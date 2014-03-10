Review: Alfonso Cuarón directs NBC’s ‘Believe’

There was a period after the instant, explosive success of “Lost” where J.J. Abrams seemed to be creating every new drama on television. I say “seemed to” because in most of those cases, these shows – “Six Degrees,” “What About Brian” and “Alcatraz,” among others – were shows from Abrams' production company that traded on his name in their marketing, but didn't have him around as any kind of hands-on creative force. Every now and again he might actually co-write or direct one of the pilots with his name on it (for the short-lived “Undercovers,” he did both), but Abrams often seems to be most useful simply using his muscle to get shows on the air, and then as a hook to use in marketing. Some of these shows last a while – “Fringe” went five seasons, and “Person of Interest” and “Revolution” are still around – while others have demonstrated the limits of Abrams' name as a drawing card.
With “his” new NBC drama “Believe” (it sneak previews tonight at 10 before moving to Sundays at 9), Abrams has cleverly outsourced the name-branding to one of the few creators in the business with an even higher profile at the moment: Oscar-winning “Gravity” director Alfonso Cuarón, who co-created the series and directed its pilot episode. As co-creator of the show, Cuarón seems less likely to vanish like Martin Scorsese from “Boardwalk Empire”(*), but I also don't expect him to direct an episode again anytime soon.
(*) On last week's video show, Fienberg and I imagined some “Boardwalk” fan running into Scorsese on the street and baffling him with questions about later season characters like Dunn Purnsley and Dr. Narcisse.
And that's a shame, because Cuarón's contributions behind the camera are by far the most interesting part of “Believe.” Take away the technical wizardry of “Gravity” or “Children of Men” – albeit on a much-reduced scale and budget – and what you have is a slightly more action-oriented remake of FOX's short-lived “Touch,” or an incredibly scaled-down beta test of NBC's planned “Heroes” reboot.
The adorably-named Johnny Sequoyah plays Bo, a young girl with various superhuman abilities that the show is vague about, but which include at a minimum variations on telepathy, precognition and the power to control animals. These powers make various bad people – symbolized by Kyle MacLachlan's secretly evil billionaire philanthropist – want to control her, and it makes a handful of good people – led by Delroy Lindo's secretly alive billionaire philanthropist – want to protect her until the time is right to share her many gifts with the world. To keep her safe, Lindo's Milton Winter frees a wrongly-imprisoned Death Row inmate named Tate (Jake McLaughlin) to serve as her protector and parental figure.
The sequences where Bo is under attack from MacLachlan's forces are viscerally exciting – the opening sequence will feel very familiar, in a good way, to “Children of Men” fans – but the characters feel sketchy (or, in the case of McLaughlin as Tate, stiff) and the portion towards the end of the episode where we get a sense of what kind of missions Bo might go on each week is very bland and, again, much more reminiscent of the Rube Goldberg workings of the universe from “Touch” than I imagine anyone on this show would be comfortable acknowledging.
NBC didn't make additional episodes available, and it's entirely possible that later directors like Jonas Pate (who will be the actual day-to-day showrunner) will be able to successfully mimic Cuarón's style in the same way that Jack Bender and the other “Lost” directors maintained most of what made Abrams' work on that show's pilot so special. But even if they can keep showing us Bo's world through Cuarón's eye, more or less, the story and the characters need a lot of work.
The pilot should get some good sampling tonight after “The Voice,” but then it moves to Sundays, where non-football shows tend to die on NBC, and especially opposite the surprise hit of the mid-season in ABC's “Resurrection.” I liked the “Believe” pilot a lot more, if only for the direction of it, but we'll see if there's even time to start asking about when or if Cuarón might have time to direct another one.
I’m tempted to skip this just so NBC quits screwing around with The Blacklist. It isn’t that I think The Blacklist is great, but it is interesting enough week to week. NBC continues to shuttle it off and on the schedule and ferret out new episodes to the point where it is no longer something to watch on Monday, but something that is on every now and then. I don’t (didn’t?) watch Revolution in part because I never knew when it would be on.
NBC wasn’t going to cancel the Winter Olympics just to maintain “The Blacklist’s” pace.
I like The Blacklist when it shows shades of growing darker than it probably wants to be. For a show that’s supposedly about the worst criminals in the world, the show is surprisingly light, but there are touches of darkness here and there. It could definitely use delving into those much more (which I doubt it’ll do) and getting rid of the boring at-home stuff of Agent Keen. Hell, it could use with getting rid of Keen altogether, but that will never happen.
Get rid of Keen? we’re probably not watching the same Blacklist. I wasn’t feeling her at first but she draws you in with her weakness and strength at the same time, her vulnerability and struggles, I think her character is absolutely on point so far. All the “at-home” stuff you refer to are central to the main plot of the show, with her husband being a secret agent and the yet unknown relationship/history between her and Reddington. And I also do not think the Blacklist needs any more gore or ‘darkness’…they don’t have to be decapitating people or mass murders every week to show they’re ‘black enough’ I don’t think, the levels work just fine for moi thankfully. There’s plenty, infact and overabundance of gore and violence an hour earlier on “The Following” on Fox.
Hey, reasonable people can disagree. Maybe the character can be tweaked, but I honestly don’t think the actress works in that role at all, wig and everything. She doesn’t draw me in in the least. The stuff with her and Reddington is good, but the husband stuff strikes me as biting off more than they can chew. So this show is going to tackle going after the worst criminals IN THE ENTIRE WORLD, all of Red’s various ventures and how they tie into the former, AND some big secret (agent) conspiracy involving Keen’s husband? How bad is this fictional FBI at screening? Plus, it’s already obvious they’re just going to string the husband stuff along for as long as the show is on air. “Red herring! Another red herring! Oh, we get renewed for another season? Time for more red herrings!” So far, this show hasn’t given me a ton of confidence that it knows exactly what it’s doing there. Yeah, because it’s not like the worst criminals in the world, again, decapitate people or mass murder them. They’re only the absolutely most despicable people alive! That’s fine if you don’t want the show to go super dark. I’m sure middle America is with you and wants to feel really safe watching TV shows instead of intellectually challenged. But when we’re talking about these terrible criminals, they can’t be doing minor stuff that wouldn’t even land them on Red’s radar. The Following is a perfect example of how throwing random violence and gore onto a show doesn’t make it good. But ramping up the darkness/violence/gore CAN make a show better, for the right show, when done correctly. See: Hannibal
Sunday at 9? At best, most DVRs only allow 2 shows to be “taped” while watching a third. Killer timeslot.
But don’t Sundays have a larger than usual general audience anyway?
Why wouldn’t Cuarón direct more episodes of this show (or why hasn’t Scorsese directed a Boardwalk in years)? It’s not as if he directs movies every year, to keep him that busy. There was a 7 year break between Children of Men and Gravity.
The same applies to David Fincher, who directed the first two entries on House of Cards, and left the likes of James Foley and Carl Franklin to pick up the slack afterwards.
Sometimes, I wonder if big-time directors like Cuarón and Scorsese really keep up to the developments of shows they helped create. Despite television becoming the center of the new creative golden age, I believe there’s still some lingering prejudice towards the smaller screen around the industry.
Between Children of Men and Gravity, Cuarón wrote, produced, directed, and was a technical advisor on The Possibility of Hope; wrote and produced The Shock Doctrine; produced Pan’s Labyrinth, Year of the Nail, Rudo y Cursi, Biutiful, and The Second Bakery Attack; acted in Quantum of Solace; technically advised Black & White in Colors; and helped out on or appeared in a broad variety of other projects, all per IMDb. He also worked on Gravity for the better part of 3 years, including directing it, producing it, writing it, and editing it. I too wish that these big-time directors became more involved in TV projects, but it’s not like he was sitting on his butt twiddling his thumbs between the two films.
I just hope it’s not bogged down too much by the procedural element. I’ve read that this will be a part of it, which makes a certain level of sense. It helps with international sales, and at least at first, most shows are like that as they work out the kinks and build a structure. But there seems to be a dearth of shows that are more serialized on the basic networks. I get why, but it’s still annoying. I think The Blacklist will go from decent/good to great once it get move on from these limitations.
Do you think The Blacklist will move beyond its procedural limitations? It seems like it’s pretty well-stuck on those, considering they seemingly want to tackle one blacklist person per episode.
He needs some better writers, that Gravity could be considered a best film this year is ridiculous. Beautiful for a few minutes, but tedious beyond belief.
Did we see the same Gravity? It’s the best film I’ve seen in years, an absolutely breath-takingly spectacular event. In some ways, I think it pushed the world of filmmaking into new directions. If it wasn’t for continued white guilt over slavery, it would have (and should have) easily won Best Picture.
I would have enjoyed this show if the elements weren’t so familiar. But we’ve seen every aspect of the premise a dozen times over — the magic child, superheroes and their protectors on the run from a powerful conspiracy, the traveling fugitives helping people wherever they go, the grumpy adult stuck with a cute kid, the beautiful but deadly female assassin, the tuxedo-clad Bond villain sneering orders to his minions, etc.
Is the little girl’s name seriously Johnny? I know it’s trendy to give girls boys names, like Drew or Kyle, but Johnny? For real?
So unoriginal, Touch was better.
I was looking forward to this show from all the previews…but it was a complete bore. It was all over the place and couldn’t hold your attention for long. Seemed like sloppy directing and some head scratching moments in my opinion. I watched Resurrection the day before and it was equally a let down though it gave enough to want to tune in at least one more time – I won’t be tuning in next week for “Believe”.
I like the storyline of this show, but unfortunately it suffers from bad acting and bad writing. In fact, the scene in the hospital where Tate pretends to be an injured person in order to kidna…I mean rescue the little girl had me saying “what the hell?!” I mean Tate is wheeled into the hospital pretending he’s injured, and what does he do almost the very second he’s wheeled into the hospital? Wait til he’s alone in a room to go look for the girl? Nope. He fucking gets up in the middle of all the nurses and doctors. What’s more, not a one of those doctors or nurses seem to notice or care that the man, who just a few seconds earlier was on a gurney with a breathing mask on him, just got up and is now roaming the hospital looking for this Bo girl. Also, what was up with the supposedly bad lady doing kung fu? I understand her being able to fist fight, but spinning kicks, jumps and all that kung fu like stuff she did? That I don’t understand. I mean if you’re going to have a character perform kung fu like moves on a TV show, then that TV show had better be a kung fu action TV show. Otherwise it make absolutely no sense. To wrap this up, I hope this show gets cancelled.