed Rob Huebel as Dave’s favorite teacher, but overall, the hour was fairly light on laugh-out-loud moments, and yet I found it a fairly pleasant experience to watch. Maybe I don’t love any of the regular characters, but I’ve gotten used to them. And after a certain point with a TV show, the difference between the two feelings isn’t that great.
And contrary to my prediction in that original review that, based on the struggles of “Perfect Couples,” “Traffic Light,” etc., “Happy Endings” was a dead show walking, most of the pre-upfront rumors I’ve read suggest that it actually has the best chance of ABC’s three bubble sitcoms (“Better With You” and “Mr. Sunshine” are the others) to be on next year’s schedule.
What does everybody else think? At the time the show debuted, many of you were more positive about it than I was; do you still feel that way? And has it grown on anyone else the way it has on me?
It has defiantly gotten better
Yes, in the face of extreme criticism, it has gotten very defiant.
do you think ABC would consider keeping the 3 hour sitcom block here? i mean has the avearge aud level been higher (or at least better) then the 2 dramas that abc tried to launch here throughout the past year? (the long forgotten Rob Morrow/Maura Tierney legal show and Off The Map)i know its been doing better critically then either other show if that means anything. do you think cougartown would be strong enough to anchor a 10 o clock hour leading into this at 10 30? (not too sure if it were to come back that abc would leave it at 10 leading into another new show.)
just curious. ihave just about all of them dvr’ed and waiting for me (havn’t been able to get to the last several Modern Families/Cougar Towns and with these running back to back eps right afterwards always just set the dvr for the entire wed lineup for the heck of it.)
I find the show enjoyable, however I would argue that Traffic Light is a much funnier, better written and generally more enjoyable show than Happy Endings. But I feel like Traffic Light is a victim of being on Fox at the wrong time. I think Traffic Light put into NBC’s comedy Thursday would have been a success. Alas, I’m sounding a bit bitter that it was canceled, but so it goes.
Also, I completely agree with Alan about Elisha Cuthbert’s Alex, it’s almost like she manages to be invisible the entire show until they take everyone else away and force the camera on her…in which cases she doesn’t do anything all to well.
I like Traffic Light and Happy Endings equally (which is to say, I definitely like them). Since Traffic Light is dead, I’m really rooting for Happy Endings to get a pickup. Glad it is currently the front-runners of the ABC bubble comedies.
We’re like the three people who actually watch Traffic Light. I definitely agree with you that it was on at the wrong time.
I was mildly amused with the first episode, but after 3ish episodes they had really found their groove in writing for everyone.
I was also really enjoying how the girlfriends were getting a lot more screen time together without the guys.
It was definitely shaping up to be a really great show, and I think it would have done better on ABC or NBC.
Make that five people (my brother & I) who watch Traffic Light. It’s a shame such a funny, pleasantly relaxed show couldn’t find an audience, and it probably would’ve had a better shot on another network, but at least FOX has let it play out despite the anemic ratings.
been a fan from the getgo- i, like you, fear/love (it’s like a borderline God thing) Eliza Coupe and as a guy in his early 20s and not far removed from college, I have people in my life who display similar character propensities. I think I’ve found the cast to be much more likable than you but I agree with you that it takes a little growing into. Overall, I’m glad you flipped on this topic – will we see episode reviews from you next season or even perhaps a few recap ones at the end of this season?
not gonna lie, this one has grown on me – i laughed out loud more at the last few episodes than i have this entire season of “modern family”. i agree that the writers need to figure out a better use for cuthbert and knighton, but as it stands i’d love to see this show come back next season.
I hated the pilot episode and wasn’t impressed with episode 2 & 3, but since episode 4 I’ve grown to enjoy the show more and more. Never would have thought that ws possible. I think it’s a show with huge potential to get even better, so I hope ABC sticks with it.
I’ve really come to enjoy the show. I wasn’t on board at first, but by last weeks hipster takedown I was really enjoying it. I hope it gets a pick up & chance in a better time slot.
It’s funny that this post comes shortly after my friends and I were talking about how Happy Endings has become a perfect companion show to Cougar Town.
Your review is spot on: it’s occasionally funny, the characters are fun to hang out with (except Dave and Alex are kind of useless), and it’s a good thematic show for the comedy night.
I hope it sticks around for next year. It’s definitely grown on me.
This show has definitely grown on me. It’s not quite THERE yet, but I can see where it has the potential to evolve into something really enjoyable. Even if the characters aren’t particularly likeable, I definitely find the actors themselves to be pretty damn watchable. I’m really hoping this one gets a chance.
completely agree…kinda had this thought last night too
I’ve been enjoying it more and more. I think the actors need to feel a bit more comfortable in their roles and some of their comedic timing is a bit off from time to time, but it’s getting better.
I have to say since “how I met your mother” has bee really tedious and unfunny to me lately, I’m at the point where I’m starting to prefer this show.
I also disagree about Max, Barney Stinson (despite my love for NPH) has become really annoying for a long time and he is almost in 2 and a half men/charlie harper territory of a d-bag. Max gets enough jibes and snarky criticism from his friends to balance out the smugness.
Ive found it consistently funnier than Modern Family over the last 4 weeks, and actually look forward to watching this sitcom as much as any (not named Community or Parks & Rec). Hoping they get a chance at a 2nd season and maybe a more highly coveted time slot.
I have come to adore this show. It’s quick, witty, and has heart.
Really admire you for writing this article. Wish more critics were as smart and thoughtful as you are. You continue to be the best in the business.
This is how I felt about Perfect Couples! Go ahead, mock me.
I completely agree Tom. I hated Perfect Couples when it started, but by the time it was canceled I was legitimately upset. I’ve warmed a LITTLE on Happy Endings, but not nearly as much. And Eliza Coupe is being wasted in this role.
It’s how I feel about ‘Mad Love’ as well…so I may end up giving ‘Happy Endings’ a shot.
Couldn’t warm to PC, although I did like the Bornheimer – Woods couple; I would watch them on a better show.
It started to work for me when the show toned down the interpersonal attacks a bit and I could buy these characters as friends. Now their banter and snark seems like it comes from a charming place of these people spending years ribbing each other instead of being loathsome a-holes. The writing has gotten a little sharper and I think there’s some good chemistry on scene for the various dynamics. It’s growing on me.
I really want to like this show, think it has great potential, and it is growing on me. Having said that, it isn’t quite there yet. I do very much hope it gets a second season, though.
One of my favourite elements is Adam Pally’s Max.
Glad to see you reconsidered it. I didn’t hate the pilot but I didn’t have the immediate positive reaction to it that I had of Mr. Sunshine. Despite this, Happy Endings has quietly become the better show. I would be pretty disappointed if Happy Endings is denied a second season. It is a great companion to Cougar Town, much more so than Modern Family, and I hope ABC can find a way to keep them together in a 9:00 hour in the fall schedule.
It has grown on me as well. I still find Pally so irritating though. I am so happy that they dropped the forced pop culture references that permeated the first few eps. I think the only character I really like is Penny. And even she veer into overly hammy cartoon territory a bit often.
But I sort of like Better With You (and by sorta, I mean I really enjoyed all but a handful of eps) so my opinion might not count…
i kinda enjoy Better With You too–it may be conventional and “wacky” but i always found it pleasent and perfectly enjoyable to watch. Always thought that with its laughtrack/studio aud it would make a better fit with the CBS sitcoms but what can you do? (It helps that i was a big fan of NBC’s short lived COMMITTED so it was nice to see the 2 co-leads in another relationship sitcom…alongside the veterans Kurt Fuller and Deborah Jo Rupp you had a pretty good cast–and Joanne Garcia–the only real weak link was Jake Lacey who always looked like he was trying way too hard…but that’s a minor complaint.)
i’m not surprised it’ll be given the axe tho–its retention rate of The Middle’s aud has gone from solid to terrible just in the space of this past season.
I’m glad you wrote this post. I almost skipped the first episode based on your review, but immediately after watching it I looked at my wife and said, “I don’t know. I laughed.”
Okay, it’s not Community or How I Met Your Mother, but I’ve enjoyed it. I think it has possiblities.
I have liked it from the beggining, and it really has grown week by week a lot like Cougar Town did. The comments here and your assesment makes me thing this show will get picked up. This show, unlike Mr. Sunshine grew a lot and is pretty consistently funny. Would love to see it next year in a consistent timeslot behind Cougar town to see if it can get better.
I enjoy the heck out of it. I love Casey Wilson (Penny) and Damon Wayans, Jr. It’s much better than HIMYM’s been lately.
this show is way funnier than Traffic Light (that show sucks). any show that has cameos from guys from Human Giant has to be good.
And yet Rob Huebel has a recurring role on Traffic Light…
Ah man u got me on that one but that show still sucks and I’m a fan of Roy and the old IT guy.
I’m enjoying this much more than Perfect Couples, but maybe not quite as much as Traffic Light. In any event, like most people, it seems to be getting better.
Max might already be one of my favourite characters.
I have been loving Happy Endings! The Hitler episode and jazz-kwon-do episodes are two that really stick out to me. Penny is by far my favorite character!
I think the big difference between those other shows and this one, at least for me, is that we’re not watching 3 pretty white straight couples deal with their relationships. There’s only 1 couple here and there’s relatively little couple-specific stuff that comes up with them. They’re just a group of friends, mostly single, not all white, not all straight. That’s more diversity, as little as it really is, than we’ve seen in similar sitcoms. Even Cougartown, which I do think it its closest relative.
I’ve caught a couple episodes. It isn’t that bad. But I’d rather have “Traffic Light”.
I’m glad you gave the show a second shot. I don’t think the characters are any more “obnoxious or annoying” than the people on Cougar Town, or rather like the cul-de-sac crew, I’ve grown to like the good and the bad for both casts.
But wait, Alan, does this mean you’re going to add the show to your weekly recap/review rotation?
It is getting better. Casey Wilson continues to be charming as Penny, and they’ve dialed Max down to a near-tolerable level. After last night’s episodes, I went back and watched the first couple episodes to see if I’d like them more. Nope, still hated them.
Last night’s Breaking In was also better. To be honest, though, I’m not invested in any of the freshman shows. It’s been such a bad network season that I’d almost prefer to just put all of it behind me. The comparison of Max to Barney Stinson made me realize that if this season’s How I Met Your Mother were its first, I would throw it in with other MadHappyPerfectBetterTraffic Something shows and not think twice.
After Alan’s original review, I wasn’t expecting much, but I found myself surprisingly often and laughing a few times at the first pair of episodes (most often at the in-between throwaway bits like a muttered aside or everyone talking at once).
But then I started surprising myself: I realized that I wanted to see certain parts again, and that I was enjoying the time I spent with those folks. It ended up that I actually look forward to Happy Endings the most of the ABC Wednesday sitcoms, and I rewatch multiple times on Hulu. I wouldn’t have believed it myself, but I really, really like this show.
I hate to be totally dismissive, but . . .
My wife and I watched maybe ten minutes of one episode. We did not like it. What’s more, the characters seemed to be such forced cliche’s with such awkward dialogue and really a boring premise. I just had such an averse reaction that, while I acknowledge I did not give it much of a chance, it just utterly repelled me. I kind of wanted it to succeed because of that guy whose character failed to kill himself on Flash Forward.
Here is my problem. It is still apparently a mixed bag and has not yet gotten there. Shows like Terriers get it and are great right away and get canceled. Granted, different shows. Here’s the thing. I would rather something even its fans seem lukewarm about so that an ACTUAL Arrested Development or Terriers caliber (or Parks & Rec caliber) show can have a chance to take its place and NOT get canceled prematurely. I just do not have the patience to go back and try to give a second chance to a show that started out that horrible, is kinda/sorta funny, but is taking a slot that something legitimately special could be filling. Nothing against the fans, but I feel like there are better things to do with my time, even my vegging out time.
-Cheers
You should have stopped at “I watched maybe ten minutes of one episode.”
Quite enjoy this show, reminds me of Scrubs a bit, and not just cause of Eliza Coupe. Also really enjoyed the episode with Damon Wayans Jr and Sr, first time I could say I enjoyed something from the Wayans Family in quite some time.
I dunno, Alan, I think you had it right the first time. Based on that clip, this show is woefully free of anything approaching characterization or plot. But it does have a set of benignly attractive twentysomethings performing wacky antics on cue, so I’m sure it’ll run for years.
Why yes, I’m still bitter about “Terriers”, thanks for asking.
I started watching the show mainly to view Elisha’s charms tumbling around in a variety of tight sweaters. So far she’s had less screen time than the rest of the ensemble by far. The show sort of grew on me a bit too (pilot was terrible) but I gave it a shot mainly for her, and it’s as if she’s too busy to shoot more than 3 minutes a week. Very disappointing.
I agree. I can’t believe how much I like it. It’s really finding its groove and provided a lot more laugh out loud moment last night than either Cougar Town or Modern Family. ABC needs to keep it.
I don’t understand the trend for the central characters to be reasonably grounded where the supporting characters are bat shit insane, traffic light had that problem too.
I really really like Happy Endings. I love Casey Wilson as Penny the most, but honestly (I may be the only one who thinks this) I like Elisha Cuthbert’s Alex too. I don’t know she’s cute enough and makes me laugh occasionally. But, as I said before, Casey Wilson all the way! I really hope it gets renewed for next season!
It’s definitely growing on me. I think when it started we were just sort of thrown into this world and forced to hang out with these characters we didn’t know.
At first, all we knew was that they were friends and Alex and Dave were engaged but she left him at the altar. Oh, and crazy/weird/funny things sometimes happened to them.
It was kind of a jarring start to the show, eapecially since all of the characters are almost insufferable in their own way.
As the show goes on, however, we’re actually learning things about who these characters are which lets us identify with them and starts to make them almost likable.
It has gotten marginally better but that’s not saying much. Still a lowbrow, cliche, caricatures filled show played by actors whose comedic timing consists of the equivalent of holding up “laugh now” signs.
Yeah, I don’t like it.
I really like this show a lot. Pally in particular has been knocking it out of the park.
I like the show. I enjoyed it at first as a filler, but now I actually look forward to watching new episodes. I hope it gets picked up.
Picked up for season 2!
It started a little lame, but has improved episode by episode… It’s addictive now! That’s what I call a Happy Ending.
I can’t stand this show. Happy Endings is one of the most poorly written shows I’ve seen in a long time. It is contrived, trying to hard to be funny with every line uttered, and it ends up not being funny at all. I’m 36 and don’t believe for one second the characters are supposed to be in their 30s. They act like they are 12. It’s stupid and I was surprised this show got saved from ABCs cuts. It is sad that networks have such a hard time making scripted shows. They must not be willing to pay the REALLY good creative writers, which is the real reason why there are so many “reality” shows and unfunny sitcoms. People would watch scripted shows more than reality shows if the networks would invest in really talented writers and not late night talk show interns who will work for ramen noodles salaries.
Sarah you do know this is a comedy right? Im 34 married with kids. My friends and I are chidish acting in our humor similiar to these characters. So its all in humor. You probably like a more subtle comedy, cause everyone I know loves this show!
Alan,
I would have to assume that part of the reason for Happy Ending’s success is rooted in the fact that it was airing two episodes a week for most of the run here. It seems to me that if a sitcom is aiming for that “great to hang out with” quality, then allowing people to hang out with them more, gives the audience a better chance to move from these characters are just a little better than annoying to I am sometimes amused by these characters.
My connection to the show has actually followed the same path as yours, and while I wouldn’t say that it is appointment viewing by any stretch of the imagination, I have definitely moved from an on in the background viewership to actively watching this show (something that Traffic Light or Mad Love never managed to achieve for me). I think that having the two episodes a night run off was a big part of that, frankly.
I kind of had a similar experience, I was on the fence for a while. It was kind of funny but nothing special. Now though, I think Happy Endings is hilarious. Terrible time-slot for me though, Iâ€™ve been keeping up on it with dishonline. Which is DISH Networkâ€™s new on-demand streaming site. As an employee of DISH I was psyched when this went live and have spent a good deal of time browsing and just scratching the surface of the programming offered there. You can check it out too here: [bit.ly], if youâ€™d like.
This is one of the funniest shows on TV. The combination of characters along with the cutscenes, flash backs, facial expressions and one liners are gut busting, laugh til it hurts funny!!! I think you reviewers get so caught up in formulas of what is a show that you really lose sight of what the viewers find funny! Does it follow the blue print of friends? Yes. In that there are six charachters who are friends. Is it friends no. This show had me crying with laughter. I havnt had a show do that for me in a long time! Definately a HIT!!!
I love this show – I find myself often laughing out loud, I am just disappointed that Cougar Town is still on air…one of the WORST shows out there. I hope they bring this show back, it is really fun to watch, although Elisha Cuthbert’s character is the most boring and she is the least funny of all of them.
“I think Adam Pally’s Max is kind of a smug d-bag (as opposed to a lovable d-bag like Barney Stinson)”
Loveable d-bag? He’s certainly more charming, but Max is much better person deep down. Barney is a sociopath and an all-around horrible human being.
This show is stupid and forced. Friends for the generation that is not supposed to remember Friends, except no one talks like this. Forced insidey nonsensical banter in place of true humor, forced commentary that never lands, add a black guy (but make sure he acts white), add a gay dude (who is not stereotypical) and he might be the only redeeming quality if he were recast with a better actor with better writers and showcased in an intelligent show
